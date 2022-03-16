I put this historical perspective together to help people understand what's going on in Ukraine and the NEW WORLD ORDER - in a ten minute read. I'm not saying it's all 100% correct - but it's a great start - so if you have insights or corrections please send me an email or message. I'm learning as I go - just like you! Thanks!

How did WW1 actually start? The story goes that the leader of Austria-Hungary was assassinated by a terrorist out of Serbia. But like today, there's MORE to the story. First, let's look at a few maps - these are the things they don't teach kids in school any more.

This is what Europe looked like in 100 AD - the Roman Empire and everything else.

This is 500 AD. Notice the Roman Empire's massive loss of territory and the rise of France, Italy & Britian plus the expansion of the Persian Empire (Iran)

This is 1000 AD - notice the rise of Rus Land - or modern day Russia. The Rus were an ancient people who gave their name to the lands of Russia and Belarus. The Rus later extended their rule to Kiev, Ukraine - making it their keystone of defense. In the 10th century Prince Vladimir I, who was converted by missionaries from Byzantium, adopted Christianity as the official religion for Russia.

[BTW - The Bolsheviks (Communists) tried to remove Christianity in Russia when they overthrew it and renamed it the Soviet Union - conveniently while WW1 was going on. Got that? They even unleashed the swine flu worldwide in 1917 to make invasion easier. Think these are all coincidences? They just ran the same play on us in 2020!]

1600 AD - notice the expansion of Poland into Rus Land, the takeover of the Khazars (modern day Ukraine) by Muscovy (Russia) and the takeover of the Roman Empire by the Ottoman Empire (Muslim Turks.)

By 1700, Hapsburg (Germany) started pushing back the Ottoman Empire.

By 1800, Prussia & Habsburg & Russia replaced Poland.

By 1900, Habsburg & Prussia became Germany and Austria-Hungary and Serbia (along with other nations) rose up against the Ottoman Empire and became free. WW1 started in 1914.

A total carving up of massive empires into smaller nations would be the result of WW1 and WW2 - this is what Europe looked like in the year 2000. Today the nations of Russia, Turkey, Iran and Germany want to reclaim their former territory and glory and recreate the Russian Empire, the Ottoman Empire, the Persian Empire and the Habsburg empire.

At the same time, a small group of the world's most wealthy individuals (Oligarchs with old money from old Europe - the GREAT RESET heirs) want to use modern day technology to REMOVE all nations and create a ONE WORLD ORDER ruled by them. Back to basics! They are battling with Communist China for control of the world. Communist China is using Russia & Ukraine - just like the New World Order. We are the pawns caught in the middle.

If you study war - you'll realize that most wars are engineered - they don't just happen. Leaders are assassinated or false claims made to cause outrage - so people agree to go to war. War is money. War is power. War introduces new weapons & helps expand control. War helps create division to aid the goal of the NEW WORLD ORDER. Divide and conquer. The last thing the NEW WORLD ORDER wants are major nation states. They want thousands of small nations that can be isolated and easily defeated.

World War I, which lasted from 1914 until 1918, introduced the world to the horrors of trench warfare and lethal new technologies such as poison gas and, tanks. The result was some of the most horrific carnage the world had ever seen, with more than, 16 million military personnel and civilians losing their lives.

It also radically altered the map of Europe, leading to the collapse of the sprawling Austro-Hungarian, Ottoman and Russian empires that had existed for centuries, and the formation of new nations to take their place.

The event that allegedly sparked World War 1 was the assassination of the heir to the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Archduke Franz Ferdinand, in 1914.

What does this have to do with Ukraine? Read to the end - you'll see why.

Serbian nationalism and a collapsing Ottoman Empire produced an independent Serbia in 1878, but many weren’t satisfied as Austria-Hungary held territory and people that Serbia felt belonged to them. Serbia had succeeded in their goal of liberating Serbia from centuries-long Turkish rule and wanted to expand. Serbs were outraged in 1908 when Austria-Hungary fully annexed Bosnia-Herzegovina. Serbia wanted it.

Serbian terrorists called the Black Hand formed in 1911. Their goal was to achieve a greater Serbia (all Serbs under Serb rule and a Serbian state that dominated the region) by attacking targets from the Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian empires and their followers outside it.

This was the symbol of the Black Hand. Death or Unification.

This assassination led to Austria-Hungary declaring war on Serbia and when Russia began to mobilize due to its alliance with Serbia - Germany declared war on Russia. Thus began the expansion of the war to include all those involved in the mutual defense alliances.

When it was learned that the heir-apparent to the Austrian throne, Franz Ferdinand, was scheduled to visit Sarajevo in June of 1914, the Black Hand decided (was hired?) to assassinate him.

On June 28, 1914, Franz Ferdinand was in the Austro-Hungarian province of Bosnia and Herzegovina accompanied by his wife, Sophie. He was there as inspector general of the imperial army. Moreover, the date chosen for this imperial visit and Hapsburg show of force was June 28, a black date in Serbian history: it was the anniversary of the Turkish victory over Serbia at the Battle of Kosovo in 1389. Convenient, huh?

The royal couple was traveling in a motorcade through Sarajevo in an open-topped car, ignorant of the fact that several would-be assassins awaited along the route of their pre-announced stops. Sound familiar?

Shortly after 10 AM, amid cheering crowds, one of the attackers, Nedjelko Cabrinovic, threw a grenade at the royal couple’s car. The bomb bounced off the back of the vehicle and exploded behind them, injuring members of the entourage who were in the next car and peppering bystanders with shrapnel.

After completing the planned reception at City Hall, the shaken royal couple insisted on changing their schedule and visiting the hospital to check on one of the officers injured in the morning attack. Confusion among the drivers in the motorcade followed, with the drivers starting off in the wrong direction, down the very avenue where the conspirators were still present. [Inside job]

When the royal motorcade entered a side street and stopped to turn around, a compatriot of Cabrinovic, 19-year-old Gavrilo Princip, seized his opportunity. Approaching the royal couple’s open car, he shot both Franz Ferdinand and Sophie with a Browning pistol. The driver of the couple’s car then sped off for medical help. Sophie died enroute and Franz Ferdinand died shortly after. Princip tried to shoot himself but was apprehended by bystanders.

All of the conspirators were eventually found and arrested. Exempted from the death penalty because of his young age, Princip was sentenced to 20 years in prison, where he died from tuberculosis in 1918.

TO RECAP: The Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife were killed in Sarajevo on Sunday, 28 June 1914. The assassination of Franz Ferdinand was planned and executed by a secret Serbian military society called The Black Hand. They were both shot by a 19 year old Bosnian-Serb called Gavrilo Princip.

What was the BLACK HAND?

Black Hand was a secret Serbian society that used terrorist methods to promote the liberation of Serbs outside Serbia from Habsburg or Ottoman rule and was instrumental in planning the assassination of the Austrian archduke, Franz Ferdinand (1914), precipitating the outbreak of World War I. The society was formed in 1911 and its members were primarily army officers with some government officials.

It conducted propaganda campaigns, organized armed bands in Macedonia and established a network of revolutionary cells throughout Bosnia. Within Serbia it dominated the army and wielded tremendous influence over the government by terrorizing officials. It became so powerful that its authority challenged that of the government.

The main objective of the Black Hand was the creation, by means of violence, of a Greater Serbia. Its stated aim was: "To realize the national ideal, the unification of all Serbs. This organization prefers terrorist action to cultural activities; it will therefore remain secret."

By 1914 there were around 2,500 members of the Black Hand. The group was mainly made up of junior army officers but also included lawyers, journalists and university professors. It was headquartered in Belgrade and financed by the Serbian Government and was run by the head of Serb military intelligence at the time. It had its fingers in numerous bloody conspiracies, nearly every one of which was calibrated to help spark a wider European conflict.

Sounds like George Soros today - and his merry band of NAZI mercenaries!

In 1903, the Black Hand killers brutally murdered the Obrenović dynasty’s first royal couple, King Alexander and his wife, Queen Draga, who they saw as being “too cosmopolitan”.

In 1907, they launched a bombing campaign in neighboring Montenegro, while in 1910 the group was behind the unsuccessful assassination attempt on Bosnian governor Baron Marijan Varešanin — a precursor to the assassination in Sarajevo four years later.

The Black Hand also helped facilitate Europe’s first modern-day genocide — the mass killing of Albanians by the Serbian army in 1912.

This event, resulting in some 25,000 dead – 120,000 say the Albanians and now conveniently forgotten by most historians – made the front pages of nearly all the major newspapers of the day such as the New York Times and cemented the reputation of one young Russian-Jewish Bolshevik journalist called, Leon Trotsky.

This is why the Balkans gained a similar notoriety as the Middle East does today as the center of conspiracies and violence.

To put this in a modern-day context, the relationship between the Black Hand and the Serbian state was akin to the relationship between Iran and Hezbollah.

Recognize the fist? Hmm. Who else raised a fist in protest? RED GUARD-HITLER YOUTH-PANTHERS-BLM-ANTIFA-BLACK BLOC-OCCUPY-ETC. There's nothing new under the sun.

Anti-Serb protests and riots followed throughout Austria-Hungary in the wake of the assassination. One month later, on July 28, Austria-Hungary declared war on the country seemingly behind the murders, Serbia.

This set the Triple Alliance (Austria-Hungary, Germany, and Italy) against Serbia’s allies in the Triple Entente (Russia, France and Britain). Momentum became unstoppable, sparking one of the deadliest conflicts in history— World War I.

In short -

Many of the large countries in Europe had a defense alliance. This alliance is a treaty which meant that if war did break out, the countries in the alliance would also have to enter the war.

There were two alliances involved. Britain, France, Ireland and Russia were an alliance called Triple Entente , while Germany formed an alliance with Austria-Hungary which was known as the Central Powers.

On June 28, 1914, the Archduke of Austria, Franz Ferdinand, was assassinated. This triggered a series of events that lead to WW1 breaking out.

Austria-Hungary threatened war on Serbia. This was because a Serbian terrorist group called The Black Hand had killed Franz Ferdinand, using a Bosnian man named Gavrilo Princip.

Germany sided with Austria-Hungary and Russia sided with Serbia. The demands that Austria-Hungary had set were very tough and almost impossible to meet. It was only a matter of time until a war in Europe broke out.

On July 28, 1914, Austria-Hungary declared War on Serbia. Germany supported them because of the defense alliance and declared war on Russia. Then on August 3, 1914, Germany also declared war on France.

German troops marched to France on August 4, 1914. They chose a route which went through Belgium, and because Britain had agreed to keep Belgium neutral, they declared war on Germany.

Britain and Germany fought on August 23, 1914. The Battle of Mons took place in Belgium and this was the first of many battles between the British and German troops on the Western Front.

After Princip fired those fateful shots, whether or not England and Germany were in colonial competition or whether there was a need to stop Austro-Hungarian expansion became irrelevant.

The events in Sarajevo provided their own momentum. It was literally the beginning of the European CIVIL WARS - which have dragged in the rest of the world for 100 years!

To this day, Serbia’s behind-the-scenes role in starting the WW1 has been so effectively downplayed that even modern-day historians insist that the English King, German Kaiser and Russian Czar – all good friends, close cousins and, apart from the British monarch, all near-absolute rulers – somehow overnight turned on each other and had no power to influence the political events in their own realms. In other words, they rewrote history just like George Orwell said they would.

Perhaps historians in the Western world don’t like to be reminded that combined, they sacrificed millions of young men in the mud-filled trenches of the Somme and on the beaches of Gallipoli for what was basically someone else’s attempt at a land grab.

As politician, diplomat and spy for both the French and British secret services, Henri Pozzi wrote in Black Hand Over Europe: "10 million men have paid for Pan-Serbianism with their lives."

For the past century, Western historians have obfuscated the fact that a significant proportion of Europe’s young males were annihilated to aid an expansionist third-rate Balkan satrapy — one that went on to start four more wars in the same century and, to this day, remains a center of regional instability.

It seems that 100 years later, the Black Hand’s shadow still hangs over Europe.

The question you should ask yourself is - who is funding all this? The same people who provoked WW1 and WW2. The same people who want WW3. The same people who want chaos to create a NEW WORLD ORDER. Ukraine is the modern day Serbia. A pawn used to expand power at the expense of We The People.

As always, the New World Order and Communist China are battling, right now, for control of the US dollar, the world's energy and gold, the world's resources & rare earth minerals and the world's ports and trade routes - and the removal of borders and national sovereignty in every country on earth. They are both using every means at their disposal to be victorious. It's a game they've played for centuries.

