I’m trying a monthly recap of my posts for those who have limited time - so here’s everything for November 2026, grouped by topic. One short paragraph each; click the link if you want the full version. Let me know if this format is useful. I tried it once by week but it got to be too much. November was busy with 22 newsletters. I admit I used AI to create this. It makes it much easier.

Election, Midterms & Aftermath

The Numbers Don’t Lie (Nov 4)

State-by-state math shows roughly 25 million fewer Republicans voted in 2026 than for Trump in 2024, while Democrats held up better with millions of new registrations that required no proof of citizenship. The drop-off was largest in the races Democrats needed most.

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/the-numbers-dont-lie



Democrats registered 20 million “new voters” with no proof of citizenship (Nov 6)

Follow-up to the numbers piece. Nationwide new registrations exceeded 26 million; the overwhelming majority voted Democrat. The piece argues the GOP establishment allowed it as part of a larger uniparty deal.

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/democrats-registered-20-million-new



Lame Duck Senate (Nov 9)

What the post-election Senate looks like, the December funding deadline, and why the chamber’s internal rules (blue slips, filibuster, calendar) matter more than the midterm results themselves.

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/lame-duck-senate



Are Democrats Creating Virtual Voters Out of Thin Air? (Nov 12)

Analysis of Texas and other states suggesting the “new voter” surge may include virtual or non-citizen registrations enabled by the current system.

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/are-democrats-creating-virtual



Obama, Clinton, Epstein & Election Fraud (Nov 12)

Explores whether Epstein is the connecting thread that ties older networks to the current election-integrity problems.

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/obama-clinton-epstein-election



They Spent Years Fighting Trump. Now They’re Realizing America May Need Him. (Nov 18)

After the midterms, some Democrats are already floating cooperation (or even rebranding ideas like “TrumpCare”) because governing is harder than campaigning against him.

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/they-spent-years-fighting-trump-now



They’ve Already Chosen Their 2028 Candidate And Now They’re Grooming Voters to Buy It (Nov 18)

How the process of selecting and soft-launching the next Democratic presidential nominee is already underway.

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/theyve-already-chosen-their-2028

Nvidia, AI, Outages, Jensen & Super Intelligence



Banks Down, Planes Grounded, Alerts Blaring: Connect the Dots (Nov 16)

The wave of outages (banks, airlines, alerts) and the argument that the goal is to scare people into accepting Democratic control of Super Intelligence.

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/banks-down-planes-grounded-alerts



Jensen Jensen Jensen: The Next Hoax Is Already Being Written (Nov 16)

The spy-affair headlines around Jensen Huang are cover for a larger fight over chips, National Champions, and a new “China, China, China” narrative heading into a Democratic Congress.

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/jensen-jensen-jensen-the-next-hoax-718



Who Really Owns Our Air Traffic Control System And Holds US Hostage? (Nov 15)

The network isn’t controlled by the FAA; it’s tied to a defense contractor whose origins go back through multiple administrations.

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/who-really-owns-our-air-traffic-control



Spinning the Wheel at 30,000 Feet (Nov 14)

Why the 1980s-era air-traffic system keeps failing and what the analog-vs-digital distinction actually means for every flight.

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/spinning-the-wheel-at-30000-feet-95d

No, You’re Not Crazy. You’re Probably a Genius. (Nov 21)

Pattern recognition is the top trait of intelligence. The outages, Jensen’s temporary exit, and the Super Intelligence push are connected.

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/no-youre-not-crazy-youre-probably-d9f



Who Gets To Write the Rules For Super Intelligence (SI) (Nov 20)

The chaos is ultimately about who writes the rules for Super Intelligence.

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/who-gets-to-write-the-rules



Right After Jensen Was Reinstated at Nvidia, Huawei Got Convicted (Nov 25)

The day after Jensen’s return, a federal jury convicted Huawei on 10 counts. The eight-year case is part of the larger U.S.–China fight over AI and advanced technology.

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/right-after-jensen-was-reinstated



Luckey: Another Genius Like Jensen the Fake News Doesn’t Want You to Hear (Nov 23)

Palmer Luckey was fired by Facebook for supporting Trump; Jensen faced similar pressure. Both are now back in positions that matter.

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/luckey-another-genius-like-jensen-661



Other Major Posts



80 Years of the Spider Web: Why It’s Time to Neuter the CIA and Start Over (Nov 13)

Hegseth’s plan to revive the OSS and why the current CIA structure needs to be dismantled.

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/80-years-of-the-spider-web-why-its



Trump Isn’t Fighting China, Russia or Iran. He’s Fighting the Puppet Master Behind Them All. (Nov 19)

Take on the first-ever trilateral summit and the deeper power structure behind the three countries.

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/trump-isnt-fighting-china-russia-e7b



Who Will Own America in Ten Years? “We the People,” Because of Trump. (Nov 22)

How tariffs are being used to buy back energy and industry so Americans still own the country a decade from now.

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/who-will-own-america-in-ten-years



The Pilgrims Tried Socialism At Thanksgiving. It Failed. (Nov 24)

The Pilgrims’ early communal experiment produced starvation; private property fixed it. The lesson still applies.

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/the-pilgrims-tried-socialism-at-thanksgiving-6cd



The New USAID Files Reveal The Globalist Censorship Machine Against MAGA (Nov 25)

The newly released USAID archive shows the networks (including GDI and NewsGuard ties) used to rate, demonetize, and suppress independent and MAGA voices.

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/the-new-usaid-files-reveal-the-globalist-0f0



Trump Administration Neutralizes Dangerous Obama-Era Lead Azide Stockpile in Iowa (Nov 26)

Nearly 10,000 pounds of aging primary explosive left at the Iowa plant in 2009 finally detonated under controlled conditions after it became unstable.

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/trump-administration-neutralizes



We Were Right. He Kept His Promises. (Nov 26)

Thanksgiving roundup of what actually changed under Trump 2.0, including the GDP revision and a long list of concrete results.

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/we-were-right-he-kept-his-promises

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