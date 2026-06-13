President Trump announced that the Iran deal will be signed on June 14, 2026, on his 80th birthday and Flag Day.

$3 gas is on the way for summer - as promised.



PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Barack Hussein Obama’s Deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago, and would have used long before now.

My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON! In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement.



The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL. Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had. Unlike Obama’s Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in payments to them, including 1.7 Billion Dollars in green, cold cash, no money will exchange hands.



At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States. We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future.



Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly. If it doesn’t, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again! Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"



If you didn't know, the IRGC booby-trapped the openings to the nuclear dust - just like they booby-trapped the Hormuz Strait with mines - so it's not an easy one day mission to get the so-called “nuclear dust” as the fake news would have you believe. Even CNN admits that now:

CNN: Iran has 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 at its nuclear facility in Isfahan — the site where its cache of near-weapons-grade uranium is believed to be buried underground. The stockpile: 𝟒𝟒𝟎.𝟗 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝟔𝟎%-𝐞𝐧𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐮𝐦, the IAEA’s own figure as of June 11. Sixty percent enrichment is one technical step from weapons-grade. At that quantity, Iran holds 𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝟏𝟎 𝐧𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬. That entire cache is now locked inside collapsed tunnels beneath a mined facility.

President Trump’s claim that a covert U.S. military operation helped hundreds of commercial ships, and 100 MILLION barrels of oil, transit the Strait of Hormuz over the past two months has been corroborated by an advisory earlier this month from INTERTANKO, the world’s largest tanker trade association, which describes a tightly controlled nighttime passage system operating along the Omani coast under close coordination with the U.S. Navy.

In case anybody says he was lying. He was telling the truth. This is the real reason that oil prices haven’t exploded to $200 a barrel. Because Trump had a plan to provide the world with enough alternate sources to keep supply humming while he dealt with Iran and the nuclear threat.

SUNDANCE: “American ‘podcasters’ are locked in a contest for who can put down America the most, while European soccer fans are all over the country doing videos about how awesome America is.”

TRUE. These grifter influencers have suckered way too many people. PLEASE STOP BUYING EVERYTHING THEY TELL YOU. They are paid by our enemies to convince us to hate America.

If you still don’t know who all the grifter influencers are, you can find a starter list here.

BTW - I’m sick and tired of all the fake influencers and BOTS suddenly telling everybody that Trump can’t be trusted to make a decision on Iran because he’s incapable of thinking or he’s been conned by this, that or the other thing.

That includes all of the above AND the grifter clowns like Amir & Hibbs & Flynn & Levin!

They’ve spent YEARS fundraising off Trump and selling books off Trump and amassing a HUGE podcast and social media following off Trump - telling people we need to “let him cook” and lead the way - and that’s he’s been saved by the hand of God - and then when the deal is almost signed suddenly he’s too stupid to live and he has sold us down the river.

If you believe that nonsense, you are just as bad as they are! THIS IS ONE REASON I AM SICK OF FACEBOOK BECAUSE IT’S FILLED WITH ALL THAT GARBAGE and way too many people believe all that BS.

While the peace deal with Iran was being finalized, President Trump ordered the US military to take out the head of the most vicious gang in the world from Venezuela. The arrest of Communist Maduro, and our new relationship with the Venezuelan government, made this possible.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “At my direction, the United States Southern Command delivered a swift and lethal kinetic strike to successfully execute Niño Guerrero, the infamous leader of Tren De Aragua, one of the most bloodthirsty Terrorist Organizations on Planet Earth.

Before I returned to office, Joe Biden opened our Southern Border to millions of Illegal Criminals, and allowed this foreign army to rape, maim, and murder American Citizens with total impunity.

During my Campaign, I pledged to expel these monsters from our Country, and bring Justice to the families of those they slaughtered, including the precious 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, 22-year-old Laken Riley, and countless other beautiful souls.

With this action, the United States Military has brought retribution for them, their families, and their loved ones. Early in my Administration, I delivered on my promise to designate Tren de Aragua as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, deport thousands of evil criminals, and wage war against the Cartels, who have long been waging war against our Citizens, while weak leaders left America helpless and defensive.

This action was coordinated closely with our friends in Venezuela, with whom we are working very well. As a result, Tren de Aragua terrorists no longer have safe haven in Venezuela or anywhere else and, under my leadership, we will find these vicious murderers and drugs lords anytime, anyplace, and send them to the depths of hell where they belong.

GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

HEGSETH: “Earlier this week, the Department of War in full collaboration with Venezuelan security forces — conducted a kinetic strike on a Tren de Aragua (TdA) compound in Venezuela.

TdA founder & leader Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, aka “Niño Guerrero,” was confirmed killed during the strike.”

AI: The operation marks a significant pivot in regional intelligence cooperation following the U.S. military removal of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro earlier this year.

The U.S. closely coordinated the intelligence and logistics with the interim Venezuelan government. Venezuela’s communications ministry confirmed that its own security services worked side-by-side with U.S. forces to pinpoint the gang’s location in Bolívar state, an area heavily associated with illegal gold mining and contraband networks.

Guerrero Flores, 43, had been running criminal operations across North and South America since Obama was in office. He originally commanded the cartel from inside Venezuela’s Tocorón Prison until escaping during a raid in 2023 while Biden was in office.

Trump’s State Department had placed a $5 million bounty for information leading to his capture, which ultimately exposed his hidden compound.

Meanwhile, in Ireland, after a Somali "refugee" tried to cut the head off of an Irish lad in Belfast on the street, angry Irish citizens are marching door to door in public housing in Belfast to find migrants and evict them from the city. Looks like Minneapolis to me!



Now they are burning down their housing which is called HMOs (short for Houses in Multiple Occupation) - a form of taxpayer-funded housing for migrant asylum seekers.



They have also set up checkpoints and are inspecting cars and foreign-owned businesses.

The “refugee” who tried to cut off the head of a “vulnerable” Irish man in Belfast on the street is Hadi Alodid, 30, allegedly from Khartoum, not Somalia, as the New York Post reported, although nobody really knows for sure.

The African city he comes from is controlled by the Muslim Brotherhood and beheadings are a local Islamist specialty. That’s where he learned his trade.

He’s now known as the Belfast beheader.

A woman who witnessed the Belfast beheader said this: “I saw the evil in his eyes. He was demonic. He was licking his lips with the blood. He was enjoying cutting off his head.”



People are fed up. This is how change happens. Minneapolis, take notes.



BRITISH COLONEL: “The UK is heading towards civil war because the government is afraid to stop the Islamization of the country.”









BTW - not for nothing - but over 100,000 girls between the ages of 10 and 22 have been RAPED by MUSLIM migrants in the UK. Nobody talks about that. That’s called replacement by foreign penetration. That’s what they want for America. ENOUGH.





ELON MUSK JUST BECAME THE WORLD’S FIRST TRILLIONAIRE! GOOD FOR HIM.

All I can say is Thank God that President Trump stopped Elon Musk from totally selling out to Communist China and made it impossible for him to NOT pledge allegiance to America. The US is now the energy king of the world that can power Elon’s AI and space dreams.

Trump & Bessent made that possible. NOT Elon. Don’t ever forget that!

President Trump’s and Scott Bessent’s aggressive tariffs and sanctions disrupted Musk’s Globalist supply chains, forcing Elon to stop bowing to and enabling the CCP. Furthermore, due to Musk’s extensive corporate ties to China, President Trump blocked Musk from receiving classified Pentagon briefings regarding hypothetical military plans with China.

In other words, Trump blinded and directed Elon into the light so he could NOT screw America and wed China. PERIOD.

Elon may be a genius and the richest man in the world but he is ELON FIRST - NOT America First. Trump knew that and acted accordingly.

I know many of you LOVE Elon and can’t believe anything negative about him but I prefer to tell the truth.

According to AAA, the average gas price TODAY for regular unleaded in America WITHOUT California is $3.96 per gallon.

This is how the price under Trump compares to inflation-adjusted peaks under Biden and Obama and Carter/Reagan.

June 2026: $3.96

2022: $5.53

2008: $6.02

1981: $5.18

THIS ISN’T SPECULATION. THIS IS REALITY. THIS IS WHAT THE FAKE NEWS AND INFLUENCERS SHOULD BE TELLING US BUT THEY ARE NOT.

Two young black males robbed a white brother and sister running a lemonade stand in South Boston. They stole about $50 out of the cash box after brandishing a handgun.

One of the criminals was wearing all black with a white mask, the other was carrying a backpack.

“My sister she put her hands up and I said, ‘you can have it.” But after that I was a little annoyed because we were 12 and 11 and you shouldn’t really do that.”

Despite the robbery, the children have repainted and reopened their stand and the people are standing with them.

I guarantee you that the gun grabbers will try to promote child crime as a reason to push confiscating our weapons. CBS just confirmed that the cartels and gangs are teaching 10-12 year old children how to carry guns, loot stores, deal drugs and jack cars for that very reason. WATCH.

This is Minneapolis in a nutshell. Sodom & Gomorrah 2.0. The Minneapolis City Council is celebrating with Drag Queens at City Hall.

“PRIDE goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall.”

Even worse, the disgusting fake news in Minneapolis can’t wait to promote it as family friendly activity. This is why Minneapolis leads America in STDs.

Tulsi released evidence that previous administrations (Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden) were funding at least 120 biolabs in 30 countries. Ukraine contained 40 of them. This is not new information.

A key driver for the timing of this release is security. The ODNI warned that more than 40 laboratories in Ukraine remain vulnerable to being compromised, damaged, or seized due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The Trump administration issued a May 2025 executive order banning federal funding for ALL foreign gain-of-function research.

Many of these labs operated under public health partnerships—such as the Pentagon’s Cooperative Threat Reduction Program established after the Cold War to secure Soviet-era pathogens—and their existence was a matter of public record.

The modern foreign biomedical laboratory network began in November 1991 under President Bill Clinton. Richard Nixon fully dismantled and permanently shut down all biolabs in America in 1969 - which was another reason they got rid of him. The specific agreement between the U.S. Department of Defense and the Ukrainian Ministry of Health to upgrade and secure Ukraine’s biolabs officially began in 2005 under Bush-Cheney!

Obama, Fauci and the NIH did provide federal research grants to Communist China and entities like the Wuhan Institute of Virology for coronavirus research - the Wuhan lab ended up leaking COVID all over the world in 2020.

The declassified records indicate that some of these civilian health and diagnostic facilities historically engaged in, or currently engage in, controversial gain-of-function research or handled Especially Dangerous Pathogens (EDPs) like anthrax and Ebola with what the ODNI described as limited accountability.

The Federal Circuit issued an order allowing President Trump’s tariffs under Section 122 to continue pending appeal.

Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 authorizes the President to impose temporary import surcharges or quotas of up to 15% for a maximum of 150 days to address fundamental international payments problems or large, serious balance-of-payments deficits.

Invoked via Presidential Proclamation 11012, the administration enacted a global, non-discriminatory 10% tariff on virtually all U.S. imports.

The tariffs took effect on February 24, 2026 and are slated to expire on July 24, 2026 unless extended by an Act of Congress.

The tariffs have faced legal challenges from 24 states and several private businesses in the U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT), alleging the administration is misusing Section 122 to address routine trade deficits rather than the currency/debt emergencies the statute was designed for.

While the CIT ruled that the tariffs were unlawfully applied in May 2026, a federal appeals court granted a stay on June 11, 2026. As a result, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) continues to collect the Section 122 tariffs while litigation unfolds.

On February 20, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the administration’s initial round of broad “Liberation Day” tariffs, which had been enacted under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The administration immediately pivoted to Section 122 the very same day as a legal workaround to keep import restrictions in place.

President Trump issued Proclamation 11012 by pointing to macro-economic imbalances, specifically citing a $1.2 trillion U.S. trade deficit, current account deficits, and the U.S. net international investment position. The administration argued that these metrics constituted a “large and serious balance-of-payments deficit” requiring emergency import measures.

Because Section 122 tariffs can be enacted immediately without a prolonged investigation but are legally capped at 150 days, the administration is using this window as a strategic bridge. It allows them to keep tariffs active while the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) builds out more permanent, targeted tariff structures under Section 301, focusing on foreign excess manufacturing capacity and forced labor.

The newly granted stay means that the 10% global Section 122 tariffs will remain in effect and will continue to be collected by Customs from all importers. By issuing the stay pending appeal, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit signaling that it believes the Trump administration is “likely to succeed on the merits” in overturning the lower court’s ruling.

Because the stay freezes the lower court’s ruling, the government faces no legal barriers to collecting the tariff. Since the full appellate process will take several months, the stay will safely carry the administration past the July 24, 2026 expiration date of the 150-day statutory window.

The administration’s original strategy was to use the 150-day Section 122 window as a temporary “bridge”. Now that the stay protects that bridge, the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) is expected to transition smoothly into a more permanent tariff regime. Public hearings for these new Section 301 tariffs are scheduled for July 7, 2026, with the goal of implementing them just as the Section 122 tariffs expire on July 24.

In granting the stay, the appeals court explicitly noted that the lower Trade Court’s definition of a “balance-of-payments deficit” may have been too narrow. When the Federal Circuit issues its final, formal ruling later this year, it is expected to legally broaden the executive branch’s discretion to define economic emergencies, giving this and future administrations more unilateral tariff power.

Importers holding out hope for immediate relief or financial refunds following the lower court’s decision will see those efforts frozen. Because of the stay, money will continue to flow into government coffers, and any potential refund rights will remain entirely blocked until the full appeals process—and a likely ultimate challenge at the U.S. Supreme Court—is completely resolved.

JACK HIBBS MADE A RIDICULOUS, INACCURATE AND DECEITFUL ANTI-TRUMP STATEMENT THAT I AM CORRECTING. HE IS SUPPOSED TO BE A PASTOR AND OBVIOUSLY HASN’T READ THE BIBLE! HE MUST BE ONE OF THOSE BAIT AND SWITCH CHARLATAN PREACHERS.



TIERNEY: “Iran isn’t the old Persia anymore. Did you forget that part? Ancient Persia was Zoroastrian. It wasn’t run by the fanatic Shia Twelvers of today. The Persia described in the Old Testament of the Bible—such as the empire ruled by Cyrus the Great, Darius, and Xerxes—was primarily Zoroastrian. Twelver Shiism did not exist during the biblical era. The current Islamic Republic, run by Twelver Shia clerics, is a modern creation “doomsday cult” completely divorced from the religiously tolerant, Zoroastrian-influenced Achaemenid Empire of Cyrus the Great.



https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/twelver-doomsday-cult



Cyrus even helped restore Jewish temple worship in Persia (Isaiah 45 calls him God’s anointed) and many view Trump as a modern-day Cyrus. Many evangelical Christians have historically compared Donald Trump to Cyrus the Great because Cyrus, a non-believer, was used by God to liberate the Jews and help rebuild the Temple.



https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/why-dont-more-christians-vote



The “deal” is a step toward restoring Persia to its roots (with the Abraham accords) to be properly used by God. If you’re going to quote the Bible, Jack Hibbs, be accurate.”

Here’s what Hibbs said to his congregation:

HIBBS: “From the beginning of this war, I warned that bible prophecy is against any nation that goes to war against Persia, intending to defeat it. And also the fact that the United States has not won a war since World War II - not well for us.



Iran (Persia) will remain until God uses it in Ezekiel 38, which is coming. This deal of Trump’s is a deal from Hell. Like Israel of old, I’m thinking of Isaiah 28:15 for America.



“Because ye have said, We have made a covenant with death, and with hell are we at agreement; when the overflowing scourge shall pass through, it shall not come unto us: for we have made lies our refuge, and under falsehood have we hid ourselves. This could bring our well-deserved judgment.”



So, now that a deal is done, Hibbs has flipped the Iran war upside down and is blaming TRUMP? We can’t EVER go to war against Iran because God doesn’t want us to? And if we do it’s Trump’s fault that we will all go to hell? WTH. BAIT AND SWITCH CHARLATAN.

He just showed who he really is. No more pretending. He’s going on my list. Hibbs has 1.5 MILLION followers on Facebook that he’s spewing these lies to. STOP.



BTW - I don’t even follow Jack Hibbs but I believe that God put his post in front of me for a reason - so I could tell you the truth that Hibbs won’t! GOD IS GOOD.

Let’s say your father didn’t drink or smoke, worked 3 jobs to support the family, went to church every Sunday, kept a roof over your head and food on the table, was honest, kind, helpful, never harmed you, never berated you, listened to you, supported you and always had your back.

But, instead of telling the world that your Dad was a good guy your sister went online every single day to tell the world something she hated about your Dad.

Usually, the things she hated about your Dad were his attempts to stop your sister from ruining her life and doing stupid, harmful things to herself and others. In other words, your Dad wanted her to stop using, boozing, abusing, losing, accusing and stop choosing evil over good. He was trying to protect her and save her from herself. She hated your Dad because he stood in the way of her sins and she enjoyed SINNING.

What do you think her Facebook followers would think of your Dad through the lens of your sister? The same thing that Facebook users think of Trump through the lens of the fake news, the grifter influencers and the haters.

Would their perception be accurate? OF COURSE NOT. I don’t understand why liberals don’t get this. Well, yes I do. Because they are evil ungrateful wretches just like your sister. Have a good weekend!

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