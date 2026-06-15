Here are some of the top news stories of the week that the fake news is not covering, so I will. This is long but people have been asking for a summary like this. This is how I wrote my newsletter when I first started it in 2019. I will try to write a summary like this every week while still issuing in-depth newsletters on specific topics. No promises!

Susie Wiles says we are about to find out President Trump won some states in 2020 that we were told for 6 years that he lost.

Election fraud is becoming a talked about subject in America after years of being shoved under the table by the fake news.

In fact, Chamath Palihapitiya just said it was mathematically IMPOSSIBLE for Spencer Pratt to be overtaken by Raman with cheat-by-mail AFTER the recent election in the Los Angeles Mayor's race:



CHAMATH: "I’m for mathematical and statistical literacy. And what happened here is mathematically and statistically IMPOSSIBLE. I can tell you the statistical odds that this would have happened — and it’s one in a trillion!”

He never would have had the courage to say that in 2020 - even though it was true!



In other words, they cheated by stuffing the ballot boxes with mail ballots from Skid Row (after election day was over) so they could remove Pratt from the race. Now everybody knows it!



Chamath is a genius macroeconomic forecaster - his predictions using data analytics, statistical analysis, game theory and algorithmic modeling have predicted global trends that others never saw. He has no reason to lie. I think he knows what he's talking about.









David Sacks says the same thing:





President Trump installed Bill Pulte as temporary ODNI to replace Tulsi on June 19 and then nominated Jay Clayton to replace Tulsi as permanent ODNI after Senate confirmation, which will take a while.

Democrat Senator Warner scrambled to bury the FISA record before Bill Pulte could open it. As the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Warner and his counterparts were working on a compromise to renew FISA. However, they threatened to block the FISA reauthorization if Pulte was in charge of the intelligence community. Rather than trying to “bury” the record, Warner and other lawmakers withheld their votes for the FISA extension out of fear that Pulte would expose their misdeeds.

Because of this intense political standoff over Pulte’s appointment, the House and Senate failed to reach an agreement, allowing the key foreign surveillance authority to expire.

Opponents argue that Warner—who has spent years on the Senate Intelligence Committee—is fighting to keep the intelligence community’s “black box” closed to outsiders.

When critics accuse Senate leadership of trying to protect the intelligence community, they are pointing to a long list of confirmed, systemic abuses. Rather than a theory, these violations have been explicitly documented by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) and the Department of Justice.

The documented public records show that the surveillance apparatus has been used illegally to target specific groups and individuals:

1. Illegal Searches of U.S. Lawmakers

The government confirmed that an intelligence analyst conducted an improper, warrantless search of the FISA database using the name of a U.S. Congressman. Another search improperly targeted a state senator who had reported an incident to the FBI.

2. Political Campaign Donors

A declassified FISC opinion revealed that an FBI analyst ran a batch search of 19,000 donors to a specific congressional campaign. The court explicitly ruled that this massive search violated the agency’s own querying rules and lacked any legitimate foreign intelligence justification.

3. Protesters and Activists

Government audits revealed that the FBI used the foreign surveillance database to illegally look up individuals arrested during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. They also used it to search for people connected to the January 6th Capitol riot, bypassing the required constitutional guardrails for American citizens.

Axios is reporting that top White House officials believe New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan obtained audio recordings from inside the Situation Room for their forthcoming book, “Regime Change,” due out June 23.

Recording devices are strictly forbidden in the Situation Room — 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡. If true, someone inside the White House violated that rule and likely committed a serious federal crime. The suspicion was triggered when the Times published excerpts on June 10 with verbatim, heavily quoted accounts of classified Situation Room meetings.

If someone illegally taped a conversation in the situation room - that’s espionage. If the media reports on the illegally taped Situation Room conversation, the leaker can absolutely be held criminally accountable, and the media can legally be compelled to reveal their source. While 49 states have “shield laws” protecting reporters from naming sources, no federal shield law exists. Because a Situation Room leak is a federal crime, state protections do not apply.

The person who taped and leaked the conversation remains fully liable. They cannot use the media’s First Amendment protections as a shield. Federal investigators will use phone logs, digital forensics, and media subpoenas to identify them, leading to immediate arrest under the Espionage Act.

The Communists running New York are removing the terms “mother” and “father” from state child custody and parental laws.

“Mother” will be replaced with “gestating parent” while “father” becomes “non-gestating parent” in family court along with in domestic and education law, under the legislation, passed this week by state Democrats.

“Democrats led by Kathy Hochul have continued their declaration of war on New York families by canceling the loving terms of Mom and Dad and replacing them with ‘gestating and non-gestating parent. Imagine people who are considering moving to New York seeing this and saying, ‘Do I need this silliness?’ This is a really weird group of elected officials.”

I’m telling you, this is why I fear that AA will remove the words men, women, mother, father and God from the Big Book and AA literature because the AA headquarters is in New York and NOW infiltrated and run by a bunch of Communist lunatics like this! It’s on the way!! Watch. They’ve already removed the words “men and women” from the AA preamble. That is how it starts...

This is what Communists do - they erase the past and replace it with their own demonic narrative. This is exactly what George Orwell predicted!

I know many people will laugh this off - but it’s not funny. It’s a coup against America. We must rise up and say NO MORE.

Nazi-ism, Fascism, radical Islamism and Communism are all collectivist totalitarian regimes that celebrate conformity over individualism.

They are all different sides of the same coin. They hate God and they hate America. Once you get that - you understand it all.

The liberal clowns running the Weather Channel spent the day doom-casting the weather to try to drive people away from UFC Freedom 250 in DC. THEY WERE TOTALLY WRONG! It didn’t work!

WEATHER CHANNEL: “UFC Freedom 250 is facing a chaotic weather setup on the White House South Lawn, with a 60% chance of thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and wind gusts up to 34 mph threatening to delay the outdoor fights. On top of the storm risk, brutal D.C. humidity is driving a triple-digit heat.”

DAN SCAVINO: The Weather Channel sucks! WHAT A NIGHT!

ZERO RAIN!

ZERO WINDS!!

ZERO MOSQUITOES!!!

After saying it would be a failure and nobody would watch, estimates are that 130 MILLION people watched the UFC Freedom 250 - beating the Super Bowl. My gut tells me Trump wants this to go global so that countries can aggressively compete against each other this way instead of sending boys into battle to die.

Zuckerberg was at the White House UFC Freedom 250 & Meta is a sponsor. He’s hanging out with President Trump and Jim Jordan and David Ellison. That tells me he believes Republicans will win the mid-terms. He has more access to political data than almost anybody on earth. He’s obviously not worried about upsetting the Democrats.

After winning his match on the White House lawn, UFC fighter Josh Hokit declared:



“MICHELLE OBAMA IS A MAN! Am I right America??!” 🤣





Remember when Joan Rivers mysteriously died in the OR after proclaiming the same?









I can’t wait to see how the fake news spins this one. I bet they won’t even mention it! I know many will be angry about this, but I am glad he did it. Barack Obama said Trump would never be President and Michelle Obama has called MAGA lots of names and called Trump a racist, misogynist, incompetent pig. Let’s see how she likes it!





Josh Hokit (full name: Joshua Seth Hokit) is an American professional mixed martial artist competing in the UFC Heavyweight division.



Born: November 12, 1997 (age 28) in California.



Nickname: “The Incredible Hok”.



Record: Undefeated at 9-0 or 10-0 (as of mid-June 2026), with several wins by knockout and submission.



Background: Former college football player (walk-on turned contributor at Fresno State) and wrestler (2x All-American). He had a brief stint in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent before transitioning to MMA. He trains at Jackson Wink MMA Academy.



He turned pro in MMA around 2023–2025 and quickly rose in the heavyweight ranks, entering the UFC with hype around his athleticism, wrestling base, and entertaining/showman personality (he often does characters and chaotic interviews). As of recent events, he was ranked around #5 in the UFC heavyweight division.



Hokit gained significant attention for a high-profile fight (e.g., vs. Derrick Lewis) at the UFC Freedom 250 event held on the White House lawn in June 2026. In his post-fight interview, he made headlines by shouting controversial remarks, including “Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?”



He’s known for his brash, meme-friendly, and provocative style both inside and outside the cage.

















First Lady Melania Trump is wearing a cross necklace honoring Jesus Christ at the White House UFC event tonight. God bless the Trump family.

Vice President JD Vance hanging out with Pope Leo’s brother, the Holy Uncle, at the UFC Freedom 250 Fight Night at the White House. You can’t make this stuff up.

I get many encouraging posts from my readers but this one brought me to tears today. Thank you to all who support my work and encourage me to continue. It means the world to me.

The Lord is my ultimate boss and I work for God’s glory. God created us to contribute. Praise Him!

SUNDANCE: “American ‘podcasters’ are locked in a contest for who can put down America the most, while European soccer fans are all over the country doing videos about how awesome America is.”

TRUE. These grifter influencers have suckered way too many people. PLEASE STOP BUYING EVERYTHING THEY TELL YOU. They are paid by our enemies to convince us to hate America.

If you still don’t know who all the grifter influencers are, you can find a starter list here.

BTW - I’m sick and tired of all the fake influencers and BOTS suddenly telling everybody that Trump can’t be trusted to make a decision on Iran because he’s incapable of thinking or he’s been conned by this, that or the other thing.

That includes all of the above AND the grifter clowns like Amir & Hibbs & Flynn & Levin!

They’ve spent YEARS fundraising off Trump and selling books off Trump and amassing a HUGE podcast and social media following off Trump - telling people we need to “let him cook” and lead the way - and that’s he’s been saved by the hand of God - and then when the deal is almost signed suddenly he’s too stupid to live and he has sold us down the river.

If you believe that nonsense, you are just as bad as they are! THIS IS ONE REASON I AM SICK OF FACEBOOK BECAUSE IT’S FILLED WITH ALL THAT GARBAGE and way too many people believe all that BS.

While the peace deal with Iran was being finalized, President Trump ordered the US military to take out the head of the most vicious gang in the world from Venezuela. The arrest of Communist Maduro, and our new relationship with the Venezuelan government, made this possible.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “At my direction, the United States Southern Command delivered a swift and lethal kinetic strike to successfully execute Niño Guerrero, the infamous leader of Tren De Aragua, one of the most bloodthirsty Terrorist Organizations on Planet Earth.

Before I returned to office, Joe Biden opened our Southern Border to millions of Illegal Criminals, and allowed this foreign army to rape, maim, and murder American Citizens with total impunity.

During my Campaign, I pledged to expel these monsters from our Country, and bring Justice to the families of those they slaughtered, including the precious 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, 22-year-old Laken Riley, and countless other beautiful souls.

With this action, the United States Military has brought retribution for them, their families, and their loved ones. Early in my Administration, I delivered on my promise to designate Tren de Aragua as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, deport thousands of evil criminals, and wage war against the Cartels, who have long been waging war against our Citizens, while weak leaders left America helpless and defensive.

This action was coordinated closely with our friends in Venezuela, with whom we are working very well. As a result, Tren de Aragua terrorists no longer have safe haven in Venezuela or anywhere else and, under my leadership, we will find these vicious murderers and drugs lords anytime, anyplace, and send them to the depths of hell where they belong.

GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

HEGSETH: “Earlier this week, the Department of War in full collaboration with Venezuelan security forces — conducted a kinetic strike on a Tren de Aragua (TdA) compound in Venezuela.

TdA founder & leader Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, aka “Niño Guerrero,” was confirmed killed during the strike.”

AI: The operation marks a significant pivot in regional intelligence cooperation following the U.S. military removal of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro earlier this year.

The U.S. closely coordinated the intelligence and logistics with the interim Venezuelan government. Venezuela’s communications ministry confirmed that its own security services worked side-by-side with U.S. forces to pinpoint the gang’s location in Bolívar state, an area heavily associated with illegal gold mining and contraband networks.

Guerrero Flores, 43, had been running criminal operations across North and South America since Obama was in office. He originally commanded the cartel from inside Venezuela’s Tocorón Prison until escaping during a raid in 2023 while Biden was in office.

Trump’s State Department had placed a $5 million bounty for information leading to his capture, which ultimately exposed his hidden compound.

Meanwhile, in Ireland, after a Somali "refugee" tried to cut the head off of an Irish lad in Belfast on the street, angry Irish citizens are marching door to door in public housing in Belfast to find migrants and evict them from the city. Looks like Minneapolis to me!



Now they are burning down their housing which is called HMOs (short for Houses in Multiple Occupation) - a form of taxpayer-funded housing for migrant asylum seekers.



They have also set up checkpoints and are inspecting cars and foreign-owned businesses.

The “refugee” who tried to cut off the head of a “vulnerable” Irish man in Belfast on the street is Hadi Alodid, 30, allegedly from Khartoum, not Somalia, as the New York Post reported, although nobody really knows for sure.

The African city he comes from is controlled by the Muslim Brotherhood and beheadings are a local Islamist specialty. That’s where he learned his trade.

He’s now known as the Belfast beheader.

A woman who witnessed the Belfast beheader said this: “I saw the evil in his eyes. He was demonic. He was licking his lips with the blood. He was enjoying cutting off his head.”



People are fed up. This is how change happens. Minneapolis, take notes.



BRITISH COLONEL: “The UK is heading towards civil war because the government is afraid to stop the Islamization of the country.”









BTW - not for nothing - but over 100,000 girls between the ages of 10 and 22 have been RAPED by MUSLIM migrants in the UK. Nobody talks about that. That’s called replacement by foreign penetration. That’s what they want for America. ENOUGH.





ELON MUSK JUST BECAME THE WORLD’S FIRST TRILLIONAIRE! GOOD FOR HIM.

All I can say is Thank God that President Trump stopped Elon Musk from totally selling out to Communist China and made it impossible for him to NOT pledge allegiance to America. The US is now the energy king of the world that can power Elon’s AI and space dreams.

Trump & Bessent made that possible. NOT Elon. Don’t ever forget that!

President Trump’s and Scott Bessent’s aggressive tariffs and sanctions disrupted Musk’s Globalist supply chains, forcing Elon to stop bowing to and enabling the CCP. Furthermore, due to Musk’s extensive corporate ties to China, President Trump blocked Musk from receiving classified Pentagon briefings regarding hypothetical military plans with China.

In other words, Trump blinded and directed Elon into the light so he could NOT screw America and wed China. PERIOD.

Elon may be a genius and the richest man in the world but he is ELON FIRST - NOT America First. Trump knew that and acted accordingly.

I know many of you LOVE Elon and can’t believe anything negative about him but I prefer to tell the truth.

According to AAA, the average gas price TODAY for regular unleaded in America WITHOUT California is $3.96 per gallon.

This is how the price under Trump compares to inflation-adjusted peaks under Biden and Obama and Carter/Reagan.

June 2026: $3.96

2022: $5.53

2008: $6.02

1981: $5.18

THIS ISN’T SPECULATION. THIS IS REALITY. THIS IS WHAT THE FAKE NEWS AND INFLUENCERS SHOULD BE TELLING US BUT THEY ARE NOT.

Two young black males robbed a white brother and sister running a lemonade stand in South Boston. They stole about $50 out of the cash box after brandishing a handgun.

One of the criminals was wearing all black with a white mask, the other was carrying a backpack.

“My sister she put her hands up and I said, ‘you can have it.” But after that I was a little annoyed because we were 12 and 11 and you shouldn’t really do that.”

Despite the robbery, the children have repainted and reopened their stand and the people are standing with them.

I guarantee you that the gun grabbers will try to promote child crime as a reason to push confiscating our weapons. CBS just confirmed that the cartels and gangs are teaching 10-12 year old children how to carry guns, loot stores, deal drugs and jack cars for that very reason. WATCH.

This is Minneapolis in a nutshell. Sodom & Gomorrah 2.0. The Minneapolis City Council is celebrating with Drag Queens at City Hall.

“PRIDE goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall.”

Even worse, the disgusting fake news in Minneapolis can’t wait to promote it as family friendly activity. This is why Minneapolis leads America in STDs.

Tulsi released evidence that previous administrations (Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden) were funding at least 120 biolabs in 30 countries. Ukraine contained 40 of them. This is not new information.

A key driver for the timing of this release is security. The ODNI warned that more than 40 laboratories in Ukraine remain vulnerable to being compromised, damaged, or seized due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The Trump administration issued a May 2025 executive order banning federal funding for ALL foreign gain-of-function research.

Many of these labs operated under public health partnerships—such as the Pentagon’s Cooperative Threat Reduction Program established after the Cold War to secure Soviet-era pathogens—and their existence was a matter of public record.

The modern foreign biomedical laboratory network began in November 1991 under President Bill Clinton. Richard Nixon fully dismantled and permanently shut down all biolabs in America in 1969 - which was another reason they got rid of him. The specific agreement between the U.S. Department of Defense and the Ukrainian Ministry of Health to upgrade and secure Ukraine’s biolabs officially began in 2005 under Bush-Cheney!

Obama, Fauci and the NIH did provide federal research grants to Communist China and entities like the Wuhan Institute of Virology for coronavirus research - the Wuhan lab ended up leaking COVID all over the world in 2020.

The declassified records indicate that some of these civilian health and diagnostic facilities historically engaged in, or currently engage in, controversial gain-of-function research or handled Especially Dangerous Pathogens (EDPs) like anthrax and Ebola with what the ODNI described as limited accountability.

The Federal Circuit issued an order allowing President Trump’s tariffs under Section 122 to continue pending appeal.

Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 authorizes the President to impose temporary import surcharges or quotas of up to 15% for a maximum of 150 days to address fundamental international payments problems or large, serious balance-of-payments deficits.

Invoked via Presidential Proclamation 11012, the administration enacted a global, non-discriminatory 10% tariff on virtually all U.S. imports.

The tariffs took effect on February 24, 2026 and are slated to expire on July 24, 2026 unless extended by an Act of Congress.

The tariffs have faced legal challenges from 24 states and several private businesses in the U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT), alleging the administration is misusing Section 122 to address routine trade deficits rather than the currency/debt emergencies the statute was designed for.

While the CIT ruled that the tariffs were unlawfully applied in May 2026, a federal appeals court granted a stay on June 11, 2026. As a result, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) continues to collect the Section 122 tariffs while litigation unfolds.

On February 20, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the administration’s initial round of broad “Liberation Day” tariffs, which had been enacted under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The administration immediately pivoted to Section 122 the very same day as a legal workaround to keep import restrictions in place.

President Trump issued Proclamation 11012 by pointing to macro-economic imbalances, specifically citing a $1.2 trillion U.S. trade deficit, current account deficits, and the U.S. net international investment position. The administration argued that these metrics constituted a “large and serious balance-of-payments deficit” requiring emergency import measures.

Because Section 122 tariffs can be enacted immediately without a prolonged investigation but are legally capped at 150 days, the administration is using this window as a strategic bridge. It allows them to keep tariffs active while the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) builds out more permanent, targeted tariff structures under Section 301, focusing on foreign excess manufacturing capacity and forced labor.

The newly granted stay means that the 10% global Section 122 tariffs will remain in effect and will continue to be collected by Customs from all importers. By issuing the stay pending appeal, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit signaling that it believes the Trump administration is “likely to succeed on the merits” in overturning the lower court’s ruling.

Because the stay freezes the lower court’s ruling, the government faces no legal barriers to collecting the tariff. Since the full appellate process will take several months, the stay will safely carry the administration past the July 24, 2026 expiration date of the 150-day statutory window.

The administration’s original strategy was to use the 150-day Section 122 window as a temporary “bridge”. Now that the stay protects that bridge, the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) is expected to transition smoothly into a more permanent tariff regime. Public hearings for these new Section 301 tariffs are scheduled for July 7, 2026, with the goal of implementing them just as the Section 122 tariffs expire on July 24.

In granting the stay, the appeals court explicitly noted that the lower Trade Court’s definition of a “balance-of-payments deficit” may have been too narrow. When the Federal Circuit issues its final, formal ruling later this year, it is expected to legally broaden the executive branch’s discretion to define economic emergencies, giving this and future administrations more unilateral tariff power.

Importers holding out hope for immediate relief or financial refunds following the lower court’s decision will see those efforts frozen. Because of the stay, money will continue to flow into government coffers, and any potential refund rights will remain entirely blocked until the full appeals process—and a likely ultimate challenge at the U.S. Supreme Court—is completely resolved.

JACK HIBBS MADE A RIDICULOUS, INACCURATE AND DECEITFUL ANTI-TRUMP STATEMENT THAT I AM CORRECTING. HE IS SUPPOSED TO BE A PASTOR AND OBVIOUSLY HASN’T READ THE BIBLE! HE MUST BE ONE OF THOSE BAIT AND SWITCH CHARLATAN PREACHERS.



TIERNEY: “Iran isn’t the old Persia anymore. Did you forget that part? Ancient Persia was Zoroastrian. It wasn’t run by the fanatic Shia Twelvers of today. The Persia described in the Old Testament of the Bible—such as the empire ruled by Cyrus the Great, Darius, and Xerxes—was primarily Zoroastrian. Twelver Shiism did not exist during the biblical era. The current Islamic Republic, run by Twelver Shia clerics, is a modern creation “doomsday cult” completely divorced from the religiously tolerant, Zoroastrian-influenced Achaemenid Empire of Cyrus the Great.



https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/twelver-doomsday-cult



Cyrus even helped restore Jewish temple worship in Persia (Isaiah 45 calls him God’s anointed) and many view Trump as a modern-day Cyrus. Many evangelical Christians have historically compared Donald Trump to Cyrus the Great because Cyrus, a non-believer, was used by God to liberate the Jews and help rebuild the Temple.



https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/why-dont-more-christians-vote



The “deal” is a step toward restoring Persia to its roots (with the Abraham accords) to be properly used by God. If you’re going to quote the Bible, Jack Hibbs, be accurate.”

Here’s what Hibbs said to his congregation:

HIBBS: “From the beginning of this war, I warned that bible prophecy is against any nation that goes to war against Persia, intending to defeat it. And also the fact that the United States has not won a war since World War II - not well for us.



Iran (Persia) will remain until God uses it in Ezekiel 38, which is coming. This deal of Trump’s is a deal from Hell. Like Israel of old, I’m thinking of Isaiah 28:15 for America.



“Because ye have said, We have made a covenant with death, and with hell are we at agreement; when the overflowing scourge shall pass through, it shall not come unto us: for we have made lies our refuge, and under falsehood have we hid ourselves. This could bring our well-deserved judgment.”



So, now that a deal is done, Hibbs has flipped the Iran war upside down and is blaming TRUMP? We can’t EVER go to war against Iran because God doesn’t want us to? And if we do it’s Trump’s fault that we will all go to hell? WTH. BAIT AND SWITCH CHARLATAN.

He just showed who he really is. No more pretending. He’s going on my list. Hibbs has 1.5 MILLION followers on Facebook that he’s spewing these lies to. STOP.



BTW - I don’t even follow Jack Hibbs but I believe that God put his post in front of me for a reason - so I could tell you the truth that Hibbs won’t! GOD IS GOOD.

Let’s say your father didn’t drink or smoke, worked 3 jobs to support the family, went to church every Sunday, kept a roof over your head and food on the table, was honest, kind, helpful, never harmed you, never berated you, listened to you, supported you and always had your back.

But, instead of telling the world that your Dad was a good guy your sister went online every single day to tell the world something she hated about your Dad.

Usually, the things she hated about your Dad were his attempts to stop your sister from ruining her life and doing stupid, harmful things to herself and others. In other words, your Dad wanted her to stop using, boozing, abusing, losing, accusing and stop choosing evil over good. He was trying to protect her and save her from herself. She hated your Dad because he stood in the way of her sins and she enjoyed SINNING.

What do you think her Facebook followers would think of your Dad through the lens of your sister? The same thing that Facebook users think of Trump through the lens of the fake news, the grifter influencers and the haters.

Would their perception be accurate? OF COURSE NOT. I don’t understand why liberals don’t get this. Well, yes I do. Because they are evil ungrateful wretches just like your sister. Have a good week!

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