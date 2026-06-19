Here are some of the top news stories of the week that the fake news is not covering accurately or well, so I will. This is 20 minutes long but people have been asking for a summary like this. This is how I wrote my newsletter when I first started it in 2019. I will try to write a summary like this every week while still issuing in-depth newsletters on specific topics. No promises!!



This week's recap includes stories on:



Iran agreeing to IAEA/US nuclear forensics inspections on its uranium stockpiles (with detailed analysis of material age, enrichment levels, geological origins, and processing signatures—potentially exposing foreign suppliers);



John Solomon shifting to an unpaid role to lead major declassifications ("Operation Hypersonic Clarity") on Russiagate, the 2020 election, and Kennedy assassination files;



Tulsi Gabbard (on her final day as DNI) releasing documents on Fauci's funding of Wuhan gain-of-function research, lab-leak cover-up efforts, and related IC issues;



The Obama Presidential Center opening featuring former presidents (Bush, Clinton, Biden, Obama) and celebrities, with reported Trump-bashing;



The massive viewership for the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House (surpassing Super Bowl numbers), a foiled multi-state plot targeting the event uncovered via a family tip...



and more. ENJOY! Here is a link you can use to share this recap on social media or by email to friends and family:



https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/tierneys-real-news-recap-6192026

Steve Witkoff just briefed Congress that Iran has agreed to let the IAEA (the UN), along with US nuclear inspectors (The DoE), unearth and inspect their uranium stockpiles.



CHECKMATE! Nuclear forensics team inbound! WE GET TO TEST THE DUST!



This means the US team can find out the exact origin, history, and timeline of the dust. We will find out if the material came from Russia, China, the U.S., or anywhere else. Many believe that Team Obama supplied Iran with uranium. We'll soon find out.



This is an incredibly massive, high-stakes development. Getting U.S. nuclear forensic specialists directly on the ground inside Iran to physically locate and verify their enriched material—especially since much of it is currently believed to be buried under rubble from recent hostilities—is highly unusual and historically unprecedented.



Is it unusual? Yes, extraordinarily so. While the IAEA (the UN's nuclear watchdog) has a long, turbulent history of inspecting Iranian facilities, the inclusion of U.S. nuclear inspectors (specifically from the Department of Energy/NNSA labs) directly on Iranian soil is a monumental shift.



Historically, Iran has vehemently rejected direct inspections by U.S. personnel, viewing it as a massive breach of sovereignty and espionage risk. According to Steve Witkoff's briefing, this arrangement was bypassed via a specific "side letter" drafted between Tehran and IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi, which explicitly grants Grossi the authority to bring U.S. experts along under the UN umbrella.



1. The "Age" of the Material (When it was made)

By measuring the radioactive decay of the uranium into its daughter products (like thorium and protactinium), scientists can perform radioactive dating. They can pinpoint the exact date—often down to a window of just a few weeks—when that specific batch of uranium gas was run through a centrifuge.



Why this matters: It will prove if Iran secretly enriched material during the recent war, or if they are hiding older stockpiles they claimed were destroyed.



2. The Enrichment Level (What it was meant for)

The team will look at the exact ratio of uranium isotopes ($^{235}U$ to $^{238}U$). This tells them if the dust is low-enriched (reactor fuel at 3-5%), highly-enriched (research levels at 20-60%), or weapons-grade (90%+).



3. The Geological Origin (Where the ore came from)

This is where the word "origin" gets literal. Natural uranium ore contains tiny trace impurities—specific rare earth elements and isotopic signatures unique to the dirt it was dug out of.



By analyzing these "chemical fingerprints," the U.S. can match the dust against a global database to see if the raw uranium came from Iran's domestic mines (like Saghand) or if it was covertly imported from an outside country.



4. The Process Signature (How it was made)

The physical shape of the dust particles under an electron microscope, combined with trace chemical residues (like fluorides or specific metals), acts like a signature of the equipment used. It can tell investigators what kind of centrifuges were used and even what kind of piping or chemical reagents were involved in the process.



The Reality: Iran cannot scrub this signature away. Even if a facility was heavily bombed or buried under rubble during recent hostilities, uranium is incredibly sticky and persistent. A single microscopic particle trapped in a crack or a piece of debris carries the entire chemical autobiography of how and when it was created.



If the dust from these buried stockpiles didn't originate from Iran's domestic mines, the forensic teams will catch it instantly using two primary methods:



1. The Geological "Fingerprint"



Natural uranium is dug out of the ground, but "dirt" isn't the same everywhere. Depending on whether uranium ore was mined in the Urals of Russia, the Xinjiang region of China, or the plains of Wyoming, it carries unique trace elements.Scientists look at the exact ratios of rare earth elements and minor isotopes (like lead, thorium, and trace variations of uranium isotopes) embedded in the material.



The U.S. Department of Energy maintains a massive, highly classified global database of these signatures. When they run the Iranian dust samples through a mass spectrometer, they will cross-reference the results. If it matches a known profile from a Russian enrichment plant or a Chinese mine, it's a dead match.



2. The Refining and Processing "Signature"



Even if a foreign country tried to purify the uranium to strip out those natural geological traces, the way they processed it leaves a industrial signature.

Every country uses slightly different chemical methods, solvents, and container materials to convert raw uranium into gas (uranium hexafluoride) for enrichment.



Traces of specific fluorides, microscopic tool-wear particles from specialized foreign centrifuges, or distinct chemical residues will act like a factory stamp.



Why This Is Such a Huge Deal Right Now



For years leading up to this 2026 Memorandum of Understanding, the IAEA has actually been fighting with Tehran over "undeclared uranium particles" found at random sites. Iran continually refused to give technically credible answers about where that material came from.



Now that U.S. and UN teams are getting direct access to unearth the main stockpiles buried under the recent war's rubble, they are going to get the full story. If a foreign power (or the US) secretly supplied Iran with yellowcake or enriched material to jumpstart their program before or during the recent hostilities, the forensics teams are going to blow the whistle on it. There is simply no way to hide the chemistry.



Do you think there's any way that Team Trump told the more "reasonable" members of the Iranian regime that if you can help us find who in America (Obama, Hillary, etc.) enabled your nuclear weapons program - we'll make it worth your while? Just saying....that's what I'd do. Same with Maduro and election fraud.

John Solomon is stepping back from his executive role at JUST THE NEWS to take on an unpaid, specialized role focused on government document declassification. This strategic move is designed to avoid federal ethics laws, bypass media divestment rules, and utilize his pre-existing status as an official NARA representative.

This fits into a very specific strategy. While the move might seem unusual at first glance, there are distinct legal, journalistic, and political reasons why an individual would structure their involvement this way:

1. Navigating Government Ethics and Conflict of Interest Laws

Entering government as a traditional, paid employee triggers a massive web of federal ethics laws, public financial disclosures, and strict conflict-of-interest regulations.

By serving as an unpaid, non-government representative (or a specifically designated “Special Government Employee” with narrow parameters), Solomon can bypass many of the rigid compliance hoops that a full-time bureaucrat faces.

This status allows him to maintain a foot in the private sector without triggering complex divestment requirements for his media holdings or outside business ventures.

2. Maintaining “Journalistic” Distance

Solomon has long built his brand as an investigative journalist.

Stepping completely into an official, paid White House administration role would formally strip him of that reporter title and solidify him as a government official. Working as an independent or designated representative allows him to claim he is operating on a transparent public-interest mission rather than simply acting as a standard political appointee.

3. Exploiting Pre-Existing Legal Status as a NARA Representative

This isn’t Solomon’s first foray into the federal records system. Donald Trump previously designated Solomon (alongside Kash Patel) as one of his official representatives to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). Because former presidents retain the legal right to name specific representatives to handle access to their presidential records under the Presidential Records Act, Solomon already holds the unique status required to interact with these archives directly.

4. Directing “Operation Hypersonic Clarity”

Solomon has publicly discussed a massive, coordinated push to declassify tranches of government documents—a project he has referred to in media appearances as “Operation Hypersonic Clarity.” The primary targets of this declassification effort include:

“Russiagate” Files: Internal FBI and DOJ documents regarding the 2016 Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

The 2020 Election: Communications and intelligence documents regarding the lead-up to and aftermath of the 2020 election.

The Kennedy Files: Ongoing pressures to completely unseal historical records regarding the JFK, RFK, and MLK Jr. assassinations.

By stepping away from the daily operational grind of managing JUST THE NEWS, Solomon frees up the immense bandwidth required to comb through, redact, and push these highly sensitive materials into the public eye.

I have a pretty good guess on what Solomon will be working on. How about you? Right now, the FBI just raided Skid Row in LA to find fake ballots.

DONALD TRUMP JR: “It’s hard not to notice that nearly all the people shrieking like psychopaths about my father’s peace deal to end the war, opposed him in 2016 and in the 2024 primary. He achieved his goal and destroyed the Iranian nuclear program, but sorry guys, he’s not doing an endless war!!!”

Hear hear!

THIS IS THE BEST TAKE I’VE SEEN ON THE IRAN DEAL

CHILDERS: “Let me tell you what’s going to happen. The minute corporate media gets its sweaty, panic-mongering hands on the details of this deal, all we are going to hear is how horrible and gyppy it is. That’s the narrative they’ve already written.

And that’s exactly why I am pre-debunking it right now. I am boldly taking the position that I do not care what the terms of the deal are. The terms don’t even matter, because when you compare it to literally every other Middle East conflict we’ve ever stumbled into, the Iran operation was shorter by an order of magnitude and billions of times better for America.

Just count up the benefits we already know about. The Iran operation ended OPEC— within two months! It got all the fractious countries over there on the same page, made a joke out of the Useless Nations, starved China of oil, put America on top of global energy for the first time in history, pressured the Europeans, et cetera. None of our previous Middle Eastern adventures did anything helpful at all; they just made everything worse.

So, here is my warning. If anyone dares me to defend the terms of some Trump-Iran deal that corporate media and Team Candace call horrible, here is what I will do. Remember, I warned them. I will say that’s fine, please compare it to all the other Middle East peace deals that other presidents have negotiated.

After all, if we want to be intellectually honest —a concept the media abandoned sometime around 1994— we can’t just criticize the Iran deal in a vacuum. We need benchmarks. We need context. How can we possibly tell how truly stinky the Iran deal is without recalling all the super-terrific, totally-not-disastrous deals that past Middle Eastern wars have produced?

So let’s go ahead and pull the records on Bush’s Iraq, Obama’s JCPOA, and 20 years of Afghanistan. Let’s compare those deals to the Iran deal, and see which one ended best. Let’s contrast what we got from each previous war-slash-deal to what we get from Iran. Let’s compare the total cost of the 20-year Afghanistan war and the 8-year Iraq war with the cost of Trump’s three-month Iran war. I bet we will discover some nifty statistics.

And to be perfectly fair, I will let the critics who are unhappy with the deal (which, again, they haven’t seen yet) do all those calculations for themselves and then report back. There really isn’t anything to talk about until those comparisons have been made.”

The families of George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Kamala Harris & Joe Biden were invited to the Obama opening of his North Korean-style monstrous library in Chicago. Look how cozy they all are.



So was Colbert, Pelosi, Oprah, Tom Hanks and John Legend.



President Trump was not invited to Obama’s opening - he's not part of the DC uni-party in-crowd. They spent the entire day bashing Trump at the opening.



If you're wondering who is on our side, this should clear things up.



So, if you're endlessly bashing President Trump today for his brilliant Iran deal - or anything else for that matter - PLEASE unsubscribe and go hang with these clowns in Obama's trash can where you belong.

As usual, Biden didn’t appear to know where he was and the Obamas were cackling at us stupid Americans who ELECTED the Islamo-Communist traitor TWICE to destroy our country.

ROGAN: “The UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House got 150 MILLION views within the first 24 hours. It was one of the most watched sporting events in the HISTORY of the world.”

Super Bowl LX 2026 had around 125 MILLION views. This is why Paramount+ wanted to carry it. Tell me again how stupid Trump is.

The good thing about that is the 150 million people heard Josh Hokit tell the world that Michelle Obama is a MAN. At least he’s still alive after saying that - somebody likely murdered Joan Rivers for bringing that up.

TULSI GABBARD: "Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab in Communist China, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth."









According to the declassified documents and whistleblower testimonies cited, Dr. Fauci allegedly established a "circular reporting loop" by feeding hand-picked scientists into the IC to craft a false consensus around a natural origin, directly contradicting his sworn 2024 congressional testimony regarding his communications with intelligence agencies.



Furthermore, the text highlights severe retaliation against IC analysts and contractors who challenged this narrative, prompting Gabbard to refer these whistleblower accounts to the Inspector General as part of an effort to restore accountability and enforce federal bans on foreign pathogen research funding.



https://www.odni.gov/index.php/newsroom/press-releases/press-releases-2026/4166-pr-11-26



PRESS RELEASE: Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Anthony Fauci, as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV)—work which is now widely viewed as the source of the unintentional lab leak that sparked the pandemic.



Today, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Fauci worked with politicized career leadership in the Intelligence Community (IC) to suppress the truth about his actions, the virus’ lab-leak origins, and his role in directing U.S. funding for this dangerous research that caused immeasurable harm and countless lost lives.



These documents expose Fauci’s direct role in influencing and manipulating IC assessments on COVID-19, and how Fauci lied to Congress in 2024, when under oath he denied knowledge of or participation in discussions with intelligence officials about viral research.



You can view the communications and documents HERE.



https://www.odni.gov/index.php/newsroom/reports-publications/reports-publications-2026/4165-fauci-funded-wuhan-lab-research-that-sparked-covid



“The COVID-19 pandemic caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans and for countless people around the world. After years of lies, censorship, and cover ups, the American people deserve transparency, truth, and accountability,” DNI Gabbard said.



“The tactics used to hide the truth are straight from the deep state playbook: politicized self-serving leaders like Dr. Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress, and undermined a duly elected President by restricting his access to vital facts needed to keep the country safe. It’s time the American people learn the real story.”



The materials released today are a result of DNI Gabbard’s yearlong declassification review in support of President Trump’s maximum transparency mandate. During this process, ODNI officials gathered testimony from multiple IC whistleblowers who reported retaliation for challenging the IC’s manipulation of intelligence on the virus’ origins. This unveiled a clear pattern of suppressing dissent, silencing critics, and burying evidence that undermined IC integrity and disserved the American people.



Fauci’s close IC relationships enabled him to assume three key roles during the pandemic that shielded him from scrutiny as he wielded outsized influence.



Fauci funded risky coronavirus research linked to big pharma and the pursuit of “universal vaccines” worth trillions of dollars.



Fauci was the behind-the-scenes advisor who, with his hand-picked experts, pushed the IC to endorse a natural, animal origin to hide his dangerous research.



Fauci became the nation’s pandemic “pundit” and publicly pushed lies, disinformation, and censorship.



Fauci’s Relationship With The Intelligence Community Drove Intelligence & Public Narratives



Throughout the pandemic, Fauci and politicized leaders within the IC created a self-serving circular reporting loop. He provided hand-picked NIAID-funded scientists to advise the IC. This input shaped official intelligence assessments, which were then publicly cited as scientific consensus to refute the lab-leak theory.



According to hundreds of reviewed emails, the IC almost always incorporated his recommendations. Fauci promoted a fraudulent paper, whose publication he helped prompt, as legitimate information for Intelligence Community consideration. Senior analysts praised Fauci not as a “policymaker,” but as an unbiased guide to “the real coronavirus experts”—while ignoring experts who might dissent from Fauci’s narratives.



Fauci Lied to Congress



The correspondence released today directly contradicts Fauci’s 2024 testimony to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. In that hearing, while under oath, Fauci was repeatedly asked whether he spoke to “FBI, CIA, DIA or any U.S. intelligence agency concerning viral research” before, during, or after the pandemic. Fauci repeatedly dodged the questions, before falsely stating, “not to my knowledge about COVID.”



Retaliation Against Truth-Seekers



Testimony from multiple whistleblowers reveals intelligence analysts who challenged Fauci’s COVID-origin conclusions faced threat of retaliation, were marginalized, and often suffered career setbacks. This silenced dissent and fostered a culture where truth was sacrificed to conformity and credible evidence was buried.



The following are examples from whistleblower accounts that Director Gabbard has referred to the Intelligence Community’s Inspector General.



A contractor was terminated just days after coming forward to ODNI as a whistleblower.



Managers reminded analysts who advocated for the lab-leak hypothesis that leadership would determine which analysts would be promoted. The message was clear: disagreement with the manipulated finding would derail careers.



Senior leaders allegedly set up roadblocks for whistleblowers, removing anonymity from the complaint process by insisting managers or attorneys be present at ODNI meetings, creating an atmosphere of intimidation.



CATES: Here we go.



The 2020 COVID Plandemic, with an engineered virus developed by our own Government, via Fauci and his corrupt crew.



And the the massive cover-up/censorship campaign they launched to try to avoid accountability for what they did, as they furiously tried to hide both the gain of function research and the fact they were using taxpayer's money for it.



Note she's releasing the COVID Plandemic Cover-up Report **before** she releases the 2020 Election Theft Report.



There's a reason the COVID Report must come first.



Because these ghouls took advantage of the COVID Plandemic to massively expand remote voter registration/mail-in vote fraud.



They MADE the Plandemic a key part of their election theft strategy.



Tulsi has to show you just how BAD their Plandemic cover-up was before she shows you how they UTILIZED the WORLDWIDE CATASTROPHE they helped cause with their virus to GET RID OF TRUMP by stealing the 2020 election from him.



I reported the truth about the Wuhan virus well before anyone - in March of 2020 - over six years ago. It's good to see it's finally coming out! If you’ve never read my summary - here you go. It’s my most read article of all time.



https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/updates-wuhan-virus-3-20

The ringleader of the terrorist plot targeting UFC Freedom 250 at the White House last weekend is an illegal alien named Abraham Hermosilla Alvarez, 31, who came to the United States as a child and was granted DACA protection under the Obama administration.



Alvarez is a Mexican national who originally entered the U.S. legally on a B2 visitor visa as a child in 2001. After the visa expired in December 2001, he remained in the country and was later granted protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in 2014.





The fake news forgot to mention this in their earlier reporting. Surprise!



He's one of BHO's dreamers. I guess he dreamed of blowing up the White House as payback for America's kindness. He probably got the idea from Barry Hussein Obama.



While DACA provides recipients with a temporary work permit and protection from deportation, immigration law does not consider it a lawful standard visa or permanent legal status. Because his original visitor visa expired decades ago and he does not hold formal legal residency or citizenship, federal agencies like DHS and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continue to classify his baseline status as an illegal alien.



Operating under the online handle "Shepherd," Alvarez allegedly planned, organized, and directed the operation from Nebraska. In unsealed encrypted messages, he outlined logistics, telling others where to position themselves and instructing them to make the attack "as many and as deadly as we can get."



The FBI intercepted communications between roughly 20 participants who initially connected via a TikTok group called "Vanguard of the Old" before moving to the encrypted messaging app Signal.



The coordinated, multi-wave plan was designed to "jumpstart a revolution" and involved:



Explosive Drones: Detonating improvised explosive devices attached to drones over the north side of the White House lawn during the UFC fight.



Sniper Ambush: Funneling the panicked, evacuating crowd—specifically targeting politicians, government officials, and high-profile attendees—directly into the line of fire of pre-staged snipers.



Breaching the Gates: A planned second wave to storm the White House gates.



The five primary suspects charged in the federal conspiracy are Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez (the 31-year-old alleged ringleader from Nebraska), Tycen Proper (a 19-year-old from Ohio who allegedly stockpiled high-powered firearms), Michael Alan Thomas (a 32-year-old planner from California who voiced radical anti-Semitic views), Daniel K. Eskridge (a 32-year-old from Missouri who discussed targeting the power grid), and Bryan Omar Roa (a 24-year-old from California who claimed he only intended to protest).



When law enforcement raided the suspects' homes across Ohio, Missouri, and California, they seized a lethal array of combat gear:



Firearms: Multiple AR-15 assault rifles, a bullpup rifle, a shotgun, and several handguns.



Ammunition & Logistics: Thousands of rounds of live ammunition, numerous 30-round extended magazines, two-way radios, and an infrared laser target pointer.



Tactical Gear: Heavy body armor, ballistic plates, helmets, tactical belts, and military-style plate carriers.



Following their arrests, all five men were hit with severe federal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit violence on White House grounds, and they remain in federal custody awaiting trial. Because Alvarez is a Mexican national whose DACA status does not shield him from criminal deportation, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a formal detainer against him, ensuring he will face immediate deportation proceedings once his federal criminal case and any resulting prison sentences are fully resolved.



The entire multi-state cell was unraveled just four days before the event, and it wasn't uncovered by advanced government surveillance, but rather by a family tip-off to local law enforcement.



The chain of events that brought down the conspiracy unfolded rapidly between June 10 and June 14:



1. The Family Tip-Off



On the evening of June 10, the parents of 19-year-old Tycen Proper called local police to their home in Knox County, Ohio, regarding a domestic disturbance. Proper’s father told responding officers from the Danville Police Department and Knox County Sheriff's Office that his son had recently met random people online and had quit his job to prepare for an upcoming "mission" or "recon" that coming weekend.



The parents grew deeply alarmed when they discovered he had used high school graduation money to amass camping gear, tactical plate carriers, body armor, a new rifle, a shotgun, and thousands of rounds of live ammunition.



2. Sourcing the Phone Data



The local authorities immediately looped in the FBI, who executed a federal search warrant at Proper's residence on June 11. Upon seizing and searching Proper's iPhone, federal agents discovered the group's communications.



The data revealed that the conspirators had originally connected in March via a TikTok group called "Vanguard of the Old" before moving their core operational planning to the encrypted messaging app Signal. Despite Signal's end-to-end encryption, because the FBI had physical access to Proper’s unlocked device, they were able to read the entire chat history of the 19-member group.



3. Identifying "Shepherd"Inside the Signal chats, agents discovered highly detailed maps of Washington, D.C., escape routes, and a designated "fallback location" (an abandoned Methodist church in Western, Nebraska).



The tactical directives were being issued by a highly aggressive user operating under the alias "Shepherd." By tracing the digital footprint of the associated TikTok account used to invite members to the Signal group, the FBI unmasked "Shepherd" as 31-year-old Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez of Omaha, Nebraska.



4. Coordinated Multi-State Raids With the UFC Freedom 250 event scheduled for Sunday, June 14, the FBI and the Department of Justice had less than 72 hours to neutralize the cell. The FBI coordinated with multiple field offices and local state agencies to execute simultaneous arrests:



In Ohio: Tycen Proper was arrested and taken into custody.



In Nebraska: The FBI and the Nebraska State Patrol tracked down and raided Alvarez at the abandoned church property he owned in Western, Nebraska.



In Missouri and California: Federal tactical units moved in on the remaining tier-leaders (Daniel Eskridge, Michael Alan Thomas, and Bryan Omar Roa) before they could travel to their scheduled meetup spot in Fredericksburg, Virginia.



Because local law enforcement listened to a concerned family, the FBI was able to intercept the plotters individually in their home states before any of them could converge on the nation's capital.



https://www.courthousenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/tycen-proper-ufc-fight-arrest-documents.pdf





OMG - One of the recently indicted Communist Antifa agitators works as a home health aide and personal care attendant for the elderly and disabled in Minneapolis.



The 45-year-old Minneapolis resident, Natasha Rakotz, also known as “Anuran,” is charged with Conspiracy to Impede or Injure a Federal Officer and Assault on a Federal Officer.



The indictment alleges Rakotz tracked license plates of federal agents' cars and shared findings in Signal group chats. It also claims on or about May 18, 2026, she followed a federal immigration officer’s vehicle from the Whipple Building while driving a Honda Civic, “brake checked” the officer and “side swiped” their vehicle, leading to a collision. This reportedly “caused physical contact and inflicted bodily injury” to the officer, according to the document.



Below is an image of Natasha Rakotz ramming her Honda Civic into the federal immigration officer’s government-issued vehicle.



She of course denies all charges and her attorney says she's just an innocent caretaker.



https://www.justice.gov/usao-mn/pr/15-members-direct-action-minnesota-minneapolis-based-direct-action-group-antifa-ties

Rakotz claims to care about women like this - many who now live in Minneapolis. I know, because I was born there.

In Minneapolis, I once encountered a Muslim woman dressed like this at the health club (LA Fitness) who was swimming in the pool with her full-body Niqab on while her husband was sitting in the hot tub half-naked and her two boys were frolicking in the shallow end of the pool wearing just swim trunks.

I spent a little time trying to teach her sons how to swim. They were young teens and still not able to swim. Not kidding.

The mother was struggling to simply swim a lap without drowning wearing all that garbage. In her culture, she isn’t allowed to show an inch of skin in public.

I found her in the locker room afterward and she was crying with frustration. She thanked me for helping her sons.

Is this what liberal women mean by “my body, my choice.” Tell me ladies. Is this your wish for America? God help us.

I don’t blame these women for not resisting because it’s well known if they defy their husbands they can be disappeared quickly. I do, however, blame American liberal women who somehow think it is noble to defend this oppression and way of life. It makes me sick to my stomach.

MIKE LINDELL AND MICHELE TAFOYA ARE LEADING THE POLLS IN MINNESOTA FOR THE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY



Remember I told you that Lindell was leading the poll for Governor in Minnesota before the MN GOP endorsed somebody else? Well, KSTP-TV just confirmed I was correct. I was right then and I'm right now.



Lindell is the ONLY Republican in the race with the name recognition to beat the Democrats in Minnesota. If you want to win, vote for Lindell-Parrish. If you want to lose, like Republicans always do in Minnesota, vote for somebody else.



“Lindell will be competitive because of his name recognition."



Former sportscaster Michele Tafoya is easily in front right now in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. The GOP endorsed candidate is in last place.



THE REPUBLICAN ESTABLISHMENT IN MINNESOTA LOVES TO LOSE. THEY MAKE MORE MONEY LOSING. Why do the voters let them keep getting away with this?



https://kstp.com/kstp-news/top-news/kstp-surveyusa-poll-lindell-leads-gop-governor-race-tafoya-craig-up-in-senate-primaries/

Fact Check: The “Antifa Algae Attack” Rumor and the Real Story of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

Over the past day or two, a viral claim has spread rapidly: two Antifa operatives supposedly confessed to dumping algae into the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as a political sabotage operation funded by Barack Obama. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro was said to be cutting deals with the “minnows to catch the big fish.”

This story is made up. It originated as satire and morphed into a viral joke and sadly many MAGA have been fooled into sharing this lie.

There are no confessions and no investigation. Jeanine Pirro, while serving as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, has made no such statements because no such crime occurred.

In 2026, President Trump ordered a $14.2 million renovation of the century-old Reflecting Pool, criticizing its longstanding “filthy” condition.

The project included coating the bottom with a dark “American flag blue” filament. The work wrapped up recently, and the pool was refilled ahead of the summer season and the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. Citizens and tourists were both astonished at how beautiful the reflecting pool really is once Trump restored it to its previous greatness.

Within days, an algae bloom appeared in the pool in the stifling heat just like it would in any body of water exposed to nature and the sun. The National Park Service is addressing it with standard treatments: 12% hydrogen peroxide applications and an advanced ozone nanobubble filtration system installed as part of the renovation. Crews are also using vacuums and manual skimming to remove dead algae as crews did for the first 90 years. This is routine environmental management for a shallow, sun-exposed public water feature.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was designed by architect Henry Bacon and constructed between 1922 and 1923 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. It was an ambitious project that turned swampy Potomac River mudflats into a grand neoclassical landmark.

Key steps included extensive dredging of tidal marshland and the driving of thousands of concrete piles deep into unstable soil to reach bedrock. They built a massive reinforced concrete basin (2,028 feet long, 167 feet wide, holding roughly 6.5–6.75 million gallons) with asphalt expansion joints.

The pool was engineered to create a striking visual reflection between the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument. Landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted Jr. designed the surrounding grounds. Originally, it relied on a simple gravity-fed water supply from the nearby Tidal Basin.

For nearly 90 years after opening, the pool had no modern filtration, circulation, or chemical treatment systems. Maintenance was brute force and labor-intensive.

Crews would fully drain the entire volume of water, descend into the empty basin with brooms, hoses, and scrapers, and manually remove algae, mud, and debris. They did that several times a year. Between cleanings, the shallow, low-circulation pool would predictably turn murky and green in warm weather. Park staff relied on gravity drainage and occasional top-offs.

This method worked but was expensive, labor-heavy, and environmentally inefficient.

Under Obama, a major $34 million modernization project took place in 2010–2012. The goal was to reduce water waste and lower long-term costs. However, the shift to so-called eco-friendlier methods, combined with reduced maintenance in subsequent years, led to recurring algal blooms. The pool was largely left to rot and decay by Obama-Biden with visible deterioration and repeated green scum issues becoming the norm rather than the exception. In other words, Team Obama refused to keep it clean.

What Trump did that Obama-Biden did not was take direct, decisive action to restore the pool’s dignity in our nation’s capital. He publicly called out the “filthy” state of the landmark, ordered an expedited and visible renovation with the striking American flag blue bottom, and prioritized making it a showcase in DC for the 250th anniversary. This hands-on approach brought immediate aesthetic improvements that many applauded. Trump knows that nothing will stay in tip-top shape unless it’s maintained.

In other words, Obama’s handling of the reflecting pool is similar to his approach to light bulbs, dishwashers, washing machines and refrigerators. He wants America to be filled with things that don’t work. PERIOD. He didn’t care if the reflecting pool looked gross because he doesn’t love America the way Trump does. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

OANN believes that CNN testing has proven that someone is contaminating the reflecting pool with fertilizer. That makes sense to me.

GRANT STINCHFIELD: “The Reflecting Pool has been contaminated with phosphates! CNN is too blinded to realize they confirmed my assumption that Trump haters purposefully caused the algae bloom in the Reflecting Pool. Phosphates are found in fertilizer. Fertilizer would be easy to dump into the Reflecting Pool.”

Previous news recap 6/15/26:

Tierney's Real News Recap - 6/15/2026 Tierney's Real News · Jun 15 Here are some of the top news stories of the week that the fake news is not covering, so I will. This is long but people have been asking for a summary like this. This is how I wrote my newsletter when I first started it in 2019. I will try to write a summary like this every week while still issuing in-depth newsletters on specific topics. No promises!! Read full story

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