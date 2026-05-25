Happy Memorial Day! There is too much going on right now and I don’t want to overwhelm everybody. Instead of sending multiple emails, I have consolidated everything into this single newsletter to save you time.

First, I know many in MAGA are angry that Trump hasn’t “arrested” any of the big guys yet. What if I told you I think he wants to wait until AFTER mid-terms to start arresting the top guys in the GRAND CONSPIRACY? This is my theory.

2025 was all about cleaning house and getting everything in order. The focus was inward and economic. It was about installing aggressive tariffs as global leverage, restructuring agencies, getting rid of Deep State saboteurs and getting the domestic house in complete order.

2026 is about Iran and the Abraham Accords and ensuring that America leads the way. It’s also the celebrating of America 250, FIFA 2026 and getting illegals, the cartels, election fraudsters and fake influencers OUT of the way before mid-terms.

With the midterms concluded, 2027 becomes the launchpad for the RICO grand conspiracy cases, high-profile arrests, and sweeping institutional accountability. I believe 2027 will be about arrests and retribution.

2028 will be about the next chapter and ensuring the permanence of the America First paradigm, and transitioning smoothly into the next phase of the MAGA movement.

To the casual observer, the lack of immediate, high-profile handcuffs looks like hesitation. But if you analyze the political board like a grandmaster, a different picture emerges. The administration isn’t hesitating; they are setting the table.

Making massive moves against Obama’s top-tier figures right now (before mid-terms) would be a tactical catastrophe. Trump knows that.

Instead, the real play is a deliberate, multi-year sequence designed to consolidate power, secure policy victories, and strike only when the trap is perfectly laid—safely on the other side of the crucial midterm elections.

Why not unleash the Department of Justice on the “Obama team” or top-tier bad actors right now? Because doing so before the midterms would be a self-inflicted wound.

If the administration triggers massive, historic arrests of elite political figures today, it would act as an immediate lightning rod.

It would instantly radicalize the Democrat base, driving historic voter turnout and giving the opposition an unmatched rallying cry. Furthermore, a premature strike would weaponize massive donor networks, flooding competitive states with hundreds of millions of dollars in anti-Trump funding. It risks alienating the critical moderate swing voters who are currently focused on inflation, immigration, and standard governance.

By waiting, Trump avoids the midterm backlash. The smarter play is to use redistricting advantages and the removal of election fraud and fake influencers to spin it!

If the GOP can successfully run on Trump’s successes, and neuter all the bad actors, they stand a massive chance of keeping and expanding both the House and Senate - a historic event. The polls and the electoral gurus are even predicting that.

Once a friendly MAGA Congress is secured, the legislative and oversight tables are perfectly arranged to support the legal system in unravelling the RICO grand conspiracy.

For example, former FBI Director James Comey is already facing federal indictments. While his legal team actively maneuvers through motions today, the reality is that complex federal trials take immense time. These proceedings will naturally stretch into late 2026 and 2027, perfectly aligning the climax of these major legal battles.

In political warfare, timing dictates the victor. Moving too early results in political martyrdom for the targets and devastating backlash at the polls.

MAGA must understand: the lack of immediate arrests isn’t an abandonment of the promise—it is the calculated patience required to make sure that when the hammer finally falls, it hits with absolute, inescapable force.

The panicans and doomers and fake MAGA influencers want you to believe all is lost if Trump doesn’t trot out people in handcuffs soon. Actually, the opposite is true. Many smart people see the logic in waiting. I hope you do too!

On the Iran war front - let’s look at what President Trump has said over the last few days (in sequential order) and then I’ll summarize what I think he means by all this. I know this is long but I think it’s important to read everything he said and not just excerpts:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: I am in the Oval Office at the White House where we just had a very good call with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of The United Arab Emirates, Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Minister Ali al-Thawadi, of Qatar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, of Türkiye, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, of Egypt, King Abdullah II, of Jordan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain, concerning the Islamic Republic of Iran, and all things related to a Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE.

An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed. Separately, I had a call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, which, likewise, went very well. Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly. In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: One of the worst deals ever made by our Country was the Iran Nuclear Deal, put forth and signed into existence by Barack Hussein Obama and the rank amateurs of the Obama Administration. It was a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon. Not so with the transaction currently being negotiated with Iran by the Trump Administration - THE EXACT OPPOSITE, in fact!

The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side.

The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes!

Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one. They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. I would like to thank, thus far, all of the countries of the Middle East for their support and cooperation, which will be further enhanced and strengthened by their joining the Nations of the historic Abraham Accords and, who knows, perhaps the Islamic Republic of Iran would like to join, as well!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon. Our deal is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it, or knows what it is. It isn’t even fully negotiated yet. So don’t listen to the losers, who are critical about something they know nothing about. Unlike those before me who should have solved this problem many years ago, I don’t make bad deals!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: I laugh at all of the Dumocrats, RINOS, and Fools who know nothing about the potential deal I am making with Iran, things that haven’t even been negotiated yet, weak and ineffective people like failed Senator Thom Tillis (Soon out of office!), Bill Cassidy, who just suffered a massive Primary loss, really bad Congressman Thomas Massie, a major sleazebag who lost in a landslide to a great American Patriot (Endorsed by “TRUMP”) after showing tremendous disloyalty to his Party (and Country!), and almost all Dumocrats, people that have totally lost their way, constantly supporting bad policy and even worse candidates, but are constantly critical of each and every fantastic win I have.

These people should go home and rest, they do nothing but create division and loss. In other words, they are losers! The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal. It will be the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration, which was a direct and open path to a Nuclear Weapon for Iran. No, I don’t do deals like that!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are proceeding nicely! It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all — Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before — And nobody wants that!

During my discussions on Saturday with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of The United Arab Emirates, Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Minister Ali al-Thawadi, of Qatar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, of Türkiye, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, of Egypt, King Abdullah II, of Jordan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain, I stated that, after all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords.

Those Countries discussed are Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates (already a Member!), Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain (already a Member!). It may be possible that one or two have a reason for not doing so, and that will be accepted, but most should be ready, willing, and able to make this Settlement with Iran a far more Historic Event than it would, otherwise, be.

The Abraham Accords have proven to be, for the Countries involved (The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and Kazakhstan), a Financial, Economic, and Social BOOM, even during this time of Conflict and War, with the current Members never even suggesting leaving, or taking so much as even a pause. The reason for this is that the Abraham Accords have been great for them, and will be even better for everybody, and bring true Power, Strength, and Peace to the Middle East for the first time in 5,000 years. It will be a Document respected like no other that has ever been signed, anywhere in the World. Its level of Importance and Prestige will be unparalleled!

It should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit. If they don’t, they should not be part of this Deal in that it shows bad intention. In speaking to numerous of the Great Leaders mentioned above, they would be honored, as soon as our Document is signed, to have the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of the Abraham Accords. Wow, now that would be something special! This will be the most important Deal that any of these Great, but always in Conflict Countries, will ever sign. Nothing in the past, or in the future, will surpass it.

Therefore, I am mandatorily requesting that all Countries immediately sign the Abraham Accords, and that, if Iran signs its Agreement with me, as President of the United States of America, it would be an Honor to have them also be part of this unparalleled World Coalition. The Middle East would be United, Powerful, and Economically Strong, like perhaps no other area, anywhere in the World! By copy of this TRUTH, I am asking my Representatives to begin, and successfully complete, the process of signing these Countries into the already Historic Abraham Accords. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

So, it appears, AFTER reading all that - that President Trump’s ULTIMATE goal is to get Iran to sign the Abraham Accords along with the Saudis and the rest of the Arab world. That is his real goal here and his legacy.

Here is who has signed the Abraham Accords so far and what a total agreement would look like:

As of mid-2026, the Abraham Accords have the following signatories: United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Israel, the United States, Morocco, Sudan, Kazakhstan, and Somaliland.

Egypt and Jordan, which maintain longstanding peace treaties with Israel from 1979 and 1994 respectively, are not formal members of the Abraham Accords but often participate in related forums.

These agreements emphasize pragmatic normalization, economic cooperation, technology sharing, tourism, security collaboration, and people-to-people ties without requiring a prior full resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

President Trump’s goal is to expand the Abraham Accords across the rest of the Arab world and potentially beyond. This includes bringing in major players such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and others formally normalizing relations with Israel. This would create deep economic integration through massive joint projects in trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, tourism, water technology, agriculture, and innovation.

The United States would continue playing a central role by providing security guarantees, incentives such as arms deals and economic packages, and ongoing facilitation.

In the most expansive version of this vision, Iran — if it abandons its nuclear weapons ambitions, proxy warfare, and threats against its neighbors — would eventually be welcomed into the broader peace and prosperity framework.

This total agreement would represent a historic realignment of the Middle East, focusing on economic opportunity, technological advancement, and collective security rather than endless conflict.

Trump’s ultimate goal is to unite the Middle East AND Iran with the United States through Israel through the Abraham Accords.

This would basically form a NEW United Nations to replace the corrupt old one. The UN of today is led by Communist China and Russia. The UN of tomorrow will be led by the United States and her allies. PERIOD.

My guts tells me this was Trump’s plan from the beginning and he and Bessent and the Cabinet war-gamed it out long ago.

The Master Clock: How the World Cup, America250, and $3 Gas War-Gamed the Iran Deal

Every so often, a convergence of events occurs that feels less like a coincidence and more like the synchronized gears of a massive clock. Right now, as the White House and Tehran navigate a high-stakes, 60-day diplomatic framework to freeze a highly volatile Middle Eastern conflict, critics and allies alike are staring at the calendar.

On the surface, the proposed framework looks like standard, if fragile, crisis management: Iran clears mines from the Strait of Hormuz, stops threatening global shipping lanes, and pauses hostilities. In exchange, the United States lifts its maritime blockade on Iranian ports, grants temporary economic oxygen, and unfreezes select overseas assets.

But scratch the surface, and the architecture of this timeline reveals something far more deliberate. This is a masterfully choreographed, pre-planned convergence designed to protect a massive domestic summer block party. In fact, look closely at the timelines mapped out by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and President Trump, and it becomes clear that this entire sequence was war-gamed long before the first diplomatic cable was sent.

To understand the sheer scale of the political optics at play, you only need to look at how perfectly the 60-day Memorandum of Understanding aligns with the American summer calendar. Under this framework, the MOU is signed in late May, initiating an immediate pause in hostilities, lifting the port blockade, neutralizing the threat to the Strait of Hormuz, and giving energy markets a visual guarantee of stability.

This leads directly into June 11, when the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off across North America. With millions of international tourists arriving in 11 U.S. host cities, the White House secures a clear global spotlight unmarred by active, spiraling military campaigns. Even the complex logistics are insulated, allowing the Iranian national team to safely transit to its matches on U.S. soil from their last-minute training base in Tijuana, Mexico.

By June 20, the timeline hits the exact start date of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s public target for economic relief. With the Strait reopened, Bessent’s projection for oil markets to slide into steep backwardation activates, targeting a return to $3-a-gallon gasoline right as peak summer driving season hits American wallets.

This sets the stage perfectly for July 1 through July 5, the absolute apex of the America250 Semiquincentennial celebrations. The administration gets to host the nation’s 250th birthday party with falling prices at the pump, surging consumer confidence, and no major localized war dominating the evening news cycle.

Finally, by late July, the 60-day clock expires, the World Cup concludes, and the international crowds depart just as the temporary freeze reaches its end.

The flawless synergy of this timeline has drawn fierce skepticism from GOP hawks and regional analysts who argue that a 60-day freeze does absolutely nothing to dismantle Iran’s deeply entrenched nuclear ambitions or proxy networks. However, that skepticism misses the fundamental nature of the strategy. This wasn’t an accidental convergence; it was a deeply calculated economic and military calculus war-gamed in advance by Trump and Bessent.

The administration’s playbook relied on a classic maximum-pressure, quiet-off-ramp architecture. By launching aggressive military action under Operation Epic Fury and squeezing Iran with secondary financial sanctions, they drove the global energy market to the brink. This maximum pressure was the deliberate anchor used to force a pragmatic pivot.

Behind closed doors, the calculation was simple: force a severe enough crisis to bring a cash-starved Tehran to the table, but time the resolution perfectly so the economic snapback—specifically falling energy prices—would hit the domestic market exactly when the administration needed it most. Bessent didn’t just project $3 gas by late June based on passive market variables; the timeline was reverse-engineered to match the exact duration required for shipping lanes to clear and production to resume following a late-May diplomatic breakthrough.

The true genius—and the ultimate risk—of this war game lies in its understanding of Middle Eastern diplomacy and the absolute necessity of saving face. Iran was never going to sign a document that read like a formal capitulation or a total submission to U.S. demands, as ideological regimes do not survive public humiliation. Recognizing this, the war game offered Tehran a quiet, temporary tactical pause masquerading as a mutual de-escalation.

It gives the Iranian regime the economic oxygen and asset liquidity it desperately needs to survive internal unrest, wrapped in a diplomatic package they can spin domestically as a victory over a Western blockade. Meanwhile, it allows the White House to project absolute strength—claiming they successfully paced and led a rogue adversary to the negotiating table—while securing the quiet, stable international stage required for the World Cup and America250.

Because this entire architecture relies on cold, spreadsheet-driven pragmatism rather than a genuine shift in trust, it operates on a razor-thin margin of error and remains entirely vulnerable to systemic internal shocks from both sides of the Gulf.

In Iran, the deep state is highly fractured, creating a major wild card. A sudden domestic succession crisis could cause rogue, hardline factions within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to intentionally trigger a regional flashpoint—re-escalating proxy strikes or accelerating uranium enrichment—to sabotage the economic deal and protect their own ideological power base.

On the other side of the Gulf, Saudi Arabia’s massive economic pivot is hyper-centralized around a single individual’s political will. If the financial architecture of Vision 2030 encounters a systemic shock, Riyadh may be forced to abandon its quiet regional alignment and revert to the old nationalist playbook of projecting external strength against regional threats.

Ultimately, whether this meticulously war-gamed timeline serves as the runway for a permanent, quiet regional alignment—or simply acts as a masterpiece of geopolitical stage management—depends entirely on what happens on Day 61 when the clock runs out.

But as the fireworks prepare to launch for America’s 250th birthday, it is impossible to ignore that the entire global apparatus has been perfectly engineered to ensure the summer block party goes off without a single hitch.

BTW - it’s being reported that the US has now confirmed that the Ayatollah’s son is not in communication with ANY of the people on the negotiating team - including the President of Iran, the Foreign Minister or the head of Parliament.

The Gayatollah is apparently locked up in a room somewhere, deep underground, in an undisclosed location, either in a coma or drugged up, and not talking to anyone.

Perhaps it is true that the head of the IRGC has been passing notes from the Gayatollah (which he writes himself) to the negotiating team in order to stall the process. That would explain the dilemma. I’m tired of the BS. I’m done listening to any nonsense coming out of Iran or the fake influencers. I hope you are too. X is a cesspool of Iranian propaganda!

ALSO - Iran’s top ‌negotiator in talks with ⁠US, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, was reelected TODAY as Iranian Parliament Speaker.

Few realize that this ELECTION is part of the problem in Iran and has led to the delay in talks. He was running for re-election and the hardliners in the IRGC were threatening to kill him or remove him if he helped Trump seal a peace deal. Now he’s been re-elected and is back leading the team and his detractors must have been quietly neutralized.

Also, yesterday, the Iranian President Pezeshkian issued a public statement that Iran would NOT seek a nuclear weapon (the first time) and he also issued an order ‌to reopen internet access after it was shut off for 87 days. That’s a sign that the IRGC and the Shia Twelvers are no longer in charge.

That’s it - that’s all I have. God Bless the courageous men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms.

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