Tina Peters has been imprisoned for over a year in blue Colorado for the crime of trying to expose election fraud in 2020. The issues of her case are confusing and many influencers are not reporting the whole truth. Some are trying to take credit for the work of others. Here’s what you need to know:

President Trump just pardoned Tina Peters, 70, who was WRONGLY convicted in blue Colorado in 2024, under a Democrat Governor, AG and Obama-Biden. The Democrats say that Tina Peters tried to commit election fraud to help Trump in 2020 - which is laughable - she says she is a whistleblower who was trying to PROVE election fraud in Colorado by the Obama-Biden regime and Smartmatic/Dominion software and voting machines out of Venezuela.

We all know that Tina Peters was just trying to prove that the 2020 election was rigged to help Biden and the Democrats are frantically trying to bury her evidence.

Tina Peters was an elected official in Colorado and served as the Clerk and Recorder for Mesa County, Colorado, from 2019 to 2023. In that role, she oversaw elections for the county. She is very very brave.

Tina has now served 431 days in prison and is not well. Tina Peters has allegedly been abused in the Colorado prison system and has been beaten three times.

After President Trump pardoned her, the Democrat Attorney General and Governor of Colorado STILL refused to release her from her 9 year prison sentence because she is there on state charges - not Federal - and they say that Trump’s pardon has no authority in Colorado.

FYI - this is the same reason they can keep Derek Chauvin in prison for George Floyd - because it is a STATE CHARGE.

A US President can grant clemency for federal offenses, including pardons, reprieves, and commutations, but not for state-level convictions. State clemency is reserved for state governors or state boards.

HOWEVER, President Trump issued this pardon for Tina Peters shortly after receiving a letter from her attorney Peter Ticktin laying out the Constitutional legal arguments in favor of his authority to issue pardons for state convictions AND after a former General and election guru in Venezuela issued a letter to President Trump about how Venezuela helped steal the 2020 election from Trump and Tina has further evidence of that crime. I wrote about that “smoking gun” letter a few days ago.

Shortly after this letter was written, Trump announced that ALL EVIDENCE of election fraud in 2020 would be released to the American people in two months - in February 2026.

Peter Ticktin is a Florida-based attorney and founder of The Ticktin Law Group who has represented several high‑profile, Trump‑aligned clients in recent years, including Tina Peters in her criminal and post‑conviction matters related to her efforts to preserve election records pertinent to the 2020 election.

Ticktin leads The Ticktin Law Group, a litigation-focused firm that has taken on cases involving election‑related disputes and challenges to voting processes.

Ticktin attended New York Military Academy, where he served as Donald Trump’s platoon sergeant, then briefly entered medical school before switching to law. People like to say Trump is doing nothing to help Tina - but his lifelong friend and his own lawyer is handling the case.

On December 6, Mr. Tiktin submitted the following letter to President Trump on behalf of former Mesa County, CO Clerk Tina Peters.

The letter makes several strong assertions regarding how the 2020 election was stolen and affirms the value of Tina Peter’s actions in bringing forth the evidence of this theft.

The letter lays out the legal arguments by which President Trump could pardon Tina Peters using the authority granted to him under the U.S. Constitution.

Summary of key assertions:

Hugo Carvajal’s December 2025 proffer shows a long‑running Venezuelan (and Chinese‑linked) plot involving Smartmatic and Dominion technology to undermine U.S. elections.​

Venezuelan Smartmatic employees, including Ronald Morales, allegedly came to the U.S. in 2006 on visas, modified Sequoia equipment, and later worked under Dominion supervisors to help “overthrow” the U.S. government in 2020.​

In 2020, Ronald Morales worked for Dominion under the direct supervision of Eric Coomer, David Moreno, and John Poulos. Unbeknownst to Colorado’s county clerks, including Clerk Peters, Mr. Morales, Mr. Coomer, and Mr. Moreno were the three main people working on our soil to overthrow our government in 2020.

These individuals are accused of enabling remote access to county servers, altering ballot images and tally data, concealing foreign access, lying to U.S. officials, and changing software after certification and testing.​

Dominion and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold allegedly used the 2021 “Trusted Build” to delete 2020 election records in violation of federal retention requirements.​

Clerk Tina Peters imaged Mesa County’s Dominion equipment before and after the Trusted Build, allegedly preserving the only complete copy of the 2020 election data, which later showed tens of thousands of files erased.​

Dominion and Griswold purportedly pushed for Peters to be criminally investigated solely for preserving that data, despite no underlying crime.​

Peters’ prosecution is characterized as a “show trial” intended to intimidate all clerks from preserving election records or questioning alleged fraud.​

The letter alleges serious trial errors, including failure to recognize Peters’ authority as an elected clerk, improper restrictions on her expert Conan Hayes’ credentials, and bias among jurors.​

Recent U.S. DOJ indictments and Carvajal’s proffer are framed as falling “dominoes” that validate claims of an orchestrated international criminal enterprise involving Smartmatic and others.​

Peters is portrayed as a critical eyewitness whose testimony and preserved data are essential to proving a coordinated scheme by Dominion and officials, which is why she allegedly had to be “silenced.”​

Her current imprisonment is described as harsh and dangerous, including threats, assaults, unsafe housing, medical neglect, and denial of safer housing.​

The letter argues that the U.S. President has constitutional authority to pardon state as well as federal offenses, based on an originalist reading of “offenses against the United States.”​

It claims Colorado used state charges to evade presidential pardon power and punish Peters for complying with federal election‑record preservation laws.​

The author urges President Trump to exercise this asserted power to pardon Tina Peters for her Colorado convictions.

After he received the letter from Venezuela and the letter from Tina’s lawyer, Trump issued a pardon:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “For years, Democrats ignored Violent and Vicious Crime of all shapes, sizes, colors, and types. Violent Criminals who should have been locked up were allowed to attack again. Democrats were also far too happy to let in the worst from the worst countries so they could rip off American Taxpayers. Democrats only think there is one crime – Not voting for them! Instead of protecting Americans and their Tax Dollars, Democrats chose instead to prosecute anyone they can find that wanted Safe and Secure Elections.

Democrats have been relentless in their targeting of TINA PETERS, a Patriot who simply wanted to make sure that our Elections were Fair and Honest. Tina is sitting in a Colorado prison for the “crime” of demanding Honest Elections. Today I am granting Tina a full Pardon for her attempts to expose Voter Fraud in the Rigged 2020 Presidential Election!”

Bondi’s AAG for civil rights, Harmeet Dhillon, is also working on her release based on humanitarian reasons for a violation of Tina’s civil rights in the Colorado prison system.

This is on TOP of the fact that Peter Ticktin, Tina’s lawyer, formally notified President Trump urging a presidential pardon and outlining why Tina is a necessary witness in exposing election misconduct.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, who in 2021 released a violent illegal after the Democrat Governor commuted the 110-year sentence of an illegal who killed four people while driving without a license, says he will not be releasing Tina Peters after President Trump pardoned her!

COLORADO AG: “This president doesn’t respect the rule of law, but he doesn’t have the authority to undermine how we operate our judicial system here in Colorado. This president apparently thinks he can pressure and bully people to his will. That’s not going to work in Colorado, because we honor the rule of law and believe in a system of justice that has existed in America since we became a republic—a system in which, no matter who you know and no matter what party you are, you are accountable to the law. That’s how we’re going to operate in Colorado. We’re not going to give in.”

The Colorado Secretary of State, complicit in election fraud, Democrat Jena Griswold was quick to respond to President Trump’s pardon of Tina Peters and called for her to stay in prison!

It’s obvious now that Democrats use a combination of cheat-by-mail and ballot mules and illegals and voting machines to rig election results. They ALSO obviously rigged a Colorado trial to put Tina away in prison for 9 years because she did her duty to preserve election records and try to expose the fraud. Her actions led to the discovery of gross negligence and fraud which have now been corroborated by Venezuelan whistle blowers.

It’s time for the American people to be FULLY INFORMED and EDUCATED about what actually happened in the 2020 election - preferably AFTER U.S. Marshalls escort Tina back into the freedom she rightly deserves.

