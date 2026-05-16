Jared Polis, the Democrat governor of Colorado, has finally agreed to release Tina Peters. President Trump pardoned her federally last December and threatened to cut federal funding to Colorado — but Tina was charged in the state of Colorado and incarcerated there. So the release had to come from Polis. Pressure from President Trump is why Polis finally did this. Now watch all the fake influencers rush in to claim credit.

Tina will soon be free. Praise God!

The release of Tina Peters has reignited one of the most bitterly contested political fights in America. To MAGA, Peters is a persecuted truth-teller who was punished for trying to expose what we believe was the first and greatest crime: the stealing of the 2020 election.

After Democrat Governor of Colorado Jared Polis announced he was granting clemency to Tina Peters, she issued this statement:

“Thank you, Governor Polis.

I made mistakes, and for those I am sorry. Five years ago, I misled the Secretary of State when allowing a person to gain access to county voting equipment. That was wrong. I have learned and grown during my time in prison, and going forward I will make sure that my actions always follow the law, and I will avoid the mistakes of the past.

I strongly condemned it when people not connected to me threatened to storm the prison I am in. I myself have faced threats, so I also want to be clear that I condemn any and all bullying, threats, and acts of violence against voters, county clerks, election workers, other public officials, and concerned citizens like myself.

Upon release, I plan to do my best, through legal means, to support election integrity and, based on my own personal experiences, to elevate the cause of prison reform to help ensure the detention system is more fair and equitable for people of all ages. My experiences have given me a perspective that I plan to share with others to improve Colorado’s corrections system.

I am grateful for a second chance and an earlier release, and I look forward to doing good in the world.

Tina Peters

This sounds like something someone held hostage in the Soviet Union would be forced to write to gain release. Communists called this a “coerced confession.” I understand why she did it—but this should be a wake-up call to America.

What did Tina Peters actually do? What is she “confessing” to? I don’t think most people actually know what happened - so let’s review that together.

After the 2020 election was stolen, as we now all know, Tina Peters joined the national “Stop the Steal” election integrity movement led by Mike Lindell and others.

Specifically, Tina worked to help people and groups outside her county examine the voting system for alleged irregularities from the 2020 election.

Tina Peters arranged for a man named Conan Hayes to access her election office in Mesa County, Colorado, where the Dominion voting machines and election management system were kept. This access occurred in May 2021—seven months after the election had already been certified.

Conan Hayes was not a random individual. He was an activist with ties to Mike Lindell (MyPillow CEO) and his network of experts attempting to prove widespread fraud in 2020. Apparently, Tina contacted Mike’s team for help - and they sent Hayes. Prosecutors described Hayes as being sent or recommended through Lindell’s circle, including figures like Douglas Frank.

Hayes was reportedly involved with Lindell’s efforts and had connections to others like Patrick Byrne (former Overstock CEO), who claimed Hayes was on his payroll at one point and had been invited inside by a government official to make backups.

Peters had her deputy use another employee’s (Gerald Wood’s) security badge and identity for Hayes. She misled state officials and others about who “Wood” actually was.

Security cameras in the room were turned off during key parts of the access.

Hayes made forensic images—exact bit-for-bit copies—of the hard drives and servers of the election management system. This included voting software, configuration files, and related data.

He was also present, and video was recorded, during a subsequent official software update (“trusted build”) of the machines.

The unauthorized access took place in two main phases:

The day before the official software update, Hayes used Gerald Wood’s badge to enter the secure elections area and made the first forensic copy of the election management system hard drives while cameras were turned off.

The next day, during the official “trusted build” software update performed by the Colorado Secretary of State’s office, Hayes was again present using the false identity, and video was recorded.

This all occurred in the secure tabulation room at the Mesa County Clerk’s office in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Tina Peters was the elected Mesa County Clerk and Recorder. She was elected in 2018, took office in January 2019, and remained in that role throughout 2021 when the breach occurred, serving until early 2023.

As County Clerk and Recorder, she was directly responsible for administering elections in Mesa County, including custody and security of voting equipment and the election management system. This authority is what allowed her to arrange access, direct staff, and disable cameras—actions that ultimately led to her conviction for misusing her official position.

Peters’ stated goal, according to her and her supporters, was to preserve a backup of the election system so independent experts could examine it for irregularities related to the 2020 election (or a local 2021 election).

In February 2021, Dominion had filed a defamation lawsuit against Mike Lindell claiming that he had repeatedly promoted that Dominion had stolen the 2020 election. Alongside his efforts to attack Dominion, Mr. Lindell also helped to sponsor so-called Stop the Steal events.

In August 2021, images of the Mesa County election management system, secured by Hayes, along with partially obscured passwords, appeared online. The leaked material was analyzed by individuals and groups aligned with Mike Lindell, who reported anomalies, deleted records, and flaws related to the 2020 election. Hayes was also named onstage during MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s “symposium” in August 2021 on election fraud.

The breach forced Colorado officials to decertify and replace Mesa County’s voting machines at county expense, citing security risks from the exposed passwords and system images. No ballots or voter data identifying individual voters were publicly released in a usable way.

This is why prosecutors and election officials treated the incident as a serious security breach rather than a harmless backup.

Tina Peters and her supporters maintained it was a legitimate effort to ensure election integrity and make sure the records were not deleted to cover up the steal. Critics call it unauthorized tampering and leaking that undermined public trust.

Peters said her goal was simply to preserve a backup before a state-mandated software update (“trusted build”), fearing important records might be erased. She wanted independent experts to analyze the system.

In practice, these actions were carried out for the benefit of national election fraud investigation efforts—particularly those aligned with Mike Lindell, Patrick Byrne and similar figures. The forensic images and materials were later shared within those circles, with some data leaking online.

In short, she acted on behalf of election integrity activists in their “audit the machines” movement, not for any official government agency or standard county procedure. Hayes was the on-the-ground operator sent to execute that plan on behalf of Peters, Lindell and Byrne.

Tina Peters was charged in Colorado on March 8, 2022. President Trump didn’t announce he was running for President in 2024 until November 15, 2022.

She faced multiple charges, including attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, criminal impersonation, identity theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failure to comply with Secretary of State requirements.

The trial took place in Mesa County District Court in 2024 from July 31 to August 12, 2024. This was shortly after Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Peters arranged unauthorized access, misled officials, disabled cameras, and allowed forensic copies of election systems to be made.

The defense argued she was trying to preserve data for legitimate election integrity review and that she was being politically persecuted. Peters maintained she lacked criminal intent.

On August 12, 2024, the jury convicted her on 7 of 10 charges. District Judge Matthew Barrett sentenced former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters to prison on October 3, 2024, one month before Trump won the 2024 election.

Judge Matthew Barrett, who was appointed by Democrat Governor Polis in 2019, sentenced her to nine years total (8½ years in prison plus 6 months in county jail) and imposed a fine. He strongly criticized Peters, calling her actions deceptive and stating she was “no hero” but a “charlatan” who abused her position. Coincidence? I think not. The Judge timed her sentencing and his rebuke right before the 2024 election, to try to negate Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

In April 2026, the Colorado Court of Appeals upheld her convictions but threw out the original sentence, ruling that the judge had improperly considered her protected free speech during sentencing. The court ordered resentencing.

On May 15, 2026, Governor Jared Polis commuted her sentence, reducing it to approximately 4.5 years. She is now eligible for parole and is scheduled for release on June 1, 2026.

President Trump played a major role in pushing for Peters’ release. He repeatedly called her a “political prisoner” and demanded action. In December 2025, he issued a symbolic presidential pardon, which had no legal effect on her state conviction.

Trump publicly attacked Governor Polis and other Colorado officials, at one point saying they should “rot in hell.” His campaign intensified through 2025 and 2026.

The Trump administration also applied pressure through federal policy actions affecting Colorado, including funding disputes involving child care, food aid, public health programs, disaster assistance, and infrastructure projects. Critics described these moves as political retaliation, while Trump allies framed them as accountability measures.

Polis has stated the commutation was based on the merits of the case, specifically viewing the original sentence as overly harsh for a first-time nonviolent offender. Right.

Tina Peters’ story is not just about one county clerk in Colorado. For those of us who believe the 2020 election was stolen, her case begins with the original crime and ends with a woman who paid a steep price for trying to uncover it.

Trump continues to repeatedly assert that the 2020 election was stolen and rigged from him, a claim he has maintained consistently since late 2020. As of May 2026 (in his second term), he still refers to it as fraudulent, rigged, or stolen in public statements, interviews, Truth Social posts, and rallies.

He describes the 2020 election as one of the most corrupt in U.S. history and claims he “won” it (often saying he won “three times,” counting 2016, 2020, and 2024)

He frequently ties it to voting machines (e.g., Dominion), mail-in ballots, and alleged fraud in cities like Atlanta, Detroit, and Philadelphia. He has revived specific claims, such as millions of Trump votes being deleted or switched via voting technology.

Trump and his administration are actively pursuing investigations and actions framed as uncovering proof of 2020 fraud:

Federal investigations: The DOJ and FBI (under Trump appointees) are conducting probes into 2020 election records, including raids/seizures of ballots, tabulator tapes, and voter rolls (e.g., Fulton County, Georgia, and Arizona). These are presented as efforts to expose irregularities.

Figures like Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and others have been tasked with reviewing 2020-related matters. Trump allies (e.g., lawyer Kurt Olsen) have pushed for broader searches for fraud evidence.

Trump has called for “nationalizing” elections in some areas, more federal oversight, and using these probes to justify changes ahead of the 2026 midterms. He and supporters frame actions like the Tina Peters commutation as victories in the fight for “election integrity.”

Trump hailed Tina’s release with “FREE TINA!” and has long portrayed her case as persecution for trying to expose 2020 issues.

Trump’s position remains unchanged: he believes (and states publicly) that 2020 was stolen, and his administration is now using federal tools to investigate and highlight what he calls the truth.