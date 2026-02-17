If you’d prefer to read this on my website in one pass - click here.

Another “man pretending to be a woman” went on a murderous rampage - this time at a hockey rink instead of a school or a church.

These are the people who liberal women defend and want to make a “protected class.” Why?

If nothing else, I hope this latest nightmare will encourage us all to stop using the fake word “transgender” or “trans” to excuse away this madness. Men aren’t women. This man was NOT a “trans woman.”

IMHO, women didn’t go through feminism to end up being surrounded by medicated men in dresses in our locker rooms, in our boardrooms, in Congress, playing in our sports and murdering their families in our name. Language is the way that liberals twist, deceive, and gaslight. I, for one, am going to try hard to remove the words “trans” and “transgender” from my vocabulary.

On February 16, 2026, at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena near Providence, Rhode Island, during a high school boys' hockey game, a 56-year-old male, identified as Robert Dorgan (also known as Roberta Dorgano or Esposito), opened fire around 2:30pm ET killing his ex-wife and son - and critically injuring three others in what Rhode Island authorities bizarrely described as a “familicide stemming from a domestic dispute.” JOKE.

Aidan Dorgan, 23, was murdered by his “sick” father - alongside his mother Rhonda, 52, at his younger brother’s hockey game.

Aidan’s grandparents were also among those shot. They are currently in critical condition, fighting for their lives. They were there because it was literally Senior Night at their grandson’s high school hockey game.

Rhonda’s youngest son Colin Dorgan, 17, who is captain of the Blackstone Valley Schools’ hockey team, watched his father murder his brother and mother from the ice and shoot his grandparents.

Colin and his sister Ava, a 20-year-old nursing student, are heartbroken by the loss of their mother and older brother.

Pictured below from left to right are: Ava, Rhonda, Aidan and Colin.

Like his younger brother, Colin, Aidan was also a standout hockey player. He played on the varsity team during his four years at North Providence High School.

Aidan, who graduated in 2021, served as the team’s captain during his senior year. He went on to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering at Merrimack College and graduated in May last year. Aidan was engaged to his girlfriend of 5 years and soon to be married.

Both boys appear to wear Christian crosses. I’m guessing that bothered their demonic father a great deal.

Robert was a cross-dressing transvestite with many children who allegedly liked to wear dresses and sleep with other men. His Christian family apparently wasn’t into that and dad didn’t like it!

He boasted about being gay had having extramarital affairs with married men as evidence that he was more desirable than real women. “I’ve had plenty of seemingly totally straight man married to XX females and guess who they’re cheating with. yeah, you better believe it you guessed it. They’re cheating with me. nagging wife drives em nuts and suck in bed.”

Dorgan killed himself after a good Samaritan intervened, helping to stop the attack amid chaos captured on livestream video showing players and spectators fleeing in panic.

BRANDON TATUM: “One of the daughters (Ava) of the Rhode Island ice rink shooter came out of the police station and told reporters that “my father is the shooter” and my father was “very sick.” Then she said “he’s dead now.” Her father reportedly dressed in women’s clothing and he allegedly murdered his ex-wife, son and wounded several others at a hockey game and then killed himself.”

The fake news is burying the truth about this story. A bystander jumped in to try to stop him.

Apparently Robert was a gym rat and demanded to use the women’s locker room.

“Roberta Dorgano” - aka Roberta Esposito - who was often seen wearing women’s clothing at the ice rink - also apparently loved Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene, was donating to them and encouraged them to start a 3rd party together. These are the kind of people that the Koch Libertarians attract!

Robert was also excited that Massie’s new wife’s name was Rhonda!

Rhonda served her husband, Robert Dorgan, with divorce papers in 2020, according to their case file in Providence/Bristol County Family Court.

She initially cited Dorgan’s ‘gender reassignment surgery, narcissistic and personality disorder traits’ as grounds for divorce, according to court filings.

Those reasons were later crossed out and replaced with ‘irreconcilable differences which have caused the immediate breakdown of the marriage’. Their divorce was finalized in 2021.

Apparently, Robert’s latest “partner” recently broke up with him too but I can’t confirm that.

Dorgan claimed to officers in 2020, with the North Providence Police Department, that his father-in-law threatened to ‘have him murdered by an Asian street gang if he did not move out of the residence’, according to court filings.

Dorgan, who at the time told police he had been living at the home for seven years, also claimed his father-in-law told him: ‘There’s no goddamn way a tranny is going to stay in my house,’ the documents read.

The father-in-law was charged with intimidation of witnesses and victims of crimes and obstruction of the judicial system, but prosecutors later dismissed the charges.

Other court records show Dorgan had also accused his own mother of assaulting him and acting in a ‘violent, threatening or tumultuous manner’, leading his mother to be charged with simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

The case apparently caused further contention between Dorgan and his father-in-law, with Dorgan telling police his father-in-law, ‘told me that if I did not drop the assault charges against my mother, that further retaliation could be expected, and that was another reason to have me killed’.

The case against Dorgan’s mother was also eventually dismissed.

DEPETRO: “He shot and killed one son and his ex-wife while his other son was on the ice. Neighbors tell me the father made the boys uncomfortable while he began transitioning about 10 years ago. The son killed was to be married this summer.”

The pictures below of Robert with his children are from 2023.

All of "Roberta" Dorgano's gender surgeries were fully covered by his health insurance. This is insane.

Robert recently told Alex Jones to STFU for saying transgenders were creepy and said that’s why “trans” people go “fucking berserk.”

IMHO, there needs to be mass investigations into psychiatrists, doctors and rehab and gender centers who prescribe “gender-affirming” drugs and other psychiatric meds. I guarantee this man didn’t initially see a medical professional thinking he was a woman. Medical “experts” make a lot of money on these cases and I believe that these people are selected, drugged and often used as patsies. The evidence supports that.

Apparently his family wasn’t into his 10 years of transitioning - so they asked him to leave the home 6 years ago - so he suddenly decided to murder them at a youth hockey game? Who told him to do that NOW?

His ex-wife cited in their divorce papers that her ex-husband had “narcissistic personality disorder traits.”

Robert said himself that he had six children and his wife wasn’t happy with him.

His goal was to out-do his wife! Robert “Roberta” Dorgan’s social media shows years of rage, narcissism and ritualistic humiliation of his ex-wife.

Robert recently posted on social media that “white male Christians” were the real problem - so is that why he murdered his own family? Both his sons appear to be Christians and they both wore crosses. Was he envious or angry at his sons? Robert also called himself somebody’s “boyfriend girlfriend.”

The best friend of Aidan allegedly said that Aidan was a math genius, became an engineer and was sitting with his fiancé at the game. Aidan jumped up to try and protect his mom, and was killed by his father. The sons were told by their liberal teachers that their father was “brave” and they should “support his journey.” How sick and cruel is that?

Dorgan’s mass shooting in Rhode Island at the school hockey game, which killed his ex-wife and his 23-year old son, and critically injured three others, follows Canada’s mass shooting just last week, by another man who calls himself a woman, in which nine women and children were killed.

Where does this perversion come from?

ANCIENT PAGAN DEMONIC RITUALS.

In ancient pagan cultures they worshiped a variety of demons which demanded an army of feminized men around their “gender fluid” selves at all times. This has been done many times in history before. Most of those civilizations were destroyed and I’m pretty certain GOD had a lot to do with that.

Ishtar, called the “Queen of Heaven” by the people of ancient Mesopotamia (modern Iraq), was the most important female deity in their pantheon. She shared many aspects with an earlier Sumerian goddess, Inanna; the name Ishtar comes from the Semitic language of the Akkadians and is used for the goddess from about 2300 B.C.E. on.

You can find her in the Hebrew bible in the Book of Jeremiah.

Ishtar/Inanna was known as the “Queen of Heaven” and was the goddess of sex, war and justice. Ishtar was the deity of fertility and love, but also a jealous goddess who could bring vengeance against individuals, go to war, change the climate, destroy fields, and make the earth’s creatures infertile. Her cult was devoted to prostitution and sodomy.

She also was believed to have the ability to change a person’s gender. This power of her ability to change a man into a woman, and vice versa, is well accounted for in multiple poetry fragments.

‘To destroy, to create, to tear out, to establish are yours, Inanna. To turn a man into a woman and a woman into a man are yours, Inanna.’ (115-131).

These men were heavily involved and associated with the demonic cult of Inanna, and her cult members and priests were known for their androgyny and blurring or destroying gender.

One such example is the pilipili, a group of cultic performers in Inanna’s Sumerian festivals. The name pilipili is referenced within Passionate Inanna (80-90) in relation to an individual named pilipili who is transformed by Inanna.

Inanna blesses them, handing them a spear ‘as if she were a man’ and renames them ‘pilipili’. From this point forward they are referred to as ‘the transformed pilipili’.

Men who joined the priesthood in devotion for Inanna became women for all intents and purposes, adopting female names, wearing female clothes and singing in the Sumerian eme-sal dialect, reserved for feminine speakers - to render the speech of female gods.

During Sumerian times, a set of priests known as gala worked in Inanna’s temples and many were ritually castrated.

Servants of Ishtar dressed in female clothing and performed war dances in Ishtar’s temples and even sodomized each other for entertainment purposes. This is quite similar to Bacha Bazi in modern day Afghanistan where young boys dress as girls and dance for elder males to be chosen as sex slaves.

The 8-pointed Star of Ishtar or Star of Inanna is a Mesopotamian symbol of the ancient Sumerian goddess Inanna and her East Semitic counterpart Ishtar.

In the Babylonian poem The Epic of Erra of the assinnu the poet says: “Whose maleness Ishtar turned female, for the awe of the people.”

In India, the Hijra are intersex and transgender people and were even mentioned in the Kama Sutra.

Transgender “priests” have been documented throughout southeast Asia, Borneo, and Sulawesi and all of these roles involved the worship of a goddess demon including actual or symbolic castration. Along with “service” to the goddess, castration was believed to give one the ability to see the future.

Early Christians were not amused:

ST. AUGUSTINE: “They wear effeminately nursed hair and dress in soft clothes. They can barely hold their heads up on their limp necks. Then, having made themselves alien to masculinity, swept up by playing flutes, they call their Goddess to fill them with an unholy spirit so as to seemingly predict the future to idle men. What sort of monstrous and unnatural thing is this? With dripping hair and painted faces, with flowing limbs and feminine walk, they passed through the streets and alleys of Carthage, exacting from merchants that by which they might shamefully live.”

Many scholars say that modern-day feminists have modeled themselves after “pagan demons” like Ishtar/Inanna. I agree. That would explain a lot!

Transgenders, eunuchs and non-binary individuals were well-known adherents to cults of pagan demons. Throughout ancient Mesopotamia, it is evident that people lived a wide range of gender identities as part of demon worship.

In other words, transgenderism is NOT progressive - it is regressive, Satanic & pagan.

History is repeating itself. That’s why they don’t want you to study history.

Today, the word “transgender” is simply a new word for eunuch. Where did the obsession with EUNUCHS come from? According to the Encyclopedia Britannica - the Middle East and CHINA.

A eunuch in ancient China was a man castrated, typically early enough in his childhood to have major hormonal consequences in order to make him a reliable servant of a royal court where physical access to the ruler could wield great influence. In China, castration included the removal of the penis as well as the testicles. Both organs were cut off with a knife at the same time.

Many eunuchs came from poor families who couldn’t repay debts. For this reason, they had to sell to the local or royal court one of their children.

A fee was charged to perform the operation.

From remote antiquity, eunuchs were employed in the Middle East and in China in two main functions: as guards and servants in harems or other women’s quarters, and as chamberlains to kings. Eunuchs were considered the most suitable guards for the many wives or concubines a ruler might have in his palace.

Most eunuchs underwent castration as a condition of their employment, though others were castrated as punishment or after they had been sold by poor parents.

Eunuchs functioned as political advisers to the emperors of China as early as the Chou period (c. 1122–221 BC) and continued as such under the Han, T’ang, Ming, and Sung dynasties, persisting almost until the end of the imperial regime. At times palace eunuchs became more powerful than the emperor and effectively ruled China.

Eunuchs were used as court advisers and officials in Persia under the Achaemenids (559–330 BC). The Roman emperors Claudius, Nero, Vitellius, and Titus employed eunuchs as such, as did most of the subsequent emperors of the Byzantine Empire. Indeed, many of the patriarchs of Constantinople during Byzantine times were eunuchs. Political eunuchs also flourished in the centers of Muslim power after AD 750, and as a class eunuch advisers only disappeared with the end of the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century.

The word “eunuch” comes from the Greek εὐνοῦχος, which is a mix of two other words: “bed” and “to guard over.” The original term most often referred to persons used to watch over women and royalty as a chamberlain. Greeks often associated their use with the Persian empire to the east.

Within Roman society, eunuchs continued to be associated with the east, though there were some in Rome.

Bronze ritual Roman era castration clamps found in the river Thames and now at the Museum of London.

Eunuchs are also mentioned within biblical texts. In Acts (8:26-40), we are introduced to an Ethiopian eunuch who is converted by the evangelist Philip while traveling on the road from Jerusalem to Gaza.

In Ming China, thousands of Miao boys had been castrated following the Miao rebellions, when castration was used as a technique by the Ming Dynasty against conquered people.

Within the Ottoman empire, there was also an explicit use of slave eunuchs at court, as influenced by the customs of the Byzantine empire. The Ottomans incorporated a racial element to the use of eunuchs by allowing black eunuch-slaves brought it from Africa access to the harem. White eunuchs were not allowed this. The use of black eunuchs continued until the early 20th century.

One of the attractive things about eunuchs was their lack of sexual and reproductive threat; they would never have sons that could threaten the allegiance of their fathers or put the court at risk.

IN OTHER WORDS - CASTRATING MALES AND DRESSING THEM UP AS WOMEN IS ANOTHER WAY FOR SATAN TO DESTROY AMERICA BY MAKING ITS MEN WEAK AND CONFUSED AND TWISTED!

BTW - as I’ve often said, Minneapolis is a modern-day Sodom & Gomorrah 2.0.

For further proof, the Twin Cities metro area has the largest known outbreak of this fungal STI in America right now! A sexually transmitted fungal infection called Trichophyton mentagrophytes genotype VII (TMVII) is making waves — it’s the only known fungal STI, causing severe, itchy ringworm rashes on genitals, buttocks, thighs, and more. Real misery: red, scaly, painful lesions that can last months if not treated right.

ANTIFA has lots of these people!

Minnesota health officials just issued a warning on February 11 that the Twin Cities is suffering the largest known outbreak in America right now!

It first showed up in the U.S. in New York City back in June 2024 (per CDC reports), with cases tied to men who have sex with men. The fungus has been spreading in Europe for years, often in similar communities.

Further proof that Minneapolis is the FUNGUS among us! Where every liberal man pretends to be a woman so he can satisfy his perversions! Charlie warned us about that - that’s why the demons murdered him!

