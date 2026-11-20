Here's a complete transcript of the press conference with President Trump and Marco and Vance and Miller. The media is already posting hideous pictures from it and twisting the words so I think it's a good idea for you to read what was actually said before you get sucked into all the distorted sound bites, inflammatory headlines and edited clips. They covered a lot of ground.

Here’s a quick summary of key points if you don’t want to read the entire transcript.

President Trump held a press conference on November 20, 2026, after coming home from an Asia summit trip. The event lasted about an hour and a half. Here is a plain-language summary of what each speaker said, before the full transcript.

President Trump

- He got home last night from a four-day Asia trip he called one of the most successful presidential visits in American history. He said he met more than 20 world leaders, signed two new trade deals with about 10 more coming soon, and attended four major summits. Air Force One flew home in about 14.5 hours with no fuel stop.

- He said the economy is growing faster than any other major developed country, with 10 straight months of manufacturing growth, investment in new equipment up 21% this year, and $25 trillion in new wealth since he took office. He also said $4 trillion in our nation's wealth has been lost since the election because the people don't like the fact that the Democrats allegedly won. The stock market is down $4 trillion in one week thanks to Democrats “winning” - make sure you thank a Democrat this weekend. Crude oil, he said, is down 20% since the start of November, to close to $80 a barrel. Gasoline is down 60 cents a gallon from a month ago.

- He said crude oil prices “plummeted right since the end of the election,” and added, “I wonder how that happened.” He called it “very interesting.”

- He said interest rates are too high because “we have a very political Fed,” though he said he isn’t blaming the chairman. He said the Fed raises rates whenever good numbers come out, when it should lower them, and that each point is worth $650 billion. He basically said that a political Fed purposely keeps us from being a successful country

- He said tariffs are bringing factories back, including a $4 billion Audi plan, a $5 billion Toyota plant, and expansions at General Motors and Ford. Permitting reform passed the Senate last night and is headed to the House. He said it should put at least $1,300 a year back in Americans’ pockets.

- He and President Xi agreed to “guardrails” on superintelligence, or SI. He said the United States is ahead and China is second, and that companies will not be allowed to build data centers overseas without a heavy tax.

- He said President Xi greeted him personally at the airport in Shenzhen, and that Xi has never done that for anybody before.

- He said that at a Quad summit in Manila with India, Australia, and Japan, they announced a Quad Bureau Leaders Forum, a Quad SI accelerator, and more work on maritime security. He said Greenland was approved yesterday and thanked Denmark and NATO’s Mark Rutte.

- At ASEAN, he said they secured more than $17 billion in commercial deals, including Philippine Airlines buying 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with General Electric engines, supporting 47,000 American jobs. He said the Philippines will buy 100% of its farm products from American farmers starting January 1, and 100% of its energy from the United States. After a visit with President Ferdinand Marcos, the Philippines also announced more than $2 billion in American-made military equipment.

- He said Thailand signed a deal to drop all tariffs on American products and wants to buy $2.6 billion a year in U.S. farm goods. He said he stopped a war between Thailand and Cambodia, and that Prime Minister Anutin of Thailand and Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia thanked him. He said he has stopped eight wars.

- He said he is getting close to a deal with Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum and talked with her about Mexico’s trade surplus and the cartels. He met Canada’s Prime Minister Carney, who wants to build the Keystone pipeline. He said the United States has about an $80 billion deficit with Canada.

- He said President Putin wants the Ukraine war to end through talks, but that Putin and President Zelenskyy have deep hatred for each other. About 25,000 people, mostly soldiers, are being killed every month. Putin told him the war would never have happened if Trump had been president. He said Biden gave Ukraine $350 billion in cash plus equipment.

- He said fentanyl coming into the United States by sea is down 97%.

- He said this was the first-ever meeting of the United States, Russia, and China. The three countries, he said, have 92% of the world’s nuclear weapons and issued a peace declaration that nuclear war must never be allowed to happen. China agreed for the first time to three-way talks on nuclear risk. He said the United States has about 4,000 nuclear weapons, Russia is second, and China has 600 and could catch up in 10 years. The three also agreed to raise oil, gasoline, and diesel production. China agreed for the first time to condemn what he called overreach by the International Criminal Court.

- He said he would take military action again to keep Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. On a rumor of an Iranian dirty bomb, he said he will not allow it.

- He said he talked with Xi and Putin about making sure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.

- He said the air traffic control system is 55 years old, and he is asking for $50 billion for a new one after being given $12 billion. He said he fired the cyber chief because he did not think that person was good enough.

- He is open to working with Speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, especially on health care. He said crime in Washington, D.C., is down 87%. On immigration, he said the administration is removing murderers and drug dealers, and that for 18 months not one person has entered the country illegally. He said about 25 million people came in under Biden.

- He offered to help bring down crime in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York.

- He said only older computer chips would be sold to China, not the newest ones, including the Blackwell chip. He has not lost confidence in Howard Lutnick. He said China and Russia are no longer involved in Venezuela or the Panama Canal after he told them to leave. He said he would like it if NVIDIA rehired Jensen.

Marco Rubio

- He said the trip matters because it opens markets for American goods and jobs. The president attended ASEAN for the second year in a row.

- The Quad, which is the United States, India, Australia, and Japan, will hold a business forum early next year. Prime Minister Modi and the other heads of state were there.

- The United States is the main defense provider for the Philippines, so trade should match that. He said the president personally negotiated a reciprocal trade deal that is fair and good for American workers.

- At APEC, the president also met leaders from Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Canada about fairer trade. Rubio said the United States, Russia, and China hold most of the world’s nuclear weapons, and that it would be absurd and dangerous for those three leaders not to meet regularly.

JD Vance

- He compared staying home to the movie “Home Alone,” but with better food and more gold.

- While the president was signing trade deals, the Senate passed a bipartisan bill to make it easier to build homes, factories, and power plants. He said the president has reorganized global trade so it makes sense to build in America again.

- On the midterms and Iran, he said keeping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is what the country needs to do. He called Iran the biggest state sponsor of terrorism and said the president has said he would do it again. Vance said his job is to support the president.

- He said if Iran had a nuclear weapon, it could kill “thousands, hundreds of thousands of innocent people.”

Stephen Miller

- He said Trump has achieved more in the last two years than any president in American history, and is the first to achieve net deregulation, with 10 regulations removed for every new one added.

- He listed what he called record results, including a secured border, record deportations, record low crime and murder, record oil, gas, and coal production, the first new nuclear reactors to go critical since the 1970s, a rebuilt military, taking on drug cartels with lethal force for the first time, and taking over Venezuela in less than an hour, doubling U.S. oil reserves overnight. He also said Trump ended DEI, ended “transgender insanity,” inherited more than 20% year-over-year inflation and defeated it, and produced the strongest economy and fastest wage growth in American history.

- He said the next two years will be the greatest in American history.

Trump said Stephen Miller did a better job delivering a summary of the administration’s victories than Vance or Rubio did. I agree. I love Stephen Miller. Then he took questions.

Reporters

Throughout the Q&A, members of the press repeatedly tried to press the administration on familiar “gotcha” media narratives—questioning whether the Iran operation cost Republicans the Senate, casting doubt on whether Putin can be trusted in peace talks, asking if Trump would loosen chip bans for China, and trying to tie isolated corporate tech glitches to broader economic panic. Trump and his team pushed back on those premises, defending their record and criticizing biased reporting.

Here is the complete transcript:

Trump: Hello, everybody. That’s a big crowd. Wow. What a crowd of -- I’ve never seen this before. Must -- must -- something must be going on. We’re honored to have you. Just don’t tell the fire department about it. Thank you very much. It’s a great honor. And I’m glad there is this kind of interest, because a lot of great things have happened.

Trump: So last night, we returned -- what’s the problem?

Unidentified: Audio -- technical glitch.

Trump: Audio?

JD Vance: Good. You’re good, sir.

Unidentified: You’re good.

Trump: Thank you. Last night, we returned home from one of the most successful presidential visits to Asia in American history, I think maybe Asia or anywhere else. We did have a distinction of having Air Force One. It’s the longest flight ever taken by Air Force One. The new Air Force One can go without having to stop for fuel.

Trump: And it was also about four hours short of the previous record, so that tells you new equipment is better than old equipment. But the flight lasted about 14.5 hours, and usually it’s a 20-hour flight that usually included fuel stoppage. It always included fuel stoppage. So it just says new equipment is better than old equipment.

Trump: It’s an amazing plane, and China was very impressed, and Russia was very impressed, and I’m very impressed. In four days, I met more than 20 world leaders, secured two new trade deals and about 10 others coming very soon, attended four major international summits, reaffirmed America’s alliances throughout the region and advanced the cause of peace and security around the world.

Trump: The other countries, very powerful, very good countries, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, lots of countries, but they felt a little bit left out because people wanted to see -- in this particular case, they wanted to see three countries, and it really became a summit of three, but actually all of the countries participated.

Trump: And we did -- we made great trade deals. The United States entered this trip from a position of unmatched economic and diplomatic strength. Our economy is growing faster than any other major developed nation on Earth by a lot. We have had 10 straight months of manufacturing growth, which is a record. Investment in new equipment is up an incredible 21% this year.

Trump: That’s also a record. 21% is unheard of. Crude oil prices have plummeted right since the end of the election. I wonder how that happened. Crude oil is down 20% since the start of November, and now it’s down to close to $80 a barrel and one of the largest drops, they say, in the history of oil.

Trump: It’s the biggest drop on record. It was a very big drop. Too bad we didn’t have that in front of the election, but that’s the way it goes. You remember the vaccine, the day after the election they announced a vaccine? Do you remember with COVID? But I don’t blame anything for any -- I just know the system is, uh, that’s not called corrupt.

Trump: Let’s call it very interesting. But it doesn’t matter. Everyone knew where we were coming, and it’s way down, and we’re doing great. But already gasoline is down 60 cents a gallon from just one month ago, and it’s going to be dropping fast and soon you’ll have very, very low prices. When I was in Iowa, as I told the story, it was $1.85 a gallon just prior to going in and doing our Manila -- our little bit of a military move on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Trump: But the prices of gasoline now, that also depends on how we settle up with Iran. They want to make a deal, but they don’t want to make a deal that’s acceptable to me. We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal that they’ve been doing for 51 years. No longer 47. People talk 47 -- 51 years. They’ve been -- they’ve been bullshitting people for 51 years.

Trump: We’ve created $25 trillion in new wealth since I took office, $25 trillion with a T. It’s a record. So it’s less than two years and we’ve created $25 trillion -- we’ve made $25 trillion. Now, with that being said, uh, we’ve lost $4 trillion since the election because the world is not happy about the people that did well in the election.

Trump: I wasn’t on the ballot. I hope you remember that. The poverty rate is at an all-time record low. So the lowest poverty, the best numbers on poverty that the country has ever had. More Americans are working today than at any time in the history of our country and, uh, we’re going to have some unbelievable numbers.

Trump: Interest rates are too high because we have a very political Fed, and I’m not blaming the chairman, by the way. I’m blaming the fact that we have a very political Fed. Whenever we announce good numbers, they raise the interest rates. They do that for a reason. Uh, it should be the opposite. Alan Greenspan was a great Fed chairman.

Trump: He would lower the interest rate when you have good numbers. When you have good numbers, you have better credit. We do it just the opposite. We do it to destroy the country. And when we have these great numbers that we have, you shouldn’t keep raising rates. You should lower rates because we’re a better credit.

Trump: And we’d have a GDP of 15 or 20%, not 4%. I would pay off the debt very rapidly. That’s the way it should work, but we -- we do it in reverse. If you look at India, they have low interest rates and they have a 7% GDP. We’d have a 14, 15, maybe even a 20% GDP. And it’s really a sad thing when you do so great.

Trump: And then they raise the interest rate, but the fact is we’ve blown through it. We’ve actually blown through it and, uh, despite the attempt of people, I don’t know why. I mean, wouldn’t you -- don’t you want to make this country really wealthy and great? If you lower it, each point is $650 billion. So if we -- we should have the lowest interest rate anywhere in the world because we’re the one.

Trump: We’re the country that makes other countries successful and some of them are considered financial -- financially elite, but they’re not elite. They’re only elite because of us. We should have the lowest. We used to have always, even if we weren’t doing well, we had the lowest interest rate in the world. Now they just keep raising the rate.

Trump: If we’re doing well, keep raising the rate until maybe we won’t do well, but the fact is we’re blowing through that and all the smoke, and we are doing numbers that nobody’s ever believed even possible. And like in terms of factories, thousands of factories are being because of tariffs, because they don’t want to pay, they don’t have to pay tariffs when they come in. You’ll see pricing going down, but you’re seeing thousands of factories being built.

Trump: The car companies are all moving back. You know, we -- they were stolen from us. They were stolen by other countries from Germany to Japan, South Korea, Canada, Mexico. They’re all coming back at numbers that nobody’s ever seen before. They’re under construction right now. Audi just announced a $4 billion plan.

Trump: Toyota is building a $5 billion plant. Everybody’s building, and General Motors is expanding. Ford is expanding like crazy. You remember the -- the plant in Detroit, the oldest plant? I think just about one of the biggest plants in the country, maybe the biggest, and old. And Ford was getting ready to close it, but they said, “Well, let’s wait to see what happens with the election.”

Trump: That was in 2024 because Trump has some ideas. So they were going to close it because it was doing no business and again, it was -- I think it was built in 1906, believe it or not. It was one of the oldest plants, maybe the oldest plant in the country, one of the biggest. It’s now going round the clock seven days a week.

Trump: They need more space and they’re going to expand it. So instead of closing it, they’re going to expand it. That’s why the auto workers like Donald Trump. That’s why Shawn Fain called me the other day to thank me. He wasn’t on my side. He’s a radical Democrat, but he likes the job. He can’t believe it, actually.

Trump: But the auto workers have been great. The Teamsters have been great, and right to work. They’ve been great. Everyone’s been great because they understand what’s happening. I don’t think we got that point across before the election, but that’s too bad. But again, if we’re on the -- if I were on the ballot, because you just have to look at the McLaughlin numbers, if I were on the ballot, it would have been a whole different story.

Trump: But I wasn’t on the ballot, and people thought that I was not treated well by the Republican Party because they didn’t get the things that I wanted passed. They couldn’t get it through the Senate, but hopefully they will now, our military and all of the other things. Air traffic control -- we’ve got to get that.

Trump: Last night, landmark permitting reform legislation passed the Senate. It’s one of the biggest things that you’ll see. It’s a big deal. So that one passed and I think one of the reasons we got it through is because they had to get it through and now it goes to the House, and if passed, it’s projected to put at least $1,300 a year back in the pockets of hardworking Americans.

Trump: But it’s even beyond that. It’s going to cause tremendous amounts of new building to go along with already the record -- we have record numbers of jobs in construction because they’re building all of the new plants that are going up. SI plants, we have a lot of that, the data centers, and we’re going to fight very hard for the data centers because we’re not going to let China -- we’re leading China. In fact, President Xi congratulated me on how well we’re doing in every way, but also with, uh, with superintelligence.

Trump: He likes that name too, by the way. He likes it better. As he said, “It’s more accurate.” It is super. It’s not artificial intelligence. It’s not artificial; it’s super. Problem is it may be too super. So President Xi and I agree that we’re going to do some joint guardrails, the two of us, because there really is no -- no third place.

Trump: I mean, we are so leading. We’re leading, and they’re second, and there’s nobody even close after that. I don’t think there ever will be. But whoever wins SI wins. Remember that. Whoever wins SI wins. And you ought to take advantage of the data centers, make them pay you, make them pay your community, but take advantage. Don’t shut them off. And there’s always somebody else in this country, but if it’s not this country, there’s somebody else outside, and we’re not going to allow our companies to build data centers outside of our country.

Trump: We’re not going to allow that to happen. You know, they allowed that to happen with chips and everything else, and it was very destructive to our country. It’s where we started going behind. So I just -- I don’t know if that’s a breaking story, but I haven’t even said that to my people, but I’m telling them now. They’re here, many of them are here.

Trump: And we’re not going to allow companies to build data centers in other countries. Uh, if they do that, they can, but we’re going to put a tremendous tax on them if they do it. We want them to build it here. And if they won’t go in Texas or if they won’t go in California, they’re going to go in West Virginia, they’re going to go -- we have a lot of -- a lot of places that want them badly, and they’re great places.

Trump: They have energy and they have everything. They’re tremendous assets. There’s one area right next to Loudoun County where they have a lot of data centers. They’re making so much money, they don’t know what to do with it. And you’re going to make a lot of money. You’re going to have your taxes reduced. They’re going to build their own electricity so the electricity is going to go down. Actually, you’re like costs will go down.

Trump: You can negotiate your own deals. Ideally, your leaders can negotiate deals. In one case, they’re paying teachers $50,000 in order to get it approved in Louisiana. In another place, they’re giving the residents in that area $10,000 apiece. It’s OK with me. Make the deal. They have plenty of money. Take it. But we’re not allowing data centers to go into other countries, because China will take all of them and we’re not allowing that to happen.

Trump: And we’re going to put tremendous penalties on companies that try and do it. They want to build that one in Finland, and we’re not allowing that to happen. So everywhere I went on this trip and every leader I met, it was clear that America is respected again like never before. We are respected. I was greatly honored that President Xi met our country, didn’t meet me, met our country at the plane, something he’s never done before, and that means he respects our country.

Trump: He didn’t meet Sleepy Joe at the plane, that I can tell you. On Tuesday, I attended the historic Quad Leaders’ Summit in Manila. It was fantastic, bringing together the leaders of four major Pacific powers, the United States, India, Australia and Japan. All wonderful leaders, wonderful friends of mine. Friends with a lot of these people, enemies with a few.

Trump: We announced the first-ever Quad Bureau Leaders Forum to cooperate on matters of economic security and supply chain resiliency, very important. We launched a new Quad SI accelerator, aligning our four countries to develop superintelligence. But I will tell you, we’re going to do that on a limited basis -- basis, but we are leading by a lot and we’re keeping it in this country.

Trump: You know, this was started a while ago and it’s fine, but we want to keep it in this country. So it’s wonderful to say we’re working with other countries to build. I want it in this country. It’s bigger than the Industrial Revolution, believe it or not. That’s what they say and I agree -- I agree with it. Just had a very successful Anthropic, very successful launch.

Trump: I have a lot of respect for Dario and, uh, set a record. We’re going to keep it all in this country. We don’t want them to go build their product elsewhere because we are stupid and don’t give a give them an approval that they should get. You know, they don’t get approved, they’ll go to someplace else. A lot of countries want them.

Trump: The next thing you know, they’ll build them in space. That could happen too, right? We launched a new Quad SI accelerator aligning our four countries to develop however the superintelligence that serves our common interests. But we’re going to focus very little on that by comparison. And we also agreed to a new collaboration between the Quad nations and maritime security and surveillance operations.

Trump: That is important. And as you know, we have Greenland, and that was just approved yesterday. Everybody said, “Oh, you’ll never get it, you’ll never get it.” Well, we have it and we have it powerfully. And that gives us tremendous protection. I want to thank Denmark. I want to thank Mark Rutte from a really great group of people.

Trump: I mean, Mark Rutte is a fantastic leader. He’s a fantastic man, and he’s done things that are very good, very good, NATO. As well as the cybersecurity and defending undersea cables, we want that all taken care of because people tend to -- you know, it’s very sophisticated. I won’t say that we do it, but we probably do it too, but I don’t want to talk about that.

Trump: We can do it, but they can’t. Later the same day, in Manila, I addressed the leaders of the 14 nations at ASEAN and the ASEAN summit and across the Southeast Asia and the border region, all of those border regions. The love and respect for America was extraordinary. They respect us again. I think they love us, but I’d rather have them respect us, actually.

Trump: But they do respect us and they probably love us. We had extremely good discussions on increasing our economic partnerships, while securing more than $17 billion in commercial deals that will benefit thousands of American workers. Among those agreements is the Philippine Airlines will purchase -- they were going to purchase through Europe, but now they’re not doing that anymore, 20 brand-new Boeing 787 Dreamliners with General Electric engines.

Trump: It’s a big contract, supporting 47,000 American jobs. See, there’s a case where they were going to go to Europe, and I met with them and now they’re buying from us. Very simple, isn’t it? The Philippines and Malaysia agreed to use U.S. technology and service for their cloud infrastructure. And the Philippines, as you know, were buying a lot of their farm product from other countries, including Brazil, much more than from us. And I said, “Here’s the deal: You buy 100% of your agriculture from January 1st from our farmers.”

Trump: We have the greatest farmers in the world with the greatest equipment in the world. You know, we support these countries, but they don’t buy from us. So I said, “You are going to buy 100% of your farm product from the -- not 90, not 95.” Is Brazil going to help them in case they get into a little skirmish with China?

Trump: I don’t think so. So they buy from Brazil and other countries and now they’re buying from us, 100%, not 99%. You’ll take that down, please. OK? You were there, you saw it. Also energy, they buy 20% from us, but they buy -- I say, “Where do you get your energy?” I was with Prime Minister Marcos, a very good man, by the way.

Trump: Great family. But I said, “Where do you buy your energy?” Should we buy it from the Middle East? I said, “Not anymore you don’t. You’re going to buy 100% of your energy from us.” Yes, sir. So instead of having a deficit, we have a huge -- I could do this with every country, but I’m just one person. I could do this with every country.

Trump: So they’re going to buy 100% of their agricultural products from the United States of America. And if they don’t, then they have problems. And they’re going to buy 100% of their energy from us, not from the Middle East. And that -- that takes us from a deficit to a very substantial -- you could call it profit if you want, surplus, but you could call it a profit.

Trump: Every one of the countries that we deal with, I can do the same thing. And we are doing that. We’ve done that with a lot of them already, one of the reasons we’re doing so well. And very importantly, we secured two major new trade deals. Thailand signed an agreement to eliminate all tariffs on American products.

Trump: So they were -- they were charging us tremendous tariffs. It’s unbelievable. And they’re not anymore. And removed their nontariff barriers and they want to buy $2.6 billion a year in U.S. agricultural products, and we’re going to increase that number. That’s just a preliminary number. We’re going to ask for more than that, $2.6 billion.

Trump: So our farmers are a big beneficiary of this trip. This trip was -- this is just one -- one country in the case of the Philippines, but Thailand. Uh, and I will say this, that the prime minister Anutin of Thailand said, “Thank you very much for stopping the war that we were in with Cambodia.” I stopped the war.

Trump: Did I get the Nobel Prize? No, but he said, “We wrote a letter to the Nobel Committee saying that without you, we’d be in a vicious war right now.” The war was started. And also, Prime Minister Hun Manet, who is from Cambodia, came over to me, “Thank you, sir, for stopping the war. We’d be in a war right now if it weren’t for you.”

Trump: No Nobel Prize, but that’s OK. I saved a lot of lives. I did eight of those. It was reported in one of the papers, “He didn’t do eight, he didn’t stop eight. He stopped six, not eight.” Oh, OK. I actually stopped eight. We also reached a framework trade deal and I had no help from the United Nations, by the way, not even a phone call.

Trump: But that’s all right, I didn’t need them. We also reached a framework trade deal with the Philippines to eliminate our trade deficit with them by slashing the Philippine tariffs on U.S. goods. We’re slashing but dramatically increasing their purchases of the U.S. -- so what we’re doing is they are going to buy 100% of the product from us, and we’re going to make it a little bit more comfortable for them.

Trump: But they have to buy everything 100%, because nobody else has -- when somebody else helps them, I said, “You should go buy their product.” So we’re -- we’re, uh, they’re not charging us tariffs anymore, in a nutshell. They were -- on top of everything else, they were charging us tariffs. They’re not charging us anymore.

Trump: On Wednesday, I was greatly honored to be received by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos in a beautiful ceremony and state visit. And, uh, the palace is beautiful and the ceremony was nice, but I think the meeting that we had was much more beautiful. We reaffirmed the unique, historic bonds between our two countries and announced purchases of more than $2 billion in American-made military equipment, which now is going to go up much higher than that.

Trump: And the other -- uh, the other deal, and it’s so important. We’re talking about billions and billions of dollars of farm product they’re going to buy from us. Billions and billions of dollars. They buy it mostly from the Middle East. Can you believe it? I said, “If China attacks you, is the Middle East going to come to your rescue?”

Trump: No, sir.

Trump: Well, that’s good. Don’t buy from them anymore. From Manila, we travel to Shenzhen, China, where I was deeply gratified and very honored, actually, on behalf of the -- I’m not honored by -- everything I’m doing I do it for the country. I’m not doing this for myself. Believe me, I had a very nice life before this, but I was deeply honored to be welcomed, as I said, by President Xi. Never did it before.

Trump: Never has he greeted anybody at the airport, and it was a great honor. We have a very great relationship. That’s a positive. By the way, you know, the stupid people, some of them in this room say, oh, it’s terrible he gets along -- I get along with Russia, I get along with China, I get along with a lot of people.

Trump: Some people I don’t get along with. Over my two days at the APEC, which was very successful, the economic conference, I held positive discussions with numerous world leaders. In my meeting with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, we are getting close to a deal. Mexico has a tremendous. It’s been allowed to get out of hand.

Trump: They have a tremendous surplus with the United States. I said, “Claudia, we can’t have you have a surplus. We’re not going to let that happen.” So we’re working with her and we’re working with her on the cartels because the cartels are running Mexico. I told her that, and we can’t let the cartels run Mexico.

Trump: They’re our neighbor. And while more work remains to be done with Canada, Prime Minister Carney was very nice. He met me. We spent a little time talking. But Canada has been ripping us off for many, many years, many, many years, and it’s time to stop. One of the things he wants to do is build the Keystone pipeline for us, and we like that.

Trump: But, you know, got to do a lot more than that. But Canada, no -- Canada’s been very difficult for this country for -- for 50 years. I don’t know, for some reason. They feel emboldened and we can’t let them feel that way anymore because we can make our own cars. We have more energy than they do. All of the different ingredients.

Trump: We have more lumber. We have -- we have all the lumber. We freed up a couple of forests, which were restricted, but we have all the lumber. We have everything we need. With that being said, we’re working on making a deal that’s fair, but they’ve never treated us fairly. One of the most difficult people to deal with is are the people that represent Canada.

Trump: It’s been that way a long time too. Not -- not fair, but we take -- we’re not -- we don’t stand for it anymore. Let me put it that way. We have about an $80 billion deficit with Canada. I said, “When it’s -- when it’s down to zero, come over and let’s start talking.” After addressing the APEC leaders yesterday morning about America’s tremendous economic strength, I held a bilateral meeting with President Putin of Russia, who clearly expressed his desire to see the war between Russia and Ukraine end by diplomatic means.

Trump: And I spoke with our representatives who are doing a good job, but it’s a tough job. It’s a tough job. The problem is President Zelenskyy and President Putin have tremendous hatred, and it’s never easy. I thought that would be one of the easier -- I had that marked down as one of the easier of the eight that I mentioned.

Trump: Well, the six that everyone agrees to it, but it’s -- it’s a level of hatred that you don’t often see. But we’ve -- we’re having very good talks. I think there’s a real good chance that we can get it done. 25,000 soldiers, mostly soldiers, not all, but mostly soldiers are being killed every single month in that ridiculous war.

Trump: And frankly, if the election weren’t rigged where I had to wait four years, that that would never have happened. That war would never have happened. Putin said that last night. He said would have never happened. I actually asked him, I said, “Would you have gone in if I was president?” He said, “No, would have never happened.”

Trump: It was handled so badly. By -- by our country, it was handled very badly. Anyway, I then joined President Xi in a very productive bilateral meeting in which we discussed the tremendous progress on economic relationship that we have with China, including the fentanyl, which is way down. By the way, fentanyl coming into our country by boat, by ship, by water, sea oceans is down 97%.

Trump: I wonder why? I wonder why? It’s down 97%. Phew. Finally, we had one of the most momentous international summits in many years. That was the first-ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia and China. So when I went, I didn’t go having us talk about Yalta and if you look, Winston Churchill, Stalin, FDR, which was a big one, I didn’t think about it. I just went saying, “I get along great with these two people.”

Trump: We’ll work out our differences. We’ve been able to work them out, and all of a sudden I see you people talking it’s the biggest, and then I realized how big it was. It was an amazing event. I mean, it was really amazing. It was -- I’m honored to be representing you at that and I think we represented you very well.

Trump: My whole group represented you very well. We made incredible inroads into a very difficult system but they say it was the biggest of them all so I don’t know if that’s true or not, but it was certainly -- it felt it. I didn’t go with that in mind, but when you were there you could see it -- it was the -- it was amazing energy.

Trump: The people, even the city that -- what a job President Xi has done. It’s clean, it’s immaculate. It’s been built in a short period of time. It’s 40 years. It was a fishing village, but really, it’s over the last 20 years. He’s done a fantastic job for the country. And when I look at our cities where they’re dirty not -- I must say, mostly blue, where the roads are dirty and they have potholes all over the place and railings are falling down.

Trump: Everything’s rusty and disgusting, and the crime is through the roof. Although we do have the best crime stats in the history of our country because of us. But when I look at the condition of our beautiful -- our once beautiful cities, and then you look at what I rode through, I studied it very -- I looked at those guardrails.

Trump: I looked at those roads. They didn’t not only have potholes, they didn’t have any potholes where they were fixed because, you know, when you fix a pothole, I don’t want to bore you. They’ll say, “Oh, he rambled, he rambled terribly.” I don’t ramble. I don’t ramble at all. But when you fix a pothole, you have brand-new asphalt against old white asphalt.

Trump: That doesn’t look good, but at least you don’t ruin your car. But these roads were flawless. Everything was -- everything was flawless. It was -- I mean, I have great respect for the job they’ve done. Then you come back to this country and you look at Chicago and the horrible, incompetent mayor, and you look at Los Angeles and the horrible, incompetent governor where he lets almost 600 people out.

Trump: Some of them are serial killers. If you ever take a look, some of them are serial killers. But you look at the condition of where they can’t build a railroad, a short-term railroad. They’re up at billions and billions of dollars over -- but nobody’s ever -- and they haven’t even laid a track. And he wants to be president, right?

Trump: It’s terrible, but when I look at our cities and how sad they are, some of them are doing great, but some of them are so embarrassing and they were some of the great ones. I don’t want to mention New York because I actually get along very well with Mayor Mamdani, but I could if I wanted to, but I won’t do that because I like relationships.

Trump: We had held one of the most momentous international summits, and this is really, in many years, at a minimum, in many years and first-ever. To think of it, first-ever trilateral. I never knew that. You reported it and I said if they reported, it must make sense. But it’s the first time ever: United States, Russia and China.

Trump: And it was big. It was big. It was great -- great electricity, unbelievable. And the relationship was fantastic between the three of us. In this unprecedented meeting, we discussed the responsibility of the world’s three largest nuclear powers by far. There’s nobody even close. We have 92% of the nuclear power, the three of us, to reduce.

Trump: But, you know, the 8%. We have to worry about that, too. But the largest nuclear power is to reduce the risk that these weapons pose to the world because I see it as president, I see it. I have great knowledge of MIT because of a member of my family spent his life at MIT. As -- as what they -- who they say is now the greatest professor in the history of MIT.

Trump: So I have great understanding of -- I guess, maybe genetically, I’m -- I’m blessed, but I understand it and the power is unacceptable.

Trump: It’s unacceptable. It’s a different level than army tanks running around shooting bullets or missiles coming in at 7,000 miles an hour. This is a different level. We’re not going to let it destroy the world, because there can be no winners. We spoke about that. We spoke about the need to cooperate to stop the proliferation of that nuclear threat throughout our planet.

Trump: And in particular, we talked extensively about ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.

Trump: They’re crazy. We’re not going to let them have a nuclear weapon. Iran -- I say it, I’ll say it now, and I’m not George Bush. Watch my lips. No, you don’t have to watch my lips. But Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, ever. We also talked about confronting dangers on the Korean Peninsula and stopping the killing in Ukraine.

Trump: We spent a lot of time on Ukraine and Russia. And in that case, it was two on one because President -- President Xi of China, and this is a great man. This is -- you know, you say, oh, he said he was a great man. Well, he runs 1.4 billion people. And when you look at those cities, they’re clean and they’re nice and there’s no crime and got a lot of things going for them.

Trump: I think we have more potential than they do. He congratulated me. He said, “I’ve never thought” -- he said, “I thought your country was dead.” He’s another one. Everybody says that. He said, “I tell you, I can’t believe what you’ve done.” And I think he meant it. The numbers speak. You know, the numbers speak.

Trump: It’s all about the numbers. And he said, “I can’t believe what you’ve done, but we thought you were dead. We thought you were gone. You’re beating all of us now.” I mean, we’re leading in SI. Think of it, superintelligence, we’re leading. But they’re good. The result of this historic summit was a first-of-its-kind trilateral peace declaration.

Trump: The United States, Russia and China formally agreed, this is formal, that nuclear conflict must never be allowed to happen. I don’t want it to ever happen. And for the first time ever, China agreed to conduct trilateral discussions on reducing nuclear risk. They didn’t want to do that. Because China, as he will explain and as he did, is way behind.

Trump: We have estimates of 4,000 nuclear weapons. Russia’s second to us. And China is way behind, but they’ll catch us within 10 years. They’re going at it hot and heavy, but they have a lot. They have 600. That’s a lot. So we lead, and I did in my first term, I had them upgraded and substantially upgraded and made as good as new and we built new ones.

Trump: So we’re leading, and I’d like to get rid of them, but, you know, it’s very hard to -- to put a president in that position. It’s very hard for me to say, let’s cut them in half. We cut them in half and, you know, you still have other countries out there. But I have a hard time saying I agree to cut them in half.

Trump: I’m the one that keeps talking about the denuclearization of the world, but it’s very hard. If somebody comes, I’ll make you a deal, let’s all cut them in half, it’s hard to say yes, especially when you’re leading. So I’m not sure that can ever happen. So I view it more as a deterrent perhaps, but it’s very, very difficult to say, let’s get rid of our nuclear weapons, let’s not have any more nuclear weapons.

Trump: I don’t know, just from a basic negotiation standpoint. We further agreed to work together to increase the production of oil, gasoline and diesel, reducing pressure on global prices. And China also agreed for the first time to condemn the abuses and overreach of the International Criminal Court, which is out of control, by the way.

Trump: I would say Putin especially is not happy with it, but others aren’t either. They’ve got this fake power because they don’t have any strength behind it, but it’s a fake power, and they think they can go in and arrest the heads of countries, and they can’t do that. They can do it for no reason. So we condemned that as a group.

Trump: And as three of the most important and powerful nations in the world technologically, especially technologically, the strongest by far in the world if you had the power. Well, we have the power, certainly, but we’re the most powerful. I rebuilt our military in my first term, and we have the greatest weapons.

Trump: And our weapon systems are -- right now, the defense contractors are building 21 plants all over the country for Patriots and Tomahawks, THAADs, for a lot of stuff, because it takes too long to get. But we’re stocked up. We’ve been stocking. We’ve been taking it. We have, uh, Biden gave it, it wasn’t Iran, it was Biden gave away so much to Ukraine, free.

Trump: We sell -- we sell them now to the European Union. They pay us and they do what they want with them. Mostly, they give it to Ukraine, but we sell. He could have sold them. He spent $350 billion in cash, gave them $350 billion in cash, which is a tremendous amount, and equipment. Then finally, we concluded the week with one last event for the history books, our flight home.

Trump: And that was the flight I’m talking about. It was amazing. It was an amazing flight, never been done before, without stopping for refueling. And the plane is very fast. It’s the fastest plane, fastest of that type of plane in the world, meaning a commercial jet. But broke the record by hours, and there was no stop.

Trump: They’ve never been able to do that. So I just want to say, it was an amazing period of time. I’ll take some questions. I think before we do, I’ll have JD Vance, vice president, say a couple of words, and I’ll have Marco say a couple of words and we’re here to answer your questions, and I appreciate this turnout.

Trump: This is a record, I can tell you. This is a -- there’s no space left. In fact, you can hardly breathe in this room. You’re so many. So -- but it’s an honor to be with you and it was an honor to represent our country at a very amazing event. Thank you.

JD Vance: Well, thank you, Mr. President. Good afternoon, everybody. Some people sometimes ask me what it’s like when the entire team goes on one of these big international trips and, of course, the vice president, part of my duties is to stay back and hold down the fort. I would liken it a little bit to “Home Alone”, but with better food and more gold.

JD Vance: So I missed you, sir. I missed the whole team and we appreciate everything that you guys did while overseas. I want to try to connect two themes that maybe don’t seem like they’re connected for the American people. So while the president was securing historic trade deals for the United States of America, the Senate passed an amazing bipartisan piece of legislation that will allow the United States to build like we’ve never built before.

JD Vance: That means more homes, more factories, more power plants. But that doesn’t matter unless you create the incentives in the global economy for people to invest in the United States of America. And more than anything, I think the president has done, and not just his second term, but his first term as well, is that he’s reorganized the global economy so that it makes sense to invest in the United States of America again.

JD Vance: It makes sense to invest in our workers. It makes sense to invest in our industries. It makes sense to build in the United States of America. We could not do that were it not for the president’s willingness to reorganize the global trade system in an order to benefit the American worker and in order to benefit the American economy.

JD Vance: So what we saw last week was two really big wins for the American people, the trade deals, but also the major piece of legislation. It’s going to pay dividends for the American people. We’re building more and we’re going to keep on building more and it’s because of the hard work of the president and the entire team.

JD Vance: So congratulations on a good trip, sir. It’s good to see you.

Trump: Thank you. Thank you, JD.

Marco Rubio: Thank you, Mr. President. And just a couple of points, because at the end of the day, all that -- why does this matter to the American people? Why do people back home care about what we just did, what the president just did in this visit? First of all, he engaged with ASEAN, which is the predominant way in which the United States engages with Southeast Asia.

Marco Rubio: It’s the second year in a row the president attended this conference and for many of these leaders, it was incredibly important. It matters because those are markets, markets that can buy the things we make. That means American jobs. Then we engaged as well on the Quad, something we’ve invested a lot of time into.

Marco Rubio: The Quad, of course, is Australia, and the combination of India, Australia with Japan and Australia and the United States. And it’s a very important forum as well. Prime Minister Modi was there, the heads of state were there. This is the -- these are four very powerful economies that working together can create jobs and markets for American products, in addition to being able to cooperate on a bunch of things.

Marco Rubio: The president touched on one of them, which is this business forum that’s going to happen early next year among these four countries. That means the top businesses in these four countries are going to meet early next year under the auspices of the president’s sponsorship and participation in all of this, and hopefully, come up with additional commercial agreements that are going to be important for American workers, American communities and everyday people in this country, lower prices, more jobs, etc.

Marco Rubio: The president then, of course, traveled -- had the meetings with the Philippines, a country that we’ve long had a defense agreement with for very many years, and touched directly on a very simple thing, and that is the United States provides is the primary defense provider for the Philippines, for its future and for its security.

Marco Rubio: Our economic relations with them should reflect that. If we are their primary defense provider, then what we do with them from a commercial standpoint should reflect that commitment that we’ve made. And the president personally negotiated an agreement on reciprocal trade that I think will be highly beneficial and fair, but highly beneficial to American workers and the American economy.

Marco Rubio: From there, the president traveled to China for the APEC conference. Again, another opportunity not just to engage with countries in Asia, but countries in the Western Hemisphere that attended, Mexico, Peru, Chile, who are also part of the Pacific Basin and, of course, Canada and he had bilateral meetings with some of these leaders, including President Sheinbaum of Mexico.

Marco Rubio: We are well aware this is a country right on our border so we have defense and security issues with them, but we also have commercial issues that need to be worked out to provide some evenness and fairness in our trade relationship. Obviously, the the commercial relations with Canada are well understood and the unfairness and imbalance that developed there.

Marco Rubio: The president had an opportunity to visit with the prime minister and move the ball forward on getting to a final agreement that is good for American workers and fair to the United States of America. Then the president, of course, engaged directly with Xi Jinping in a meeting, a bilateral meeting, and then ultimately the trilateral.

Marco Rubio: And let me just touch upon that in closing. These three countries, the United States, Russia and China, between these three countries, possess the overwhelming majority of nuclear weapons on this planet. The idea that these three leaders should not engage on a regular basis is not just absurd, it’s dangerous.

Marco Rubio: OK? At a minimum, because of that fact, these three countries must be able to engage. I would also argue this: It is impossible, you know, to work out with these people agreements on important things, you have to have an environment that’s conducive to those sorts of conversations. It’s impossible to have that kind of positivity and that positive kind of environment if our leaders are not able to engage.

Marco Rubio: It sets the tone for everything else. The better these three leaders get along, the easier and more conducive the environment will be to actually agree to things that are concrete down the road, whether it’s with Russia, whether it’s with China, or together as three countries. These things are invaluable, and I want everybody to understand the relationship between heads of state are invaluable.

Marco Rubio: It sets the tone for the entire relationship. It sets the tone for our trade negotiators. It sets the tone for our diplomats and if these leaders can’t get along and can’t engage with one another and don’t have a positive relationship, it is impossible to get anything good done for the country and the safety of the world, so I am glad these leaders were able to engage.

Marco Rubio: It has set the tone and created a platform, it’s created a foundation upon which, hopefully, the hard work of diplomacy and trade negotiations can occur to the benefit always, first and foremost, of the American people, but I would argue also of the world. Thank you.

Reporter: Thank you. Mr. President. Mr. President, Mr. President. Mr. President. Mr. President. Thank you, President Trump. I have a question about your trip, but just given vice president and secretary of state are standing here and there was reporting this week that you’re unhappy with the statement the vice president put out saying the reason Republicans lost the midterms was because of the Iran war.

Reporter: You said you wanted that statement amended. Can you clear up and --

Trump: -- I didn’t say that. No, I didn’t say and I didn’t say I was unhappy with it. I thought the statement was fine, except I would have had one other thing that if it were asked, I would have said that would you do it again? And absolutely, the answer is yes, because we cannot allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

Trump: No, that was -- I saw that, but no problem there at all. Actually, it was a very accurate statement. The war drove up prices, fuel prices, far less than I thought. I thought it would go up to $300 a barrel. You know, it’s almost down to $80 a barrel right now. In fact, last week, we took out record amounts of oil from the Hormuz Strait, record amounts.

Trump: Our Navy has a blockade. Our Navy is unbelievable. Our military is unbelievable. We have total control over the Hormuz Strait but we are, I think -- I think I can say all of us, and I don’t want to speak. They have -- people that work for me, they have a right to their opinion but I say I know the Iranians, and frankly, they’re crazy.

Trump: They’ve been doing this for not 47 years, but for 51 years. It was 47 when we started, but it’s years have gone by, whether it’s the SS Cole, whether it’s they’ve killed many Americans. They started the war 51 years ago, they killed 75,000 protesters over the last eight months. This is a very evil group of people.

Trump: They cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.

Reporter: Mr. President. Mr. President. Mr. President. Regarding your trip, Mr. President. While you were there, you said that Putin is your friend. Russia, of course, is Iran’s biggest ally. Do you believe Putin is a friend to America?

Trump: I can’t speak to America. I’ve been dealing with Putin during the fake Russia, Russia, Russia hoax and to be honest, he was very nice about it. It was a rigged hoax. It was a hoax that was made up by the Democrats. It probably helped me win the election, re-win the election and I consider him to be somebody that I have a very good relationship.

Trump: And it’s actually very good. He’s got lots of nuclear -- he’s second to us in nuclear weapons. It’s very good. Uh, I think it’s -- I think it gives us a lot of additional strength and he’s having a hard time right now because he’s in a war that should have lasted one day and it’s lasted for five years and a lot of people are being killed on both sides.

Trump: And I think it’s a war that’s going to be over but I consider, uh, I have fantastic relationships with Putin, that’s a very good thing. I have fantastic relationships with President Xi. That’s a good thing. And our country is safe because of that, yeah.

Reporter: Mr. President. Thank you, Mr. President. You -- you called President Putin a friend. You said that he wants to end this war. You also said that you talked about in your meeting about stopping the killing but President Putin left your meeting and launched another deadly assault on Ukraine. You’ve said before that he’s tapped you along.

Reporter: How can you be so sure that he’s not doing that again?

Trump: He’d love to end the war. It’s a very hard thing to do. To be honest, you have two guys that don’t know how to end it. We’re trying to help them. You have two people that hate each other, Zelenskyy and Putin. They don’t know how to end it. They want to end it. They’re both stuck in it, and it’s a horrible war, actually.

Trump: I thought it would have been maybe one of the easier ones to get ended but the personalities play. I think it’s going to end but you have two people that are stuck in mud just like his army tanks got stuck in mud and who was the one that provided the Javelins, by the way? It was me. They say that, uh, you know, when you talk about my relationships.

Trump: I gave him the Javelins. The Javelins are the antitank busters. They say that President Obama gave them sheets, Trump gave them Javelins, and then they say, oh, I’m so nice to Russia. Look, they both want to end it. It’s a very good thing that I have a relationship. They have at least 3,000 nuclear weapons.

Trump: We have more. By a little bit. It’s very good. You know, you’re very lucky to have somebody that has a relationship with the heads of the most powerful countries. Yeah?

Reporter: Mr. President, just really quickly, you mentioned you mentioned Vice President JD Vance.

Trump: Shh-shh. I’ll come back to you. I’ll come back to you.

Reporter: After your China talks, are you considering easing up those export bans on chips towards China at all?

Trump: Well, we’re talking about a very comprehensive deal with China. You know, we used to lose tremendous amounts of money with China, we have that down to a much more manageable amount now, and it’s going to be, I think it’s going to turn around and be very, very good for both countries. China is a big factor in this world.

Trump: Look, whether you like it or not. But we have, uh, we’ve made some good deals. We’re taking in a lot of money. Nobody pays us more money than China right now. Do you know that? And if you go back to the early days before I came along, I started it in my first -- I put big tariffs on China then I increased them.

Trump: I had tariffs of China at 145%. I thought China maybe was going to go out of business. I don’t want them to go out of there taking care of 1.4 billion people but when I had them up to 145, you remember those days where the ships were turning around in the middle of the ocean and heading back? They weren’t going to Walmart, they were going back and they were on the run.

Trump: But I didn’t want that to happen, but -- we -- I put tremendous tariffs on China. I put tariffs on China as a penalty for fentanyl, if you remember, 20%. And they’re still paying a substantial price and by the way, their delivery of fentanyl is much less than it was And just so you understand, fentanyl has two things, good and bad.

Trump: There’s a lot of good reasons in terms of certain drugs that are very positive so it comes in, you could say, on a good basis, and they turn it in -- they turn it in Mexico or wherever into bed. But we’ve had -- we’ve had very -- a very interesting time with that. But China pays more money to the United States than any other country in the world right now.

Reporter: So you are going to let these chips go to China?

Trump: No. Well, you mentioned chips. Now, you didn’t mention chips before. No, we want only older chips and we don’t mind if none go, but only older. You have to understand, China makes chips, too. And if we’re not going to sell them, they’ll make them themselves. So that’s one of the reasons that Jensen would use used to try and say like, hey -- and he was -- he’s a good man.

Trump: By the way, he’s a man, while we’re at it. He made some bad decisions, but he is a brilliant person. You know, I came to Elon’s defense in my first term very strongly. I’m not sure that Elon would be with us right now if I didn’t. And I said, we have to protect our brilliant people because no country has too many of them.

Trump: And I was very proud of protecting Elon in my first term. You all know what I’m talking about. And Elon is doing some amazing things right now with everything he’s doing, Starlink. I mean, what he’s done is pretty amazing and we have to protect our brilliant people. Jensen is one of them. Uh, I would like to see -- well, I recommended Tim Cook.

Trump: I thought that would be a great person because everyone said but, uh, before anybody, I’d like to see Jensen make a big apology and go back because he created something with Blackwell, which we fight very hard -- nobody we want nobody, China or anybody else to get -- Blackwell is the latest chip. In two years, Blackwell will be obsolete and you care much less about it. You know, China makes great chips too, but we are actually 10 years ahead of China in chipmaking.

Trump: And unlike other products like movies where they can copy and many other products, floor mats. A friend of mine, David, he makes WeatherTech, he makes great product and his biggest problem is the piracy.

Trump: But you can’t copy the chip, because it’s so advanced and so complex that it can’t be copied. And Jensen did that. And I think there are very few people in that company that can do that. I watched the people -- and I’m not trying to be disrespectful to the people, but I watch the people talking about, you know, how the company is going to be and where it’s going to be. I would love to see him be back.

Trump: You know, we have one of the truly most brilliant minds in the world and where is he going to go? I think that I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance. You know, we’re a country of second chances, and I’d love to be able to see him have -- that’s a very important company to us, and he put us in a position where we are literally 10 years advanced over other companies.

Trump: And I did discuss that with President Xi. And he said, oh, brilliant, brilliant, he’s a brilliant man. He is. And I think the company, if they were smart, they’d take that brilliant man, accept an apology and let him go back to work.

Reporter: Thank you very much and welcome home. You’ve come home to a country that is on edge. I’m sure you’ve been getting briefings and updates, but because of these outages, people are freaking out. They are talking about pulling cash out of their accounts or looking at their 401(k)s. They’re worried and they’re wondering what’s going on. You’re saying it’s not a coincidence.

Reporter: Have you been briefed --

Trump: So let’s -- let’s look at it two things. Let’s talk about the airport, like air traffic control and then let’s also talk about banks. They’re all separated. They’re not like, “Oh, gee, Chase went down and this one went down.” They’re all separate events. They’re all separate events. You know, we have thousands of companies that are upgrading right now, and when they upgrade, bad things happen.

Trump: But unfortunately, because when they do, probably because I’m president, what they do is they say, “Oh, a comic book company went down yesterday.” Oh, this is true -- you know, it’s getting reported. I would say this, they want to upgrade whether it’s for SI or whether it’s for any other reason. They want to upgrade just normally.

Trump: And if you look back, you’ll see during the times when it went and people don’t make as big a deal. The airport’s different. I’m going to talk about that in a second. But you’re going to have companies that go down, especially during these upgrading -- you know, we -- the -- the equipment today, the equipment that’s manufactured -- and I have a -- a very good feel of it because of my uncle and my relationship with my uncle and maybe genetically, I don’t know, but I have a very good understanding of what we’re talking about.

Trump: It’s very far advanced. It’s advanced tremendously in the last three years. So the banks want to be top of the line and they do it. And some of that gets a little bit out of control. But they’re all separate events. It’s not Chase and every other bank; it’s Chase and then it’s another company, it’s a travel company, it’s a credit card company.

Trump: That’s all under control. They will control it. Let me talk about the airports. The air traffic control system, it’s not because of upgrades, it’s not because of -- it’s 55 years old and older. It’s ancient. In fact, you know, before I was here, I had a plane, I had a very nice life, and my pilot would use the air traffic control from a totally different country because, he said -- this is before I was in -- this is years ago before I was in office first time.

Trump: And I said, “Who do you use?” And he’d show me how bad this was. This was -- so 11, 12 years ago, he’d say, “Sir, we use the system from such and such.” I don’t want to say the country, but he’s found one country better than -- I know a lot about air traffic control. We wouldn’t have had the helicopter crash into the airplane.

Trump: Bells and whistles would have gone off three minutes before that happened. It wouldn’t have even come close. We have an obsolete system. Now, with that being said, it’s safe, but -- it’s very safe, but it’s safe for a different reason, because we do it very slowly. In other words, we travel slower, we let fewer -- that’s why you have lots of waits at the airport.

Trump: We do it very slowly, because if it was unsafe, that would be a problem. It’s not, it’s totally safe. But we do it in slow motion. But we have a system that’s 50 years old, 55 years old. It’s obsolete. Whether it’s the wiring -- copper doesn’t go into glass, whether it’s -- there’s so many different things.

Trump: We’ve got to rebuild that system. One other thing, we were given $12 billion, which is a small fraction of what -- you’re talking about, hundreds and hundreds of tremendously complex areas. It’s very complex stuff, but not really if you know it. I said, and I think Sean Duffy, by the way, is doing a fantastic job.

Trump: But I said, “Sean, let’s not spend money to patch up all over the place, because when we get the new system, everything’s going to be torn out.” So let’s not spend the $12 billion. Spend as little as you can to keep it going until we get the $12 billion. So we’re asking for $50 billion from the Senate, from -- from government, so that we can have a system better than any system.

Trump: I know exactly the system. I know a lot about it. We will have the best system in the world, but we have to get there. The first thing we need is the money. And I said, don’t patch up here, patch up there. And because what happens is when we do, whether it’s a Raytheon system or an IBM or whoever, we’ll have a lot of bidders.

Trump: Everybody wants to do it. But -- and we want to have one primary point of contact. We don’t want to have 75 different contractors doing over and then it doesn’t hook up. There’s got to be coordination. And you do that best with a great company. We have great -- we have the greatest companies in the world.

Trump: So -- and this is -- by the way, for them, this isn’t even a complex thing. When you can shoot a missile out of the air, going 7,000 miles an hour, and hit it almost 100% of the time, that’s called complex. This is simple, but it requires a lot of work and a lot of talent. Here’s our problem: It’s 55 years old and Congress has to give us -- and more, and Congress has to give us -- you know, we have towers that are structurally not even in very good shape.

Trump: You know, the towers. We need some new towers and some of those towers can be rehabbed, but some are going to have to be built. We -- we need to have new air traffic control. And to do that, we have to get the money. Now, Congress has been very bad on it, but because of -- if there’s any silver lining to what happened last week, it’s that Congress seems to be very receptive now to giving us the money so that we can give out a contract to a great group of companies, ideally a small group, but the best in the world and we will soon have the best air traffic control anywhere in the world.

Trump: And we won’t have a problem like a helicopter, that day at Reagan, which was so -- that night, that cold, bitter night. I watched that so many times. It was so horrible. If we had the right equipment, that would never happen. Now, the safety, however, is very -- that was a very unusual situation with the military, with the goggles, the whole thing with the goggles.

Trump: You know what I’m talking about, and very unusual situation. It’s very safe. But to be safe, we have to go slowly because we don’t have good equipment. Yeah, please.

Reporter: Sir, why did you fire the cyber chief, though, yesterday?

Trump: Because I didn’t think that person was good enough.

Reporter: [Inaudible] commissioner said yesterday that the Americans have, quote, gotten the Russians comfortable with the concept where any security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on Article 5. The Russians have since denied that. Can you say whether you discussed that with President Putin? Is the U.S. looking for those kinds of --

Trump: Yeah, yeah. Look, our side will put out things because it is also a public relations war, and we’ll say things and they’ll say things, and President Putin has to -- President Putin can’t agree and let me agree to everything and then he’s got to go into a negotiation. I can only tell you that President Putin would like to get this settled.

Trump: And that’s with surety. Now, I don’t know if he wants to say that, because maybe it’s not his negotiating, you know, right to say that, but he would like to get this settled. And I think it will be settled. If you didn’t have the tremendous -- this isn’t like a little bit of -- this is serious animosity.

Trump: If you didn’t have this great hatred of each other, this thing would have been settled two years ago.

Reporter: What security guarantees the Americans are willing to give Ukraine? Are you considering Article 5 --

Trump: Well, I don’t know. Right now, we’re not -- I don’t want to talk about security guarantees because we got to get a deal first. So when we have a deal, we’ll be involved because we want -- you know, we’re -- we’re involved for one reason, 25,000 souls. They happen to be Russian and Ukrainian, mostly soldiers.

Trump: I mean, the towns a little bit, but 25,000 to 30,000. On average, it’s 25,933 every month are dead. It’s like going into Madison Square Garden, great arena. You have 25,000 people watching a basketball game. Every month, that number of people is dying in a ridiculous war, that, if I were president, would have never happened.

Reporter: Have you made plans yet to meet with the speaker-designate, Hakeem Jeffries? And in the new Congress, what is the bipartisan legislation that you think can get done --

Trump: It’s very interesting. Yeah, it’s a great. So I don’t want to say who’s called, but various people have called from the Democrats. And, you know, the president of the United States, meaning any president, has two extreme powers. One is the power of pardon and the other is the power of the veto. Veto is a very power -- those are the -- I’ve heard it for years, the power of -- the pardon power of the veto.

Trump: They’re extreme powers. They’re very powerful and unquestioned. And so let’s get to the veto. So they’re going to send things my way and I’m going to veto them and then they’re going to send more things and I’m going to veto them and they could go two years and one month because that’s what we have and I’m going to veto them.

Trump: But I think after a month or so, they’re going to send things and I’m going to say I’m going to veto unless you want to do this and this and this.

Trump: And I think because -- I think that Jeff, I think he’s smart and I think Schumer is smart. They’re all smart. I mean, I don’t like it when Chuck, who I know very well -- you know, I gave Chuck Schumer’s first contribution many years ago. I was the one. He doesn’t talk about that. He used to brag about it. Now --

Trump: He doesn’t talk about it anymore. I was in Brooklyn, New York. I had a little office with my father and he came along and he was running for assembly or whatever, and I gave him $500. That was a big contribution. The -- it was the first contribution he ever got and I always had a good relationship until I ran for office.

Trump: I mean, I had a very -- I was one of his backers. I got richer and richer and richer, and he got more successful politically. Who knew this was going to happen? But -- but I just want to tell you, he’s smart and your new speaker, I guess it’s been confirmed or it soon will be. He’s a smart guy. He’s a streetwise guy, and he’s smart.

Trump: If they want to get things done, I want to get things done, too. You know, there are those that say we might get more done because we had some Republicans that were just impossible to deal with. You know, we had some Republicans -- one of them I got out, Massie. He was a no on everything, no matter what you did.

Trump: But we had some Republicans I think you’re going to have some is a real possibility because of the power of the veto. There’s a real possibility that we get a lot of great things done, especially on health care. I’m open to great health care. Now, can it be what they want? No, but it can be a combination of what we all want, and we could end up with great health care in our country.

Trump: We could end up better than dealing with the Republicans. We’ll have tremendous Republican support. You know, one of the things we’re working on right now, and I’m working on it because I want to see the country be great -- we don’t make movies in this country anymore, as you know. They go to Canada, they go to U.K. and they go to Australia.

Trump: You have to fly 23 hours to Australia. And I know the producers and by the way, they’re mostly Democrat, but these are minor details. But I suggest -- my idea -- we don’t make television shows -- we have television shows that go on that are made in the U.K. because they have a big package, a very good package, incentive package.

Trump: So we put out the motion picture television and entertainment, uh, I guess you’d call it a bill, and it’s running its way through Congress and it has unbelievable support. I’ll tell you what Adam Schiff said: “Wow, we love that bill.” Adam Schiff said that. That’s the first -- well, second time. Everybody loved the Trumps -- they all loved the Trump accounts, that’s one thing.

Trump: Even Gavin said those Trump accounts are a fantastic thing, and they are because we’re taking care of our youth. But generally speaking -- but Adam Schiff actually said, “Boy, what a bill that would be.” So we would like and you know what happened? Everybody would come back and it would be a thriving -- it’s not our biggest industry, but it’s a very important industry. Hollywood would open again.

Trump: Georgia, which is, you know, was doing well. But it’s all really the federal government. The federal government is the big stuff the state governments have done. New Jersey did a good job. A couple of them have done good but it doesn’t matter if they don’t have the federal government. So we’re working on a bill for entertainment, which is motion picture television.

Trump: Uh, we were thinking about adding certain other elements, like for instance, theaters, you know, did a little bit different but theaters, we’re thinking about it. We don’t know if we’re going to do that yet. But we’re actively in negotiations on that and that’s going to be very bipartisan and I can tell you right now, it’s going to happen.

Trump: One of the others is the NIL. One of the others is the, you know, the college -- so you’re going to have colleges -- every -- every college is going to go bankrupt if we don’t get a bill done then, because they’re going crazy. They’re paying quarterbacks $12 million a year. They have one guy, he’s got a strong arm, but no accuracy.

Trump: Good. He’s getting $12 million, he’s 17 years old. It’s not going to work out but what’s happening is they have no cap, they have no anything. They have no antitrust protection. They have -- you’re going to have these colleges all go bankrupt. Some of the colleges are losing five -- I don’t want to mention the one, but one was shocking to me. They just announced they’re losing five -- they’re going to lose $500 million this year.

Trump: Colleges don’t have that kind of money. I mean, if you took the NFL without a cap or if you took any of it, basketball, they wouldn’t have -- they wouldn’t have a league. So you have colleges now are -- are going out free agency with -- these guys don’t know what they’re doing. And I don’t care. I care about the sport.

Trump: I also care about protecting women. Women are going to -- every woman’s sport is being abandoned. That was the worst decision. A judge gave a bad decision who knew nothing about sports, and the NCAA did not appeal it. I’ve appealed a lot of things and I’ve won on appeal. I do better with appeal than I do in front of judges that hate me, but rather liberal judges, I might add.

Trump: But we have to pass that bill, and I’m finding it’s Randy Levine of the Yankees and, uh, Coach Saban, he’s fantastic; he’s totally behind it. Uh, if we don’t pass that bill, you’re not only going to not have sports, but you’re going to have every college in the country go bankrupt. So -- so I’m finding just to finish that, I am finding tremendous bipartisan support and hopefully they get that one done fast.

Reporter: So the farm bill -- On the Iranian dirty bomb threat here in D.C., uh, have you gotten any more intel? Do you think it’s trustworthy? Why would Iran be foolish enough to bomb Washington, D.C.?

Trump: Something about that so-called dirty bomb?

Reporter: And, President Trump --

Trump: -- I don’t know.

Reporter: -- can I ask one more question, President?

Trump: There is a rumor that they’re building a dirty bomb. Uh, if they do, we’re going to -- we know a lot about what’s happening in Iran. We know everything they say. We know who they are, where they are. We’ll find out about it. We will not allow that to happen.

Reporter: -- what the administration is doing to keep people here safe in D.C. right now about finding out about it. Is there anything that the administration can give us, sort of how you’re protecting the people here in D.C.?

Trump: So the beautiful thing in D.C. is when I came here -- it’s not even two years, right? I was here for nice four years, but it wasn’t like it was over the last if you go back three years ago. This was one of the most unsafe cities in the country, I guess you could say one of the most unsafe cities in the world.

Trump: People were on average, three people a week were being killed, 150 people, three people on average and now you don’t see that anymore. This is one of the safest cities in the country. We fixed the statues and the monuments and the fountains. We’ve done such a beautiful job. We’ve taken the graffiti off beautiful Corinthian columns, marble Corinthian columns.

Trump: We’ve been -- we’ve been doing a job and the National Guard has been unbelievable and also we’re working very well with the Washington police they’re great. They’re great people. They were just -- their powers were taken away from them, and we have almost -- we have crime is down 87% in Washington, D.C., and not a day goes by where somebody doesn’t say, “Thank you, sir.”

Trump: I said, “Thank you for what?” I pretty much know what. You’ve made it safe. Young women and older women, frankly, and young and older men, they couldn’t walk here. They’d go to Uber and they’d be robbed in an Uber. They thought they were going to be safe and a gun goes at them in the window. I lost a man here from first term.

Trump: He was, uh, his wife was waiting for him or he was waiting for his wife, actually, and he was shot and he was killed just waiting for his wife. He was going to pick her up after work. Uh, what’s happening -- what happened in this -- what’s happening in this country, you know, crime is way down under the Trump administration to the lowest levels in 100. Murder is down to the lowest level in 125 years, the year 1900. But if you look at Washington.

Trump: Memphis, I have a friend that was leaving Memphis. He was leaving. He said, Memphis, you know, we sent in the governor asked us for help we sent in a great group of people. It’s down 81% in a fairly short period of time. In Louisiana, New Orleans, we had crime brought way down. The governor called, great Governor Landry.

Trump: He called. He said, “Sir, we need help. We have the Mardi Gras coming up. We’re going to have a -- we’re going to have a death spiral here.” I sent in the groups. We -- we -- it was the safest Mardi Gras they’ve ever had. It was a record. The safest Mardi Gras they’ve ever had and we only had about four months to prepare for it. And you know what I do wish?

Trump: I do -- I do wish -- I do wish that, uh, Illinois, Chicago, that California would in particular for Los Angeles, uh, New York, a few of these big places that have a lot of crime. I would love to help them. You know, I have to respond to the calls. I’m not supposed to be going in there with that. Now, at a certain point, if it got so bad in Chicago, they have -- they have weekends where 20 people are shot and five die.

Trump: You don’t have that. And take the worst war zone -- you don’t have that. So I would -- I mean, I make this offer now. I would love -- I love doing it. I love doing certain things. I love making peace between countries. I can use the power of trade to get countries to do things that they would never do. A lot of times I do it that way, but I would love to make New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, I would love to make them really safe cities, and I could do it very quickly.

Reporter: Mr. President. Thank you so much, Mr. President. Following your phone call with the Iraqi prime minister two weeks ago --

Trump: -- Yes.

Reporter: -- the Iraqi prime minister and his government boosted their efforts to disarm the militia groups, Iranian-backed groups and controlling the area held by these groups. Do you believe that his government can disarm these militia groups, or --

Trump: Well, you know, he’s my friend. You know, he was in 10th place, and I endorsed him, and he won in a very big upset. I could say the same thing for Poland. He was in 11th place, I endorsed him, and he won in the biggest political upset in 50 years, I think they said. And he’s doing a great job in Poland. So yeah, he’s a good guy.

Trump: I mean, he’s a strong guy. I think when he wants to do something, he’s able to do it. Please.

Reporter: Thank you very much, sir, for the time. I have a question for the vice president afterwards, but first to you. Because you have the vice president and the secretary of state right behind you, I’m curious, which of them do you think would make a better president after you?

Trump: Oh, let me give you the answer to that.

Reporter: I figured I would give it a try. And then for the vice president, sir, in your post after the midterm elections, following up on what Caitlin was asking, you said that if you want folks to argue that it was worth it, that losing the Senate for six years was worth it to engage in war with Iran, then they should do so. Would you argue that the war in Iran was worth it to lose the Senate?

JD Vance: Well, look, what I’ve said is the goal of keeping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is absolutely what we need to be doing. It’s the biggest state sponsor of terrorism. If they had a nuclear weapon, they would use it as leverage or, God forbid, they would attack and kill thousands, hundreds of thousands of innocent people.

JD Vance: And I think the president is the one who makes the decision and the president has said he would do it again. And my -- and my -- and my view is that my goal is and my job is to support the president of the United States.

Reporter: Sir, sir, [Inaudible] here. Sir, American Hispanics overwhelmingly voted for you to secure the border and to mass deport.

Trump: They still do.

Reporter: Are you going -- are you going to allow Congresswoman Maria Salazar and her Democrat friends to destroy your legacy by awarding 20 to 30 million-plus illegal immigrants who broke into this country? And are you going to veto any --

Trump: Well, we’re getting the worst of the worst out, as you know. We’re taking the murderers and the drug dealers, we’re getting them out. You know, that was the worst thing that happened. We had inflation. We inherited these high prices, by the way. They talk about affordability, the affordability was caused by the Biden administration.

Trump: We got -- prices are way down now and gasoline is coming way down very fast. But when it came to that, we’re not going to let -- we are not going to let immigration destroy our country. We’re not going to let bad people into our country. They let the worst -- they had jails being emptied out from the Congo, from all over South America, from Asia, into our country.

Trump: Those are the people we focus on, and we focus on them strongly. Now, other people have broken the law. And I will tell you, I think probably one of the earliest things the Democrats are going to see me are going to be very hardworking people that came in, in some cases, years ago, and what are we going to do? And they work well and they work hard.

Trump: But I would imagine, and I’ve already been told, you know, what’s happened is I’ve been called by a lot of Democrats. I will tell you. You’ll have to figure out who. At some point I’ll let you know, but people that matter, people that have a lot to do. And they want to talk to me about two things in particular: health care, because we can do something with health care together, maybe easier than the Republicans trying to ram it through in reconciliation.

Trump: They want to talk to me about health care, and they want to talk to me about immigration. But our -- our -- the job that we’ve done on getting some of the worst murderers, serial killers out of this country, and in some cases, they’re so bad, we don’t want them out there, we put them in jail. We don’t want them for 50 years, but we’re afraid to put them outside where they could maybe come back in. It’s hard to get back.

Trump: You know, for the last 18 months, not one person has come into our country illegally. Now, the -- which is pretty hard to believe, actually, because 30 -- 25 million came in under Biden over a four-year period. I -- I received a phone call two days ago from the new governor of -- governor-elect of Texas.

Trump: She was really nice. It was a very productive call, and she wants to have a strong border. And we’ll be able -- I think we’ll be able to work something out. I mean, but so -- because that’s -- that’s a very important thing. I got elected on the border. I did a phenomenal job, so good that frankly, my people said, “Don’t talk about it. Nobody cares about it anymore.”

Trump: I got elected largely -- I mean, on a lot of other reasons, but I would say border was one of the top two or three. And people were pouring into our country by thousands and thousands of people, totally unchecked and unvetted. I stopped it. Remember when Biden said, “I need legislation”? I said, “No, you just need a new president.”

Trump: And they got a new president. And within three months, it had stopped. Within four months, five months, it became great. And now for 18 months, not one person came in. Criminals, in many cases, came in. Uh, what they did to our country can never be forgotten. It’s a shame. Go ahead. Please. Sir, go ahead.

Reporter: When it comes to --

Trump: Go ahead. Behind -- the man in the blue suit. Go ahead.

Reporter: Yes, Mr. President, thank you so much. Um, you, uh, you boxed out China from Greenland, boxed them out of Venezuela, you restored a corollary to the Monroe Doctrine asserting control of the Panama Canal. You have military exercises in the Pacific, these new trade agreements. Um -- I like this guy. Who are you with?

Reporter: Uh, Real America’s Voice. But I just want to know --

Trump: I like you -- I like you very much.

Reporter: Thank you, sir. How much of an advantage did that give you going in to meet with President Xi? Was he on his heels a little bit?

Trump: I didn’t think about it, but as you know, they were nibbling on the edges of Venezuela and I asked them to leave and they left. Uh, they were very much involved with the Panama Canal and I said, “You have to leave, you have to leave,” and they left. But they left, I don’t know, they left. And -- and I think it has to do maybe more with the fact that we -- we really do have a very sincere relationship.

Trump: That’s a very good thing. But if you go back and take a look at your records, you’ll see that China and Russia, Russia was all over. You know, we blew up one of the ships, one of those ships that was in Venezuela, but Russia was very much involved with Venezuela. They’re not there anymore and China’s not there anymore, but we are.

Reporter: Thank you, Mr. President.

Trump: With the glasses. The man with the glasses.

Reporter: Thank you, Mr. President. Senator Tom Cotton just told the Wall Street Journal that if you have lost confidence in Howard Lutnick that you should ask for his resignation soon, because that would give the Democrats -- the Republicans an opportunity to confirm him before the Democrats take over. Have you lost confidence in Howard Lutnick?

Trump: Well, Tom’s right. I mean, I would agree that if you’ve lost -- but I have not lost confidence. He’s a different kind of a guy, a very good businessman. He’s not traditional like Scott is much more traditional. In fact, he’s central casting. Stand up, Scott. But Howard’s a very good businessman. He’s a natural businessman.

Trump: And, you know, it’s -- look, it’s different folks, right? It’s, uh, he’s done some really great things. Uh, I did a purchase of Intel stock. I don’t know where it is today, but we’ve made tens of billions of dollars on that. He was part of it. I think I might have been the bigger part, to be honest, but -- but he has a natural business instinct.

Trump: He’s -- I think he’s doing a very good job.

Trump: Excuse me, do you want to keep this going? [Reporters respond “Yes”]

Trump: You want to stand up? By the way, we have the most powerful man in the world in the room right now, chief of staff, Stephen Miller. Do you have anything to say? Come here.

Trump: We have to break this up. Come on.

Stephen Miller: I just -- I just wanted to say that what President Trump has achieved over the last two years is more than any president has achieved by far in American history. We can stand up here for four hours and go through achievement by achievement by achievement. The first president in American history to achieve net deregulation.

Stephen Miller: In other words, not only were more regulations removed than added, but 10-to-1, for every new one, 10 regulations removed, never happened before in history. Even under Ronald Reagan, regulations increased, not as much, but they increased. President Trump, the first president in history to achieve net deregulation, ended DEI, ended transgender insanity, fully secured the border, record deportations, record low crime, record low murder rate, record production of American fossil fuels, record production of American coal, the first new nuclear reactors to go critical since the 1970s, rebalanced all of our global trading relationships, rebuilt the entire U.S. military.

Stephen Miller: Rebuilt -- rebuilt the entire federal law enforcement apparatus, took on the drug cartels using lethal force for the first time in American history, never been done before. Took over Venezuela in less than an hour, doubling U.S. oil reserves overnight. And as discussed at length today, completely re-changing our relationship, reforming our relationship with Russia and China.

Stephen Miller: At the same time, producing the strongest economy in American history, the fastest wage growth in American history, and inheriting 20-plus percent year-over-year inflation and defeating that that he inherited from the Biden administration, plus four years of international humiliation and debasement and degradation.

Stephen Miller: No president has done what he has done over the last two years. And what you’re going to see over the next two --

Stephen Miller: No president has done what he has done over the last two years. And what you’re going to see over the next two years, as astonishing as that has been, under his leadership the next two years are going to be the greatest two years in American history, and I’m so proud to be his chief of staff to oversee on his behalf the staff in this building, to keep delivering wins for this extraordinary American leader.

Stephen Miller: Thank you.

Trump: We have breaking news. We have breaking news. He was better than these two guys. Do you want to run for president? Boy. OK. I think -- you know what, I think I can’t top that, but -- but let me just -- let me just -- wait, wait, wait. So we have a great military. Wait a minute, please, don’t be rude. Everyone’s been so nice.

Trump: We have a great military. And within the militaries, we have great musicians, bands and we had a UFC fight here in front of the White House, celebrating 250. It was the highest-rated fight in television history. And if anybody’s a fight fan, I am, but if anybody’s a fight fan, they were phenomenal, among the best fights anyone’s ever seen almost, all of them, but especially the last two, but especially the last one.

Trump: And the ratings were through the roof and it was a great celebration. And it was supposed to rain and the clouds came and as soon as they got to the White House, they opened up, not a drop of rain. Friends of mine living two miles away said, “It’s pouring. How can you have the fight?” I said, “I don’t know, it’s a miracle.”

Trump: It just came -- we thought it was going to be totally rained out. It would have been a disaster. So Dana White’s coming at about 2:15 today. And on our beautiful new helipad, which everyone loves, we’re going to make a big presentation of a lot of money to the musicians who played that night. They were unbelievable.

Trump: And others that have been with us during various events, like King Charles came in, like Chairman Xi came in and they played, and they are phenomenal musicians. And the reason they’re not in Carnegie Hall, because some of them could be, the reason they’re not in the great operas all over the world is because they love our country.

Trump: They love the military, but they don’t get paid much, and we’re going to give them a big award. That’s going to take place at around 2:00 on the helipad. We have hors d’oeuvres, and we’re allowing the press to go out, and they’re going to play a little bit for us. I can’t like too much because I do have to do a lot of work.

Trump: I’d love to listen to their music. They’re unbelievable musicians. They’re really talented. Many of them could play at any -- in any orchestra, anywhere in the world. So Dana White and I are -- because that evening of fighting was good, the only thing that might be superseded, it was the music. The music was unbelievable.

Trump: In fact, we thought it was recordings of the original. It was better. So they’re unbelievably talented people, and we’re giving them a big -- I don’t call it a bonus, I call it just we’re giving them money so they can -- we’re going to split it up among the 80 or so people that do this and they’re here toiling away with tremendous talent.

Trump: And the reason they’re here, they love our country. They want to march and they want to play “God Bless America.” They want -- they love this country. So we’re celebrating them in a short while, about two hours -- about 2:00, 2:15, and you’re all invited. And we have hors d’oeuvres. And we also, we’re going to have a -- a small, little concert and the press is invited.

Trump: Hopefully you won’t be screaming out questions during the play. So -- and honestly, Steve, I appreciate what you just said. You said it so nicely. And I think we’ll end on that. You really did. And he’s going to be -- and by the way, I have to -- I have to tell you -- I have -- he’s been with me from -- he’s been with me from before day one.

Trump: OK. OK. Thank you. Thank you. I’m going to end it on Stephen. He’s really -- he deserves it because -- forget about his, uh, little statement that he made right now. He covered a lot of territory. He’s been with me very early. He’s really a talent, and he’s got a big heart. A lot of people think he doesn’t. They think he’s hard on immigration, hard on this.

Trump: He’s got a tremendous heart. In many ways, I think he’s got too big heart, but we’ll talk about that. But I want to just -- please, come on, come on, come on. Who are you with? Who are you with? Who are you with?

Reporter: NBC, sir, but will you answer the question?

Trump: You’re really a rude person.

Reporter: Well, you’re talking about immigration, sir.

Trump: I’m not talking to you. I’m not talking -- you shouldn’t be in the front row. You should be in the back row. So I’m just saying, you’re invited to the concert, and I think you’re going to love it. The weather is beautiful, the food is good, and the music is great, and I want to thank them. They’re unbelievably talented people, and we’re going to honor them in just a little while.

Trump: And thank you for your fairness. Thank you for your questions. And Steve, thank you; JD, thank you; and, Marco, thank you very much. Thank you, everybody.

Source: Roll Call Factbase

https://rollcall.com/factbase/trump/transcript/donald-trump-press-conference-post-summit-asia-trip-november-20-2026/

If you value my work, please consider making a donation. My work is free for all but supported by many generous readers like you.

How can you donate? You can fund me by credit or debit card here or send a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin, 54801. Please don’t send checks to Tierney’s Real News - it will be rejected by the Post Office and the bank. You can also support me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack or by Cash App at $TierneysRealNews or by Venmo to @TierneysRealNews. Make sure to select the profile marked ‘Business’ so it goes to the right place! Thank you so much.

I accept no annoying ads to get in the way of truth. My only source of funding comes from readers like Sparky. I don’t need much to live on but it helps pay the bills.

90% of those who started with me years ago are still with me. Thank you.