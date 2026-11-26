Here’s the background on the detonation in Iowa. Nobody is telling you the whole story so I will. This dangerous national stockpile of lead azide was basically dumped in Iowa by Team Obama in 2009 and left there unattended, with no plan, to fester for 17 years until it became so dangerous that Trump had to fix the problem. Then, the fake news and the Democrats all decided to pile on Trump for fixing another mess that they made!

Historical U.S. Army Management of Lead Azide Stockpiles

Lead azide has served as a standard primary explosive for military detonators for nearly a century. Managing large-scale stockpiles became an enduring challenge after the Vietnam era, when wartime production far outpaced consumption and subsequent demand collapsed.

Core Storage Protocols (1960s–1970s)

Since at least the 1960s and 1970s, standard military protocol required storing bulk lead azide wet inside drums—typically packed with sawdust and cloth or burlap liners—submerged in an approximate 50/50 water-and-ethanol bath. The liquid medium desensitizes the explosive, while ethanol acts as an antifreeze to prevent ice crystals from forming, fracturing the lead azide crystals, and triggering a detonation.

A 1972 Picatinny Arsenal surveillance study (DTIC AD0751760) examining long-term storage across multiple depots, including Savanna and Ravenna, noted that military experience with bulk quantities held for extended periods was limited. The report highlighted risks of packaging deterioration and spontaneous detonation during crystallization processes, reinforcing the necessity of the liquid medium.

Early Disposal Attempts and Known Failure Modes (1977–1984)

The difficulties of managing and disposing of aging bulk stockpiles surfaced repeatedly over the following decades:

1977 Colorado Disposal: According to Army officials in 2026, the last comparable-scale disposal of lead azide occurred in Colorado in 1977 via an unmitigated, open-air detonation of roughly 7,000 pounds. Officials reported that approximately 75% of the resulting lead particulate remained on site while 25% dispersed, though contemporary public records of the event are scarce.

1984 Savanna Army Depot Assessment: In a presentation to the Department of Defense (DoD) Explosives Safety Seminar titled “Complexities of Lead Azide,” Savanna’s safety officer detailed the recurring hazards of the post-Vietnam surplus. Because dry lead azide is extraordinarily sensitive, underwater storage is mandatory; however, ethanol steadily evaporates, requiring ongoing visual checks and testing of liquid levels and antifreeze strength, while steel drums inevitably rust and leak.

At Savanna, attempts to sell the surplus failed, and chemical disposal methods proved hazardous. Electrolysis was used to neutralize roughly half the stockpile before safety incidents—including worker exposure and a secondary explosion—forced the program to halt. The remaining drums were repacked to extend their storage life by 10 to 15 years. The 1984 paper explicitly documented the exact failure modes that would later materialize in Iowa: the evaporation of the stabilizing bath and the strict requirement for continuous surveillance.

Consolidation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant (2000s–2009)

Domestic production of lead azide declined sharply in the 1980s and ceased entirely by the early 2000s, as the military phased out its use due to storage and handling hazards. A 2014 U.S. Army article noted that the service launched its “green primary explosives” replacement program in 2004 partly out of DoD concern over a 40-year-old stockpile of lead azide deteriorating at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant (IAAAP) in Middletown, Iowa.

Around 2009, under Obama, the residual national stockpile—roughly 9,500 to 10,000 pounds—was consolidated from multiple bases and transferred to the Iowa plant.

According to ATF Director Robert Cekada, some of this material was already more than 60 years old upon arrival, showing signs of age though not yet exhibiting dangerous crystallization. Workers transferred the explosive into 68 plastic drums packed with sawdust and burlap, storing them submerged in a water-and-ethanol bath inside two earth-covered magazines.

That was nearly 5 tons of the nation's entire lead azide supply, sitting next to Iowa homes for 17 YEARS.

The 2009–2025 Storage Regime

Between 2009 and early 2026, the 68 drums were held as unserviceable surplus hazardous stock. American Ordnance, the operating contractor at IAAAP, conducted monthly visual inspections of the magazines and opened the drums annually every September to check and replenish the liquid bath. The final documented top-off took place in September 2025.

Signs of mounting concern over the aging stockpile emerged that same month. Around the time of the September 2025 top-off, American Ordnance contacted MuniRem Environmental to request a neutralization and disposal plan for the 68 drums, coinciding with a federal solicitation for “Lead Azide Neutralization” at the plant. By February 2026, however, the contractor informed MuniRem that the government was pursuing an alternative approach based on an updated assessment of safety risks.

The 2026 Stabilization Failure and Disposal

On March 11, 2026, a routine safety inspection revealed that the water-and-ethanol stabilizer had evaporated sufficiently to allow lead azide to recrystallize on the exterior of the barrels and lids. In this dry, crystalline state, lead azide is hyper-sensitive to friction, vibration, heat, or shock; simply opening a lid risked triggering a detonation of the drum and a sympathetic detonation of the entire magazine. Subsequent top-offs became impossible.

An April 2026 Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) inspection confirmed deterioration across 58 of the 68 drums, leading to the stockpile’s reclassification as unserviceable hazardous waste.

Col. Aaron Teller later noted that the barrels had deteriorated rapidly over an eight-month window, a process driven by ethanol evaporation and temperature swings that cause lead azide to dissolve and recrystallize into larger, increasingly unstable needles and platelets. Without the ability to replenish the liquid bath after March, the hazard escalated as colder weather approached.

Following a multi-agency review involving the Army, ATF, and EPA, officials determined that transporting, chemically neutralizing, or continuing to store the drums carried an unacceptable risk of a spontaneous, uncontrolled explosion. Controlled in-place detonation was selected as the only viable disposal method. After several delays driven by weather, public concern, and legal challenges, the operation was executed on November 25, 2026.

Unresolved Questions in the Public Record

Across five decades, technical literature consistently identified the same vulnerabilities: lead azide requires continuous wet storage, routine monitoring to offset ethanol evaporation, and periodic repackaging to prevent container failure. While the 2026 emergency in Iowa followed the exact failure mechanism warned against in the 1984 Savanna paper, key operational details remain undisclosed.

The Army has not released the inspection logs or liquid-level measurements from the annual September checks between 2009 and 2025—records needed to clarify whether fluid levels had been declining over several years or whether critical evaporation occurred primarily after the September 2025 top-off. Army officials have stated only that safety protocols functioned as designed, leaving an unexplained gap between the annual maintenance schedule and the discovery of widespread crystallization in March 2026.

Based on military explosive safety assessments and the chemical properties of aged lead azide, leaving the deteriorated stockpile in place or allowing unauthorized access presented catastrophic risks. Here is what technical literature and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) protocols indicate would happen under those scenarios:

Scenario A: If Left As Is (Natural Degradation)

Once the water-and-ethanol stabilizing bath evaporated and allowed lead azide to recrystallize into fine needles and platelets on the barrels and lids, the material entered a hyper-unstable state.

Spontaneous Detonation via Temperature Swings: Dry lead azide is notoriously sensitive to thermal shock and mechanical friction. Ambient temperature fluctuations inside the earth-covered magazines cause the material to expand, contract, and stress-fracture. These microscopic fractures within dry crystals can trigger self-sustained ignition without any external human touch.

Sympathetic Detonation (The Chain Reaction): The 68 drums were housed together within earth-covered magazines. Lead azide is a primary explosive—meaning it is designed to detonate violently when shocked, instantly setting off secondary explosives. If even a single drum had spontaneously detonated due to friction or temperature stress, a sympathetic detonation would have immediately swept through the remaining drums.

Catastrophic Blast & Environmental Fallout: A simultaneous detonation of the entire consolidated stockpile would have obliterated the magazines, created a massive crater, sent lethal high-velocity shrapnel and blast waves across the immediate area, and aerosolized thousands of pounds of toxic lead particulate over the surrounding region.

This exact threat is why EOD and multi-agency teams ruled out moving or chemically treating the drums, concluding that controlled in-place detonation was the only viable way to neutralize the risk.

Scenario B: If a Bad Actor Tampered With It

Lead azide’s extreme sensitivity means that even minimal, inadvertent human interference carries lethal consequences. If a bad actor or unauthorized intruder attempted to tamper with, breach, or move the degraded drums:

Instantaneous Initiation: In its crystallized, dry form, the friction of simply turning a rusted lid, dropping a small tool, scraping a barrel against a wall, or walking across settled dust can trigger detonation. Unlike secondary high explosives (like TNT or RDX), which require a strong blasting cap to detonate, primary explosives detonate directly from minor mechanical friction or static electricity.

Casualties and Security Impact: Anyone attempting to breach the magazine or handle the unserviceable drums would have triggered an immediate, high-velocity explosion resulting in instant fatality, with zero margin for survival or error.

Explosive Weaponization Risk (Why Stockpiles are Monitored): Historically, primary explosives like lead azide are tightly controlled because of their utility in initiating larger explosive trains. However, aged, degraded primary stock is generally considered too dangerous to safely harvest or repurpose; tampering with degraded bulk lead azide usually results in accidental initiation rather than controlled harvesting, making it a severe safety hazard rather than a stable asset for illicit use.

Ultimately, the 2026 emergency at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant was driven by the reality that the physical stability of the stockpile had degraded past the point of safe human intervention, turning the magazines into a volatile hazard that required precise, controlled mitigation.

From an explosive-safety and crisis-management standpoint, federal officials and the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that inaction was no longer an option.

The stockpile—nearly 10,000 pounds of aging lead azide consolidated at the plant in 2009—had sat in storage across multiple presidential administrations. Once the March 2026 inspection discovered dry recrystallization, the barrels could no longer be opened, refilled, or moved without risking a catastrophic explosion.

Here are real photos released by the Army/Pentagon showing the lead azide stockpile as it was stored inside one of the earth-covered magazines at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. The black drums (68 total across two magazines) sat on wooden pallets in the arched concrete bunkers, many with white powdery residue and crystallization visible on the exteriors and lids after the water-ethanol bath evaporated.

Cold temperatures cause remaining moisture to freeze and dry crystals to contract and fracture, sharply increasing the risk of a spontaneous blast. Waiting through an Iowa winter risked an unannounced, unmitigated explosion with zero evacuation warning for nearby residents.

Rather than simply blowing up the barrels in the open as was done in Colorado in 1977, the Army and interagency partners stacked two-story sand barriers, water walls, gel blocks, aqueous foam, and water misters to suppress dust. President Trump also ordered the Army to hold off until the courts cleared the plan; on November 23, the Eighth Circuit lifted its stay, explicitly acknowledging that “the degraded explosives present a risk of an uncontrolled and unplanned explosion”.

Environmental groups (the Iowa Environmental Council and Sierra Club), independent university researchers, and Illinois Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth raised alarms about lead dust settling on homes, waterways, and an estimated 350 surrounding farms - funny how they never said anything when Team Obama or Team Biden was in office.

Ultimately, the courts sided with the military’s immediate safety assessment, concluding that the acute risk of an accidental blast outweighed the legal challenges over permitting and alternatives. Both sides were responding to genuine risks: federal officials prioritized preventing an uncontrolled explosion before winter, while local leaders and environmental groups sought to protect surrounding communities from toxic fallout and hold the government accountable for how the stockpile was allowed to deteriorate in the first place.

Ultimately, the controlled detonation by the Trump administration on November 25, 2026, successfully eliminated a severe and immediate danger before the winter freeze could trigger an accidental disaster.

By using extensive dust-suppression barriers, water walls, and continuous air monitoring under federal court oversight, officials safely neutralized the aging stockpile while keeping nearby communities informed and protected. While cleanup and environmental testing will continue to ensure surrounding farms and waterways remain safe, the threat of a catastrophic, unannounced explosion in Iowa is now permanently resolved.

FEMA issued an “all clear” around the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant after the U.S. Army detonation, with the EPA reporting zero detection of airborne lead. Ahead of the controlled blast, the EPA pre-positioned 300 employees and contractors across the region with specialized air-monitoring equipment. Monitors have been collecting data every five minutes to track air quality in real time, comparing post-detonation readings against 1,200 air, land, dust, and water samples gathered before the explosion.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Great job by the Army, and others, in Iowa!!! Fake News CNN was hoping for a bad outcome in Iowa. Their pre-coverage was inaccurate and deplorable. When a PERFECT detonation was completed and there for all to see, they went CRAZY with anger. They want our Country to lose. “Another win for Trump!”

Rob Sands, the new future Governor of Iowa, is obviously unhappy that the Obama created (2009!) mess was so perfectly handled by the U.S. Army through a flawless detonation, that he’s now complaining about the lead up to the event. He hurt and delayed the process. Was absolutely no help. Just another politician. He should rejoice at this great success, not nitpick and issue phony complaints on “transparency.” I will remember!”

VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE: “If you go back to 2009 under the OBAMA administration, we stored this highly unstable stuff with no real plan for how to move it, no real plan for how to neutralize it! When I say we, I mean the OBAMA administration! Option one was to do a controlled detonation...or two, LET IT SIT THERE...if you let it sit there there’s a very good chance whether it’s tomorrow a week from now a month from now, but very soon there is a very good chance that with the cold weather, this stuff is going to detonate on its own and the uncontrolled detonation is what really worried us.”

In the end, the dangerous stockpile was put there under Obama and sat there basically unattended for 17 years and nobody said a word until the Trump administration decided to FIX THE PROBLEM. Trump and Vance have both described it as an Obama-era problem left without a disposal plan that the current administration had to fix. Correct!

I still wonder if some bad actor intended to do something nefarious over Thanksgiving which caused Team Trump to act immediately to save lives. That makes the most sense to me based on Stephen Miller’s statement.

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