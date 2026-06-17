After the Iran deal was signed on Sunday, June 14, 2026, President Trump attended the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House (where his administration foiled a terrorist plot against it) - and then at 2am he got on AF1 to fly to France for the G7 conference.

You’ll notice that President Trump isn’t orange at the G7 in France because the American fake news can’t digitally paint his face to make him look bad!

Trump has Rubio, Bessent and Lutnick by his side while JD Vance is making the media rounds in America.

All the fake influencers are saying “where is Marco” - Marco sure is quiet - he must hate Trump’s Iran deal. Well, he was by Trump’s side at the UFC Freedom 250 event (probably helping to stop terrorists from bombing it) and now he’s right by his side at the G7 so he’s a little bit busy right now.

The G7 consists of seven major advanced economies plus the European Union. That little guy on the right is the head of Brazil, Obama’s pal Lula. He’s a guest because he’s a Communist, not a capitalist.

Front Row

Giorgia Meloni – Prime Minister of Italy

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi – President of Egypt (Guest)

Donald Trump – President of the United States

Emmanuel Macron – President of France (Summit Host)

Narendra Modi – Prime Minister of India (Guest)

Friedrich Merz – Chancellor of Germany

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva – President of Brazil (Guest)

Back Row

António Costa – President of the European Council

Lee Jae-myung – President of South Korea (Guest)

Keir Starmer – Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

William Ruto – President of Kenya (Guest)

Sanae Takaichi – Prime Minister of Japan

Mark Carney – Prime Minister of Canada

Ursula von der Leyen – President of the European Commission

The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. They represent over half of global net wealth and account for nearly half of global gross domestic product (GDP). Each member nation operates market-driven economies.

The group was formed in 1975 specifically as a coalition of non-Communist powers to handle global financial crises. Instead of state-controlled collectivist (Communist, Fascist, Islamist) systems, these countries are defined by several core characteristics:

They operate under representative political systems that protect individual liberties, civil rights, and the rule of law. Their financial systems rely on private ownership and open-market competition rather than government-mandated production. They allow multiple distinct political parties, diverse organizations, and free media to coexist and share power.

State-led economies - such as Communist China - are excluded from membership.

President Trump announced at the G7 that he intends to publicly read the signed MOU with Iran out-loud word for word. I hope he does it on primetime TV for all the world to see!

“I will actually not only release it, I’ll probably have a press conference in a formal setting and read it to you word-by-word, so that the press covers it accurately, because it’s a very important document.

And, unlike Obama, who could have destroyed the Middle East with a horrible JCPoA - the worst agreement that was a road to a nuclear weapon. Mine is a wall against a nuclear weapon.”

While that was going on in France, Vice President JD Vance made multiple television appearances on Tuesday, June 16, primarily to promote his new faith memoir, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith. Links to all his appearances are below.

I’d like to tell you I’ve watched them all and have prepared transcripts but I did not. I’m tired and will do that later but I think it’s important that everyone hear what he has to say.

JD Vance on Fox & Friends - June 16, 2026

Vance reacted to the FBI thwarting an alleged explosive-drone plot targeting a White House UFC event, calling out left-wing violence. He discussed the potential Iran deal as a significant development, promoted his new faith memoir Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, and covered broader administration priorities.

JD Vance on The View

Vance defended President Trump’s handling of the Epstein files, citing a Mar-a-Lago ban around 2007 and Trump’s 2006 tip to police, Epstein’s animosity toward Trump, and the Epstein Files Transparency Act signed by Trump that led to millions of pages being released. He highlighted D.C. crime reductions (including homicides down significantly year-to-date), acknowledged his past “childless cat ladies” remark as his “most boneheaded comment,” addressed his evolving views on Trump, discussed how his faith influences his politics, and responded to questions on the economy, Black history, immigration, and past Democratic comments while remaining composed in the adversarial setting.

All of them tried to get Vance with gotcha questions and he handled them all well. Whoopi was quite subdued until she tried to paint the Trump administration as racist at the end and that failed miserably. Watch.

JD Vance on Glenn Beck

The interview centered on Vance’s personal faith journey and his new memoir Communion. He also discussed the Iran deal, questions around potential regime change, reflections on the Pope, and broader worldview topics.

JD Vance on The Five

Vance described the U.S.-Iran agreement as “very simple,” emphasizing no American taxpayer money going to Iran, a probationary period for Tehran, and how the weakened Iranian military and industrial base prevents nuclear weapons development. He highlighted opportunities for Iran to transform its global relationships if compliant. He also put Jessica in her place.

JD Vance and his wife Usha on CBS

The appearance focused on his faith memoir Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, his conversion to Catholicism, and personal story elements that serve as a sequel to Hillbilly Elegy. He touched on administration goals and the broader Iran context.

JD Vance on Megyn Kelly

Vance discussed details of the new Iran deal, including potential economic benefits for Iran if compliant, consequences of non-cooperation, and verification steps. He also promoted his faith memoir and addressed personal and political topics, including divisions on the right. He also basically confirmed that Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan and Mark Levin are all in the same camp. (I call them fake MAGA influencers working together to take down MAGA.)

JD Vance on Gutfeld

Vance reflected on his The View appearance (including what Joy Behar said off-air), commented on the Iran deal, and delivered humorous and insightful administration commentary.

That’s all folks!

While President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio advanced America’s interests on the world stage at the G7, Vice President JD Vance is effectively carrying the message at home — defending the Iran deal, highlighting real results on crime and security, and sharing his personal faith journey with the American people.

This is what competent, confident leadership looks like: no drama, no leaks, just results and accountability. The contrast with the Obama-Biden administration couldn’t be clearer.

The Trump administration is delivering peace through strength abroad and restoring order at home. God Bless America!

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