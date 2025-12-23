Six days ago, AOC said President Trump was "absolutely tanking this economy." Today, the GDP smashed expectations thanks to Trump’s policies and ROBUST consumer spending!

No amount of Democrat or RINO gaslighting can mask the booming Trump economy!

The 3rd Quarter GDP came in at 4.3% - the highest number in 4 years. Net exports are up. The trade deficit is down. The CPI is down to 2.7%, beating expectations of 3.1%. And with interest rates and taxes coming down, the table is set for an even better 2026.

Inflation is coming down, interest rates are coming down, and tax cuts are coming in 2026. Thank you President Trump!

DAVID SACKS: “These are the conditions for a Reagan-like economic boom. Just as important, we have an AI investment super-cycle driving an extra 2% of GDP growth. Democrats and RINOs know Trump’s policies are working so they are doing everything they can to sabotage him!

A 4.3% GDP doesn’t happen by accident. Capital moves when confidence returns. Jobs grow when energy is cheap. Wages rise when regulation backs off. This is what happens when policy rewards production instead of punishing it.”

KUDLOW: “Get ready for Trump's 5% economy. We haven’t done it for over 40 years, but I believe it well could happen next year, and or the year after that. Everybody is underestimating President Trump's re-imagination and rejuvenation of a new capitalist path to prosperity.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Third Quarter 2025 GDP came in at 4.3%, BLOWING PAST expectations of 3.2%.

60 of 61 Bloomberg Economists all got it WRONG, but “TRUMP” - and some other Geniuses - got it right.

The SUCCESS is due to Good Government, and TARIFFS.

Consumer spending is STRONG, Net Exports are WAY UP, Imports and Trade Deficits are WAY DOWN, and there is NO INFLATION!

The TARIFFS are responsible for the GREAT USA Economic Numbers JUST ANNOUNCED - AND THEY WILL ONLY GET BETTER! Also, NO INFLATION & GREAT NATIONAL SECURITY.

Because of my Tax Bill (THE ONE GREAT BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL) and TARIFFS, INVESTMENT IS SETTING RECORDS. The Trump Economic Golden Age is FULL steam ahead!

“You haven’t seen anything yet!”

THE TRUMP RULE is BACK. Trump wants INTEREST RATES LOWER when the market is STRONG - not artificial crashes, not rate hikes on good news, not Wall Street “experts” killing rallies out of fear.



THE TRUMP RULE:

“The Financial News today was great — GDP up 4.2% as opposed to the predicted 2.5% - and this happened despite the downward pressure of the 43 day recent Democrat Shutdown!

But in the Modern Market, when you have good news, the Market stays even, or goes down, because Wall Street’s “heads” are wired differently than they used to be.

In the old days, when there was good news, the Market went up. Nowadays, when there is good news, the Market goes down, because everybody thinks that Interest Rates will be immediately lifted to take care of “potential” Inflation.

That means that, essentially, we can never have a Great Market again, those Markets from the time when our Nation was building up, and becoming great.

Strong Markets, even phenomenal Markets, don’t cause Inflation, stupidity does!

I want my new Fed Chairman to lower Interest Rates if the Market is doing well, not destroy the Market for no reason whatsoever. I want to have a Market the likes of which we haven’t had in many decades, a Market that goes up on good news, and down on bad news, the way it should be, and the way it was.

Inflation will take care of itself and, if it doesn’t, we can always raise Rates at the appropriate time — But the appropriate time is not to kill Rallies, which could lift our Nation by 10, 15, and even 20 GDP points in a year — and maybe even more than that!

A Nation can never be Economically GREAT if “eggheads” are allowed to do everything within their power to destroy the upward slope. We are going to be encouraging the Good Market to get better, rather than make it impossible for it to do so.

We are going to see numbers that are far more natural, and far better, than they have ever been before. We are going to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! The United States should be rewarded for SUCCESS, not brought down by it. Anybody that disagrees with me will never be the Fed Chairman!

Thank you for your attention to this matter. Pray for the Supreme Court. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”





For decades, good news meant markets went UP. That’s how a REAL economy works.

Strong markets don’t cause inflation. SUCCESS should be REWARDED not punished.

No more eggheads engineering downturns. No more destroying momentum. No more economic self-sabotage. America is about to return to NATURAL growth, REAL numbers, and REAL prosperity. THIS is how you MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.

BANK OF AMERICA: “This is a very, very impressive GDP report. 8% essentially nominal GDP growth, consumer spending really beat expectations. This is pretty unusual. Productivity growth is off the charts.”

CNBC: “That’s a big jump! THIS IS STRONG!”





CNN: "The US economy was much stronger than expected. Americans are also seeing some prices ease at the grocery store. The cost of eggs, chickens and tomatoes are all down...”

HASSETT: "[The GDP] is a fantastic report, 4.3%. That's just about as good as GDP numbers get. And especially coming on the heels of the CPI report, consumer price index report we got, where core inflation is all the way down to 1.6%.

These numbers are showing that President Trump's trade policy and his supply side policy, which is really increasing new factory production and so on, is having a big, big effect, as is his trade policy. So if we abstract from the reduction of the trade deficit, then the 4.3% number would only be 2.6%. So Trump's trade policy is really working as well."

HARVARD: “It was a better number than anyone was expecting - very positive news—there’s no other way to spin it.”

But, don’t worry, the fake news will spin it! Enjoy a little truth while you can! Hugs!

