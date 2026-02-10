If you would prefer to read my newsletter on my website, click here.

Yesterday, the moment the second deadline for the Guthrie abduction was over, the Epstein story picked up again, as new documents from the DOJ’s latest file dump proved that President Trump tried to take down Epstein - starting way back in 2006 - not help him.

We’ve all known this for years - because Trump told us long ago - but this is the first time we’ve seen an official FBI and court document confirming it.

The Democrats and RINOs are scrambling - because there is NO way around this latest evidence. Trump has been exonerated!

The Miami Herald broke the story on the document and ABC even reported on the story, headlined, “Ex-police chief says Trump told him ‘thank goodness you’re stopping’ Epstein in 2000s.”

CHILDERS: “The Miami Herald, the first to report on the document, reported that the local Palm Beach Police launched the first investigation into Epstein’s network in 2005.

The police chief’s name -- Michael Reiter -- is redacted from the document on the Department of Justice’s website, but the information in the FBI statement tracks with previously public information about Reiter’s role in the investigation that began in 2005.

A Palm Beach woman reported that her 14-year-old stepdaughter had been recruited to give Epstein a massage and was assaulted.

Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter eventually assembled a roster of 40 underage victims. When the local district attorney refused to prosecute the case, Chief Reiter went to the FBI, triggering a federal investigation that ultimately led to Epstein’s disappointing first conviction —formally, a “non-prosecution agreement”— in 2009.

The newly released DOJ files included the transcript of a 2019 FBI interview with Chief Reiter when Epstein was prosecuted under President Trump. At one point, Reiter mentioned Trump. Chief Reiter told the FBI that in 2006, Trump was one of the first people to call his office after Epstein’s charge became public record. “Thank goodness you’re stopping him, everyone has known he’s been doing this,” Trump told Reiter.

The information about Trump’s call to Reiter in 2006 makes up just a small part of a 4-page FBI report summarizing Reiter’s testimony in October 2019, two months after Epstein’s death.

“DONALD TRUMP told Reiter that he threw EPSTEIN out of his club. TRUMP was one of the very first people to call when people found out that they were investigating EPSTEIN.”

Trump also pointed Chief Reiter toward New York, and toward Ghislaine Maxwell, telling the Chief she was Epstein’s “operative,” and that “she is evil and to focus on her.”

The transcript added that Trump told Reiter, “he was around Epstein once when teenagers were present and Trump ‘got the hell out of there.’”

The account of Trump’s call to Reiter, as summarized in the FBI document, has not previously been reported.

In other words, Trump called the police volunteering to be a witness AGAINST Epstein and Police Chief Reiter was angry that the local prosecutors didn’t move FAST ENOUGH on Trump’s claims! Think about it - if Epstein was an FBI informant under Comey & Mueller, which I what I believe, that would explain why the prosecutor took so long to go after Epstein in the first place and why they have been reluctant to report what Trump told them.

Police Chief Reiter went public against Epstein in 2006, expressing his displeasure with the local prosecutor’s decision to take the case to a grand jury instead of charging Epstein directly.

Police Chief Reiter apologized to the victims for the way the case had been handled by the prosecutor and then coordinated with federal authorities to launch another investigation into Epstein, which ultimately ended in Epstein’s non-prosecution agreement in 2008.

Note how this new detail neatly bookends the story:

2006 - Trump calls police to offer info two+ years before Epstein 1st conviction

2007 - Trump kicks Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago

2009 - Epstein serves 13 months

2014 - Michael Wolff interviews Epstein to try to rehabilitate his image and buries article

2017 - Trump fires James Comey at the FBI who was burying Epstein files

2018 - Steve Bannon interviews Epstein to try to rehabilitate his image and buries article

2019 - The Trump DOJ re-investigates and arrests Epstein a SECOND TIME to try to right a former wrong from 2009

2019 - Trump’s DOJ compiles the full file on Epstein for trial

2019 - Epstein dies in custody just months after he was interviewed by Bannon

July 2020 - Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

November 2020 - They steal the election from Trump, he leaves the White House and the Epstein story dies for 4 years

2025 - Trump signs the Epstein Transparency Act, he fires James Comey’s daughter who was burying Epstein files at the SDNY, and Bondi opens the files that Trump’s DOJ built, and starts trickling them out…

In other words, while Trump was reporting on Epstein from 2006 on and kicking him out of his club - everybody else was cozying up to Epstein trying to rehabilitate his reputation! Not only that - but Trump’s DOJ was the only one to compile and release the files on Epstein when nobody else would!

Right now, the main people publicly scheduled or expected to testify before Congress on Epstein are:

Ghislaine Maxwell – She has been summoned for a closed-door, virtual deposition before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee, but she largely invoked her Fifth Amendment right and refused to substantively answer questions.

Les Wexner – The billionaire retail magnate and longtime Epstein associate is scheduled to appear for a House Oversight Committee deposition (reported date: February 18, 2026).

Richard Kahn – Epstein’s longtime accountant, also scheduled for a deposition in February

Darren Indyke – Epstein’s lawyer, also scheduled for a deposition in February.

Hillary Clinton – The former secretary of state has agreed to a closed-door, videotaped and transcribed deposition before the House Oversight Committee on February 26, 2026 , after facing the threat of a contempt of Congress vote.

Bill Clinton – The former president is scheduled for a similar closed-door deposition on February 27, 2026.

The committee has also issued subpoenas to various former Justice Department and FBI officials, and additional witnesses could be added as the investigation continues.​

After refusing to testify on Constitutional grounds, Maxwell’s lawyer offered: “Ms. Maxwell is prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump.”

“Only she can provide the complete account. Some may not like what they hear, but the truth matters. For example, both President Trump and President Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing.”

Bill and Hillary are scheduled to testify on February 26 and 27 (now on a closed-door basis, not live-streamed after all, but with transcripts and video to be released after.”

Um. What does Ghislaine know? Probably everything. Why hasn’t she told everything before? Maybe she’s holding out for clemency and a pardon. Wouldn’t you?

CHILDERS: “Four days ago, a British think tank, the Tavistock Institute - founded with Rockefeller money in 1947 - reacted to the new Epstein disclosures and published a short but stunning essay:

“Epstein did not thrive despite elite structures but within them. He explained elite social networks are built on prestige, secrecy, advantage, and arrogance, where reputational risk is managed and ethical issues swept under the oriental carpet. In these environments, people who are willing to cross moral and legal boundaries are extremely useful to elite institutions— until they become liabilities, when it’s lights-out.

In these systems, wrongdoing is stage-managed rather than confronted. This creates a crisis in the two-tiered justice system, breeding institutional betrayal and eroding public trust in systems that prioritize position and prestige over honor and equal justice.

The names contained in the Epstein files reveal elite impunity that undermines the legal system and they expose an organized crime syndicate centered on hedonistic pleasure. The reach of this syndicate extends far beyond national borders.”

What appears to be “slow disclosure” might be purposeful by the Trump administration. If you re-read the timeline I outlined above - you’ll see that Trump is the ONLY one moving fast on Epstein - it’s been moving slow by everybody else since 2006!

Comprehending the magnitude of the Epstein Globalist network is like trying to eat an elephant. Many people think it should go like this: arrests, disclosures, understanding, public outcry. But maybe, given the scale and prominence of who’s involved, the correct order, the only practical order, is with arrests at the end: a few disclosures, a little understanding, more disclosures, more understanding, escalate to a crescendo, then public outcry, then arrests. In other words - a RICO CASE.

Remember: the elites in the Epstein files’ crosshairs have an unlimited ability to pay for lawyers and call in political favors. The former prosecutor-turned-Epstein-associates-lawyer became a federal magistrate. That same magistrate, Bruce Reinhart, later authorized the Mar-a-Lago raid.

And don’t forget about the flocks of $2,000/hour lawyers, public relations teams, and fiery politicians demanding due process that the billionaires would unleash to STOP THE PROCESS dead in its tracks before it ever started.

It’s easy to quibble about the pace from the cheap seats. Massie can grandstand all he wants - but pulling down and exposing a global order of elite networks and institutions is something that has never been done before in human history. It always looks easier when someone else has to do it. You try tackling the world’s most powerful, connected, and richest people sometime. Rudy Giuliani did that with the New York mob and RICO - but this is 1000 times bigger and Trump knows that.

The point is that we are already seeing the cracks appear in the granite walls of protection. The institutions and elites are clearly unable to paper over the problems anymore, and the reputational costs are mounting. Royals are losing their positions. Governments are teetering. And it is happening fast, almost too fast. If it were happening any faster, the public couldn’t keep up with it— and the public must be on board, and the pieces set just right on the chessboard before arrests can begin.

But just look around. Something historic is happening. Billionaires are getting subpoenaed. And we’re just getting started. Hang on for the ride.”

-Edited from Childers, ABC and CBS

The way the evidence in the Epstein case is being released tracks with my assumption that the DOJ and the FBI are developing a RICO case starting at the bottom and working their way up. If you want to know more about that - you can read my report on how that works:

All of that ties in nicely with what I’ve already reported about Epstein. If you haven’t read my report yet on Epstein - here it is. It’s long but worth your time. If you plan on watching the elites testify about Epstein - it would be a good idea for you to read this first to provide a platform of knowledge about who he was:

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation. This is what one of my readers had to say about my work. Thank you!

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers like Sparky. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.