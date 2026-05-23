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Tierney's Real News
9hEdited

I've been getting too many nasty bots and trolls in comments lately so now I'm only making comments on Substack available only for paid subscribers on Substack.

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Scott Wierenga's avatar
Scott Wierenga
9h

REST ASSURED:

The Master did not say: “Woe unto you, when all men shall speak ill of you!”

He said: (Luke 6:26)

“Woe unto you, when all men shall speak well of you! For so did their fathers to the false prophets.”

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