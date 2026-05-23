I posted this statement last night on Facebook which I edited and expanded from a post by Insurrection Barbie on X. Overnight, it’s become my most viewed post ever on Facebook so I assume people want to know this information. The fake news is lying about this. Please read and share:

When Donald Trump was a private citizen, a government contractor stole his private tax data and leaked it to the media. Because the government failed to protect his private records, Trump and his family sued the IRS for $10 billion.

On May 18, 2026, the Justice Department settled the case. Trump agreed to walk away with ZERO dollars for himself or his family.

In exchange, the US government put $1.776 billion (part of Trump’s LEGAL settlement award) into an “Anti-Weaponization Fund” to help ordinary citizens who say they were also unfairly targeted by federal agencies. The government also agreed to completely drop its ongoing tax audits against Trump’s businesses.

Trump would have been legally compensated the $1.776 billion from what’s called the Judgment Fund. Congress created the Judgment Fund in 1956 precisely to pay out monetary settlements and judgments reached against the federal government without needing a new, separate congressional appropriation every single time.

Trump basically declined the $10 BILLION he was statutorily entitled to under 26 U.S.C. § 7431 and converted a settlement into a compensation pool for other citizens, so calling this a corrupt enrichment scheme is factually backwards. Nobody is reporting this truth!

If anyone else got that award they would have taken it and ran - including Joe Biden and every other Democrat out there.

The fund’s text explicitly says “there are no partisan requirements to file a claim,” meaning Democrats, Independents, and Republicans are equally eligible.

The audit waiver is bound to pre-May-18-2026 conduct, not “perpetuity immunity forever” as the ridiculous media and out of job former attorney Liz Oyer claims.

Biden pardoned Hunter for crimes he was actually convicted of and Jim Biden while Jim was under two active federal investigations, with an 11-year window and zero public-facing remedy and the same commentators called that defensible. Literally.

So the Biden family could issue pardon for crimes committed and active investigations - but Trump, who was actually agreed and is statutory entitled to this money, set up a fund to help Americans who were victims of political persecution, and the demented media is calling it some kind of corrupt act?

Of course that same demented media wants judicial oversight. Would that be the judicial oversight that consistently rules incorrectly in any case involving Trump and gets overruled sometimes 9-0 at the Supreme Court?

Not one prior U.S. president has faced this volume of criminal prosecution, civil litigation, and unauthorized disclosure of confidential financial records simultaneously, so pretending this is a normal political cycle is dishonest BS.

Trump personally receives zero dollars, zero damages, and zero direct financial benefit from the settlement the only thing he gets is the audit waiver as protect protection so he won’t be targeted by the same Weaponized government should they ever get power again.

Congress will never legislatively compensate Jan 6 defendants, FACE Act defendants, or dismissed-case targets, so the choice was this fund or no remedy at all for documented victims of politically motivated federal action.

The administration points to the 2011 Keepseagle v. Vilsack settlement as a direct precedent. Keepseagle was a decades-long class-action lawsuit brought by thousands of Native American farmers who documented explicit systemic discrimination by the USDA. The settlement was strictly overseen, adjusted, and approved by a federal judge. The distribution of leftover funds to nonprofits was explicitly written into the court-approved agreement.

The Obama administration used the exact same Judgment Fund mechanism in Keepseagle $760M, no congressional appropriation and the press called that justice. But it was actually much worse because in the Obama case this settlement was made against the advice of career DOJ officials who thought they could win at court.

The Trump administration and its legal defenders argue that the settlement is a completely lawful, non-partisan exercise of executive authority that provides necessary remedies to a uniquely targeted victim of government misconduct. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and administration spokespersons have defended the arrangement using several core arguments.

1. A federal contractor illegally stole and leaked Donald Trump’s private tax information, an action for which the contractor was criminally prosecuted and sentenced to prison.

2. President Trump, his sons, and the Trump Organization agreed to receive exactly $0 in personal monetary damages. Instead of personally walking away with taxpayer money, Trump redirected the statutory value of his claim to help everyday citizens.

3. There are no partisan restrictions. Anyone can apply. It is NOT a MAGA fund.

The media is very dishonest in this country and there’s a lot of experts who are even more dishonest. I am not an expert at anything except research and common sense.

It is just basic common sense that when you have a president like Biden issue blanket pardons for crimes that nobody even knows about that may or may not have been committed on his way out, and the media doesn’t bat an eye, but then you have a President like Trump who is actually wronged and who uses his settlement money to help those who are also politically persecuted smeared as corrupt the problem is the media.

-Insurrection Barbie

BTW, people like the J6ers and Tina Peters and you and I could apply to this fund since we’ve been illegally targeted by the US Government through censorship and a variety of mandates during the Biden administration!

This isn’t corruption. It’s the rare case of a leader choosing remedy for the people over personal enrichment.

Whether you’re a Republican, Democrat, or Independent, if you believe the federal government should not be weaponized against its own citizens, this fund matters. The precedent of using the Judgment Fund this way has existed for decades. Trump simply applied it after being the most prosecuted, leaked-on, and targeted president in American history — and chose to help others instead of himself.

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation. This is what one of my readers had to say about my work. Thank you!

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers like Sparky. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.