Everybody and their cat has a spin on President Trump sitting down with China and Russia in the first-ever trilateral meeting. The talking heads have a spin. The think tanks have a spin. SI has a very polite, very balanced, very beige spin. Here’s mine in a nutshell:

Trump is not trying to beat China or Russia or Iran. He’s trying to beat the puppet masters behind them all.

Now let me show you how I got there, because it took me years, and I changed my mind more than once on the way.

I Used to Believe the Official Story

I used to think global politics was simple. Two heavyweights, the US and Communist China, staring each other down across the Pacific. Then I looked at the numbers and realized there were really three blocs in the ring: the US, Communist China, and a European Union that acts like one giant superpower whenever it suits Brussels. Russia and India sit off to the side as wildcards.

I laid all of that out in my newsletter called The Triad of Power.

That was the first layer. And like most first layers, it was the one they wanted me to see. But it’s deeper than that.

The Part That Keeps Confusing Everybody

Here’s the question I get asked the most, and honestly the one that took me the longest to answer: how does Old World Europe tie into modern Russia and modern Communist China and the threat of the New World Order?

I don’t believe the official narrative that SI feeds me. I don’t believe what I was taught in the history books. And I sure don’t believe what I hear from the fake news. SI is trained on the history books and the fake news, so of course it hands me the same bedtime story, just faster and with better grammar.

But I do believe what I wrote. All of it. After nine years of digging, thousands of articles and documents, I’d stake my name on my research over anybody else’s. When I want an answer to a question, I search my own archive first since I find it the most reliable.

Think about these dates. The Communist Bolsheviks overthrew Russia in 1917. The Communists took China in 1947. Cuba fell in 1959. Their partners took Iran in 1979. Different countries, different decades, different flags, different languages.

And you want me to believe that’s a coincidence? Nope. Not buying it. Four takeovers, same playbook: topple the old order, seize the banks and the resources, install a hard-faced party or a regime that answers to somebody else. When I see the same fingerprints on four different crime scenes, I don’t call it a coincidence. I call a detective. Now they’re coming for us.

So there has to be at least one interconnected puppet master at the top. And the question I’ve been chasing for years is: who is that, and where did it come from?

Who Is the Puppet Master?

I wrote the answer out in my newsletter called What IS the New World Order? I’ll give you the short version.

The politicians are puppets and bit actors. Presidents and prime ministers read their lines and take direction from somebody. Mike Benz calls that somebody the blob. Others call it the Deep State, or an international crime cartel. Archbishop Vigano points at the British Crown, the CIA, the WEF, the UN, Bill Gates, the IMF and the Vatican.

I call it the New World Order, and my educated opinion is that the heart of it is the Venetian Black Nobility.

Where did it come from? Go all the way back…

Before Rome ruled the Mediterranean, there was a cartel of oligarch families centered on Babylon, Persia (that’s Iran, by the way, keep that in your back pocket) and Tyre. Bankers. Merchants of the sea. Many of them eventually settled in Venice, and after the Fourth Crusade, around 1200, they set out to build a new Roman Empire with Venice at the center. They even funded Genghis Khan when he swept across the land we now call Russia. Write that one down too.

Through the Middle Ages that power split into two camps, the Ghibellines and the Guelphs, and here’s the line that matters: every coup, every revolution and every war since has been funded by the Guelphs to hold and grow their power. The Guelphs control the Black Nobility, and the Black Nobility evolved into what we now call the New World Order. The big family names today sit in Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Britain, Holland and Greece. They own the commanding heights: the price of raw materials, the price of gold, the price of oil, and the Federal Reserve.

And look at the web of clubs they built to run it. The Bilderberg Group, which has met behind closed doors since 1954 with no notes and no press. The Council on Foreign Relations. The United Nations. The IMF. The World Bank. Chatham House. The Club of Rome. Tavistock. And yes, the Trilateral Commission. Cute, isn’t it?

The first trilateral meeting was never Trump, Xi and Putin. It happened decades ago in a room Trump wasn’t invited to.

So when old money funds a revolution in 1917, a takeover in 1947, a coup in 1959 and another in 1979, that isn’t history happening by accident. That’s the same hand moving different pieces on the same board.

Many Factions, One Hand

Now here’s what trips everybody up. Plenty of these players hate each other. The EU and Beijing. Moscow and Beijing. Washington and Brussels. You watch them squabble and you think, how can they possibly be working for the same boss?

Because that’s how a good casino works. I put it in my newsletter called The Puppet Masters.

The New World Order is like a few guys who own a global casino. They own the slot machines. They own the companies that build the slot machines. They own the media telling you what a great time you’re about to have. They run the fake polls that tell you who to bet on. They lend you the money to gamble and collect it back with interest. And when the casino down the road gets competition, they block its roads, smear its owner, and if that doesn’t work, you can guess what’s next.

Factions compete for power, and the competition is real. But the casino pays out to the same house. They fund both sides of every war. They did it in Ukraine, where the money goes out the front door as aid and walks back in through BlackRock’s door as rebuilding contracts, farmland and weapons sales. Same playbook, different country. Old as dirt.

Brussels, Beijing and Moscow are different faces of the same ownership structure. The factions are the puppets. The hand is the point.

Follow the Cartels

Now let me ask the questions nobody on cable news wants to ask.

Look at Iran. It isn’t a normal country. It’s a criminal cartel with a flag. Look at Cuba. Same thing: a criminal cartel that has been running a whole island for more than sixty years. So who controls those cartels? Somebody does. Cartels don’t run on prayer.

And while we’re at it, who controls the cartels in Mexico? Who gets the cash from the drugs and the laundered billions? Cash like that doesn’t sit in a shoebox. It has to go somewhere, through banks and funds and front companies. Think about BlackRock and its control over everything. That has to be controlled by the heads of every mafia in the world.

In my article on the NWO International Mafia - I laid out how the mob operates, and then I scaled it up.

Remember how the old mob worked? Shake down businesses. Bribe the politicians. Pay off the cops. Hire the enforcers. Launder the money. Now picture that on a global scale, run through governments, banks and intelligence agencies, with alliances between the heads of every mafia in the world: Italian, Russian, Chinese, Mexican, Japanese, you name it. That’s the tie that binds. The suits at the top and the thugs at the bottom are different employees of the same company.

So when I look at Tehran, Havana, the Mexican cartels, the Bolshevik takeover, the Communist takeover, the whole parade, I don’t see a dozen different stories. I see one story with a dozen chapters. It’s all interconnected. It always was.

Now Back to the Meeting

So what is Trump doing in that room?

Read the Triad of Power again and the pieces fit. Trump isn’t swinging blindly. He’s removing the needs. Every rival needs something: energy, minerals, chokepoints, a neighbor’s backyard to plant a flag in. So Trump goes after the specific thing each of them needs. Greenland. Venezuela’s oil. Iran’s leverage. Cuba, ninety miles off Florida. The target is never the country. It’s the lever the other side is pulling.

And it’s why he sits down with China and Russia at the same table. He isn’t there to make a friend of Xi or to lose a fight with Putin. He walks in because he’s studied the board, and he knows that the people who profit from keeping America, Russia and China at each other’s throats don’t sit at that table at all. They don’t need a seat. They own the chairs.

Look at what the puppet masters need to keep going. Endless war. NATO growing so the contractors they own get a trapped market. Debt slavery. They need the nation-state gone, because a sovereign country that controls its own borders, energy, industry and defense can’t be told what to do.

In 1968 the Bilderberg crowd decided the nation-state was outdated and they wanted one world company. A free America, a free Russia and a China that isn’t answering to them are all the same problem for them.

That’s why they want Trump gone. That’s why he gets hit with everything but the kitchen sink. A man who wants to hand power back to the people is the one thing a puppet master can’t use.

My Spin

So who is it? Go ahead, guess. Everybody does.

It’s the Rothschilds! Oh, wait, no. It’s the Rockefellers. No, hold on, it’s Soros. It’s the Vatican. No, it’s the Jesuits. No, it’s the Khazars. No, it’s the Freemasons. It’s the Illuminati, meeting by candlelight in a basement somewhere. It’s the Bilderberg crowd. It’s the Kardashians. (Okay, maybe not the Kardashians, but you have to admit they’d look great on a throne.) It’s Gates. It’s the Crown. It’s BlackRock.

No. It’s none of them.

It’s bigger than any one of these. Every one of those names is a puppet too. Some are big puppets, some wear very expensive suits, and some have their own reality shows, but they’re all on strings. The minute one of them gets too famous, the hand drops them and picks up another one. That’s the whole trick. If you can name it, it’s not the top.

And it didn’t start with the Rothschilds or the Rockefellers or anybody else on that list. It’s been going on since the beginning of time. Before there were banks, before there was Venice, before there was Babylon, the same hunger for power was already pulling strings. The names change, the costumes change, the empires rise and fall, but the hand stays the same. The real puppet master doesn’t have a face you’d recognize, a Wikipedia page, or a press office, and it has never once put its name on the door.

That’s why the talking heads can’t figure out this meeting. They’re arguing about the three men at the table. Nobody asks who set the table.

Trump’s foreign policy focuses on removing the specific strategic “levers” his rivals rely on—such as Greenland, Venezuelan oil, Iran’s leverage, and Cuba—rather than fighting the countries themselves.

By sitting down in a trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, Trump is looking past the national leaders to confront the globalists who profit from keeping the U.S., Russia, and China divided and dependent on endless war and debt.

The New World Order wants to eliminate sovereign nation-states in favor of a “one world company,” which is why they aggressively oppose national sovereignty.

Trump is not trying to beat China or Russia or Iran. He’s trying to beat the evil puppet masters behind them all. And for the first time in a hundred years, somebody walked into the room and looked past the puppets.

Put on the full armor of God, folks. And keep searching for the truth, for it will truly set you free! Godspeed.

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