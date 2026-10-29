For months, we were all told that the second Dan Sullivan on Alaska’s Senate ballot was no big deal. CNN played it down. RINO Senator Lisa Murkowski dismissed the concerns. The Trump DOJ sued to have him removed, and the Alaska Supreme Court said he could stay. Anyone who thought otherwise was treated as a conspiracy theorist.

Then on Wednesday the New York Times ran an investigation that proves that we ‘conspiracy theorists’ were right all along.

Those of you who’ve been reading me for years know I’ve been warning about the role third-party candidates can play in splitting the Republican vote, about the political influence surrounding the Koch network and Libertarian politics, and about the possibility that so-called 3rd-party independent campaigns can sometimes serve a purpose beyond simply offering voters another choice.



I’ve been raising these questions for a long time. Now we’ve got a story coming out of Alaska that basically proves my case in real-time.



And here’s the thing that really caught my attention: the reporting came from the New York Times. This isn’t just a Republican politician making an accusation at a campaign rally. The Times published an investigation describing communications, interviews, and alleged efforts to recruit candidates who could change the dynamics of a Senate race.



So let’s talk about what was reported, what it could mean, and the question I think every American ought to be asking.

In the summer of 2025, a staffer for Mary Peltola — the Alaska Democrat eyeing a Senate run — received unusual instructions from top campaign aides: Find as many people named Dan Sullivan in Alaska as you can.

The effort was internally called the “ballot composition project.” It involved secret trips to far-flung Alaskan communities and a mysterious Midwestern operative who traversed the state under a fake name, pitching would-be candidates over beers at brew pubs.

The Peltola campaign’s lawyers (including the infamous Marc Elias) and senior aides at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee participated in regular conversations about it. They even considered forming a new political party to draw conservatives onto the ballot. From Washington to Anchorage, the coordination was deliberate.

The staffer complied, combing through voter records to produce a list of Dan Sullivans from across the state.

The Justice Department, meanwhile, filed a lawsuit in federal court at President Trump’s behest last week seeking to block certification of the election results if votes for the other Mr. Sullivan cost Senator Sullivan the win.

The New York Times reported that operatives with Democratic Alaska U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola’s campaign were behind the effort to find & recruit a candidate named Dan Sullivan to run against incumbent GOP Senator Dan S. Sullivan in an effort to confuse voters and peel votes from him. The Times cited interviews with 12 people and dozens of text messages, and says Peltola staff and senior DSCC officials discussed the project regularly.

This was no random request. Dan S. Sullivan is the Republican senator. Getting another Dan Sullivan on Alaska’s unusual four-person ballot could siphon first-choice votes in a ranked-choice system. The plan worked.

Alaska’s voting system makes it especially easy to add spoilers to the ballot. The state holds nonpartisan primaries, so candidates can claim any party affiliation on the ballot without being vetted by parties themselves.



The *New York Times* published an investigation that described a coordinated effort between Alaska Democrats, the DNC and donors, internally called the “ballot composition project,” in which people working with Mary Peltola’s campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee looked for Alaskans named Dan Sullivan who could be recruited to run to confuse voters. The goal, according to the reporting, was to put a second Sullivan on the ranked-choice ballot and siphon first-choice votes from the Republican incumbent.



Around the same time, President Trump offered a $1 million reward for information on election fraud that leads to arrest and conviction. Two days later the New York Time’s story appeared. Coincidence, or did the Times’ reporter decide he wanted the reward for himself?

This was a group effort from the top, not one person



The Times reporting shows this was not a freelance idea from a single aide. It involved senior Peltola campaign staff, the campaign’s lawyers, and senior aides at the DSCC. They held regular conversations about it. An Ohio operative named Jerid Kurtz was introduced by DSCC aides as a specialist in these kinds of quiet ballot maneuvers. He used the name “Zane,” traveled under cover stories, and met targets over beers. Text messages reviewed by the paper show months of coordination between Peltola aides and DSCC officials about “our friend.”





Elisa Rios, Peltola’s former campaign manager (fired in August), told the New York Times that Peltola was “definitely aware.” As the paper prepared to publish, Rios—who had been planning a wrongful-termination lawsuit retracted her statements but the paper still published, citing interviews with 12 people and dozens of text messages. FEC records show a pro-Peltola super PAC paid Wingspan Strategies (a firm co-owned by Kurtz) roughly $87,000 this fall.

The fake Sullivan that the Democrats recruited for the ballot stacking scam was a retired teacher in the remote village of Petersburg named Dan J. Sullivan (also listed as Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.). He said he entered of his own volition and described himself as a moderate Republican. Kurtz reportedly told the campaign team that this Sullivan had said he hated Trump and would run if it helped Mary.



The MAGA-party idea and the focus-group texts



The same group also floated creating a right-wing “MAGA party” that could draw conservatives onto the ballot. This is a typical Koch Libertarian scheme - they did the same thing in Minnesota with something called MAGASOTA that they used to try to hijack Trump voters.

In January, Anton McParland (then Peltola’s chief of staff) texted: “Imagine if there was a MAGA party!” Andrew Piatt, the DSCC’s director of campaigns, replied: “Smart. Let’s see.”

Marc Elias - the King of voter dirty tricks and friend to Hillary is also tied to the Alaska scheme. Jacquelyn Lopez of the Elias Law Group (the firm that represents both the DSCC and the Peltola campaign) was looped in.

In June, after the Alaska Supreme Court ordered the second Sullivan back on the ballot, a DSCC staffer wrote in an internal chat: “Other Dan won, will be on ballot.” Three people—two Peltola aides and a DSCC staffer—reacted with heart emojis.



Separate text messages obtained by the *Times* show Peltola advisers watching a focus group and mocking voters as susceptible to the strategy. “Do we have a scheme for you,” one consultant wrote. A pollster noted that one voter seemed like the perfect audience “for our ballot strategy plan :)”.



Other recruits and the system that made it possible



The effort was multipronged. After the August primary, progressive Democrat David Leslie dropped out after Kurtz met him in Fairbanks. That opened a slot for Gerald Heikes, a Republican drywall contractor who said he was recruited by a man from the Midwest.

That maneuver added a third “Republican candidate” to the Alaska Senate race against just one lone Democrat. This is all designed to confuse and divide conservative voters.



Alaska’s nonpartisan primaries let candidates claim any party label without party vetting. The Petersburg Sullivan, a longtime Peltola supporter, switched from unaffiliated to Republican just before the deadline. The Division of Elections initially removed him, citing potential voter confusion. The state Supreme Court ordered him back on the ballot in June, ruling there was no basis in state law or the Constitution to remove him. That ruling came while the campaign and DSCC were still denying involvement.



Ranked-choice voting is where the effect compounds. A voter who picks the wrong Sullivan first but ranks the incumbent second can still transfer the vote later. First-round confusion still costs the incumbent support in a race that could decide Senate control.



Legal, ethical, and what can be proved

President Trump called for Peltola to resign and face consequences for fraud and for the second Sullivan to be removed and charged as well.

"She [Pertola] should be removed from the ballot and prosecuted. So should the fake Dan Sullivan. They LIED in front of COURTS."

The DOJ has a pending lawsuit, filed at Trump’s direction, seeking to block certification if votes for the other Sullivan cost the senator the race.





Recruiting a candidate to dilute an opponent’s vote is generally not illegal by itself. That is different from the ethical question. Deliberately adding a name-alike to a ranked-choice ballot for the purpose of confusing voters is not the same as offering a genuine alternative.

WILL CHAMBERLAIN: “Recruiting a fake Dan Sullivan to siphon votes from the real one is a conspiracy against rights targeting Alaska voters. That's 18 USC 241, the same statute DOJ used to prosecute Douglass Mackey.”

I am not claiming every third-party or minor candidate is part of a scheme. I am saying that when the evidence shows a deliberate, multi-person effort—reaching from a state campaign into the national party committee and its lawyers—it must be addressed.

Imagine a Republican candidate who has the support of 49 percent of voters and a Democrat who has 48 percent. Now imagine that a third-party candidate draws three percentage points from voters who would otherwise have supported the Republican.



Now, put yourself in the position of an ordinary voter. You walk into the voting booth. You know the Republican senator’s name is Dan Sullivan. You find that name on the ballot, make your selection, and move on. But what if there are two candidates with that same first and last name? And in a close election, even a relatively small number of misdirected votes could matter.

The third-party candidate doesn’t have to win. All that he/she needs to do is take enough conservative votes away so the Democrat wins. That’s why I’ve been asking questions about these races for so long.



As I’ve written recently, the Trump Administration has engaged a massive nationwide purge against election fraud instead of trying to bring the cases before crooked judges. They offered a massive reward for reporting fraud. Hundreds of arrests have already been made and MAGA stands ready to prosecute the fraud as it’s happening - even at the ballot box - rather than wait until it’s too late. Through Tina Smith, who Trump pardoned, and Maduro, I believe that Team Trump now has proof about election fraud coming out of Venezuela and Cuba - and will soon be making a case for the same in Brazil - which I wrote about yesterday, and Israel - which I will be writing about tomorrow.

The Communist left, all over the world, is using ringers and Muslim candidates to steal elections from conservatives.

I believe that, in the end, Trump is going to combine all of these examples together to support the fact that the 2020 election was stolen from him. You can believe that or not believe that, but all of these examples are making the case for him and it’s now being reported and prosecuted. Many people weren’t ready to hear the truth before but they are now!

The good news is even the New York Times came out and wrote about election fraud. Back in 2020 the judges said Trump had no standing and nobody would hear the evidence. Now the evidence is releasing itself. Praise God!

In the meantime, Alaska please vote for the REAL Dan S. Sullivan and MAGA!

ALASKA, HOW TO RANK

Peltola schemed to trick Alaskans thinking we’re dumb. We’re smart. In order to ensure we hold onto this seat, rank:



1. Republican Incumbent Dan S. Sullivan

2. Republican Gerald Heikes

3. Daniel J. Sullivan, Jr



DO NOT RANK MARY PELTOLA

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