Tierney’s Real News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DPD88's avatar
DPD88
18h

There needs to be severe punishments for people who do this.

Reply
Share
David Eldon Wood's avatar
David Eldon Wood
18h

Thanks for revealing the criminal behavior of the democrat party. They are showing their true colors, and their sneering at true Americans makes removing them essential for the survival of the American Republic.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tierney's Real News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture