Here's my guess as to why Trump is so obsessed with reporting his cognitive health and why I believe it goes way beyond the fake news lying about him and mocking him every time he uses the wrong word.

He sent out another post yesterday about the lying New York Times and included information about acing his latest cognitive test:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Also, I just finished a perfect physical at Walter Reed, I do it every six months, and I requested another Cognitive Test, the only President to do so, three times, and I aced them all — Got every question right. Few people in Washington, D.C., could do so. I would be willing to bet they couldn’t get 50% of the questions right.”

In isolation, this looks like classic Trump defending himself against the fake news - but IMHO he has a REASON to keep taking these tests. He always has a reason for everything he does. Nothing is random. This is my OPINION. Take it or leave it.

President Trump is taking TWO cholesterol-controlling medications or statins - that's in his medical report, CRESTOR and ZETIA. AI confirms that:

He has also been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition in which damaged or weakened valves in the leg veins fail to close properly. Normally these valves keep blood moving in one direction — up toward the heart — as the leg muscles contract. When the valves don't seal, blood flows backward and pools in the lower legs, raising pressure in the veins and causing swelling.



Many experts say that statins can cause brain fog and many other things. Cholesterol drives your brain and statins reduce cholesterol. That's not me saying that - many medical experts say that.



In fact, the FDA requires statins to list "reversible confusion and forgetfulness" as side effects to statins. That's right on the label.



Reagan was one of the first famous people to take statins after they first came out, and he developed dementia within 5 years. Did one cause the other? I don't know but nobody can prove to me otherwise. Just saying…



I'm guessing Trump is taking regular cognitive tests because he wants to make sure the statins aren't impacting his brain. That's what I would do. In fact, that's one reason I refuse to take statins at all. I need my brain functioning at peak performance.



I'm not saying I'm correct - this is my OPINION - and in America, we're still allowed to have an opinion.



I studied statins thoroughly TWO YEARS AGO before I made a decision not to take them. My report is here if you wish to know more:

I have been studying cholesterol for the past several months and this newsletter is compilation of the statements made by sources that I found and trust. This is NOT meant to be medical advice nor should it be construed as such. It is meant to give you the information you need to know about cholesterol in order to do your own research and make an inform…



You should do your own research and make your own informed decision on statins and every other health concern.

The last time I wrote about statins I got a sarcastic email from one of my long lost "relatives" telling me to stop posting medical advice. However, I’ve received dozens of emails and comments from people telling me they appreciate my research on statins and have shared their own story with me. Here are just a few.

This is what my research shows also.

Good for you Peggy. I will never take a statin. We have been sold a lie about cholesterol just like many other health related issues. It’s all about the money for Big Pharma.

They need to put him on Repatha pens. Zero side effects!

I wish he would get off of statins, if he is indeed taking them. Makes you wonder because they can affect memory.

I appreciate your post.

Sounds very wise to me.

Good call. I wouldn’t take statins either if my primary physician recommended it. I am into holistic approach to healing and staying in good health. There are ways to maintain optimal health using good organic supplements. I don’t want to have early onset dementia because of the side effects of a pharmaceutical drug that has been prescribed to me.

Even “alternative” statins are pretty bad. I took Icosapent and Nexletol & it landed me in the hospital for 6 days with Gout in both feet & ankles. Sooooo painful.

My mom and stepdad felt waaaay better once off their statins.

Yes, get off the statins.

Eat grapefruit.

My dad was taking statins for a while and I noticed a decline. Took him off the meds and he was fine.

I actually had to get off of statins because I started to have memory loss from them and when I went off them, I was back to normal. My sister had to go off of them because they were damaging her muscles. Another sister of mine was having memory issues as well and she went off of her statin and is on the mend. I’m not a doctor, but cholesterol is actually really important for brain function so you need some of it. If you wanna get your numbers down, try this…. My numbers dropped by like 70 points in almost all categories in my ratio is now 3.5 which is no longer a concern. PS, it’s the ratio that matters not just one number like they want you to believe.

2nd to last doctor’s visit my cholesterol a little high. I said “I won’t take them,” and he said, “I don’t blame you.” I was fine on the next check a week later.

After reading about the ill effects of statins I told my doctor I refused to take them. At 72 he said, “Ok that leaves only 3 years to try and get you on a statin”. I asked him why 3 years, his answer was that after 75 the government doesn’t really care what you do medically speaking!

statins also reduce CoQ10 levels - - - wonder if our President receives any CoQ10 supplementation.

Wow… I have been on statins for 10+ years & I am struggling with my short term memory. This is the first I heard of this, but I will be following up on it.

Yes, it’s worthy. It’s not really medical advice to discuss possible side effects of medications. I took them about 20 yrs ago for 6 months but I stopped.

Well at least take CoQ10 if you’re taking a statin.

If on statins you need to get on coenzyme Q10 also as the statin depletes it.

It’s informative information not medical advice.

The 2 meds I am taking.

I hope he gets off the statins! He’ll have dementia soon because the brain NEEDS cholesterol! 😢

High cholesterol is very bad for you! Mine was high as a kite but could not tolerate statins at all until my brilliant internist put me on Repatha pins twice a month! My cholesterol levels are perfect and there are zero side effects. High cholesterol killed my father in law at 52.

It’s concerning to hear he is taking them. I recently came across a study done in Greece I believe, and they concluded that the people who lived the longest had high cholesterol! The issue with clogging our arteries is inflammation, not cholesterol. Western medicine treats symptoms not root causes. It’s a shame we can’t trust our medical system.

I absolutely will never take statins. I agree with you. Half the medicine these doctors prescribe is bad for you and easily reversed by good dietary habits.

It’s fine to have an opinion and to post your own research citing your sources. And people need to remember it’s your opinion and to do our own research and speak with our own doctor.

Will never take statins! Our bodies are miracles and can reverse these things causing high cholesterol, even the hereditary kind, when we do the right things. After a stroke I had 3 years ago, they tried to get me on all the meds…I changed up my habits, added some great omega 3s and polyphenols and my cholesterol dropped 100 points on its own…from someone who’s never been under 300, I’m completely grateful. Thank you for sharing this. I wish I could talk to him myself. I had horrible ankle swelling too…venous insufficiency symptoms can also be controlled naturally.

He should know better than taking statins! Those are bad.

Statins made my whole body hurt. My muscles just ached. I stopped taking them. I lost 30 pounds and dropped my LDL into normal range. (HDL and triglycerides were already normal) Losing just 20 pounds would help the president’s cholesterol. I bet his legs might feel better too.

He should go low carb and get off the statins. I stopped taking them ten years ago. They are NO GOOD.

Dr. Ken Berry known for the carnivore diet (The Human Diet) has said similar things.

I have those vein issues too... Bad. They are treatable... Mostly though exercise. Diet helps. Keeping extra fluid out of your system helps a lot.

Someone needs to educate the Dr’s at the VA clinic in Rapid City, SD. Finally got my husband off statins and when he said no, they told him all of is lies about how bad statins are grrrr. Brainwashed Dr’s (and veterinarians now too). Drugs, knives and needles.

I stopped taking statins and started Garlique and Omega 3. I also started on a GLP and dropped my cholesterol 70 pts in 3 months! 👌

I agree. I told my doctor no statins!

We need cholesterol for brain function. If you would take the blood work of an infant that is breastfeeding it would be well over 400. They need it to build their brain. If you do some research they keep lowering the cholesterol level since the 70’s. Our liver produces cholesterol and because of our poor food in America our livers are so compromised.

We can’t choose our relatives unfortunately. People don’t understand, investigating “stuff” is a very satisfying habit...no matter what it is! I always appreciate & trust what you publish! 🙂

He needs to get off the Statins! They don’t work and make you worse! Who can tell him.

The next time a doctor tries to get you on statins, ask him/her what the NNT is of the statin. The NNT is the Number Needed to Treat. It tells how many people need to be treated with that drug for ONE person to benefit. Here are the facts on Crestor: “For patients without known heart disease who are at low overall risk, the 5-year NNT to prevent one nonfatal heart attack is 217, and the NNT for stroke is 313.” 217 people must take the drug for one to benefit. The rest of them are guinea pigs.

Statins can be very dangerous and they are not good for the human body. I have researched them and I refuse to ever take them.

You are 100% correct on statin drugs.

You need cholesterol and the medical industry keeps lowering the number which isn’t good and statins doesn’t help either.

My uncle had high cholesterol, and so did all of the members of his family. He took statins, and as of now he’s in a home and has alzheimer’s and doesn’t even know anybody.

I refuse statins as well.

Thank you for this information. I had no idea that sugar could cause damage for the heart. Time to cut back even more on sugar.👍

This is concerning. He needs to eliminate ALL seed oils, eat grass-fed and grass-finished beef, an avocado per day, use only organic beef tallow or ghee when sauteing food. Basically a keto diet would benefit him the most.

I refused statins as well.

I was taking them.

I wish he would not take statins.

I’m a public health nurse for NYC 31 years. I’d never take a statin medication.

Statins are the most destructive meds out there. They destroy joints and much more.

Statins should be investigated and the truth is our bodies need cholesterol for normal brain function. They have set the number too low just to increase this pharmaceutical industry prescription windfall. Even my Dr suggested at 214 reading it was not needed and has more negative effect than positive when taken for years.

I totally agree with you on the “Statins”. Was taking them... Stopped!! 🫤🤔

I made the mistake of taking them for about a year before I found out so much information and stopped taking them immediately and in that time frame I was having memory loss, very little but it happened. Don’t know if my age or from taking them before but my memory is not the best.

I can’t take them highly allergic to them Bactrim especially. Any sulfa statin I can’t take. Allergic to cipro too.

I have the same as my President and yes it affects memory slightly. My cardiologist put me on statins due to a build up in my ventricles and swelling in my legs and feet. I pushed back and she listened and then shut me down.

I agree with you. I won’t ever take a statin. Our brain needs cholesterol.

You make so much sense.

My Dr wants to put me on statins and I refuse. She asked me why just yesterday, and I told her I’ve heard bad things about them and going with my gut instinct. She can’t force them on me.

I wish someone would tell him about Citrus Bergamot. Many integrative cardiologists recommended it instead of statins.

Statins are horrible drugs.

I was on a statin for a few years, did some research on them and quit taking them. My new Dr wanted me to take one, I told him no. Nine months later I went for a checkup, my cholesterol was lower, he asked what I was doing I told him I was taking Red Yeast Rice. You can lower your cholesterol without a statin.

I’ve been a pharmacist for over 25 years. They have lied about what really causes coronary artery disease. Based off manipulated studies and false data, they pushed statins as a cornerstone of coronary health and prevention to make money and essentially increase chronic illness in the overall population. They’ve done it with nearly every chronic disease. Medical students are only taught how to treat numbers and are taught the only answer is a synthetically developed pharmaceutical. The whole health system is broken. It’s almost hard to believe that Trump wouldn’t have a smarter health care provider, but the Medical Industrial Complex is strong. Check out “The Forgotten Side of Medicine” by A Midwestern Doctor on Substack. If you look for truth, this is a God’s send.

I refuse to take statins too.

They put me on statins years ago and it didn’t take me long to take myself OFF of them and my cholesterol is just fine without them!

Good for you. People need to do their own research!

I love the variety of your subject matter, especially posts about the greatest American president since Abraham Lincoln. But even tireless authors need a break: As Gen Z says, “do yourself a solid” and go see this movie. It won’t disappoint your high standards for truth-telling. 𝒀𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒈 𝑮𝒆𝒐𝒓𝒈𝒆 𝑾𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒕𝒐𝒏! An Angel Studios production. [link removed]

Several years ago my doctor put me on medication for cholesterol. I started having severe leg cramps. After a little research I made the decision not to take the medication.

Talk about drug side effects>>> A patient in her mid 60s goes to her GP, for a persistent rash, which she’s had for a few weeks and hasn’t cleared up with OTC medication... [long shared anecdote about a patient’s cascading medications and side effects, ending] ...An ethical and moral doctor, would have discussed life style changes and explained the changes in Guidelines. Sorry for the long post, I wanted to explain how the prescribing of one drug with side effects, can snowball into multiple drugs being prescribed to mitigate the side effects of the original drug.

I strongly agree.

💯 I do not take statins. I have done my research on them. Pharmaceutical .

I’ve known several men with dementia & died after several years on statins. Brains need cholesterol!

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., can you encourage DJT to stop statins and adopt a healthy real-food diet instead?

Supplements such as DMAE, Lions Mane Mushroom, and Vitamin B12 and Zinc supplements help to keep your cognitive edge while taking statins.

I refused them and then after I had a major heart attack, died three times in three miles, broke six ribs and breast bone, collapsed lung, they scared me into finally taking a statin. Two years later I started having memory problems and stopped taking them. Luckily I noticed it in time that I bounced back.

As an R.N. who has ridiculously high cholesterol, I was given Statins years ago. Made me sick. So I quit and just kept an eye on it (300+) then found out super high is usually hereditary and nothing can be done about it. The statins are more dangerous! My B/P is great, no heart problems and I’m down in the 200’s now. Gets better as I get older, go figure.

Ever notice how over the years most numbers have been reduced for blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose and A1C? Seems to me the drug companies want more people on meds....

I wouldn’t take the statins.

No statins here.

My pharmacist told me that statins are very bad for you. I quit taking mine.

If they prescribe gabapentin and statins?? Bad combo.

Doctors just regurgitate what is published.... my Cardio prescribed statins, I said, “No!” ...but, if push came to shove, I would’ve taken the script and not filled it... How would he know whether I filled it or not?

Your opinion not only matters but is greatly appreciated. We still need to share our experiences and finds with one another, especially on health issues. Maybe someone’s “find” is the very answer someone needs to help them, or at least have them look further and make the best choice for themselves. Thank you for all your informative posts and your newsletter.

If people take it for 10-20 years, then stop, does the brain recover in better functioning again? At what point is it too late to reverse the effects of having taken statins a long time?

I too refuse to take them and I have a heart valve leak.

Same with me; I refuse to take statins.🙏🏻👒

Natokinase is another he can take.

He has got to use natural supplements and some intermittent fasting. Cut out most of the grains. Talk to Bobby and Dr Oz. There’s a bunch of natural supplements. My a1c is one point beyond normal, but I’ve never and never will take statins. Bromelain, fish oil, curcumin, glutathione, D3+K3+magnesium together, quercetin... there’s so many and they can be chosen based on his specific details. He does not need statins ever.

Good article. Thanks for sharing. I came to the same conclusion as you: no statins for me. Beyond brain fog and memory issues, there are other negative side effects from those pills -- but I forget what they are 🙂

The body naturally produces cholesterol, and the brain naturally has cholesterol. I agree with you about statins. Good DNA and healthy habits have kept me in good health throughout my life.

I fought taking them for years, until I finally gave in. Pressure from my Dr and from my family.😡 Don’t be pressured by anyone, be your own advocate. That is why I never took the jab. I took a lot of heat from that decision too. I don’t regret not taking it. But I stood my ground. I wish I could take back being pressured about the cholesterol, but I can’t. After being on cholesterol meds for almost 5 years I started reading more about them. I knew they had side effects but I was horrified at what I found out. I decided to stop taking them, and started taking CoQ10 and a couple of other supplements instead. I also found out that if you are taking statins, you SHOULD have been told by your Dr to start the CoQ10 supplement. I didn’t tell my Dr. I stopped them, but when I went for my yearly visit I told him. After my blood test the cholesterol was down, it still wasn’t where he wanted it to be, but I told him no more statins. I also decided to get off my BP meds. He didn’t fight me. I have a cuff BP machine and I check it a couple of times a week, so he said if it ever gets to be 160 over 90 for several days in a row to come in. It’s been two years now and I’m doing good. But I do think the muscles in my legs were affected by the cholesterol meds. 😐

My dad was about 70 when he was prescribed a statin for cholesterol. He began forgetting his own address, and my mom would tell him to go look at their mailbox and street name because he asked her repeatedly every day. She researched statins and had him stop taking them, and his memory loss stopped! But he was later diagnosed with dementia at 81, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they had some residual effect.

Hubby took statin for a month - too many muscle cramps. Years later, he read that statins aren’t good - your body NEEDS cholesterol.

100% agree and definitely worth a newsletter. I recently made the decision to stop taking Atorvastatin because I noticed myself forgetting words that would be on the tip of my tongue. It has been a month and I am noticing a very slow improvement.

I went off statins a couple of years ago and feel much better. I told my doc and she said to take an over the counter supplement to combat high cholesterol.

Statins are only useful to middle aged men who have had heart issues.

Thank you and I’m with you on this too.