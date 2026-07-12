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Bianca Kennedy's avatar
Bianca Kennedy
9h

Statins caused my father's physical and mental deterioration, which is why I refuse to take them. Also, they change the number every year as to the threshold where cholesterol is too high. And doctor's are incentivized to prescribe statins, just like they were to jab people with toxic vaccines.

You should check out A Midwestern Doctor's substantial posts on the harms of statins.

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Corrin Strong's avatar
Corrin Strong
9h

I took statins for about six months about 15 years ago until I couldn’t remember my own phone number. I stopped them cause I figured I’d rather take a chance on a heart problem than lose my mind!

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