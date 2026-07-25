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Loretta's avatar
Loretta
2h

Thank You. That was fantastic. You have a great opinion, in my opinion, haha.

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FLGenX's avatar
FLGenX
2h

Bari Weiss being the “gay dictator facing internal divisions” had me LOL

And I could’ve sworn that the second time POTUS said Talarico, he actually said “TalaFreako” 🤣

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