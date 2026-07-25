President Trump told the fake news he was going to be sarcastic and then he delivered numerous passive-aggressive zingers against the press at the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner - many that I think went right over their pea heads! By the end, they were dazed and confused like deer in the headlights and I loved it.

Here are his best lines of the night from my perspective. President Trump gave his speech after the fake news gave themselves fake awards for writing made-up stories about him:

“Wow. That was very beautiful, but this has not been an easy evening, all these awards. Do I have a say in those awards or those awards?”

“But it’s great to be back at a place that I know very well because I built it. And I’m very proud of it because I built it for $2.9 billion less than the Federal Reserve Building, which is a lot smaller, by the way.”

“But I am delighted to be here at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Amazing people. A lot of people that I like. Some I don’t like at all.”

“A tremendous amount was learned about security and about other things, the dangers of what we all do. But just like my presidency, the second time is always better. It’s always better. And the third time will be better yet. I’m only kidding.”

“From the earliest moments after the attack on our dinner last April, I knew we had to reschedule this event as soon as possible. We had to do it very quickly, and we met very quickly. And we figured something out. But the attempted mass murder at the Washington Hilton — that’s what it could have been — was an assault on our democracy itself.”

“Very serious situation. Many of you were there with me, and some showed extreme bravery, like Pete Hegseth, Steve Miller, Tom Homan. They were standing on tables, and most of you were under the tables. Okay? But they did. They showed up. I saw every one of them that was standing up at those tables.”

“So in this country, we believe in freedom of speech. We settle our differences not with bullets, but with open and vigorous debate. And no deranged loser with a gun will ever change that.”

“You know, I said, what do we do here? Is this supposed to be fun? Am I supposed to be serious? Am I supposed to be a comedian? So I guess you said, maybe a little bit of everything. It’s going to be a different kind of an evening.”

“Everyone’s looking really good tonight, and I know it was not easy finding shoes to go along with your bulletproof vest, which many people didn’t want to wear because they’d rather die than look 20 pounds heavier.”

“The press can be very, very difficult people, but I’m probably being a little bit oversensitive. Sometimes I really do think that some of you don’t like me. In fact, I read a report — I get 93% negative publicity. 93. So how the hell did I win the election by so much? Think of it. I don’t think that’s true. I can’t believe it’s 93. In the eighties, maybe, but not 93. But this place is really the largest group of Trump Derangement Syndrome people ever put together at one time, I suspect.”

“So I was thrilled to see that after witnessing the attack, even Democrat senator John Fetterman told his fellow Democrats to drop the Trump Derangement Syndrome and build the White House Ballroom — but it’s much more than that. It’s something that you’re going to use. I predict that you’re going to end up using it, and a lot of people are going to end up using it. They’ll be as safe as you can possibly be.”

“I hope that everyone finally got to enjoy their entire, very delicious beef tenderloins — very special beef. And I want you all to know that Bobby Kennedy, who’s right here, personally ran over the cow in his car. Boom. And he cut it up, and he brought it here for you to eat tonight. So it’s very fresh.

And Bobby also suggested an appetizer featuring his favorite cut of male raccoon roadkill. But we drew the line at that, Cheryl. We said, “No, we’re not going to do that. We’re not doing that.

We love Bobby. I’ll tell you, he is a piece of work. You think it’s fun, but he is a very different kind of a person. I will tell you. But he has what it takes, and he’s smart, and he loves the country, and he wants people to be made to feel good. You agree with that, Bobby? He wants people to feel good, and he’s doing a fantastic job. Thank you, Bobby. Thank you. We can joke all we want, but thank you.”

“But usually, a comedian hosts this dinner, and I think we sort of changed it. Tonight, we’re going to have somebody who I think is really spectacular. But I’ve watched comedians get up at the dinner — because I have been here, actually, quite a few times, people don’t realize.

And there’s one time in particular when Barack Hussein Obama hosted it. Do you know who that is? And he hit me hard, but actually he hit me with respect. I was sitting with Melania at a table, and I have watched this clip thousands of times.

They keep playing it because they think that was the evening I decided to run for president. It was not. In fact, I loved the evening. I looked at my wife. I said, “Can you believe it? All these people, that’s all they’re doing is talking about me.” I love this dinner. It’s true. And Obama was nice. You know, it’s amazing how things work out.

He actually showed a picture of the White House with a big Trump on top, like I put a sign. And, you know, I’m sort of doing that when you think about it. Right? I mean, he wasn’t really wrong. But, no, he was respectful. He was good. And it had nothing to do with it. I just decided that I wanted to make America great again. This had nothing to do with that dinner.

I’ve gotten so many calls, and for years, they’ve been saying, “Was that the moment you decided to run?

I think I made the right decision (to run) because you hate to go where maybe you’re not wanted, but they did want me. They wanted me for ratings, and they wanted me for other reasons, but not for love.”

I wrote about that WHCD years ago. If you don’t remember the story - here’s what happened…

“But, of course, this evening, it’s really all about the fake news media and your handling of prizes, writing, and producing, and performing made-up stories — like the Academy Awards.

You know, the Academy Awards used to be the epitome of ratings. Outside of the Super Bowl, it got the second most ratings. Now it’s down in the dumps. Nobody wants to watch it anymore because they took on Trump. They hit me all night long. They hit me. “The winner is so and so. I want to talk about Donald Trump. I hate this man.” Nobody wants to hear this stuff. Right, Peter? Nobody wants to hear it. You ever see the ratings? They used to have 48 million people. Now they have two people watching. But they’ll learn their lesson.”

“But I want to personally congratulate CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award. It was all about me. It’s a fake. She shouldn’t get the award. It was a fake, but I didn’t mind. I said, “Kaitlan, congratulations.” But it was fake. There’s no question about it.

But she’s a young, attractive woman. She never smiles. I said, “Kaitlan, do you ever smile? Smile. You have a nice position. You’re at CNN — fake news. You should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan. Just smile.”

But we attack — and I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship, but then I informed her that it wasn’t her on the Bud Light can. It was Dylan Mulvaney. And Dylan Mulvaney cost Bud Light $35 billion in market cap.

That was the worst commercial ever made, by the way, for those few people that want to hear that. Most people don’t care, but I would. I wouldn’t want to hire Dylan anytime soon. Think of it. They hired Dylan Mulvaney, their market cap has gone down by $35 billion. Who wrote that commercial?”

“Some people say that Jake Tapper is a great investigative reporter in D.C., and that’s why after moderating our debate, it only took him one year to break the story that Joe Biden might possibly have suffered from cognitive decline. Took him one year. He wrote a book about how great he was mentally, not too good. And I don’t like Biden because Biden was very unfair to a lot of people.”

“But Jill Biden insists that Joe would have beaten me in 2024 even though he was way down. She said he was way behind in the polls because he was seriously ahead on deceased voters. He was leading on the deceased crowd, and there were a lot of them. You’re finding out there’s a lot of them. Look at the numbers that just came out yesterday.”

“And then there’s one man that we had who should be here — he turned Palestinian. This was a man who was 100% for Israel. 100% — Chuck Schumer, crying Chuck. Remember he cried at the airport over illegal immigrants. They were the fakest tears. There were people throwing water at his face.

But now he’s a proud, very proud Palestinian. In fact, I’m going to send him a beautiful Palestinian outfit tomorrow so he can greet Bibi Netanyahu when he comes to town next week, along with the mayor who I’m sure would love to meet Bibi. They’re not treating Bibi too well, but Chuck wanted to join us tonight, but he didn’t want to be violating many parts of the Palestinian rules, regulations, and certainly, he didn’t want to violate Sharia law — his new founding.”

“But I really do wonder whether the Democrats are trying to lose the midterms. In Maine, they nominated a guy with a Nazi tattoo. But don’t worry, Democrats. Word is that Platner is the replacement. He throws bottles at women. This guy throws bottles. This guy is another lunatic, by the way.

Although, I think Platner might have done surprisingly well because we’re in the age of Trump. Just call it what you want. People can do well today. Platner, I don’t know. But, you know, people don’t have the guts to stick it out, but it looked like he was guilty of a lot of stuff. He certainly didn’t defend himself very well.

In Texas, the Democrats are running a candidate named James Talarico, who hates guns, hates oil, hates sex, hates women, and who said he is, quote, “a Christian who hates Christianity.” Other than that, I think his platform is quite good. And that means that he’s not going to do very well against Ken Paxton, who hopefully in Texas is going to win.

But Talarico — he’s — you know what he looks like to me? Alfred E. Neuman. Do you remember Alfred E. Neuman? Mad Magazine. I said, that guy is Alfred E. Neuman. Can’t imagine he’d win.”

“Under my administration, a once feared and powerful regime that relentlessly attacked America has finally been toppled. Their former leaders have been removed, and they’re now being run by a gay dictator facing internal divisions. But I, for one, wish Bari Weiss all the best at CBS News. She’s a wonderful woman.”

I, for one, am glad to see Trump call out Bari Weiss. IMHO, she is destroying CBS. Why did David Ellison hire her? I asked the same question when Elon Musk hired her to work on the Twitter files!

“Most of the press lives here in Washington, DC, and you should be thankful for me for what my administration and I have done to make our nation’s capital — which was one of the most dangerous and unsafe cities anywhere in the world — one of the safest cities in the United States.

Crime is down 88%, and our capital is shining again with 62 monuments, statues, water fountains looking more beautiful. The graffiti’s all gone. The tents are all moved out of the parks. The fences are all done. Our capital looks like it’s really in good shape.

And people coming here — people in the White House, they work in the White House — they all say young women, young guys walk up. They say, “Thank you, sir. Two years ago, we lived in a dangerous city. We lived in a city where 150 people were killed a year. And now we have almost a crime-free city.”

Our National Guard has done an incredible job, and we’ve removed over 5,000 career criminals. You know, we removed — there’s one stat. I think it’s a great stat. It’s fantastic. 2% of the people create 91% of the crime. That’s something you can fix, and we fix it. We moved out over 5,000 career criminals out of Washington, DC, and we have the greatest capital in the world.

Again, it’s beautiful. It’s thriving. The restaurants are thriving. You couldn’t get into a restaurant because they didn’t have — all the restaurants were closing. And if you even got in, you felt unsafe. People were getting into Ubers, and they were being attacked when they were in an Uber. Not happening anymore. We have tough, smart people, and they have done a fantastic job.

Washington, DC is safe again.”

“But mostly, I’ve given up on you and the media, so now I just gave up on you, and I’m number one on TikTok. Think of this — 425 billion views. I gave up on you people. I gave up on traditional press, and it obviously worked because we did win in a landslide. I mean, somebody’s got to be saying something good about me.

But number one on TikTok is Trump, and that’s probably why we won. But for all of the trouble that you give me, you give me a lot of trouble, a lot of heartache.

I hope all of you know that I believe in the free press more than anyone in this room does. Maybe not quite. But that’s why I’m proud to be the most open and transparent president in history. They called me that.”

“But you people have no idea how lucky you are when I’m gone. You’re all going to be broke. Your business model is going to be finished. It’s true. When I’m not around, you’re going to be broke. There’s not going to be anybody to report on. Nobody gives a damn about anybody else.

The New York Times the other day had five stories about me.

You know, before I got into politics, in my whole life, I had seven front page stories on the front page of the New York Times. This is in years of success. I think six were good, one was bad.

Now I average about three or four a day. All different topics. All bad. Everything bad. But here we are. I mean, here we are.

In fact, when I’m finished, I’m going right back to the Oval Office, so I have to be doing okay.”

“That’s why tonight, to show just how much I care about the press, and I want to save your ratings, I’m pleased to announce my intention to — and this is somewhat of a scoop — my intention to run for a fourth term as president of the United States. I will be doing that.

I will be having an official — in fact, I think I have — yeah. I won three times. Now I’m going to do it again. Thank you. I’m going to do it again. It should be easy. I’m getting very good at running for president. Now, won three times. Did very well the second time, by the way.

It’s a rigged election, but we don’t have to talk about it. You know, it’s interesting. When you come back and you do a good job like we did, you don’t care about it so much, but we do have to tighten up these elections because they really are in seriously bad shape.”

“And you know, some people said they wanted to come, but they were afraid to come, but you people weren’t afraid to come. There were a lot of people that said they didn’t have the courage to come, and we don’t want that to happen. We’re going to do things.

Again, I want to thank our law enforcement. Keeps us safe. All law enforcement. We have the greatest people on earth.”

“Sometimes, I don’t feel you treat me fair, or maybe you do. I don’t know. I don’t feel that, but sometimes you treat me very fairly. And I have a lot of respect for your profession. Your profession’s amazing.

And I just want to thank you for having me, and it’s been fun, and I’ve met a lot of great people. And you know, I used an expression, and I’ve used it right from the beginning. I did this for one reason, to make America great again, and that’s what’s happening right before your very eyes. We have made America great again, and it’s going to get a lot greater. So thank you all very much.”

In the end, Trump trolled the fake news by mocking their phony press awards and pointed out how many scurried under the tables when danger arrived. He jabbed them for their overwhelming negativity and Trump Derangement Syndrome, and took shots at Democrats for relying on dead voters to win. At the same time, he reminded them of his actual successes, including building the very venue they were safely standing in, and his plans to fortify the White House so others can be safe too. He then showed them that he has the last laugh, since social media now outperforms the fake news, their voices are becoming irrelevant, and when he’s gone their careers will be over.

Winning!

You can watch the full event here - which was over 5 hours. President Trump begins speaking at the 3 hour 32 minute mark.

You can read the full transcript here: https://singjupost.com/transcript-trump-remarks-at-white-house-correspondents-association-dinner/

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