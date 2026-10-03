President Trump just announced his administration will be sending nearly $100 checks to more than 20 million seniors in the next week.

At first glance it may look like an odd, one-off amount with no bigger meaning. But when you connect the dots, this is another deliberate step in Trump’s “Golden Age of America” plan I outlined in my seven-part “Saving America” series almost two years ago.

Eligible seniors will receive a one-time payment in early October 2026 to help offset the cost of their monthly Medicare Part B premiums. The money will be direct-deposited.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I am pleased to announce that my Administration will, immediately, begin sending ‘Checks’ of nearly $100 to over 20 MILLION wonderful Seniors to help pay for their Medicare Part B premiums.

This money will come from the Medicare Improvement Fund, a pointless ‘Slush Fund’ that has only been used by Dumocrats in Congress to pay for the Waste, Fraud, and Abuse for their Special Interest friends, and drive up Healthcare costs. We are finally using this Fund, along with my Most Favored Nations Deals, to substantially LOWER costs for our Seniors.”

The Medicare Improvement Fund was created in 2008. Until now it has never been used to send money directly back to American citizens. Instead it functioned as a political slush fund for politicians. Democrats previously raided $20.7 billion from this fund to help pay for Obamacare. Since when is Obamacare Medicare? It’s not!

This $90 rebate check is also designed to return some of the Medicare Part B premiums that rose significantly under Biden. My analysis also shows Medicare Part B premiums rose roughly 18% under Biden — a much steeper climb than the increases seen during Trump’s first term.

This $90 rebate is not an isolated gesture. Remember, President Trump has already made similar “dividend” payments to a variety of Americans:

$1,776 given back to members of the military

$1,000 deposited into Trump Accounts for children

$500 to Obamacare holders who overpaid

Now ~$90 to Medicare Part B seniors who also overpaid

And the larger promise of $5,000 tariff dividends to every adult citizen ($10,000 per couple) if Republicans hold the House and Senate

That means this is another payment in a long line of payments yet to come. Why is this happening?

Because as I said long ago, Trump’s “Saving America” plan is to remove the Federal Reserve and the personal income tax and fund the government increasingly through tariffs, investments, sovereign wealth funds and the monetization of national assets — rather than through higher income taxes and endless Federal Reserve debt creation.

When there are overages or redirected funds, the money goes back to the American people as rebates or dividends instead of disappearing into bureaucracy or special-interest deals. It’s like a credit card cash-back program from the Federal Government instead of a tax bill! Amazing!

Trump is channeling Andrew Jackson - who wanted to do the same almost 200 years ago!

I mapped Trump’s entire plan in a seven-part series in late 2024 and early 2025 and now I’m watching it come to life step-by-step. That’s very exciting to me!

Here is the complete recap so you can see how today’s $90 checks fit into the bigger picture. Please take the time to read every section if you want to see the whole picture.

Part One – A Team of Rivals

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/whats-the-plan-to-save-america

Trump deliberately assembled an unlikely coalition of Silicon Valley heavyweights (Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Marc Andreessen, David Sacks, etc.), RFK Jr., and others. The unifying goal: dramatically expand U.S. electricity production (fossil fuels + nuclear) so America can dominate SI and Bitcoin before China does. Energy is the bottleneck; SI supremacy is existential.

Part Two – End the Federal Reserve

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/whats-the-plan-to-save-america-part

The plan ultimately aims to end the Federal Reserve’s control over America’s money supply and return that power to the people. Bitcoin and SI-driven growth are modern tools to achieve what Andrew Jackson once accomplished. The Fed is framed as a private cartel that creates perpetual debt and inflation.

Part Three – Channel Andrew Jackson

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/why-end-the-federal-reserve

A historical deep-dive into how Jackson successfully destroyed the Second Bank of the United States by vetoing its recharter and withdrawing federal deposits. The U.S. operated without a central bank for nearly a century afterward. JFK’s Executive Order 11110 (silver certificates) is cited as a later, unfinished attempt. Trump is positioned as continuing this fight with 21st-century weapons.

Part Four – Tackle the Debt

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/whats-the-plan-to-save-america-part-b47

Breaks down the $35+ trillion national debt, who actually holds it (Fed, foreign investors, domestic institutions), the exploding interest burden, and unfunded liabilities. The solution is not pure austerity but explosive growth via SI, energy abundance, and asset monetization so debt can be reduced relative to a much larger economy.

Part Five – Strategic Tariffs

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/tariffs

Tariffs are a multi-purpose tool: force manufacturing back to America, make foreign competitors lower their prices to keep access to the U.S. market, protect critical supply chains, generate revenue (potentially replacing the income tax), and defend the dollar’s reserve status against BRICS. Historical precedent from Washington and Jackson is emphasized.

Part Six – End DeBanking

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/saving-america-part-six-end-debanking

Documents how the prior administration and regulators used “Operation Choke Point 2.0” and related tools to quietly debank crypto founders, political opponents, and disfavored businesses. This financial weaponization is one major reason tech and finance leaders shifted toward Trump. Free speech without financial access is incomplete freedom.

Part Seven – Monetizing Assets (Gold, Minerals & Stablecoins)

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/gold-finger-d41

Focuses on bringing physical gold back to the United States, the possibility of revaluing official gold reserves from the outdated $42/oz accounting price, monetizing national assets (gold, minerals, land, energy), and deploying stablecoins. These steps create fiscal space to reduce debt without pure money-printing and support the “Golden Age” vision.

The Big Picture

The Trump administration’s “Golden Age of America” plan is sequential and multi-layered:

Assemble the talent → Dominate energy and SI → Neutralize or end the Federal Reserve’s monopoly → Use tariffs and growth to crush the debt burden → Stop political weaponization of the banking system → Revalue and monetize real national assets.

The result is energy abundance, technological leadership, monetary sovereignty, restored manufacturing, and a stronger dollar — achieved through deliberate, step-by-step action rather than chaos.

When surplus revenue or redirected funds appear (as with the Medicare Improvement Fund), the American people receive direct rebates and dividends.

Today’s $90 Medicare checks are simply the latest visible proof that the plan is being executed step by step.

All seven of my original posts on Trump’s complete plan remain free and available at the links above. Share this summary freely so more people can see the complete picture all in one place.

Help your friends and family see that these payments are not ‘bribery’ - they are the way Trump wants the Federal Government to operate in the future! Where every penny is tracked and accounted for, fraud is removed and any overages are returned to We the People! How cool is that?

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