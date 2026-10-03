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Cory's avatar
Cory
Oct 3

Thank you Peggy!

Following you since before Twitter cancelled you.

You’re doing God’s work to perfection.

Cory

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Bianca Kennedy's avatar
Bianca Kennedy
Oct 3

What a time to be alive!

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