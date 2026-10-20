Today President Trump and Vice President JD Vance launched a new program called WHIP, the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program.

Here’s how it works. The Department of Justice is setting aside $25 million. If you send in a tip at fraud.gov and it leads to a conviction or a major enforcement action, you can get up to $30,000. The goal is simple: get ordinary people to report fraud in federal programs. Vance has led the administration’s fraud task force since March.

Trump also talked about a bigger idea. If a tipster helps recover a huge amount, like $1 billion or $10 billion, they could get a 1 percent “commission” cut, as long as they can prove the tip came from them. He said citizen journalists could qualify too.

Trump handed a $10,000 check to citizen journalist Nick Shirley for his work on Somali fraud. In 2025, Shirley made videos about Minnesota childcare centers that were getting federal money. His work led to investigations and arrests. Trump called the fraud in Minnesota a “horrible plague” in a “once beautiful state” and criticized Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Peggy Flanagan and Ilhan Omar. I’ve been reporting on Somali election and immigration and welfare fraud in Minnesota since 2018 - I wish I could collect for that! I’d be a multi-millionaire!

A few details:

- The early reward covers health-care fraud and fraud against programs like SNAP, unemployment, HUD, education, VA, and SBA.

- Hospice, home health, and day care are the main focus.

- Taking this reward doesn’t stop you from collecting a bigger one later under other laws, like the False Claims Act.

The Bigger Picture

WHIP is one piece of a bigger effort by the Trump administration to stop fraud, collect tariffs, and refund the savings back to the American people that has been going since January 2025 under Trump.

So far, the White House fraud ledger says the Trump team has found:

- About $260.7 billion in fraud uncovered by looking at the data.

- About $72 billion a year stopped by suspending providers and changing rules.

- About $58.9 billion enforced through indictments, settlements, and fines.

That’s a total in fraud savings of about $350 billion.

The government has collected another $350 billion in tariffs since Trump took office.

In tax relief, the Working Families Tax Cuts Act was signed July 4, 2025, which totals over $1 trillion in tax relief:

- Kept the 2017 tax rates from going back up.

- Created a deduction of up to $25,000 on tips.

- Created a deduction for overtime pay (up to $12,500 single, $25,000 married).

- Gave seniors 65 and older an extra $6,000 deduction.

- Raised the Child Tax Credit to $2,200.

- Raised the cap on state and local tax deductions to $40,000.

- Created Trump Accounts for kids, with a $1,000 government deposit for eligible newborns.

Some money has also gone out directly to We the People:

- $1,776 “Warrior Dividend” checks to about 1.45 million service members.

- $500 ACA refunds to nearly a million people.

- $90 Medicare Part B payments to about 20 to 21 million people.

- Tens of billions of dollars in help for farmers.

Add it all up and the relief over four years from Trump comes to roughly $2 trillion.

$2 trillion in savings and rebates make it easy to understand how Trump intends to fund a $5,000 dividend to every adult U.S. citizen if Republicans keep the House and Senate.

Large fraud has been found and acted on, new tariff money has come in, and real tax relief and cash have reached households. Now we need to do our part to make sure this continues.

The Midterms Will Decide Whether This Continues

Republicans historically struggle in midterms. The party in power usually loses seats. This cycle can be different if Republicans simply vote for Trump-endorsed candidates.

If people show up, there’s a real path to a 52-48 Senate and a 218-217 House.

That’s a thin margin, but it’s enough to:

- Protect the tax cuts already passed.

- Keep the fraud task force working.

- Keep tariff money coming in.

- Codify the MAGA agenda.

- Give the $5,000 dividend a real chance to become law.

Every seat counts. The numbers only work if the people who like what they see (you and me) actually vote. Fraud is being stopped, revenue is being collected, and money is already coming back. Voting is how we keep it.

No Administration Has Given Back What Was Stolen This Way

For years the pattern was the same: money was taken from taxpayers through fraud, waste, and inflated claims, then it stayed gone. Programs meant for Americans were drained. The Treasury was treated as a bottomless pool.

Prior administrations identified problems, issued reports, and moved on. They did nothing but talk.

Instead, the Trump administration took action. They treated fraud as money taken from the people and treated revenue as something that should come back. No previous administration has combined large-scale fraud enforcement, new external revenue, and broad tax relief and direct payments at this level in a single term.

The direction is clear. Money that was being siphoned is being identified and stopped. Money that was being borrowed is being replaced in part by tariff collections. And money that stayed in Washington is being sent back to the households that earned it.

That record only continues if the majorities that can protect it and finish the job are kept in place. A path exists to a 52-48 Senate and a 218-217 House and early voting proves it. But, it will only become reality we all vote. Every seat matters. A narrow majority is still a majority that can protect the tax relief, keep the fraud task force running, and give the $5,000 dividend a chance to move from campaign promise to law.

No administration has given back to the people what was stolen from them this way. Voting for Trump-endorsed candidates is how we make sure it is not a one-term exception.

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