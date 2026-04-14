Trump’s Strategic Masterclass Against BRICS

Many people still think President Trump’s recent foreign policy moves are scattershot — a tariff here, a blockade there. But if you zoom out, and look past the bluster, the bigger picture becomes clear: there’s a method to it all, a global strategy to stop the BRICS nations, especially Communist China and Russia and Iran, from tightening their grip on the world’s oil, trade routes and resources.

Trump’s not reacting. He’s positioning. While the fake news still chases quick photo-ops and weak “summits,” Trump’s locking down key economic and military chokepoints that decide who really holds power in the modern world.

President Trump’s recent moves against Iran, Venezuela, and even Greenland aren’t random. They’re smart, calculated steps in a bigger plan to stop the Islamo-Communist BRICS nations - led by Communist China and Russia and backed by the UN - from controlling America and the world.

Trump’s playing multi-dimensional chess here. He wants Judeo-Christian America to stay on top. He wants freedom to win the day.

When you look at how he’s pushing back Islamo-Communist influence in key spots like the Panama Canal, the Strait of Hormuz, Taiwan, and the Strait of Malacca, it’s obvious what’s going on. He’s locking down the world’s chokepoints so Communist China, Russia, and Iran can’t control oil, computer chips, or the minerals the modern world runs on.

His recent meetings with Japan? They weren’t just for show. We just learned that Japan and Ukraine are working together on breakthrough military drone technology, with Trump’s blessing, that’s giving both China and Russia fits - something the mainstream media has completely ignored on purpose.

The star of that reveal is the Terra A1 Interceptor Drone, born from a partnership between Japan’s Terra Drone Corporation and Ukraine’s Amazing Drones. It’s small enough to fit in a backpack—under 5 kilograms—but can hit speeds up to 300 kilometers per hour. That’s way faster than Russia’s Shahed-type “kamikaze” drones.

What makes this drone so deadly isn’t just speed. It’s quiet, gives off barely any heat, and uses advanced AI sensors to find and destroy incoming drones from up to 32 kilometers away. It can either ram straight into a target or detonate a tiny proximity warhead—it’s simple, brutal, and effective.

On April 8 the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Japan’s ambassador, calling Terra Drone’s investment in Ukrainian interceptor‑drone maker Amazing Drones “overtly hostile” and “damaging to Russia’s security,” partly because Ukraine has repeatedly used drones to hit targets inside Russia.



In simple terms: Putin is angry because a small, cheap Japanese‑backed drone system is helping Ukraine neutralize Russia’s big drone advantage. The fake news never explains this stuff because the talking heads aren't smart enough to understand it!

But here’s the real kicker: the price. Each Terra A1 costs only around $2,000 to $3,000. Compare that to the $35,000 Russia spends on a single Shahed drone.

That flips the economics of drone warfare to America’s favor and lets Ukraine keep fighting without burning through expensive air defense systems. The drone can be launched from a simple truck bed, a handheld tube—doesn’t matter—and still works even under heavy electronic jamming.

Putin is furious, and for good reason. The Terra A1 is wrecking Russia’s infamous drone campaigns.

I firmly believe that’s one reason Trump held back from pushing a deal with Russia to end that war completely—because that same technology can become a powerful tool for America to use against BRICS nations wherever they try to expand next. Trump was testing it and waiting until the time was right.

It’s not just military tech, though. Trump’s strategy also hits on the economic front.

When he recently slapped a 50% tariff on any nation supplying Iran with weapons, the message was clear—he was going straight after Communist China and Russia. Those tariffs on Chinese goods, from electronics to steel to key components, are designed to choke the red-green axis of China-Russia-Iran from feeding each other’s military industries. It’s economic warfare, pure and simple—cutting off their supply chains and forcing them to bleed cash trying to keep up.

Russia’s scrambling to build its own drone parts now, because their Iranian supplier is dead, but the high tariffs mean lower quality parts and slower output. It’s a grind they can’t win long-term.

Another major part of Trump’s plan: taking control of global oil chokepoints. This goes way beyond the Strait of Hormuz. His push for Greenland locks down the Arctic, and his pressure on the EU to cut CCP coordination over Diego Garcia secures U.S. oversight of the Persian Gulf.

Then there’s his most recent deal with Indonesia—absolutely huge. It gives the U.S. joint patrols and naval access at the Strait of Malacca, a route that carries 80% of China’s oil. That means if China steps out of line—say, over Taiwan—the U.S. can literally squeeze their energy lifeline.

The same pattern is elsewhere too—the Panama Canal, where China controls major ports, and the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran constantly threatens.

Trump’s moves aren’t random. They’re pressure points and each one limits how the BRICS bloc can maneuver against America and the world - while keeping the world’s oil chokepoints and trade routes safe and under friendly US oversight.

And then there’s the resource game. The Greenland plays aren’t just about territory—they’re about securing lithium and graphite, key materials for future tech. Trump’s making sure those vital resources stay under U.S. and allied control, not in the hands of Beijing or Moscow.

Add it all up, and you see the big picture: a full-spectrum strategy to cement America’s leadership and remove the threat from BRICS.

Trump is using military innovation, economic pressure and asserting US control over the world’s trade arteries and oil chokepoints all at the same time - it’s all connected.

China had other plans with their One Belt One Road plan (announced in 2013 under Obama) to work with Russia, Iran and the EU to take over the world’s trade routes, replace the US as a world leader and replace the dollar as the world’s reserve currency. TRUMP SAID NO. NOT ON MY WATCH.

Every piece of Trump’s puzzle points in one direction: the fight to keep the atheist-Satanic-Communist-Islamic BRICS alliance from unseating Judeo-Christian America at the top of the global order. It’s a spiritual battle and I believe that God is our side.

Trump is laying the groundwork for what some already call “the Second American Century.” And most of the fake news doesn’t even realize it’s happening.

Godspeed.

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