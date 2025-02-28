Since the election, the number of pundits and “influencers” on social media that appear to be spreading half-truths and sensational headlines in order to get more clicks and cash has increased significantly. I have been caught myself believing some of these liars. I don’t like to be conned. I’m guessing you don’t either.

How am I going to protect myself in the future in my search for truth? What do I recommend that you do?

When I see something that I can’t totally verify, or want to know more about, before I share it, I now do three things:

I ask GROK3 AI to confirm that the link or statement is true.

What is GROK3 - it’s simply a search engine that works better and faster than Google or any other search engine. It does spin a little because it is searching through the existing database of published works (and most of those works are written by liberal humans) but it does a good job of sorting out fake news from real stories.

How do you do that? Go to GROK3 on Twitter and add the link or the statement and ask “Is this true?” GROK3 will search ALL the articles written on this and give you an answer. Then you can continue to search more or ask more questions. You can share the results of your question or you can copy and paste parts of the answer in whatever you want. I’ve used it and it is great.

Second, I go to the Trump account on Truth Social to see if he has written anything about the topic. Most of the news stories (or even articles) published today by ANY pundit or organization have originated from his Truth Social account.

You can also search Trump’s Truth Social feed by keyword using a 3rd party engine.

Third, go to the official Trump White House media account on X called @RapidResponse47 to see if they covered it. Generally, you will find a truthful narrative there and the articles that support the truth.

You can search that feed by keyword using the magnifying glass symbol to the left of the FOLLOWING button.

If you do all those things before you believe or share information you find on social media or the internet - you’ll be ahead of the game.

If you want to go in-depth into policy you can find current news and policy statements at the White House website and search there as well.

As you can see, you no longer have to rely on only what the media or the talking heads tell you happened each day and their interpretation. You can easily research it yourself and verify it yourself - all the tools are now there.

I hope that helps you find and spread the truth! We are the media.

