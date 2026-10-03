Look at this image. This is what it’s like living in Minneapolis now. A shooting at a suburban high school by Somali gangsters on Friday night is just the latest example of how the state of Minnesota has been captured by Ilhan’s pirates.

Before I get into the details of the latest Somali gang violence in Minnesota, let me remind you that many of us have known about this for over 10 years but the media in Minnesota along with the police and the Democrat leadership cover it up!

I was born and raised in Minneapolis and lived there all my life. In 2018, when I just started becoming a citizen journalist to do the job that the fake news wasn’t doing, I asked some of the young male Somalis who lived and worked near me why they were living in Minnesota. Here's what they told me word for word: that they were taking over my state and replacing "black folks" in Minnesota.



SOMALI MEN: "Get with the program, miss. We are here to stay. We never left our Somali heritage or culture. That's what America is missing. Please stop forcing us to your ways. You’re old and have very old ideas.



Get with the program. I’m trying to have my son to be the first Muslim black governor of the state of Minnesota in next 20 years. He’s gonna run as a Democrat.



Oh, and on those upgrades at Cedar Riverside [public housing.] They better give us those upgrades and changes if the Mayor [Jacob Frey] wants to earn our votes. Or else we can always get another Mayor next time around.



You see how being an American works? I told you lady please get with the program because Somalis are the latest addition to black folks.



Why should we assimilate? Do you know how stupid you sound? Guess what? We're here to stay and will transform America for the better. Get that through your thick, ignorant skull. You need to see a doctor.



It's inevitable that Somalis will be taking over and there isn't anything you can do about it. Again, what's wrong with Somalis taking over? It is inevitable! This land doesn't belong to either of us. It is our time to populate it and rule it. Go back to Europe or wherever you're from if you don't like it."



I posted that exchange on Facebook and I was banned! Then they sent one of their thugs out to threaten my life! Then some of my "liberal friends" called me a racist for telling the truth about what they said!

When people tell me who they are, I listen. I hope you do too - unless you want to report to a bunch of pirates!



I did a ton of research on Ilhan Omar and Keith Ellison and conducted numerous interviews and put together a long report on everything I learned back then about these invaders and pirates - that nobody would read.

This is the main reason I started my newsletter called Tierney’s Real News in 2019 - because the “captured” media in Minnesota would not report the truth!

If you haven’t read my in-depth report on Somali gangsters in Minnesota - here it is:

Now back to the latest Somali gang fight in Minnesota.

A Somali gang fight outside the Eden Prairie, Minnesota high school homecoming football game on Friday night, October 2, 2026, resulted in a shooting and prompted police to evacuate the stadium. The Eden Prairie team was playing against Minnetonka. Many of my friends graduated from these two high schools.



Witnesses say that two Somali gangsters (17 and 18) were shot in the foot and leg after fights broke out between hundreds.

EYEWITNESS: “100-150 Somalians rushed the stands and started causing an issue. Fights broke out. We have a huge Somali gang problem in this state and the democrats do absolutely nothing about it.”





The school cancelled the homecoming dance on Saturday, October 3, 2026 as a result. In other words, Ilhan's pirates are winning and the Democrats running Minnesota are letting them!



Police have not identified the shooters publicly. Police also said neither of the two shooting victims are students at Eden Prairie or Minnetonka. Police say that the victims are from St. Paul - which is miles away.



Police responded to reports of gunfire outside Aerie Stadium at Eden Prairie High School at around 8:40 pm on Friday. The school grounds were cleared while the game was underway. Two Somalis from St. Paul who were “known to the cops” were transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.



Eden Prairie is a suburb of Minneapolis. Minnesota Democrats love to blame the gun instead of the criminals and heathens behind the gun and cancel our traditions instead of defend our country! This is a major reason I finally left Minnesota in 2022!



Here's video from CrimeWatchMpls:



It’s not just Eden Prairie. It’s Minneapolis, Richfield, Shakopee, Bloomington, Burnsville and Edina as well. After a string of shootings, car jackings and violent incidents rattled Edina, residents recently gathered to share their fears, demand answers and discuss what city leaders should do to restore public safety.



Tom Homan confirmed on camera that, in his experience, Somalis are some of the most violently dangerous people on earth. ICE is ramping up deportations of Somalis in Minnesota again after TPS was revoked (while Democrats and Koch Libertarians try to stop them) and the Trump administration is cracking down on illegal aliens (many Somalis) who are voting in Minnesota elections!

Remember, Democrats say this never happens. Wrong!

The same kind of “wilding” event that just happened in Eden Prairie happened at Valley Fair in Shakopee in 2018 and around the city lakes as well. I reported on it back then and then I was promptly removed from Facebook and Twitter for telling the truth! That’s why I started my newsletter called “Tierney’s Real News” so I could not be silenced again!

My liberal “friends” in Minnesota called me a racist for telling the truth about who was behind all the chaos and terror!

The police and the fake news all blew it off and never even mentioned Somali gangsters!

Over 8 years later, the fake news seems to actually be reporting the truth about what just went on in Eden Prairie instead of pretending it never happened at all!

At the same time, Paris is under siege again. Was Eden Prairie part of the same Globalist left-wing coordinated movement? That’s my guess. The timing is not coincidental.

In Paris right now, foreign “students” are creating chaos everywhere, torching cars, lighting women on fire on the streets, and beating officers half to death on camera.

Macron opened France’s borders and wallets wide to this nightmare and let in millions of invaders from the Middle East, Asia and Africa just like Minnesota Democrats let in tens of thousands of Somali pirates!

The end result is overcrowded schools, filth, crime, no-go zones, graffiti, homeless camps and streets that look like a war zone. This is the future the open-borders Democrats want for America.

Part of the reason that so many people are still clueless about what’s going on out there is because the media has been “captured” by our enemies and only report half truths or lies! They never tell you the whole story. If we had an honest media - we’d be much safer and more educated. They count on people being misinformed and afraid of being called names if they speak out!

I don’t say this often, but I found a great British reporter. I wish we had more like her. Her name is Alex Phillips. She’s a British broadcaster, a former Brexit Party member of the European Parliament, and a TalkTV presenter known for direct, unapologetic commentary on immigration, national security, free speech, and cultural cohesion.

Alex connects the dots that polite society refuses to connect. She argues that mass migration, socialist, Communist and Islamist far-left activism have combined to take down the West.

She calls it “Islamo-leftism” - I call it the Red-Green axis.

She recently pointed to the France-style riots across Europe and to the RAF Fairford arrests in the UK near a critical US air base as examples.

Why does what a reporter in the UK says matter to America? Because what happens in the UK is a tell for what’s coming to America next if we don’t stop it!

Listen to what she says and how she says it. I’m impressed.

TRANSCRIPT: “You’re the defense minister. What are you doing about the small boat crossings, the terror cells, Islamism, the threat from Russia? Why is Israel sanctioned when they provide a lot of our intelligence reports for us? Why does the government seem to ignore warnings from agencies and former big beasts in intelligence who connect immigration with the security threat? Because I would take a little guess here.

Let me teach you a thing or two in case you don’t get it yet. I would imagine that whatever has gone down near Fairford, the people who have done it probably came into the country from somewhere else and came there specifically to do whatever it is they were planning to do.

So perhaps, let me make it clear, you should join a dot, right? Between Iran saying, ‘Ooh, we shipped in various terrorists from the IRGC to your country via boat over the channel.’ They told you. It came out of their mouths.

And yet you’re still there going, ‘Aw, yeah, aren’t they nice? They’re just asylum seekers. Give them a hotel. Let them stay on a military base. And don’t worry about that perimeter fence, we’ll open it wide up. In fact, we’ll even lay on some mini buses to send them around the local towns so they can get their blueprints of where our critical infrastructure is and grope some girls.’

Why is it that all of you and every single muppet in the unions, every single past prime minister for the past 10 years—all seem to have failed to notice that if you were a hostile state or a terrorist organization wanting to get weapons into the country or people who might use those weapons, a great idea would be to bust them in illegally, I don’t know, on a boat. Sometimes they use private jets. They’re still getting in the back of lorries. And perhaps therefore, some of these people you give smartphones to and teach how to make little balloon animals, perhaps some of these people might be terrorists.

Perhaps you should state publicly that the risk from these people breaking into our nation is a security one and get real. This has been going on too long. I’m afraid actually at this point it’s probably too late ’cause they’re all there, aren’t they? They’re now dotted around ready to carry out their various operations.

We need to have, as you say, our security services, our armed forces, our police and emergency responders on standby 24/7 to actually react and make sure they can’t blow things up because you and all of your colleagues in Westminster have failed to do your job in protecting the realm.

So it’s all very well putting your nice words on it. Thank you for saving us again. What are you going to do about it, huh? Buck stops with you, Defense Secretary. I want to hear a concrete plan and I want to hear you say, admit that people coming into the country illegally are a security risk and then do something about it.”

Then she went on to speak out about what’s going on in France:

“France is burning. France is a mess. Oh, they’re not really talking about it in the legacy media. Barely anyone’s covering it. And you know why? Because it’s against their narrative.

What is going on in France is devastating, is disgusting, and it’s disturbing because these so-called school protests are nothing of the sort. What you have instead is almost every city and town in France being set on fire by a load of feral youths, the vast majority of them immigrants, and they are shouting things like “long live Algeria.”

They are trying to set fire to female school teachers, beat up female police officers, use aerosols and lighters to set fire to anyone standing in their way. They’re setting fire to the schools. They’re setting fire to firemen and fire engines. They’re setting fire to churches. The scenes of utter, utter violence. It is terrifying. It looks like the start of a civil war.

It’s the far-left party of France in part coordinating these riots. In fact, the far-left students’ union in France is handing out leaflets telling people how to go about attacking their own education establishments. And as per usual, you’ve got the pro-Palestine flags.

So let’s be clear about what is going on in France. And let’s be clear about what is going on in the United Kingdom, although we haven’t seen scenes as devastating as this yet. It is far-left (Communist) terrorism. It’s that simple.

You have Marxist Communist organizations potentially infiltrated by hostile foreign state money and choreography, amplified no doubt by hostile foreign state bot farms, mixed in with hostile foreign state terrorism, no doubt funded by hostile foreign state entities and no doubt amplified by hostile foreign state bot farms.

And this cocktail we are left with is almost like a nationwide Molotov cocktail. It is fire. It is fury. It is feral behavior. It is utterly terrifying. And it is being actively encouraged by the far-left.

This is gonna come to Britain because we might not be as far down the road to hell as France is, but believe you me, we are careering, if not galloping, in the very same direction because we’ve got a Labour government who seem to think importing even more people from these hostile states is a good idea. They say: ‘Let’s roll out the red carpet to people from Afghanistan and the Palestinians—in their welcome pack, we’ll give them a hand grenade.’

The far left like Palestine Action and Extinction Rebellion—they’re the ones blocking ambulances, going down the roads, throwing things at heritage. They’re the ones gluing themselves to motorways, attacking air bases, causing mass disruption. It isn’t the mythical far right, is it?

What is the [left-wing] government’s agenda? Because it seems to me they love a bit of Mad Max—that they would love to see the United Kingdom engulfed in that level of extraordinary extreme disruption that the poor French are going through.

Oh yes, the BBC is going “it’s school protest because schools are dilapidated and not funded properly.” LIES.

I’m sure that was the thing on the minds of the Moroccans, the Algerians, and the Tunisians, and the banlieues setting things on fire, waving Palestinian flags. Oh yes. It’s ’cause their schools need a lick of paint. If that’s the case, why are you setting fire to the schools?

Can we stop the BS now? Can we stop the gaslighting and the lies? And can we turn around and say that country—our country, in fact all of Western Europe—is going to be totally barbarized within about 5 years’ time until we acknowledge that the far-left are a problem, that far-left terror organizations need to be called out, need to be proscribed, and that this extreme cocktail of neo-Marxism blended with Islamism is going to be the death of the entire European civilization.

I’m not joking. This isn’t even hyperbole at this point. Look for yourself. Look at how many injuries there are. How many buildings have been burnt down? How many innocent civilians have been injured? How many arrests have need to be made? I can’t even give you an up-to-date figure because it’s changing every 5 seconds.

Everyone can see what has been ushered into our continent, into our countries, that is being encouraged, enabled by the establishment.

Israel told Britain that Iranian entities were likely to attack US air bases in Britain. And do you know what we did the next day? Ed Miliband sanctioned Israel. So ask yourself this. Whose side is the government of France on? Whose side is the government of Germany on? Whose side is the government of the United Kingdom on? Whose side is the EU on? Because it doesn’t seem to me ever to be on the side of the native populations. In fact, it seems like they all together are conspiring to finish us once and for all.

You can call this Radio Free Europe if you like. I’m fed up. I’m gonna speak my mind. And it’s about time people started telling you the truth.”

Imagine if every news anchor in America had her knowledge, passion, and gravitas and showed it courageously. What a world that would be.

Why has the UK and Europe declined so rapidly?

Believe it or not, demographics sit at the core. UK fertility hovers around 1.4 against a 2.1 replacement rate. When you abort entire generations of a nation’s population - you need to replace them to survive - for labor, for services and for votes.

The left has brought in 46 million Muslims in Europe in just 26 years for voters and labor. That’s the real reason. That is a demographic crime. The left in America is following the same playbook.

Europe is slowly becoming an Islamic Republic because the Communists running Europe think that’s a good plan - to keep them in power. Many like Merkel thought if they imported fighting age Muslim men that they could get them all to join the EU Army. How insane is that? Muslim invaders aren’t going to fight for the UK - they’re going to destroy it and then take Europe for themselves! Just like the Somalis told me they were going to take Minnesota from me!

All Labour Ministers in the UK are Fabians and as such ARE basically revolutionary Communists. Just like the leadership of Minnesota.

The UK and the EU are so weak and woke today that just 250,000 armed Islamic men could wipe out most of the population of Britain within 48 hours. Communism and Islamism killed millions in the 20th century so this is nothing to sneeze at. This is why President Trump keeps telling the UK and the EU to lock down their borders, deport the invaders, fund NATO for defense and build a proper military or they will die!

Official data indicate that Muslim invaders in Europe account for most of today’s violent crime, yet the truth is often hidden by politicians and the fake news.

The Communists running Europe have given Muslim invaders generous welfare and housing benefits while Muslim Brotherhood-linked networks operate through mosques, NGOs, and campuses to spread Islam and terror. The same goes for Minnesota where the Communist leaders work with CAIR to do the same.

In the last decade, more than 100,000 UK girls aged 10–20 have been raped or assaulted by foreign gangs - called Muslim “grooming gangs” - while officials hesitate to act for fear of being called racist. That’s what’s next for Minnesota and America if we don’t wake up.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg of what we face but it’s obvious what’s going on. Our enemies are using our own system against us and they are winning!

Midterms are one month away. If you want leaders who take national security and public safety seriously, show up and vote Republican. Then pass this on to a friend, family member or neighbor who hasn’t been paying attention or is living in denial. Silence won’t make anyone safer.

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