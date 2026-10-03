Tierney’s Real News

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Miquel De Cervantes's avatar
Miquel De Cervantes
Oct 4

Unefffingbelieveabe. TGF Citizen Journalist!

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Mary
Oct 5

All of you seem to think that the land you are on is yours. Well, I have a wakeup call for you. It is only yours if you can defend it. Tierney has just shown us all that the invaders are here, and we have a massive number of people who are so corrupt and power hungry they will sell their original neighbors in order to retain that power. I am not even sure they are human at this point. What I do know is that the BOTTOM LINE is that your home, your land, your community is yours only if you can defend it. You are watching your so-called leaders, who probably got their office through fraud, implement the goals of the very few controllers of this world. If nothing is done to stop the invasions, you are doomed. Ask the Indians how it all worked out for them. It does seem like there is a battle between the ones above the oligarchs, worldwide and I feel true humans are the pawns. Until they decide NOT to be.

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