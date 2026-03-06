Many conservatives have told me I’m wrong about Tucker Carlson. They insist I “misunderstand” him and that I’m mistaken about President Trump’s opinions of him. According to these people, President Trump secretly admires Tucker but is hiding it from the public.

Today, however, President Trump made his position unmistakably clear:

“Tucker has lost his way. I knew that a long time ago, and he’s not MAGA. MAGA is saving our country. MAGA is making our country great again. MAGA is America First, and Tucker is none of those things. And Tucker is really not smart enough to understand that.”

That statement is about as direct as it gets.

Lee Smith recently wrote an excellent article about the rise of so-called influencers who claim to represent the MAGA movement while actively working to divide it. Tucker Carlson, Smith argues, is among them.

In my view, so is Megyn Kelly, Matt Walsh, Steve Bannon, Candace Owens, Alex Jones, Mike Cernovich, Nick Fuentes and countless others.

Polls show that Republican support for President Trump’s Iranian campaign is over 80 percent. Despite that overwhelming support, fake MAGA influencers keep telling voters that the MAGA movement is deeply divided over the issue. NO, WE ARE NOT.

Some critics claim that Trump—and by extension the United States—is being dragged into war on behalf of Israel and that Trump is just a mindless puppet of Bibi Netanyahu.

Tucker Carlson has called Trump’s Iran campaign “absolutely disgusting and evil.” A few years ago Tucker said the opposite.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly has argued that the conflict is “clearly Israel’s war” and also suggested that Israel has pushed the United States into it.

Others claim “confusion” about why Iran has “suddenly” become such a central focus for Trump. Huh?

Podcaster Matt Walsh, for example, recently argued that support for Trump’s Iran policy is “astro-turfed.” Writing on X, Walsh complained: “I can’t take the gaslighting. Conservatives are now running around saying ‘Iran has been waging war on us for 47 years.’ Okay then why didn’t any of you call for an attack on Iran until now?”

But the historical record tells another story.

Iran has been waging a persistent campaign against Americans, U.S. interests, and our allies since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. What’s new today isn’t the threat—it’s that past American leaders refused to confront it directly.

Donald Trump, by contrast, has been warning about Iran for decades and he’s the first president to actually do something about it!

In a 1980 interview, he condemned the regime for taking American hostages and criticized the U.S. for allowing it. In his 2000 book The America We Deserve, he warned that fanatics in rogue states could one day attack American cities with nuclear weapons. By 2011, in Time to Get Tough, he declared that America’s top goal must be to “destroy Iran’s nuclear ambitions… by any and all means necessary.”

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump made Iran’s nuclear program a central issue, repeatedly condemning the Obama administration’s nuclear deal as weak and dangerous. As president, he withdrew from the agreement and imposed sweeping sanctions to force Tehran to abandon its nuclear ambitions. Even during his 2024 campaign, Trump stressed that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remained one of America’s most urgent priorities.

In short, Trump’s position on Iran has been consistent for over four decades. He has never wavered.

Given that history, it’s hard to believe figures like Tucker, Kelly, and Walsh are suddenly unaware of Trump’s longstanding views on Iran. These are seasoned observers of American politics who pride themselves on understanding the conservative movement. The real question, then, isn’t whether they know—it’s why they pretend not to.

Most Americans find it encouraging to see a president unafraid to confront an Islamic regime that has targeted Americans and our allies for decades. That’s why Republican support remains so high. Yet the messaging from Tucker Carlson and others seems designed to sow confusion, divide Trump’s base, and undermine confidence in his leadership.

Their rhetoric consistently reframes America’s stance toward Iran as illegitimate or foreign-driven—despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. And this isn’t the first time they’ve tried to fracture the movement.

More importantly, this looks like part of a broader effort to fracture conservatives and shift MAGA and the Republican Party away from their traditional alliance with evangelical Christians and their historic commitment to Israel.

The MAGA movement stands for America First, strong national defense, and confronting criminals and hostile regimes who wish to harm the American people. It is also anchored in something deeper: faith in God, devotion to our country, respect for the flag, and the Judeo-Christian values that shaped America’s founding. These principles have guided President Trump’s views on Iran for decades.

The real question now isn’t where Trump stands—but whether the influencers claiming to speak for the MAGA movement are genuine, or covertly working to undermine it and turn it into something else.

We already know the answer. As Scripture says, “You will know them by their fruits.”

