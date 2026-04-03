Tucker & Putin’s Brain

President Trump shared two pieces by Douglas Murray this week. Together, they speak to the fight inside MAGA over the Iran war - driven by influencers who are literally influenced by Putin and his "brain."

Here is the complete text of both articles that Trump shared - written by Douglas Murray. It’s important that you read them both and then we’ll connect the dots between them.

World leaders should be grateful the US is doing what’s necessary in Iran

According to President Trump’s critics, there is no reason why America is involved in a war against the terrorist regime in Iran. According to America’s enemies, the US is, in fact, losing the war.

That is the claim of Vladimir Putin’s favorite “thinker,” Alexander Dugin, who has recently become popular on a fringe of the American right. Dugin this week said that this war shows that the US can be defeated and that “Iran has already made a huge service to humanity. Nobody will ever fear the US as before.” It is hard to think of a claim more divorced from reality.

Yet a bizarre array of characters at home and abroad are repeating this nonsense.

That is one reason why the president’s address to the nation on Wednesday night was so important. Amid all the chatter and bad takes, it was important to reassert some fundamental truths.

The first is something so obvious that it was once agreed upon across the political aisle: that the world’s foremost sponsor of terror — the Iranian Revolutionary Government — should never be allowed nuclear weapons.

That was something that Democrats and Republicans once agreed on, for several reasons.

First, because the millenarian mullahs would be likely to use nuclear weapons. Theirs might be the only regime in the world for whom the term “Mutually Assured Destruction” sounds like an attractive proposition.

Second, if the Iranian regime were ever to have nuclear weapons, then every other country in the Middle East would rush to get nukes too — meaning that the world’s most unstable region would be armed with the world’s most dangerous weapons. Something no future generation could live with.

Democratic and Republican administrations have tried to talk the Iranians down from their nuclear program, but time and again the Iranians simply played for time.

They strung along Barack Obama. They strung along the Europeans in the same endless negotiations. And all the while, they were covering up what they were really doing — enriching uranium, not to the levels needed for a civilian energy program, but to weapons-grade levels.

Or at least to a level from which they could reach weapons grade within weeks — as the Iranians boasted to President Trump’s negotiating team before this war began.

The war that the American military has been waging against Iran for the past month is one of the swiftest and most devastating in the history of conflict.

It has killed many of the heads of the terrorist government and its infrastructure — including its Supreme Leader (who, like many terrorist leaders, is not an easy man to replace). It has decimated the remaining nuclear program and devastated the Iranian stockpile of ballistic missiles. Anyone who doubts this point should notice how few missiles the Iranian regime has been able to launch in recent days, compared with their activity at the beginning of this war.

Across the Middle East and Europe, there has long been an awareness that this action would have to happen someday. It’s just that few countries were willing to do anything about it.

One of the only people who admitted this publicly was the Chancellor of Germany, who said last summer — when American and Israeli pilots first headed toward Iran’s reactors — that they were doing the world’s “dirty work” on behalf of everyone else.

That is absolutely true.

Which is why, when other “world leaders,” like the UK’s Keir Starmer, say that this is not their war, they could not be more wrong.

This is their war even more than it is the United States’. Iranian missiles threaten British interests even more than they threaten the US. And Iran’s terrorist proxies are even more active in Europe and the UK than they have been in America.

It’s just that the UK, Europeans, and others don’t have the military power or political will to do anything about that threat. They hoped that one day the US would take this problem off their hands. Because otherwise, they’d have sat on those same hands as the ayatollah got ever closer to the bomb.

Critics of President Trump at home point to the rising price of gas. And that is certainly a concern. But the price will come down as America’s objectives are achieved. And while a month of high gas prices is concerning, it is much less of a concern than the price of gas if the Revolutionary Islamic Government in Iran started throwing nuclear weapons around.

Consider how they lashed out at every single one of their Arab neighbors after America’s first strikes on Tehran. This is how they behaved with missiles and drones. Imagine how they would react if they were nuclear.

Meantime, some critics of American policy have pointed out how North Korea was allowed to develop nuclear weapons. But that program is a signal lesson to the civilized world as much as it is to dictators. North Korea was able to develop its nuclear program because it was constantly threatening South Korea with an attack by conventional weapons if its unconventional capability was attacked. So they got away with it.

The Iranians hoped they could pull off the same trick. But after the destruction of their armies in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, there was a window — this past month — to stop similar blackmail from Iran.

Of course, the Iranian regime has lashed out — aiming missiles at Qatari energy facilities and Saudi airports. They have also — interestingly for an “Islamic” regime — sent missiles that have nearly hit the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem. It would be quite an epitaph for the radical mullahs if they struck that.

Yet the region has managed to suffer through this — all in the knowledge that American and Israeli pilots are stopping a much greater threat from ever emanating from Iran.

And that will be the end of the war.

This war does not need to end up with anyone being bogged down. It doesn’t need the dreaded “boots on the ground” that Western powers have become so fearful of.

Another couple of weeks, and the Iranian regime will not be able to threaten anyone again for the foreseeable future. Perhaps a little further along the road, the regime itself will fall. That will be in the hands of the Iranian people.

But for the time being, the pilots of the US Air Force are doing noble work on behalf of the whole world — and not just for this generation, but for generations to come. We should be proud of them.

Deranged Tucker Carlson backstabs Trump

In politics, it is often the people you think have your back who end up stabbing you there.

Nobody knows that better than Donald Trump, who has been stabbed in the back more times than Julius Caesar — yet has still survived.

This week, part of the noisy right‑wing online podcast sphere again turned on the president. Leading the virtual charge, again, was Trump’s one‑time cheerleader, Tucker Carlson. There was a time when Carlson was fully Team Trump.

Carlson often appeared at Trump rallies as part of the warm‑up act. But in the past year, Tucker has tried to lead the MAGA base away from Trump and down a very dark path. Fortunately, the Trump base hasn’t followed him there.

The president’s strong Middle East policy seems to have particularly deranged his one‑time supporter.

While the president has advocated a strong defense of America’s regional allies, Carlson has spent 100% of his time trying to turn the MAGA base against Israel and in favor of Islamist regimes.

His podcast has become a remorseless roll call of Holocaust deniers, anti‑Semites, Islamic extremists, and World War II revisionists.

While attacking Trump, Carlson eagerly soft‑balls interviews with people who love both Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin. While accusing everyone else of being obsessed with Israel, Carlson has obsessed about nothing else. While saying “We’re not allowed to talk about Jews,” he has talked about nothing but Jews. This obsession has culminated in a total derangement over the president’s Iran policy.

Carlson and other people in the right‑wing podcast sphere pretend to be confused by the president acting to stop the mullahs from getting an atomic bomb. At one and the same time, they say Iran was never seeking nuclear weapons and that Iran has the right to nuclear weapons. They pretend the Iranians were nowhere near having a nuclear weapon, but that it would be understandable if they were.

This culminated in Carlson calling Trump’s actions “evil” and suggesting he has once again been manipulated by Israel.

From being Trump cheerleaders, Carlson and co. are trying to do everything they can to destroy the president.

This week, Joe Kent, head of the National Counterterrorism Center, resigned — supposedly over the president’s Iran policy. Since his resignation, the FBI has opened a leak investigation, suggesting that Kent’s own turn on the president might not be everything it first appears.

But with whom did Kent appear within 24 hours of resigning? Why, with Tucker Carlson, of course — where he spread a range of crazed conspiracies, all of which just happen to align with Carlson’s own prejudices.

Now it seems there is almost nothing Trump does that these one‑time supporters will not try to undermine.

This week, sitting in the Oval Office, Trump made reference to the bust of Winston Churchill — a bust that he returned to the White House in his first term. This week, Trump referred to Britain’s wartime prime minister as “the late, great Winston Churchill,” a suitable reference to the man who, for a time, stood alone against Hitler as the Nazi tyrant sought to overrun Britain and all of Europe.

But for the online right, Churchill has become an enemy.

In their efforts to demonize Jews and rewrite the history of World War II, they have decided that Churchill was not the hero of the war, but in fact its chief villain.

Fact‑checking Tucker

Just a day after Trump made his admiring remarks about Churchill, Carlson said something that is worth quoting at length — because it is where the ignorant and the sinister meet.

“Winston Churchill, who I know we’re required to deify, presided over the imprisonment of his opposition party during the entire length of the war. And their families, and their wives. They’re rotting in prison away from their little kids — in some cases their infants. And their crime was being the opposition party and being ‘disloyal and unpatriotic.’ They weren’t. The opposition party was led by a First World War hero who fought not just as a pilot in the sky but in the trenches — one of the great war heroes, a former member of Parliament, the country ever produced.”

The person to whom Carlson is referring there is Oswald Mosley.

Mosley was not the leader of the opposition party in Britain.

That was the Labour party leader — and First World War hero — Clement Attlee.

Once war was declared, Attlee became deputy prime minister in the coalition government that led Britain through the war.

Mosley was once a Labour MP, but fell out with his party and indeed mainstream politics in the 1920s.

In 1932, he formed the British Union of Fascists — a party that wanted to introduce Hitler’s policies to the UK and form an alliance with Nazi Germany.

Mosley was not an “opposition party” leader.

His wretched fascist party never managed to get a single member elected to Parliament.

Mosley was a traitor to his country. He married his second wife — like him, a fascist and friend of Hitler — in Berlin in 1936.

They married in a small, private ceremony at the home of Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels. One of the only other people to attend the wedding was Adolf Hitler, who gifted the newly‑weds a silver‑framed photograph of himself.

Why does this matter?

Because in his attempts to undermine Trump, Tucker Carlson has decided to subvert and pervert history.

Mosley and his wife were imprisoned during the war because, in a time of total war, they were people who wanted to sell out their country to Hitler and would have done anything they could to continue collaborating with their country’s mortal enemy.

Of course, Carlson tells his viewers none of this.

He doesn’t tell them he is running cover for the most odious fascist in British history, simply in order to defame Winston Churchill.

But it is a reminder that the president is at the center of a battle not just for MAGA, but for the soul of the American right.

The president rightly said he is MAGA and his base follows him.

We must hope he continues to be right.

Because if his critics on the right succeed in knocking him out, they would lead this country down the darkest path possible and destroy any chance of Republicans gaining elected office again.

The first piece by Murray, “World leaders should be grateful the US is doing what’s necessary in Iran,” says the US is doing tough work others won’t: stopping Iran’s nuclear program and missiles. Murray explains Iran was racing for bomb-grade uranium because past talks with the West just gave Iran time. Trump’s quick strikes with Israel have killed top leaders, wrecked nuclear sites, and cut Iran’s missiles way down.

The second piece by Murray, “Deranged Tucker Carlson backstabs Trump,” shows how Tucker—a former Trump friend —now attacks MAGA on his big show. Tucker calls Trump and the strikes “evil.” He says Iran never wanted nukes. He bashes Israel a lot and goes easy on Islamist groups. Tucker also gives airtime to people who sound like Vladimir Putin’s top thinker, Alexander Dugin—called Putin’s brain.

By sharing both pieces, Trump is saying something much deeper than “Tucker is wrong.” He is warning MAGA supporters that a foreign‑backed psy‑op is purposefully creating confusion, division, anti-American and anti‑Israel narratives inside the movement at the very moment the United States is delivering a most decisive blow against Iran.

1. The Iran war: What Trump is actually doing

Murray’s first column is a blunt reality check. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard‑backed regime has long been the world’s foremost sponsor of terror. It has armed proxies from Gaza to Lebanon to Iraq, it has funded attacks on Americans and Western interests, and it has marched toward nuclear weapons for years.

Democrat and Republican administrations alike tried to talk the mullahs down, but Iran only played for time. It strung along Barack Obama, it strung along Europe, and all the while it was enriching uranium to near‑weapons‑grade levels and boasting that it could cross the finish line within weeks.

Trump’s response has been fast, precise, and brutal. In a matter of weeks, U.S. and Israeli pilots have destroyed Iran’s navy, several key nuclear facilities, decapitated much of the regime’s leadership, and left Iran’s missile arsenal dramatically reduced. The fact that Iran can now fire only a handful of missiles compared with the salvoes at the start of the war is a measure of how much its military‑nuclear backbone has been wounded.

Gas prices have risen, and critics at home complain. But as Murray reminds readers, the alternative is not $4 gas; it is the prospect of a nuclear‑armed terror state that views mutual destruction as a feature, not a bug. Trump has chosen to bear that temporary cost in order to slam the door shut on that nightmare.

2. Enter Putin’s favorite “thinker”

As Trump succeeds, in steps Alexander Dugin—called Putin’s brain. Dugin cheers Iran. He says Iran helps humanity and no one fears the US now. Dugin pushes “Eurasianism.” It wants Russia, China, and a weak US in charge. He hates Western freedom, democracy, markets, and equal rights for women. He wants tough leaders instead of “Anglo-Saxon” ways.

Dugin backs Putin on Crimea, Donbas, and the Ukraine war. Experts say Putin even talks more like Dugin now. Dugin pushes Kremlin hardliners to fight NATO and the US. Putin knows he wins big by messing with our heads—not just battles. He splits the West, breaks ties, and gets voices in free countries to repeat his lines—often without them knowing.

3. The occult‑fascist core of Dugin’s worldview

Behind Alexander Dugin’s complicated political writing lies something darker: a mix of occultism, fascism, and mystical ideas. Dugin’s worldview draws heavily from thinkers like Julius Evola (an Italian fascist and occultist), René Guénon (a French mystic), and Aleister Crowley (a British occult figure).

In the 1980s and 1990s, Dugin was part of the Yuzhinsky Circle, a Moscow group that explored the occult through séances, trances, and Nazi-style symbols. He even used the alias “Hans Sievers,” named after a Nazi researcher of the supernatural. His personal emblem, the “wheel of chaos,” comes from British occult traditions and resembles Nazi and neo-Nazi symbols.

Dugin’s worldview is deeply hostile to the idea of a “Judeo‑Christian America.” He sees the United States as the heart of Western corruption—materialistic, secular, and morally empty—and blames this on Western Christianity’s history. According to Dugin, medieval Catholic thought led to Protestant individualism and capitalism, which in turn produced the U.S., the “Collective Antichrist.”

To destroy this foundation, Dugin tries to divide Western religious groups. He appeals to traditional Catholics by rejecting conservatism, mocks Evangelicals for supporting Israel, and insists that Christians and Jews cannot truly share values. Meanwhile, he presents Russia as the spiritual center of true Christianity—the “Third Rome”—meant to stand against the “Satanic” West. In this story, Russia leads a sacred mission with Orthodox Christians and some Muslim allies against American power.

Although Dugin often talks about defending Christian civilization, scholars argue that his religion is mostly surface-level. Underneath it, his beliefs are authoritarian, pagan, and mystical. His ideology replaces traditional faith with a cult-like devotion to Russia’s destiny and an esoteric vision of the world.

Dugin’s main political idea, called the Fourth Political Theory (4PT), was published in 2009 - when Obama was in office. Dugin rejects modernity altogether, arguing that the world has lost true communion and become a global system of soul-less individualism.

Instead of focusing on the individual, class, or race, 4PT centers on Dasein—a term from philosopher Martin Heidegger meaning “existence” or “being-there.” Dugin ties this to ethnos, meaning the shared identity, culture, and spirit of a people. He says every civilization has its own destiny and should develop independently, without following Western models.

Although he uses words like “freedom,” Dugin’s meaning is very different from the conservative idea of personal liberty. His freedom means embracing fate and living in line with one’s civilization’s “authentic being,” even if that means rejecting modern life or risking chaos.

4PT blends ancient traditions, religious symbolism, and philosophical ideas to oppose progress, equality, and the Western notion that its history is universal.

Geopolitically, this means building a “multipolar” world—one with several independent civilizations modeled after Russia. Russia would lead this Eurasian alliance, which could include countries like Communist China, Iran, India, and Turkey.

Critics describe 4PT as a strange mix of religion, philosophy, and politics—deeply anti-modern and hostile to democracy. Under its mystical language, they see an authoritarian ideology that glorifies submission to leaders and the state, dressed up as a spiritual revolt against the West. Now you know where the BRICS alliance was born.

4. How Putin uses Dugin as a psy‑op

Putin’s genius is psychological warfare. He knows that if he can make Americans and Europeans question their own alliances, doubt their leaders, and turn on their own defense efforts, he can win without firing a single extra shot.

Dugin is the ideologue who provides the intellectual architecture for that operation. He writes books that frame the West as a spent, decadent civilization, America as an imperialist bully, and Russia as the spiritual and geopolitical alternative. Putin does not need every American to read those books; he needs influencers who can distill Dugin’s themes into clickable content for the American right.

One of the most important channels in America for Dugin has been Tucker Carlson. Dugin himself has literally called influencers like Tucker, Candace Owens, Alex Jones, Nick Fuentes and other grifters who spew his nonsense “influencers for Russia.”

Tucker’s May 2024 interview with Dugin in Moscow gave Dugin his first prime‑time platform in America. Coincidence? I think not. Two months later, they would try to assassinate President Trump in Pennsylvania.

In that conversation, Dugin attacked “Anglo‑Saxon” America, warned that Western individualism erases identity, and portrayed the West as a decaying empire.

“Anglo-Saxons" is a derogatory term used by the Kremlin to describe the UK and US as, primarily, aggressive adversaries and a "collective West" opposing the Russian world. It is used as a propaganda tool denoting perceived, irreconcilable cultural differences and global domination, distinct from Russian Slavic identity.

Tucker framed his discussion with Dugin as a “deep” conversation about the future of the West, but it was a direct broadcast of Dugin’s anti-American worldview designed to turn Americans against themselves.

5. Tucker, Iran, and the back‑stabbing of Trump

The Iran war is the perfect storm to elevate and expose this psy‑op. U.S. and Israeli forces are doing the dirty work that European and Arab leaders have long hoped someone else would do; they are stopping a nuclear‑armed terror state from emerging at the cost of higher gas prices and short‑term pain.

Into that moment bursts Tucker’s narrative: Trump has been “manipulated by Israel,” the war is “evil,” and Iran is a victim of Western hubris. Tucker insists Iran never wanted nukes, then argues Iran has every right to them, all while platforming voices that sound like Dugin’s followers.

This is exactly what Dugin wants. He needs the American right to feel weak, to doubt their faith, turn against its own strength, to see Israel as the aggressor, and to doubt the moral and strategic justification for stopping a nuclear‑armed Iran. The more MAGA supporters believe that Trump’s use of power is the problem, the more they are being nudged toward Dugin’s multipolar world, where Russia and Iran are the true “heroes” of the age.

6. The real threat to MAGA

Trump has always said he is MAGA and that the base follows him. That is still true. But what is happening now is a quiet, ideological flanking maneuver. Putin and Dugin are not trying to destroy MAGA from the outside; they are trying to rewrite MAGA from the inside and many are falling for it.

They are using Christian‑coded language and anti‑globalism rhetoric to sell an authoritarian, esoteric, and Russia‑friendly vision for America. They are targeting the very voters who care about faith and want America to be strong—but they are steering them away from actual American strength and toward the illusion of a “traditional” alliance with Moscow and Tehran.

Vladimir Putin worked for the KGB and is widely described by analysts as a practitioner of deception. Putin’s KGB background shaped his reliance on lying, disinformation, and psychological manipulation as core tools of power. Dugin is just another tool he uses to deceive his enemies.

Every time an influencer who once called himself pro‑Trump now calls Trump’s Iran strikes “evil,” every time someone who once praised Churchill now defends fascist collaborators like Oswald Mosley, every time Israel is treated as the primary villain in the Middle East, that is Dugin’s footprint being pressed into the MAGA base.

7. How to see Dugin’s telltale signs

If you want to stay MAGA without being psy‑opped, watch for these patterns in the content you consume:

The enemy is always “the West,” “Anglo‑Saxon liberalism,” or “globalism” as a single, monolithic beast, never the actual terror regimes or the Russian/Chinese dictatorships.

The solution is always a charismatic, almost mystical leader, emotional loyalty to the state, and contempt for “weak” liberal democracies, while Moscow’s own authoritarianism is downplayed.

Israel is portrayed as the main aggressor, Iran is treated as a victim of “regime change” mania, and U.S. military action is judged not by its outcomes but by the fact that the United States is the one doing it.

Christianity is invoked constantly, but as a tribal or esoteric identity marker, not as a moral framework that clearly distinguishes between the innocent and the jihadists.

If you see those themes, you are looking at a Dugin‑shaped node in the Putin‑friendly network, even if the influencer never mentions his name.

Here are some quotes from so-called MAGA influencers—drawn from their recent statements, podcasts, and posts during the Iran conflict—that mirror Dugin’s philosophical threads: framing Israel as the aggressor/manipulator, portraying U.S./Israeli action against Iran as immoral or manipulated, defending or humanizing Islamist regimes/Muslims against “Islamophobia,” and critiquing pro-Israel Christians or “Christian leaders” who support the strikes as misguided or complicit in evil. You can find many more if you view their X feeds or listen to their podcasts.

Tucker Carlson (on the Iran strikes and Israel):

“The attack on Iran is ‘absolutely disgusting and evil.’” (Direct response to Trump’s decision to strike Iran.)

“This war is waged purely because Israel wanted it to be waged.” (Framing the entire conflict as Israel dragging America in.)

On Christian leaders and Israel (interview with Bishop Joseph Strickland):

“So-Called Christian Leaders Using the Bible to Promote War” and discussion of Israel’s “forced closure of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher” and the “holocaust of our time” in Gaza—positioning pro-Israel Christian support as biblically twisted and anti-Christian.

Candace Owens (on Israel, regime change, and Islam):

“If we’re going to get behind a regime change it should be in Israel first… Zionism [is] an evil… supremacist ideology” and “the guiding philosophy of people in Israel” involves “the most depraved acts of evil.” (Directly echoing calls to prioritize action against Israel over Iran.)

Called Israel a “cult nation,” labeled the Star of David a “hexagram,” and said she must “fight Israel with truth” because it has “a lot of power.”

On defending Muslims/Iran context: Featured on The Deen Show defending the “humanity of Muslims,” railing against “Islamophobia” and the “Islam Contagion Lie,” and criticizing narratives that dehumanize Muslims amid Iran tensions.

Reposted: “American goyim are blowing up Iranian goyim because America is controlled by the people who call us goyim and Iran isn’t.” (Classic Dugin-style inversion of victim/aggressor roles.)

Alex Jones (on Iran war, Israel, and America First):

On Trump’s Iran strikes: “On its face, this is unconstitutional… I don’t like the mullahs, but this is supposed to be America First. We’re not supposed to be running around doing this anymore.” (Opposing the strikes while softening on the Iranian regime.)

“Israel’s going to get us nuked, always backing them up like this… We’re going to have nuclear war because Israel likes to go around bombing everybody.” (Long-standing theme blaming Israel for dragging the U.S. into catastrophic conflict with Iran and others.)

These aren’t fringe or out-of-context cherry-picks—they are direct from their platforms in the midst of the current Iran operation. They track perfectly with Dugin’s playbook: erode support for American/Israeli strength, recast Iran and Islam as victims of “Anglo-Saxon”/Zionist aggression, and undermine traditional Christian moral clarity by attacking “Christian Zionists” or pro-Israel evangelicals as the real problem.

Trump sharing Murray’s pieces wasn’t subtle. It was a flare: the psy-op is inside the house. MAGA stays strong only if it stays with the president who is actually delivering America First results—not the voices steering it toward Dugin’s multipolar darkness.

MAGA must not fracture

Trump’s decision to share Douglas Murray’s takedown of Tucker and the Iran‑war explanation is a warning: the battle for the soul of the American right is already underway.

MAGA supporters have a choice. They can stand with President Trump who actually used American power to stop a nuclear‑armed terror state, protect U.S. allies, and keep the Middle East from collapsing into a nuclear hellscape. Or they can follow the voices that are amplifying Dugin’s narratives, scolding American strength, and quietly reorienting the right toward Moscow’s interests.

If MAGA stays MAGA—if it stays pro‑Trump, pro‑Israel, pro-Christian, pro-capitalism, pro-freedom, pro-individualism and pro‑America First strength—it will not be undone by missiles or by ballots. It will only be undone from within, by the psy‑op that Putin has spent decades preparing and that Dugin has spent decades writing. Trump just drew a line. The question is whether all of MAGA will see it and stand on the right side of it. What will you do?

AI REVIEW: This is a sharp, partisan framing of real tensions within the American right over Trump’s military action against Iran. The piece excels in weaving Murray's essays into a cohesive narrative on the Iran war's stakes which is factually aligned with news reports.

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