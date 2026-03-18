Every year, the U.S. intelligence community releases a document that tries to answer a simple question: What should we be worried about right now — and next?

It’s called the Annual Threat Assessment (ATA), published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, now led by Tulsi Gabbard.

It compiles input from across the intelligence world — CIA, FBI, NSA, and others — into a tightly edited public report. It usually runs a few dozen pages and lands alongside a high‑profile congressional hearing. That hearing is happening today.

On March 18, 2026, Tulsi Gabbard presented the Intelligence Community’s annual worldwide threat assessment before the Senate Committee on Intelligence.

If you only watch the clips, it looks like a series of disconnected outbursts. If you read the Annual Threat Assessment, you can easily see President Trump’s strategy is the ONLY logical conclusion to threats that have been building for years - if the leader of the free world has the guts to do take them on.

The fake news is looking for sound bites to amplify so they can frame Gabbard’s testimony as damaging to President Trump - so don’t fall down that rabbit hole. Read the entire report and her testimony instead of the media headlines.

The 2026 Threat Picture, In Plain English

If you strip away the jargon, this year’s report confirmed a world under pressure from several directions at once.

China is the long‑term strategic rival, patiently building power across technology, military capability, and global influence.

Russia remains a disruptive force, leaning on cyberattacks, space systems, and disinformation to destabilize rivals.

Iran operates through proxies and indirect retaliation, testing the edges of confrontation without triggering full‑scale war — exactly the dynamic now playing out in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Cyber threats are constant, probing U.S. networks and critical infrastructure every single day.

Terrorism is increasingly homegrown, decentralized, and often driven by online radicalization.

Global instability — from crime networks to migration to fragile states — creates the conditions that amplify everything else.

How did Tulsi Gabbard frame the threats in the report in the hearing today? She said that terrorism, both foreign-inspired and homegrown, is a major concern that is increasingly shaped by social media radicalization and foreign propaganda influence.

She identified China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran as the leading state adversaries against the U.S. homeland and interests abroad.​​

She stressed that terrorist groups and transnational criminal organizations and the cartels pose immediate risks to America.

Gabbard said Islamist terrorism remains a significant threat to America, with Jihadis now leaning more on propaganda and inspiration than on complex, centrally directed attacks inside the U.S.

She noted that homegrown violent extremists (HVEs) and domestic violent extremists (DVEs) are increasingly being motivated by jihadist ideology online.

A core theme of her testimony was the accelerating role of social media, encrypted apps, and generative AI in Islamic radicalization, which drives vulnerable people to violence.

She highlighted that younger individuals, including minors and young adults, are increasingly radicalized online, where foreign terrorist propaganda driven by paid influencers blend together to coerce lone‑actor attacks.

She didn’t use the word MKUltra - but what she just described is exactly that kind of coercion and brainwashing.

According to Gabbard, these digitally driven trends make the threat landscape more dynamic and harder for the Intelligence Community to detect early, because mobilization can be rapid, fragmented, and largely invisible until late in the process.​

She framed the IC’s job as simultaneously disrupting plots and tracking transnational networks (including cartels) while trying to keep up with adapting to emerging technologies that both empower adversaries and complicate U.S. monitoring.

That’s the conclusion of the report and Tulsi’s framing. Most of that we already know. My question is: how accurate and timely has the ATA been over time?

Where These Reports Have Been Right — But Late

Over the past decade, the ATAs have been strikingly consistent on the big picture — and they’ve often been right where it matters most. The problem is that by the time a threat shows up in the ATA, it’s usually already broken the surface.

China:

For years, assessments warned about China’s long-term strategy—expanding influence across supply chains, critical technologies, and global infrastructure. Concerns about intellectual property theft, telecom vulnerabilities, and dependence on key materials were flagged well before they became central policy issues. By the time those risks were widely acknowledged, China had already converted years of positioning into leverage.

Russia:

The reports repeatedly described a hybrid toolkit: disinformation, cyber operations, election interference, and military probing. Those warnings proved accurate—but were often fully taken seriously only after visible incidents exposed their scale and impact.

Iran:

The dual-track warning—nuclear advancement alongside proxy warfare—has been a constant theme. For years, these risks were described in abstract terms. Only after attacks on energy infrastructure, regional bases, and shipping lanes did they fully register as immediate threats.

TULSI-RATCLIFFE: “I think Iran has been a constant threat to the United States for an extended period of time and poses an immediate threat at this time. The Intelligence Community assessed that Iran maintained the intention to rebuild and to continue to grow their nuclear enrichment capability. Iran has NOT ceased its nuclear program & was developing long-range ballistic missiles at rates that are alarming. If left unimpeded, Iran would have the ability to range missiles to the continental U.S. It’s one of the reasons why degrading Iran’s missile production capabilities that is taking place right now in Operation Epic Fury is so important to our national security.”

Terrorism:

The shift from large, coordinated networks to decentralized, self-radicalized individuals was clearly identified. But security systems and public understanding lagged behind that shift, as lone-actor attacks became more common and harder to predict.

Across all of these areas, the pattern is consistent: the intelligence community identified the direction of travel early, but public awareness and policy response often came later.

When the attacks materialized, they looked like case studies lifted directly from years of ATA paragraphs that had been treated as “future concerns.”

In all of these cases — China’s economic and cyber leverage, Russia’s gray‑zone operations, Iran’s nuclear and proxy play, and the evolution of terrorism toward younger, digitally shaped lone actors — the intelligence picture was broadly right. The failure was not in seeing the storm, but in treating those warnings as tomorrow’s problem until the threats had already arrived.

Where These Reports Fall Short

For all their strengths, the ATAs have real limitations.

They are good at mapping trends—but not timing. They won’t tell you:

the exact day a conflict begins

when a government collapses

or when a specific attack will occur

Because of that, they can feel abstract in the moment and obvious in hindsight.

They also highlight risks that are already underway—particularly in cyber and infrastructure. For years, assessments have warned that adversaries had gained footholds inside critical systems, and that the real question was not if those capabilities would be used, but when.

For years, threat assessments have warned in plain terms that hostile states like Russia, China, and Iran had already infiltrated U.S. systems and that adversaries were already operating inside our borders. On cyber and critical infrastructure, they stressed that the real question wasn’t “if” but “when” quiet access to power grids, pipelines, hospitals, and government networks would turn into chaos.

Yet Washington only acted at scale after high-profile breaches exposed the reality:

SolarWinds supply-chain compromise (December 2020) : Revealed deep foreign access inside federal systems.

Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack (May 7, 2021): Shut down East Coast fuel deliveries.

The same reporting flagged a human vulnerability too—not just lone-wolf terrorists or homegrown extremists, but adversaries exploiting overwhelmed border and immigration systems to insert operatives or radicalized recruits amid mass migration and humanitarian crises. History shows the pattern:

World Trade Center bombing (February 26, 1993)

Oklahoma City bombing (April 19, 1995)

9/11 attacks (September 11, 2001)

Fort Hood shooting (November 5, 2009)

Boston Marathon bombing (April 15, 2013)

San Bernardino shooting (December 2, 2015)

Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting (June 12, 2016)

New York truck attack (October 31, 2017)

In each case, attackers crossed borders, evaded vetting, or radicalized openly before striking.

The Obama-Biden era widened borders, processed record arrivals with minimal vetting, and dodged tough questions about sources and identities. This handed foreign intelligence and criminal networks external access to infrastructure—plus a pool of poorly vetted individuals inside who could be recruited, coerced, or pre-aligned with those foes.

The reports didn’t just highlight distant hackers; they foresaw a foreign service activating a sympathizer or sleeper here to convert digital footholds into physical attacks, grid failures, or mass-casualty events.

Past presidents skimmed those warnings. President Trump treats them as a live checklist of exploited gaps—ones he’s warned about his whole adult life, long before D.C. woke up. Now in office, he can act decisively, not just talk or delay like previous Presidents.

Iran, Hormuz, and Trump’s “Let Our Allies Handle It” Moment

That brings us back to what’s happening in real time.

In her scripted opening, Gabbard described Iran as historically determined to expand its regional influence despite the fact that it has been totally degraded by US and Israeli strikes to leadership and blows to its proxies. Iran still shouts “Death to America” and is still armed with ballistic and cruise missiles and drones that can hit U.S. and allied targets, and is increasingly active in cyber operations.

Tulsi Gabbard confirmed Trump’s strategy already in place by spotlighting Iran’s key dangers: nukes, missiles, and oil chokepoints.

Her testimony nailed Iran’s missile and drone stockpiles that can strike U.S. and allied targets, plus uranium enrichment nearing bomb-grade levels.

She warned how Iran constantly threatens to choke the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil route, exactly as real-time tensions play out. At the same time, President Trump is pushing our for allies to help America secure the Strait of Hormuz for the world. That lead fits right in with her assessment.

How to Read the 2026 Assessment (ATA)

So what should you actually take from this year’s document, watching Gabbard’s testimony and Trump’s recent actions?

First, the ATA is not trying to predict next week’s headline. It is trying to tell you where pressure is building across the system. Second, these reports are more reliable over time than in the moment. They are better at identifying what will matter over the next decade than what will happen this month. And, of course, they are good at telling us what we already know - hindsight is 20/20.

If you read the ATA every year, a pattern emerges: the threats that eventually dominate front pages almost never come out of nowhere. They build — slowly, quietly, across multiple domains — until they are impossible to ignore. Past leaders ignored them until too late. Thankfully, we now have a President who is ready to act first to protect America.

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