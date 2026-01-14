Bondi’s DOJ opened an investigation into “Becca Brown Good” for facilitating the violence against ICE in Minneapolis - before Renee was killed - and for her ties to militant Communist groups in Minnesota.

After Renee died, Becca wailed: “It’s my fault. I forced her to come down here!”

CBS News also reported there is physical evidence that the ICE agent was RAMMED by Renee’s SUV after Becca told her to “Drive, Baby, Drive.”

CBS: “The ICE agent, Jonathan Ross, suffered internal bleeding to the torso following the incident, according to two U.S. officials briefed on his medical condition.”

If you still don’t know the real back story on Becca and Renee - read my in-depth report here:

What happened next? 6 people in the US Attorney’s office in Minneapolis resigned because they said they don’t want to investigate Becca. Why not? Will it tie that office, or the Minnesota authories, back to the money laundering and fraud and violence? Of course it will! That tells you everything you need to know.

EVERY DEMOCRAT in Minneapolis is likely corrupt including the politicians, the US Attorneys, the MPD and the FBI!

PM: “Six federal prosecutors in Minneapolis resigned on Tuesday rather than conduct an investigation into Becca Good.”

On January 13, 2026, six career federal prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minneapolis resigned in protest.

Joe Thompson served as the acting U.S. Attorney of Minnesota and he led the office until Bondi replaced him with Daniel Rosen as U.S. attorney in Minneapolis in October.

Joseph H. Thompson, who was involved in Renee & Becca’s investigation for the US attorney’s office, was one of those who resigned in protest.

Joseph H. Thompson, a career federal prosecutor who was the acting U.S. attorney for Minnesota last year, was among those who resigned because the Justice Department sought to examine Becca’s ties to activist groups and terrorist groups. He didn’t want to do that!

Thompson also said he objected to the FBI taking the lead in investigating the shooting. He wanted the State of Minnesota to handle it. Of course they did - because the Minnesota authorities lie! How do you think Derek Chauvin ended up in prison for a murder he didn’t commit!

Thompson was supposed to be investigating Somali fraud too in Minnesota - how’s that going? He’s been stonewalling on that for years! Thompson has been a Federal prosecutor in Minnesota since 2014. Yet, we’ve only heard from his office about fraud scandals in the last couple of years. Although citizen journalists - like you and me - have been reporting on it for almost a decade!

After college, Thompson attended Stanford Law School, then worked as a prosecutor in Obama’s Chicago from 2009 to 2014. He initially served in the Northern District of Illinois, then in Minnesota since 2014. He rose to become Chief of the Fraud & Public Corruption section in Minnesota. He was in charge of uncovering and prosecuting widespread fraud in Minnesota’s social services, housing, and Medicaid programs.

Thompson was the lead prosecutor that helped uncover the massive $250 million Feeding Our Future food fraud case tied to the state's Somali community.

NO WONDER THE INVESTIGATION TOOK FOREVER.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently said that Joe Thompson should be fired for his comments on the infamous Feeding Our Future scheme - where he was the lead prosecutor:

After Thompson made that statement, Walz called for Thompson to be prosecuted for defamation and fired!

TIM WALZ: "You saw a US attorney stand up, which has been released by ... would have been let go by any other administration, speculating about things with no factual information. That's defamation, and that's coming from the US attorney. We are under assault."

However, Governor Tim Walz changed his tune AFTER Thompson resigned and then he lamented Mr. Thompson’s resignation:

TIM WALZ: “Joe Thompson is a principled public servant who spent more than a decade achieving justice for Minnesotans. It’s also the latest sign Trump is pushing nonpartisan career professionals out of the justice department, replacing them with his sycophants.”

So did Mayor Frey and Senator Amy Klobuchar:

JACOB FREY: "These prosecutors are heroes, and the people pushing to prosecute Renee's widow are monsters. In their pursuit of cruelty, the administration also just set back the work of fighting fraud by pushing out the prosecutors who were working on those cases."

AMY KLOBUCHAR: "Joe Thompson led investigations into fraud, the assassination of Melissa and Mark Hortman, and the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting. I worked to help make Joe acting U.S. Attorney during a critical time. This is a loss for our state and for public safety. These career public servants have served our state through multiple tragedies and critical investigations. We cannot allow prosecutions to be driven by politics. The family and loved ones of Renee Good deserve justice, not political attacks. The DOJ’s politicization of the investigation into Renee Good’s killing is doing lasting damage to our justice system. It needs to stop."

That turnabout is a major red flag!

I guess Bondi sent a team of investigators to Minneapolis a week ago and that spooked everybody on the ground in Minneapolis. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota, based in Minneapolis, has around 140 staff members, including over 70 Assistant U.S. Attorneys, so losing 6 staffers isn’t that big of a deal.



Vance also announced last week that the DOJ would be hiring a new Assistant AG who focused JUST on fraud and that person will report directly to the White House.

Now you know for sure that there’s more to the story! Every case that Thompson was involved with should be put under a microscope!

