Twelver Doomsday Cult: Understanding Iran’s Apocalyptic Threat

We all know the danger of Iran getting a nuclear weapon—it’s a nightmare scenario that could change the world overnight. A detonation would not just endanger Israel, but could rain radioactive fallout across Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and beyond. Prevailing winds would carry lethal poison across the Middle East, crippling the region and reshaping civilization as we know it.

Iran is no longer just a regional menace — it’s a global one. Advances in its missile program now give Tehran the ability to mount a nuclear warhead on an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching Europe — and, in time, even the eastern United States. A single launch could erase cities and usher in a new dark age.

Yet Iran stands out as uniquely dangerous in the region and the world - not because of its ancient Persian heritage or the Iranian people themselves, who once thrived under the Shah. Under the Shah, Iran was a prosperous ally of America and Israel. Women were free and the nation’s oil wealth funded growth.

What replaced that modern Persian confidence was something horrifying: Ayatollah Khomeini’s fusion of apocalyptic Twelver Shia Islam and atheist Soviet-style Communism. He combined them together in what is known as the Twelver Shia version of Islamo-Communism. It’s this “red‑green” hybrid — part cleric, part commissar — that makes Iran uniquely dangerous in the 21st century.

This isn’t the Islam of peaceful families or the rich Persian cultural tradition that produced poetry, art, and science. It’s Khomeini’s mutant hybrid of religion and revolutionary terror, exported through militias and proxies, terrifying every Sunni Arab state from Riyadh to Cairo.

Iran’s rulers don’t merely want power. They want to destroy the world. They think that is their purpose. When President Trump warns that the Iranian regime threatens civilization itself, he isn’t talking about ordinary Iranians — the brave women burning hijabs and shouting “Death to the Dictator” in Tehran’s streets. He’s talking about a regime that believes world destruction is holy work.

The Sunni–Shia Divide: Where It All Began

To understand this danger, we have to go back to 632 AD, the year the Prophet Muhammad died. The immediate question was: who should lead the Muslim community? Sunnis, who make up about 85–90% of Muslims worldwide, believed the new leader should be chosen by consensus. They selected Abu Bakr—Muhammad’s close friend and father-in-law—as the first caliph.

Shias disagreed. They believed leadership was a divine right that must stay in Muhammad’s bloodline, specifically with his cousin and son-in-law, Ali ibn Abi Talib. When Ali finally became the fourth caliph in 656 AD, he was assassinated.

Ali’s son Husayn (or Hussein) was later massacred at Karbala in 680 AD along with his family by the Sunni forces of Yazid, the Umayyad caliph. The tragedy of Karbala burned martyrdom and betrayal into the DNA of Shia identity. Shias saw themselves as the oppressed and persecuted truth-bearers of Islam. They want the world to pay.

BTW - Barack Hussein Obama was named after Husayn. His father was Shia. Zohran Mamdani (the current Mayor of New York) is also a Twelver Shia Muslim. Chew on that.

Today, Sunni-led states like Saudi Arabia govern through councils and tradition; Iran’s Twelver system concentrates all power in one “Supreme Leader.”

Over time, the Shia’s sense of injustice only worsened. Sunnis built empires—the Umayyads, Abbasids, Ottomans, and Saudis—focusing on cohesion and law through consensus. Shias, often minorities, turned inward and angry, developing a theology of persecution and divine waiting. In Iran, that patience eventually exploded outward into demonic authoritarianism, revenge and brutality.

Twelver Shia: The Twelfth Imam and End-Times Expectation

About ninety percent of Shias today are “Twelvers,” named for their belief in twelve divinely guided Imams beginning with Ali. The first eleven were said to possess supreme spiritual knowledge, but most were killed. The twelfth, Muhammad al-Mahdi, born in 869 AD, did not die. According to Twelver theology, God concealed him in “occultation” in a cellar to protect him until the end of days.

Twelvers believe that at humanity’s darkest hour, the Hidden Imam will reappear alongside Jesus (Isa in Islamic tradition), overthrow tyranny, and fill the world with justice. But—and this is critical—before his return, chaos must engulf the earth.

Khomeini and his successors took this ancient expectation and twisted it into an apocalyptic rallying call. Instead of passively waiting for divine intervention, Khomeini told Iran’s believers to help create the conditions of the Mahdi’s return by actively waging jihad, defying the West (the “Great Satan”), and founding a global Shiite state. In Khomeini’s vision, destroying the world became his purpose.

Khomeini’s Power Grab and the Doctrine of Velayat-e Faqih

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, born in 1902, was no quaint theologian lost in scripture. He was a calculating political operator who weaponized theology into totalitarianism.

Khomeini’s charisma found fertile ground among disenchanted students, clerics, and communist agitators. From exile in Iraq and later Paris, he spread a message that fused class resentment, anti-Western rage, and religious zealotry into a single revolutionary wave.

His greatest innovation was velayat-e faqih—“Guardianship of the Jurist.” Traditional Twelver scholars taught that only the Hidden Imam possessed legitimate divine authority.

Khomeini audaciously claimed that, in the Hidden Imam’s absence, top Shia jurists should rule in his name, exercising absolute control over the state, military, judiciary, and economy. In other words, he created a dictatorship where one cleric governed as God’s stand-in on earth. He made himself God.

In 1979, his version of Twelver Shia Islam toppled the Shah of Iran and President Jimmy Carter helped make it happen. Carter enabled Islamists, communists, and Western-educated radicals to consume Tehran and basically steal it from the West. Khomeini returned a conquering prophet, declaring the new Islamic Republic and setting in motion what would become the world’s largest state sponsor of terror.

The Red-Green Revolution: Communism’s Toxic Fusion

Iran’s ideology is not purely Islamic—it’s a hybrid of Marxism and Shia theology, a “red-green axis” that blends the revolutionary fervor of communism with the sanctity of faith. Khomeini adopted Marx’s moral framework: the oppressed masses (Shia “have-nots”) rising against global oppressors (the West, Israel, and capitalist America).

Before the revolution, Iran’s pro-Soviet Tudeh Party openly collaborated with Khomeini’s clerics to overthrow the Shah. Once in power, Khomeini purged them but absorbed their methods—agitprop, vanguard control, and global subversion. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) became his Leninist shock force, combining the propaganda discipline of communism with divine justification for violence.

Iran’s constitution enshrines this duality. Article 11 mandates exporting the Islamic revolution across borders, and Article 154 commits the regime to defending “the oppressed” worldwide—a coded license for supporting Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and Hamas in Gaza. The goal is clear: to bleed the United States and its allies, destabilize governments, and spread its revolutionary fire.

The Obama administration revived this theology with billions in sanction relief and palletized cash transfers under the Iran nuclear deal. Those funds fed Hamas tunnels, Hezbollah arsenals, and uranium enrichment programs. The Biden White House repeated the pattern—frozen assets freed, oil money flowing, and appeasement disguised as diplomacy.

Trump knows that Iran’s regime sees nuclear weapons not just as deterrents, but as accelerators of prophecy. With Russia and China and North Korea supplying technology for Iran’s plan to destroy the world, the “axis of apocalypse” is no longer theoretical—it’s here.

Why Iran’s Ideology is Uniquely Dangerous

Most regimes seek survival. Iran’s seeks destruction, believing annihilation is divine victory. Its leaders read world chaos as validation, interpreting sanctions, wars, and protests as signals of the Mahdi’s nearness. The more isolated they became, the more fervently they pursued nuclear fire. You cannot deter a leadership that sees murder as salvation.

The Iranian people are not the enemy. Many yearn for a return to normal life—a revival of the Shah-era freedoms, the prosperity, and the cultural confidence that once made Tehran a jewel of the East. But the clerics have refused to release their grip, entwining faith with total control. That is, until Trump came along.

Not all Twelvers are revolutionaries. Many “quietists” reject Khomeini’s political heresy, preferring spiritual devotion over global conquest. But the regime exports only the militant version—through mosques, militias, and state media—turning religion into a revolutionary weapon.

JAMES C. GRAVES: “The Iranian “Twelvers” want Armageddon. Iranian leadership are apocalyptic Twelvers, who are by definition nuts. They want to bring about the end of the world to hasten the return of the 12th Imam. They are fundamentalist, cruel and mad as hatters.”

Twelver Shia islam is a doomsday death cult that worships misery and self harm. That's why they are happy to send literal children out as human shields. It has nothing to do with bravery - they simply believe it will hasten the Mahdi's return.

Standing Against the Apocalypse

After 9/11, America fought Sunni jihadists from the Wahhabi tradition. Now we face their Shia mirror image—just as absolutist, but far more strategic. The enemy is not the Iranian people, but a perverted strain of Islam that replaces peace with utopian bloodlust.

Communism promised a workers’ paradise and delivered the gulags; Iran’s Twelver revolution promises justice and delivers lashings, hangings, and terror cells.

Trump’s maximum pressure campaign crippled the regime, starving its proxies and isolating its leadership. Supporting Israel, empowering the Iranian resistance movement, and cutting off Russia–China–Iran financial channels are the key to breaking this apocalyptic chain. Trump is doing them all.

Fear, in this context, is not hatred—it’s clarity. We lost the Shah because we misunderstood Iran’s ideological virus, and the result was four decades of terror and blood. Knowledge is the antidote. As President Trump confronts this inherited disaster, he must not only counter Iran’s weapons but dismantle the belief system driving them - and the clueless Americans who support their own demise at the hands of fanatics.

Pray for the Iranian people, crushed under the weight of fanaticism. Their freedom is not separate from ours—it is intertwined. When Iran is free again, REAL peace will finally have a chance to return to the Middle East.

AI REVIEW: It’s a passionate, opinion-driven essay and ideological analysis aimed at a conservative audience. The narrative flows, it has strong rhetorical hooks, and it ties history to current events effectively.

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation. I work hard to deliver the truth. My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers.

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.