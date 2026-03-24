It has been an extraordinary 48 hours in the U.S.–Iran standoff — one that began with President Trump issuing an ultimatum to Iran threatening to “obliterate” Iranian power plants and throw the entire country into a blackout - that ended with talk of “major points of agreement” and a mysterious “big present” from Tehran.

What follows is a chronological look at the past few days, drawn from Trump’s own words, followed by what it all might mean — for the oil markets, for the war, and for the next five days that could decide both.

It’s worth starting with how close this actually got to something much bigger. This wasn’t just another flare-up. It was the culmination of 22 days of sustained escalation following U.S.–Israeli strikes on Iran. In return, Iran had launched ballistic missiles and drones across the region, hitting or targeting U.S. bases in Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and beyond. Then came the moment that appears to have pushed things over the edge.

On March 21, Iran attempted something unprecedented: a long-range ballistic missile strike on the U.S.–U.K. base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean—roughly 4,000 km away. The missiles didn’t hit, but the signal was unmistakable: Iran could now reach far beyond the immediate battlefield into Europe and possibly even America. Bessent described this launch as a "lone-wolf" one out of desperation—but nonetheless, it showed that Iran has the capability to hit Europe with a nuke if it so chooses. There should be no further questions about their real intentions.

At the same time, Iran was escalating in the Gulf itself—mining waters, threatening tankers, and effectively constricting the Strait of Hormuz, the artery for roughly 20% of global oil flows. That combination—Iran’s expanded missile reach plus their attempt to hold the world hostage on energy —is what set the stage for Trump’s final warning.

Sunday, March 22 — The Ultimatum

Trump responded with a blunt, time-bound ultimatum:

“If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

This wasn’t just rhetoric. It was aimed directly at Iran’s pressure point: its energy infrastructure. Power plants and related facilities are the backbone of Iran’s domestic economy—knocking them offline would mean blackouts, crippled industry, and a dramatic hit to regime legitimacy at home.

The message was brutally simple: reopen global oil flows—or lose your own. At the same time, the ultimatum signaled to oil markets and U.S. allies that Washington was prepared to escalate fast, betting that the threat alone might be enough to force movement in Tehran.

On Sunday, images from Iran showed massive strikes and blackouts in areas where the IRGC were bunkered down.

Monday, March 23 (Morning) — Something Changes

Then, just before the deadline expired, the tone shifted. Trump told reporters:

“They (Iran) gave us a present, and the present arrived today. It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money. It was a very significant prize.”

He tied it directly to oil and gas—and hinted that something had already changed in the Strait. The way he described it suggested a concrete, material concession, not just a vague promise. He pointed to movement toward reopening, a reduced mine threat, and early U.S. mine-clearing efforts in and around the Strait of Hormuz. Whatever the “present” was, it was enough to pause at the last moment.

Monday, March 23 (Later) — The Pause

Hours later came the official announcement, in Trump’s own all-caps voice:

“I AM PLEASED TO REPORT THAT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND THE COUNTRY OF IRAN, HAVE HAD, OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS, VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS REGARDING A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. BASED ON THE TENOR AND TONE OF THESE IN DEPTH, DETAILED, AND CONSTRUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS, WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD, SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”

The shift was immediate: from countdown to strikes, to a five-day diplomatic window. Oil markets dropped almost instantly, not because a final agreement had been signed, but because traders re-priced the risk of imminent large-scale damage to Iranian infrastructure—and by extension, further chaos in Hormuz. In effect, Trump turned the threat into a lever: he got to say he was ready to strike, declared that Iran had blinked first, and then framed the pause as a U.S.-led off-ramp.

March 23–24 — Optimism (and a Bigger Play)

Trump followed with a series of statements that went beyond the narrow question of mines and tankers.

“We have major points of agreement - almost all points of agreement.”

“Iran wants to make a deal. They want to make a deal very badly. There’s a very good chance of a deal.”

He also expanded into nuclear territory, folding the uranium file into the same narrative as the oil and gas “present”:

“Maybe me and whoever the next ayatollah is. Iran committed not to pursue nuclear weapons or to enrich uranium, and to hand over its existing stockpiles. We want no enrichment, but we also want the enriched uranium. If we have a deal, we’ll handle the uranium ourselves.”

And then came the clearest statement of intent, the line that ties all of this back to the oil market:

“I want as much oil in the system as possible so prices drop like a rock.”

March 24 — Where Things Stand

The IDF says it has taken out around 330 of Iran’s estimated 470 ballistic missile launchers.

More than half were destroyed in direct strikes, while others were rendered inoperable after the Israeli Air Force hit tunnel entrances to underground storage sites.

The IAF is now hunting the remaining roughly 140 launchers, as incoming fire has dropped to about 10 missiles a day, down from roughly 90 on day 1.

As of now, the picture is still unpredictable but readable. The five-day pause runs through roughly March 28. Not only that, but Europe and entire Middle East are all turning against Iran after they showed their true colors.

The Strait of Hormuz is still mostly disrupted. The U.S. says mine-clearing is underway. People ask how Iran can still put mines in the Strait without a Navy.

Iran’s Navy is gone, but the IRGC continues mining the Strait of Hormuz using small fishing boats. These vessels deploy from coastal caves at night, rolling contact mines off their sterns in asymmetric swarm tactics. The Strait’s shallow depth—around 200 feet—allows simple motorboats to lay mines without advanced ships. IRGC divers and frogmen in midget subs attach magnetic limpet mines directly to tanker hulls using nail guns. Iran possesses thousands of such mines, enabling sustained threats despite big-ship losses.

Iran, for its part, denies any talks, concessions, or “present.” Official statements out of Tehran dismiss Trump’s narrative as “fake news” and insist there have been no direct negotiations, only indirect exchanges through third countries and the media spews Iranian propaganda.

Iran and the United States are saying the exact opposite things to the media - but most of the Iranian statements are being delivered by dead people. So believe who you want.

President Trump says the Strait of Hormuz could come under joint control with Iran following regime change:

TRUMP: “It would be jointly controlled.”

REPORTER: By whom?

TRUMP: “Maybe me. Me and the Ayatollah, whoever the Ayatollah is! There’ll also be a form of a very serious form of a regime change!”

“Now in all fairness, everybody’s been killed from the regime. They’re really starting off. There’s automatically a regime change. But we’re dealing with some people that I find to be very reasonable, very solid.”

“The people within know who they are. They’re very respected. And maybe one of them will be exactly what we’re looking for.”

“Look at Venezuela, how well that’s working out.”

“They called. I didn’t call. They called. They want to make a deal. And we are very willing to make a deal. It’s got to be a good deal.”

“I think Israel will be very happy with what we have. We just spoke to Israel a little while ago. I think they’ll be very happy!”

“This will be peace for Israel, long-term peace, guaranteed peace. If this happens, and I can’t guarantee it.”

“I think this is something that’s going to happen. And why wouldn’t it happen?”

“And it’s got to be no more wars, no more nuclear weapons. They’re not going to have nuclear weapons anymore. They’re agreeing to that.”

“The war in Iran has been won. The only one that likes to keep it going is the fake news.”

Allegedly, a delegation of the Islamic regime of Iran led by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, met with their American counterparts in Islamabad to discuss the future of the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has stepped in as a key intermediary. Army chief Asim Munir spoke with Trump. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Iran and Islamabad has offered to host direct talks within days. Rumors are that VP JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will represent America in the talks.

For Pakistan, this is partly about preventing a wider regional meltdown on its doorstep and partly about positioning itself as an indispensable player in any eventual settlement. Nine countries possess nuclear weapons: the United States, Russia, France, China, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, India, Israel, and North Korea.

The Bottom Line

Trump’s ultimatum didn’t come out of nowhere. It came after a three-week war; regional missile strikes across U.S. bases and allies; a breakthrough long-range strike attempt on Diego Garcia; and a near shutdown of the world’s most important oil chokepoint.

The “present” is widely understood by analysts and reporters to be one or a combination of the following oil-and-gas-related gestures from Iran:

Easing or partial lifting of the Strait of Hormuz blockade. Access to or release of Iranian oil and gas supplies. This could include Iran quietly allowing certain barrels of oil (already at sea or in storage) to be sold to U.S. allies instead of only to China (under sanctions waivers).

It may involve a commitment to increase Iranian oil/gas exports or refrain from further attacks that would keep energy infrastructure offline.

If more specifics emerge during the 5-day window (or if a deal is reached), the “present” could become clearer — possibly involving verified mine removal, resumed tanker transits, or explicit oil export commitments.

Now everything hinges on whether that shift is real, or just a brief pause before escalation resumes. If the “present” translates into sustained tanker traffic, verifiable mine removal, and actual nuclear steps, this five-day window will look like the hinge point of the war. If not, it will be remembered as a temporary lull before a much more dangerous phase.

In the end, these last 48 hours could change everything - we’ll know in 5 days.

HUDSON INSTITUTE: “Trump has singlehandedly sown confusion inside the IRGC. Commanders were already eyeing each other, convinced that someone in the room was feeding their positions to American targeting lists, and nobody could figure out who.

Also, Iran accusing Trump of fabricating the story of a meeting to move oil markets is such a tell. Men who are winning don’t feel the need to explain themselves. As I said in my previous assessment, the IRGC is in complete denial, mainly because they are all confused and have no idea who is talking to whom. Their chain of command is broken.

There is no deal; the only deal right now is a deal that gives Trump everything he wants. Make of this what you will. The US is not going to make any concessions, and Israel even less so.

The IRGC has entered full survival mode. They don’t see it’s just too late. It can no longer deter the U.S., which is precisely what it was testing through its posturing around the Strait of Hormuz. Trump committed fully, he’s all in, and the IRGC had calculated that strikes on oil infrastructure would provoke a sort of backlash severe enough to constrain U.S. or Israeli action. It didn’t work. They are now buying time.

The deeper problem is that IRGC has not grasped what buying time actually costs at this stage. A negotiated arrangement with Trump is no longer on the table. He wants a different Iran, not an adjusted one. The moment the IRGC fully internalizes that, it will find itself squeezed from all directions at once. The domestic factions that have tolerated the current leadership did so on the assumption it could eventually deliver some form of economic relief. Not happening.

The rial has lost something like 90 percent of its value and the stupidity they did today to save the rial just tells you all you need to know, the major players got killed. If they stop now, we’ll get protesters encircling them tomorrow. They have no good options.”

I agree with that take.

In a recent meeting, Ghalibaf allegedly confronted IRGC commander Vahidi:



​“You took all the money, and now your soldiers don’t get salaries. I don’t trust you to stop the Americans at Kharg and Hormuz.”

FINALLY: I get many emails and comments on social media from people who tell me they won't be happy until President Trump pulls a Truman (you know what that means, right?) on Iran. That won’t ever happen.

If people say Trump failed in Iran because he refused to do that in Iran - they should be ashamed of themselves and then ask why Israel hasn't done that to Iran themselves. They have the capability - everybody knows they do. Because Israel fears the consequences of that action - and they know it’s wrong.

America isn’t going to do it for them, not on Trump’s watch. It’s not happening, so please stop writing to me and suggesting it. Thank you.

AI REVIEW: This article provides a concise, comprehensive, detailed, chronological account of the recent U.S.-Iran escalation and de-escalation around the Strait of Hormuz, drawing from verified events and statements. It effectively captures the high-stakes drama while analyzing potential implications for oil markets and diplomacy.

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