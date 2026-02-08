There has been lots of new information on the Guthrie case since my last report. There are lots of new searches and the family issued a new video. Plus, I am getting lots of interest and questions from readers. So here is some new information that was NOT included in the original report. Remember, the deadline from the ‘kidnappers’ is 5pm Monday - tomorrow - or else.

The FBI is now allegedly in charge of the Guthrie investigation and the Pima County Sheriff’s office was told to stand down. I haven’t been able to confirm that to be true but it appears that the FBI has taken over the lead in the case. FBI Director Kash Patel will be visiting Tucson on Monday, February 9th, the day the ransom is due - for a pre-planned trip.

KATIE PAVLICH: “The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is notoriously corrupt and incompetent. Spans decades.”

The Sheriff was caught at a game - not a good look.

The fact that the kidnappers DID reach out a second time - when they said they would not before - tells me they are confident they have covered their tracks and won’t get caught.

Senator Mark Kelly said Savannah Guthrie called him before the public even knew Nancy Guthrie was missing. I find that interesting.



Laura Ingraham said many of her co-workers at Fox believe someone like a foreign entity (like the CCP or Iran) could be behind the kidnapping to make Trump's FBI look inept. I agree - what better way to try to paint Trump’s FBI as incompetent and then use the NBC Today Show to tell the world over and over again that Trump couldn’t catch Nancy’s kidnappers! Remember, Billy Bush and the NBC Today Show were the ones behind the “bus tape” as well.

After some new document was sent to a local Tucson station, the FBI went to the Guthrie home and put up a ladder and went up on the roof and took possession of a camera that the local police overlooked.

Everyone is saying it’s a wired camera with a solar panel.

Interesting. Can’t wait to hear the back story on that and how the Sheriff’s department missed it the first two times!

CHILLINOIS: Everything the FBI is doing now at the Guthrie home should of been done by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department on day 1.

The FBI is searching the entire property and neighborhood and has closed off the road and removed the media.

The search warrant has been amended three times already!

A camera (or what looked like a camera) that was mounted onto a building on Nancy Guthrie’s property has been removed.

Two out of four floodlights on the property are broken and the kidnappers knew that.

Investigators towed a vehicle from Nancy Guthrie’s property Friday night. Earlier, FBI agents were seen inside the home’s garage where a blue SUV was parked.

Does Nancy Guthrie order her medication through Amazon Pharmacy, and have it delivered by Amazon?

The Tucson station said the new note came in through their anonymous tip line and contained something the senders seem to think will prove to investigators they’re the same people who sent the initial note. It appears to be an attempt to convince everybody that they are real kidnappers.

The FBI just towed Nancy Guthrie’s car out of her garage and 3 officers from Pima County just arrived at Annie Guthrie’s home with forensics vehicles.

Annie Guthrie & Tommaso Cioni’s vehicle was towed a few days ago. Earlier, the FBI went to Circle K near their home looking for video footage after they received a tip.

There were 2 solar, outdoor Google Nest cameras on top of Nancy’s guest/pool house.

1. Corner one facing the garage & side of house.

2. 2nd one facing pool, backyard, back patio, & rear door.

One was taken by the FBI.

The FBI already went through both homes with a device called Cellebrite that reads all information stored on any digital device. It enables investigators to lawfully access, extract, and analyze data from encrypted mobile devices, computers, and cloud sources, including deleted messages, call logs, and location history.

President Trump said earlier this evening that he thought the FBI had made a major break in the case. We shall see!

I hope it’s not family. I know family is always the first suspect (and many have accused Savannah’s brother-in-law) but I sincerely hope it’s not true this time.

There are 12 cars outside Nancy's house now. Unmarked police vehicles are also at Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni’s home and inside of their garage. What appears to be a silver briefcase or folding table is also being taken from the unmarked white truck by law enforcement currently in Annie Guthrie’s house.

Reporters there say they have been there 3 hours and are taking pictures inside the home and garage and likely testing for blood and fluids with luminol.

Local detectives and the FBI have canvassed the area between the two Guthrie homes in search of video of an unidentified male suspect.

UPDATE: Savannah Guthrie and her siblings released a new video on Instagram today: “We received your message and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."



There was allegedly NO proof of life offered or asked for.

ROSIE: “Did the ransom note demand an Instagram video? Why not just pay it and get your mom back, then do a video.” Good point.

KGUN Tucson is reporting that the ransom demand was $6 MILLION. NBC said they can easily pay that.

Guthrie’s supposed kidnappers demanded a bitcoin ransom to be paid in “USD” by two deadlines – one at 5 p.m. MT Thursday, with the amount increasing for a Monday deadline after the first was missed.

BTW - Annie Guthrie and her husband Tommaso Cioni were the ones who received imposter Derrick Callella’s ransom text messages after Nancy Guthrie went missing.

@savannahguthrie Savannah Guthrie on Instagram: "Bring her home."

Law enforcement investigators were seen examining a manhole or drainage area or septic tank near Nancy Guthrie’s home, using a long pole to probe.

Megyn Kelly says NBC is reportedly “worried” that a segment that aired in November on the Today Show featuring Nancy Guthrie with Savannah made her a target:



“That’s a thing about these morning shows and, having been at the Today show for a year, they really want you to put your personal life on the air. They press hard for you to reveal very personal details about your family, your kids, marriage, mom, all of that. There’s zero doubt in my mind that Savannah felt that too. There’s a lot of ‘soul searching’ at NBC about whether their segment made Nancy a ‘target’.”



She adds that NBC says “after this week’s events the people around here at NBC are going to think twice about putting their family on television at all.”

Yes, I said this from the beginning. Was Nancy’s mom MADE the target by NBC-Comcast on purpose for this very narrative? Never say never. We need to ask those questions. I do NOT trust NBC-Comcast at all. They are Trump haters and will do anything they can to try to embarrass his administration. Remember, Billy Bush, Paul Ryan and the Today Show were the originators of the "bus tape" in 2016 they tried to use to take out Trump then.

In fact, Billy Bush told Fox today that $6 MILLION is an easy ransom for NBC to pay and they should just pay it! HMM. It’s interesting he’s back making the media rounds for this story!

Nancy Guthrie allegedly hasn’t attended church regularly in person since COVID. She only attended via livestream. When she didn’t check in for service that morning, allegedly a “parishioner” noticed and alerted a family member. However, church leaders later said they could not “quantify or confirm” that anyone from the church made the call to report Nancy as missing. Hmm. Odd.

UPDATE: Nancy allegedly planned to watch the church live stream at her friend’s home on Sunday morning. When she didn’t show, the friend contacted Annie, Nancy’s daughter and Savannah Guthrie’s sister, to say Nancy hadn’t shown up and couldn’t be reached.



The source stressed that Nancy was supposed to be at her friend’s house that morning, not at a Tucson church, and said some reports have mischaracterized the circumstances of her disappearance. This is the first I’ve heard this version. Why would they hide that?



“All we can tell you is that Nancy has been a member here for many years. She's part of our community and we love her," said Ed Coates, administrative assistant at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church.

The authors of Nancy Guthrie’s ransom note may have exposed themselves as operating outside the U.S. because of one detail in their note – a specification that their ransom be paid out in “USD”



“Why would you use that if you’re a domestic person? That points to somebody who might be potentially outside the country, which also lends the potential for this being a scam.”



—former FBI agent Michael Harrigan

If nothing else, the Guthrie case should make us ALL question when some keystone cop in a blue city arrests some patsy at McDonalds (like Cruz and Mangione) for murder in a few hours! It’s happened three times so far - where the murderer was sitting around at McDonalds nearby just waiting to be caught! Right!

I will keep updating the original report on the Guthrie abduction - until she is found -which you can find here. That way we will have progression of the case all in one place.

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation. This is what one of my readers had to say about my work. Thank you!

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers like Sparky. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.