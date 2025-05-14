In Saudi Arabia, President Trump made a point to tell Prince Mohammed bin Salman that they would ‘always be friends.’

Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, also known as MBS or MbS, is the de facto ruler of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, formally serving as Crown Prince and Prime Minister. He is the heir apparent to the Saudi throne, the seventh son of King Salman of Saudi Arabia, and the grandson of the nation's founder, Ibn Saud.

He openly displays his affection for President Trump. You can tell it’s not fake.

Where does this affection come from? I’m sure many of you have heard this theory but for those who haven’t, here goes.

Mohammed bin Salman was appointed Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia on June 21, 2017. The Las Vegas massacre occurred roughly 3 months later on October 1, 2017.

Nobody believes the story we were told about the so-called assassin, Stephen Paddock - the drunken patsy they blamed for the Vegas attack.

Many believe that the Vegas massacre was really an assassination attempt against Saudi Prince Salman and that President Trump saved his life and that explains the close ties between the two.

The best theory I’ve heard is this:

There was a King Fasal who had a son, Prince Al Waleed bin Talal. King Fasal took ill and named his brother Salman as king in his place. King Salman named his son as heir to the throne, instead of his brother’s son Prince Al Waleed.

Al Waleed is a Wahabbi. Salman is Sunni. Wahabbi is extreme Islam. Salman wanted a more modern, non-extreme Islam for Saudi Arabia. That’s why he named his own son as heir.

In Las Vegas, Prince Al Waleed owned the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay resort, including the 32nd floor that was one of the points of shooting at the strip. The Mandalay Bay has a heli-pad on the roof. That is important, because that was the escape route after the carnage.

On the night of the attack, Salman was in Las Vegas. Salman was at the Tropicana. Paddock was a patsy and likely dead before the first shots were fired. Al Waleed’s assassins shot from Mandalay Bay and other places. 911 dispatchers were receiving unconfirmed reports of shooters in multiple spots, including the Tropicana - where Salman was.

The assassination attempt on Salman failed. After the attack, Jared Kushner flew quietly to Saudi Arabia and Prince Al Waleed was arrested and his funds seized. It was likely not only an assassination attempt against Prince Salman and a terror attack against innocent Americans, but an attempted coup in Saudi Arabia as well.

Prince Salman has made many changes in Saudi Arabia to make it more Westernized, more open and free and to give women greater rights. That infuriated Al Waleed.

Why didn’t the American media tell us the truth about what's going on with the extremist Muslim Brotherhood in America and the Middle East? Because Prince Al Waleed and his trillionaire Muslim Brotherhood cronies owned significant shares in American media - including Twitter, Facebook, Fox News and CNN/Time Warner.

Prince Al Waleed and his Muslim Brotherhood cronies were trying to overthrow and take back the Saudi Crown from Prince Salman. Why? Because Al Waleed believed it was rightfully his and he didn’t want the Saudis to moderate and reform. He wanted to control Saudi oil and cut ties with America and Israel.

Prince Al Waleed was also trying to take over the United States and install his radical totalitarian form of Islam as well. How? Through CAIR, their front organization, and infiltration into America's Government, churches, schools, media, labor force, and Hollywood. The Interfaith network is one of their schemes. They build mosques and radicalize youth.

Who was Jamal Khashoggi - the man that Salman supposedly killed? Khashoggi was Muslim Brotherhood - a Wahabbi. He was a friend of Prince Al Waleed and Osama bin Laden - the terrorists who funded and planned 9/11.

Prince Al Waleed hated Trump, and said Trump WOULD NEVER GET ELECTED. Trump called Al Waleed a spoiled brat who used his daddy's money to control nations.

This is not speculation. There are posts from them both to prove it.

Prince Al Waleed funded much of the past resistance against Trump. For example, Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels' lawyer, was likely on Al Waleed’s payroll. Prince Al Waleed has also funded Muslim Brotherhood candidates in America like Ilhan Omar, Keith Ellison and Rashida Tlaib.

In early 2018, I wrote a long article about the Vegas massacre and posted it on Facebook - after none of the explanations we were given made sense. I was immediately shut down. It still appears on my first “blog” site. You can find it here with all the sources I used if you want more detail to do your own research.

We still have not been told the truth about this. I doubt we ever will be.

