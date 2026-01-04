This newsletter may be too long to read easily by email. If you would like to view it entirely on my website, click here.

I could write a book about Team Trump’s operation to arrest Maduro in Venezuela but I distilled the most important points down to a 10 minute read. By now, you’ve all read about how the operation happened - I’m going to discuss why it happened and cover viewpoints that the fake news isn’t talking about.

President Trump’s sanctioning of Venezuelan oil, destroying drug boats and seizing or blockading the tanker ghost fleet was having stupendous repercussions in not only Venezuela, but their allies in Cuba, Iran, Russia and Communist China:

1. Severe weakening of the Maduro cartel regime.

2. Severe weakening of the Cuban Communist regime.

3. Choking off the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which took Venezuelan oil to sell for cash.

4. Leaving the Chinese Communist Party without reliable oil from Venezuela and Iran.

Trump’s embargo in Venezuela was also likely the final straw to neuter the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and start the Iranian revolution and economic collapse that’s going on right now in Iran. It’s ALL connected.

Trump knows that if Communist Venezuela falls, so does Communist Brazil and Communist Cuba and so do their ties to their allies in Communist China, Russia and Iran (Hamas, Hezbollah) - and other Communist and socialist leaders (Antifa & the Muslim Brotherhood) around the world.

That also means the Communists, the cartels and their funders lose their ability to threaten North, Central and South America.

If Maduro is overthrown and the Mullahs in Iran fall, the global drop in gas prices would be insane. Both nations are major oil producers whose instability currently constrains supply.

An Iran collapse and a Venezuela collapse would be the best-case scenario for US and world security since the end of WWII. KEEP THAT IN MIND.

Communist China has sought for more than a decade to secure a supply of oil that would be immune from western sanctions should they choose to invade or blockade Taiwan. Venezuela and Iran are a key part of this strategy.

Maduro’s demise could very well ensure that the Communist regime in Cuba falls next. Maduro trained in Cuba and Cuba relies on him for cheap oil to cheap their weak economy afloat.

The bottom line is that if the Islamo-Communist Governments of Iran and Venezuela fall, then Communist China won’t have enough oil to wage war. And if oil prices fall too far, Russia can’t make enough money to wage war. That means their terrorists (Hamas, Hezbollah, Antifa, TdS, cartels) won’t have the means to terrorize the world!

Not only that, but a weakened Iran - a nation run by religious Nazis - would pave the way for the demise of Hamas and Hezbollah in 2026, and the Abraham Accords would normalize relations between a reformed Saudi Arabia and Israel. This would be the biggest change in the Middle East in thousands of years and make the world a safer place for Israel in the Middle East.

All the boxes are checked!

This time, there is no Obama-Biden to get in the way!

Notice who was in the room with President Trump watching Maduro’s arrest live: CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Attorney General Pam Bondi also just unsealed the indictment against Maduro and his wife.

Aren’t these the same people that the RINO “influencers” say need to be fired? That’s why you should NOT listen to the Koch Libertarian RINOs like Massie, Rand Paul, MTG and their influencers!

Congress was NOT informed of this arrest because they are notorious for LEAKING to the media and Maduro was NOT the President of Venezuela!

The Islamo-Communists around the world have stolen TRILLIONS from America and now they are doing the same within our own country. Finally we have a President who says “enough” - we are taking back what is rightly ours and you are no longer allowed to bully us in our own backyard!

What's clear now based on all the reactions from our enemies around the world is that the Islamo-Communists hoped to use Venezuela to launch a nuclear weapon against America & Trump stopped them!

BIOCLANDESTINE: “Just to be clear, Venezuela was a joint operation with US law enforcement and the Military.

Who is the chief US law enforcement officer? AG Pam Bondi.

Meaning that none of what we just witnessed could have happened if Pam Bondi was compromised.

So quit bitching about Bondi, and for that matter, the entirety of Trump’s cabinet. Trump knows what he is doing.

If someone is not doing their job up to standard, Trump will know about it LONG before you do. So for you armchair QBs complaining and whining all day, you are just wasting your breath and making a fool of yourselves, like I’ve been telling you the entire time.

Imagine witnessing the last 24 hours and believing that “nothing is happening.” Shut up and let Trump cook. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Hear hear! The last time Congress declared war was in 1942, so don’t even start with the lies that he needed to inform Congress! Those who are angry about Venezuela just hate the daring, successful mission because it was Trump and his cabinet and they aren’t part of it!

ANDY NGO: Maduro hosted international conferences for Communist mercenaries in Venezuela & was the keynote speaker!

DATAREPUBLICAN: Watch closely. Across Europe, Antifa is moving toward designation as a terrorist organization, while in Central and South America the Cartel of the Suns faces the same. These are not isolated developments.

Globalist networks (Soros, the UN) and authoritarian regimes (Venezuela, Iran, China) are ideological enemies on paper, but both share a common goal: undermining American sovereignty. They draw on the same infrastructure, the same street-level operatives, the same channels of disruption.

The Trump administration is assembling evidence of a multinational structure: foreign governments and actors linked together in ways that are undeniable.

Once they have fully mapped the connections and Venezuela is contained, the final step will be striking at the heads of the hydra with RICO: Soros and the foundations.

TRUMP: “I think Cuba is something we will end up talking about.”

RUBIO: “Suffice to say that Cuba is a disaster...it has no economy and is in total collapse.

All of the guards that helped protect Maduro, their whole spy agency was full of Cubans. It’s amazing this poor island took over Venezuela in some cases and one of the biggest problems that Venezuela has, they have to declare independence from Cuba.

If I lived in Havana and I was in the government, I’d be concerned at least a little bit.”

That confirms what Lara Logan said about the election fraud. It was ordered by Communist Castro of Cuba and executed out of Venezuela!

LARA LOGAN: “There are at least a dozen people in Venezuela that have more money and power than the Central Intelligence Agency and money to spend on operations. The 2020 election was stolen. It was stolen. We knew it was stolen. We watched in real time as they stole it.

It’s a system that that that originated in Venezuela in the early 2000s. It was a computer system that was originally designed to help Hugo Chavez win the referendum in 2004. He was in trouble. Chavez was the president of Venezuela and he was told that he had to hold a referendum according to the Constitution and he knew he was going to lose. The Cubans were very close to Hugo Chavez and Castro acted as his father. He was an illegitimate son. Castro took advantage of this. He saw that Hugo Chavez was needy psychologically and developed this very close relationship with him.

Of course, he had ulterior motives because Venezuela is the most one of the richest countries in the world. It has the highest oil reserves in the world and tremendous wealth and natural resources. And Castro saw this as an opportunity to be able to fund a lot of the activities that he that that he wanted to spread his Communist ideology throughout Latin America in the world. And he wanted to dominate Latin America.

In 2004, Castro tells Chavez, he says, “You’re going to lose. You’re going to lose the referendum unless you do something.”

And Chavez is like, you know, “Well, what do I do?” And they came up with this idea.

“Well, there’s a new technology. It’s called electronic voting. And if you can develop software that can be used to manipulate the the the results of electronic voting, you know, maybe we have something.”

So they go out and they find three Venezuelan computer engineers, graduates of Simon Bolivar University, which is their equivalent of MIT, and they put them to work and they come up with this election fraud software and they install it in Olivetti touch machines. What machines? Lottery machines.

They went to Italy. They flew to Italy and got thousands of those machines and inserted the source code and the software inside those machines.

Hugo Chavez wins the election, the referendum by a slim margin. And Castro is thrilled.

So they give these engineers $200 million and they say, “Okay, perfect this system.” And, then let’s try to apply it to some elections in Latin America” and around the world…

That is the SAME system that the Islamo-Communists used to steal the White House from President Trump in 2020!

Did you notice President Trump started dropping lots of election fraud videos after Maduro’s arrest?

As far back as 2006, Lou Dobbs was reporting that Smartmatic voting machines were managed by Venezuela. Mike Lindell, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell have been saying since 2020 this is how they stole the election - along with Tina Peters who found the evidence herself.

A Venezuelan Military Intelligence whistleblower confirmed the election rigging technology came from Venezuela.

Remember, the 2020 stolen election is tied to Venezuela and their Islamo-Communist co-conspirators. Will Maduro flip on the Deep State and his CCP masters to save himself and his wife? I believe it will all come together soon.

The day before his arrest, Maduro met with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for 3 hours. Hours later the US military swooped in and destroyed all of Venezuela’s airports and military targets and arrested him.

The CCP must have horrible intelligence if they had no idea Maduro’s arrest was coming while they were still there.

Nicolás Maduro was originally indicted in March 2020 (under Trump 45) by the U.S. Department of Justice on charges of narco-terrorism, cocaine importation conspiracy, and weapons offenses.

He faced a new, superseding indictment, along with his wife Cilia Flores, unsealed on Saturday, January 3, 2026, under Trump 47, after their capture by U.S. forces. The Southern District of New York (SDNY) handles the prosecution of Nicolás Maduro primarily because it serves as the hub for the Department of Justice’s National Security and International Narcotics Unit.

Maduro is currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and is expected to be arraigned in Manhattan federal court on January 5, 2026.

As I’ve been saying for years, Venezuela was a staging ground for all the Islamo-Communist terrorist organizations in the world to invade America - including Hamas & Iran.

1. The Panama Canal must be controlled by the United States.

2. The Caribbean and all the key straits in and out of the Gulf of America must be controlled by the United States.

3. The financial markets and global wealth must be controlled by the United States.

4. Access to beachfront property that Venezuela afforded to China, Russia, Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and nasty drug cartels must be controlled by the United States.

There are thousands of videos of happy Venezuelans. I haven’t seen one person in Venezuela who is angry with Trump - they are ecstatic!

Here are just a few:

The ONLY people who want Communism are foolish people who have never lived under Communism.

Every is happy about Venezuela except for the people listed below - along with Mamdani and MTG and the Koch Libertarians and the Communist thug and drug-trafficker running Colombia!

MTG has aligned herself with AOC on this. Why? Because she’s a Democrat and always has been - a plant since the beginning! All the Koch Libertarians who whine about Trump and Israel are DEMOCRATS IN DISGUISE.

I predicted long ago what President Trump just did in Venezuela and I also predicted that the Koch Libertarians would align with the Democrats and be against it!

I feel safer already with the Islamo-Communists OUT of our backyard! Now we need to get them out of our kitchen!

I’m sure there will be people who read this newsletter and say to themselves, ‘she doesn’t know what she’s talking about’ and I’ll hear from them about how I’m wrong.

Well, I have a pretty good track record of predictions:

In March of 2018, I predicted that the Somali voting bloc would take over Minnesota politics and use money laundering to secure funding.



https://realnewsnetwork9856.blogspot.com/2018/03/how-somali-voting-bloc-will-overtake.html



In December of 2018, I predicted that the Democrats would use "absentee ballots" and cheat-by-mail to steal the 2020 election. I went around the state of Minnesota and made presentations on how they would copy the California model to do that!



https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/evidence-of-election-fraud-foreign-election-interference



In March of 2020, I declared that COVID was a GLOBALIST plot to usher in cheat-by-mail to steal the 2020 election.



https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/updates-wuhan-virus-3-20?utm_source=publication-search



In June of 2020, I declared that the George Floyd murder was the first step in an engineered Communist color revolution in Minnesota designed to do the same.



https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/the-truth-about-george-floyd-antifa-cair-keith-ellison-s-minnesota?utm_source=publication-search



In November 2020, I declared that the election was stolen from President Trump and AG Barr was purposefully obstructing any investigation.



In January 2021, I predicted that J6 was a hoax engineered by the swamp to frame Trump and drive him out of the White House so that Congress could certify a fraudulent election.



https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/real-news-update-01-08-21



In May 2021, I predicted that Trump would be back in the White House in 2024.



https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/evidence-of-election-fraud-foreign-election-interference



Most people did NOT believe me. Most people called me crazy. I was right about ALL those things. Not only was I correct, I was 5-7 years ahead of the game!



Now those same naysayers and panicans will tell me that I'm wrong about Trump's plan to finally use the Venezuelan arrest of Maduro as part of his plan to expose the election fraud and take down the coup plotters with a far-reaching RICO case.

https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/stolen-elections



They will be proven wrong again. WATCH.



https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/rico-rudy-was-right

