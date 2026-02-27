I need to vent. I posted this on Facebook today but it applies here as well. I think we all know people like this.

I’ve been functioning as a “citizen journalist” and writing a newsletter now through three General elections and three mid-term years. I’ve been in contact with HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of voters through my website - over the past several years - so what I’m about to say I have seen and experienced with my own eyes.

Here is the pattern I see from WEAK and GUTLESS Republican voters that repeats itself over and over.

WEAK Republican voters get really excited during Presidential election years at the prospect of a Republican president - because somehow they see that as a reflection of their own strength and success. They constantly ask me if Trump is going to win, although I can tell they don’t really believe he CAN win, and then they constantly look for reasons to justify a loss to save their own egos.

Then, when he does WIN - they claim immediate victory and rally around the party for about 6 months. They pat themselves on the back for being so smart. After a victory, enthusiasm fades into skepticism. Then they slowly start to question if they made the right decision and question everything he does. Like clockwork.

When the mid-terms come, they start listening to and talking to their “liberal” friends and family and start believing the fake news and the fake influencers once again. It’s like they forgot everything we just went through to get Trump elected, and what he’s done, and they are ready to throw him under the bus again so they can save face at church and at parties. It’s exhausting! Rather than promote his good works - they start head nodding at every criticism.

For example, a “conservative” female friend that I met not along ago was totally behind Trump when he ran AGAIN in 2024. She couldn’t get enough of him and she couldn’t stop talking politics and was SO excited that she could proclaim that HER party, the Republican party, was in the White House again and that SHE helped!

But now that he’s been elected again, she started listening to her liberal family again, and the fake MAGA influencers who love to beat on Trump, and now she tells me that Trump is just too mean and he calls people bad names. She even said that the American Government is just as evil as the Communists in Venezuela and the Islamic terrorists in Iran and that she has “disengaged” with politics because it’s just too much stress on her and her boyfriend. In other words, she’s caved and gone back to the dark side because it’s easier to go along to get along with the demon Democrats than stand up for the truth.

I told her that if I wanted to listen to spineless conservatives trash our President - a man who God saved from a bullet and is doing everything he promised to save us from ourselves - I would move back to Minnesota and live with the fruit loops, demons and loons in Minneapolis.

I had a long-term male friend who did exactly the same as she did. I told him the exact same thing.

I’ve seen this pattern repeat itself every mid-term year: 2018, 2022 and now 2026. The fake influencers FEED on weak people like my wishy-washy “friends.” These fence sitters often call themselves “independent thinkers” but they are the opposite - they are scaredy-cats and herd followers and blow with the wind!

Mid-term years are extremely important elections for a Republican party in the White House and WEAK Republicans always let us down by either NOT campaigning or by NOT voting or by trashing OUR party and OUR President to make themselves feel better. WEAK and WISHY-WASHY Republicans are the reason the GOP often loses Congress in mid-term years when a Republican president is in power.

This is why I have no tolerance for weakness or flip floppers anymore. With friends like that - who needs enemies?

I have met very few Republicans in the last decade who have conviction and a spine. You never know who a person is until they are tested and many Republicans are RINOS who fail the test. I don’t want them in my foxhole when the rubber meets the road. I want courageous people of faith by my side who STAND for something. You know who you are. I don’t want to stand against my enemies with fence sitters who jump on and off the fence depending on how the wind is blowing that day.

That’s how I choose my friends these days. If you have the guts to speak out and stand up for God and America and yourself and your family and, yes, President Trump in this moment - I cherish your friendship. Otherwise, go away. We have a country to save from the Islamo-Communists who want to KILL us ALL. This is not a game.

VACLAV: “Hope is not the certainty that things will turn out as we wish. Hope is the CONVICTION that some things are worth doing, no matter how they turn out.”

“I do not know how things are going to turn out. I don’t know what will happen. But I do know how I want to show up for things that are worth doing no matter how they turn out.”

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation. This is what one of my readers had to say about my work. Thank you!

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers like Sparky. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.