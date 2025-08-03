Hamas is now sending out videos of starving Israeli hostages being forced to dig their own graves.

Hamas thinks it can starve and torture Jewish hostages — like Evyatar David — for nearly two years…and record him digging his own grave and the suckers will reward Hamas terrorists with their own state. The problem isn't only Hamas - it’s other Islamo-Communist terrorist groups - and the Deep State, cartels and countries who fund them. It's also the brainwashed world allowing and empowering them. This is what intentional starvation (by Hamas) in Gaza looks like.

Sorry, but Hamas is NOT a victim as they want people to believe. Since when do "victims" hold hostages for two years and starve them to death? Hamas terrorists aren't victims. I am so tired of that false narrative and the evil liars who spread it. How did the world become so sick and brainwashed to actually cheer for Satan to win? You can thank the Communist KGB of the Soviet Union and the Muslim Brotherhood - who together basically created Hamas and the PLO.

Before - now.

Until 1964, the word “Palestinian” rarely described Arabs who once lived in Israel. That was when KGB Agents of Communist Russia (the Soviet Union) created and funded a terrorist group called the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). Its leader, Yasser Arafat, was born and raised in Egypt.

The PLO was as artificial as other effective and deadly groups that Communists used during the Cold War to take over Algeria, South Africa, Kenya, Vietnam, and Cuba. During this time, the KGB even gave money, weapons, and training to the IRA in Ireland.

20 years after that, the Muslim Brotherhood created Hamas to compete with the PLO. Hamas and the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) compete for power and control but they basically BOTH want to wipe Israel off the face of the earth.

Today, Hamas and the PLO are marching on college campuses under banners like Antifa, BLM and other Islamo-Communist-Fascist-Marxist movements. Same ideology as Hamas and the PLO - just rebranded to fool you.

Hamas says, "Either we win or d!e. We don't surrender! Our issue is not just Palestine, our issue is killing every non-Muslim in the world. We will pursue Jews and Christians all over the world. Either they convert to Islam or we’ll kill them!”

When they tell you their plans, believe them! I’m from Minnesota - and I know their end game. They told me!

“Palestine” was never an Arab nation. The land was originally known as Israel, Judah, or Judea. Everything that Hamas and the PLO say is one big fat lie. As far as starving people in Gaza go - Hamas steals most of the food for themselves!

I take this stuff seriously and I have carefully researched history to find the truth - so please believe me when I say you can trust what I write on this topic. I may not get every detail right - but I am 100% confident that I am presenting an accurate summary of the overall picture.

There is one very significant fact about the Gaza war that everybody needs to understand: Gaza's future depends on Hamas' removal. Anyone who opposes that removal opposes any better future for Gaza. PERIOD. As of August 2025, around 50 Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, held and tortured and starved by Hamas, with estimates suggesting up to 20 are still alive.

Since January 19, 2025, a temporary ceasefire and prisoner exchange facilitated the release of 33 additional Israeli hostages. Team Trump has been engaging in direct talks with Hamas, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, focusing on securing the release of more hostages and exploring a broader ceasefire. Steve Witkoff, Trump's Middle East envoy, has been central to these efforts. He visited Gaza on August 1, 2025, to inspect aid distribution sites run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and basically said that the situation is dire but there is not mass starvation in Gaza - Hamas is stealing the food for themselves and starving the Israeli hostages. Witkoff has proposed many “ceasefire” options to Hamas, however, Hamas has rejected ALL proposals that don’t guarantee them their own nation. Ceasefire talks in Qatar broke down in July 2025, with Witkoff accusing Hamas of negotiating in bad faith.

Hamas has been in charge of the Gaza Strip since it took over the territory from the PLO on June 14, 2007. Violent conflict between Hamas and the PLO have effectively split the region into two warring regions with Hamas governing Gaza and the PLO governing the West Bank. Ever since 2007, children in Gaza have suffered from chronic wasting, health issues and starvation. Hamas and the PLO love to blame that on Israel when they are doing it to their own people!

If you want to know more, please read three newsletters that I’ve written in the past and stop believing the liars who support Islamo-Communism and spread hatred against Christians and Jews:

Who is Hamas?

War Crimes by Hamas Tierney's Real News · April 6, 2024 Coleman Hughes was on the Joe Rogan show and gave one of the best summaries of Hamas & the war in Israel that I’ve ever heard. I’m not a big follower of Rogan - who leans left but thankfully appears to be slowly waking up to the right side - but this segment was excellent and instructive. What Hamas is doing in Israel will happen in America if we don’t … Read full story

What is Trump’s hope for the region? This is a good summary:

Circle of Peace Tierney's Real News · Jun 26 President Trump has allegedly convinced Bibi Netanyahu of Israel to END the war in Gaza within two weeks. The peace President NEVER stops! Read full story

What really happened two years ago when Hamas invaded Israel and took over 200 hostages? THIS IS THE TRUTH:

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.