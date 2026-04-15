The Iranian regime and its masters in China & Russia have long believed they could simply outlast President Trump’s pressure campaigns. But the blockade he imposed in the Hormuz Strait - designed to cut off Iranian crude exports from Kharg Island - to China - has ended that waiting game.

President Trump’s blockade in the Strait of Hormuz has shattered the Iranian regime’s long-held illusion that it could simply outwait American resolve. By choking off crude exports from Kharg Island, Trump’s pressure campaign has forced Iran into a storage crisis with just 13-16 days before tanks overflow.

The Iranian regime now finds itself in a corner. With nowhere to ship its oil, Iran faces a looming crisis: Kharg Island doesn’t have enough tanks to hold the crude being pumped from its fields. If the exports remain stalled, the regime will soon have no choice but to cut off oil extraction on the mainland entirely.

Trump’s blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, aimed squarely at Iran’s crude exports from Kharg Island, doesn’t just raise the stakes- it changes the game entirely. This is no longer about lost revenue or discounted barrels. It’s about physics. Oil has nowhere to go. And when oil can’t move, everything stops.

Iran’s export infrastructure depends heavily on Kharg Island. Oil from Iran’s fields is pumped to the island through undersea pipelines and then stored in tanks and then loaded on oil tankers - mostly headed to China. If oil tankers stop loading at the Island, crude begins to pile up. Once storage tanks on the Island fill - and by some estimates, that could happen in as little as two weeks - Iran must shut down oil extraction AND production all together!

Oil is not just another sector in Iran—it is THE sector. It accounts for roughly 70–80% of the regime’s revenue, underwriting everything from public salaries to terrorist proxies. A forced production halt wouldn’t just dent the economy; it would strike at the regime’s ability to function.

By some estimates, Iran only has about 13–16 days before its storage runs out. Once that limit is reached, the wells stop—and with them, much of the country’s economic lifeblood.

Restarting Iranian oil extraction after a full shutdown isn’t instantaneous. Iran’s Kharg Island fields, being major producers, would likely take 6-9 months for complete recovery!

Meanwhile, the ripple effects are already spreading far beyond Iran’s borders.

Communist China - by far Iran’s largest customer - has quietly built a system around discounted Iranian crude. At its peak, the CCP was importing as much as 1.4 million barrels per day from Iran, feeding a vast network of independent “teapot” refineries concentrated in Shandong province. These smaller operators thrive on cheap, heavy crude that larger state firms often avoid.

But cheap supply is the key to that profit model—and right now, it’s disappearing.

Without steady Iranian flows, these refineries face rising costs and tightening margins at precisely the wrong moment, as China grapples with deflationary pressure and slowing growth on the homefront.

China, as Iran’s primary oil customer, faces significant disruptions from the blockade on Kharg Island exports. Prior to the current crisis, China imported up to 13% of its total crude imports from Iran - and accounted for 90% of Iran’s crude exports - often at discounted rates that benefited its teapot refineries.

China’s teapot refineries - reliant on cheap Iranian heavy crude - now have nothing to refine!

Teapot refineries are small, privately owned oil processing plants, mostly clustered in China’s Shandong province. They’re nicknamed “teapots” due to their compact size compared to massive state-run facilities.

These independent operators process about 25% of China’s total crude refining capacity, often using cheaper, heavier crudes like those from Iran or Russia that larger refineries avoid. They produce mainly diesel and gasoline for domestic markets but can’t export products themselves. Teapots act as flexible buyers for discounted or sanctioned oil. For years, they have been among the world's most enthusiastic buyers of Iranian crude. Not because they love Iran, but because Iranian heavy sour barrels arrived at a discount of $8 to $10 below Brent. In the past, the crude does not usually reach Shandong as Iranian crude. It was relabeled as Malaysian, Omani, Indonesian, or, occasionally, “Bitumen Blend” - Trump put a stop to all that deception.

China’s in-transit Iranian oil and storage provides a few months of cushion for the CCP but after that - it’s over. China can’t invade Taiwan or saber rattle in the region without cheap oil.

That’s why Xi must have just agreed not to ship weapons to Iran and they must be very happy that President Trump posted this today:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran. President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to - far better than anyone else!!!”

As Iranian barrels vanish from the market, buyers aren’t waiting—they’re rerouting to America. America produces more oil and natural gas than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined.

More than 70 supertankers have already converged on the U.S. Gulf Coast, loading American crude at a near-record pace. U.S. exports are on track to hit roughly 5.2 million barrels per day, stepping in to fill much of the gap.

Short-term disruption creates volatility, yes—but it also resets leverage and the U.S. gains both market share and strategic influence. That’s not chaos. That’s repositioning.

U.S. exports can’t “fully replace” Iranian oil overnight due to logistics, but they’re already covering much of the gap. U.S. crude exports are projected to peak at a record 5.2 million bpd by May as tankers flock to Gulf Coast ports.

This is America’s gain. Global oil chaos from Iran’s woes keeps supply tight but controlled—ensuring U.S. pump prices plummet once stability returns.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said today that he expects gas to drop down under $3 this summer, post-war, which will likely lower inflation down to zero before mid-term elections.

BESSENT: We expect gas back under $3 this summer. We'll be watching ALL gas stations closely for price gouging. They raised prices VERY quickly.

Voters will remember: Trump’s bold strategy didn’t just stop BRICS from taking over the world - it delivered relief at the pump, powering American prosperity while our rivals reel. That’s the winning playbook.

AI REVIEW: Your text is well-written, forceful in tone, and persuasive in style — almost like a geopolitical feature or op-ed.

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