This is something that’s been bothering me lately, because I see it abused so often by influencers and pundits - so I thought I’d write about it. I hope this helps.

People often make the mistake of believing that the Government or people of an entire nation can be defined and pigeonholed by the actions or the words of its most fringe or radical groups. Nothing could be further from the truth.

For example, would you define the Government of America, currently run by the conservative Trump administration, based on the actions of Antifa, the leading radical left-wing Communist group in the US? I think not. Is this how you see America?

I believe this misconception is one of the leading ways that propagandists today use to try to vilify an entire nation based on the ideology of a small group. They say things like “Israel is” or “America is” or “Qatar is” whatever based on the words or actions of one small faction or party. Sorry, but we are NOT all the same.

Political landscapes in countries can be quite complex and most countries have numerous political factions battling for control - even right here in America. Let’s take a look at the political landscape and political ideologies waging battle in countries that are in the news lately.

Israel’s political landscape is highly diverse, with tensions often rooted in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel’s fragmented political system allows small radical parties to gain influence, especially in coalition governments.

On the far-left, Israel has Communist-rooted, Arab-Jewish parties advocating for socialism and even the dissolution of the Jewish state altogether - on the other end, there are ultra-religious parties that advocate for annexation of the West Bank.

Qatar is an absolute monarchy with significant political power concentrated in the ruling family. Inside, there are tensions related to radical Islam.

There are more radical Salafi factions in Qatar that advocate for a return to an early harsh form of Islam, often opposing the more modernist policies of the Qatari ruling class. These factions sometimes criticize the Qatari government’s diplomatic and reform efforts.

Muslim Brotherhood factions in Qatar are in conflict with the government, which has supported more moderate interpretations of Islam.

There are also extremist Jihadi groups in Qatar that support al-Qaeda and ISIS, while the Qatar government denies active support.

Saudi Arabia is a strict monarchy governed by Wahhabi Islam. While the kingdom has worked to modernize and moderate under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, there are still several fringe factions that oppose his reforms.

Saudi Arabia’s political spectrum is defined by the tension between religious traditionalists and modernizing technocrats.

On one end are hardline clerics who wish to preserve the old Wahhabi order — strict social codes, gender segregation, and deep clerical influence over daily life. More radical elements within the Wahhabi sect advocate for stricter interpretations of Sharia law.

This includes hardline clerics who oppose any form of modernization or reform and those who engage in jihadist activities. Saudi Arabia has been a breeding ground for Jihadis, particularly al-Qaeda. Saudi authorities have fought to suppress these factions, but the ideas still circulate within certain circles.

On the other, there is the ambitious Vision 2030 camp, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which pushes for rapid modernization, diversification of the economy, and social reforms. The struggle between modernity and tradition defines the evolving Saudi state.

Communist China is a one-party state ruled by the Communist Party of China (CPC) - and all political dissent is heavily suppressed. While the government exerts complete control over political life, there are a number of radical and fringe groups, often with separatist, religious, or ideological motivations.

On one side you have the hard-liners, the old Maoist Communist Party extremists who want to purge all capitalist reforms in the country - and on the opposite extreme you have pro-market and pro-tech factions favoring global integration and more business-friendly reforms.

The new “Maoists” want a return to class struggle and strict authoritarian control. China’s internal politics reflects a tug-of-war between a “populist” coalition and an “hardliner” Communist coalition.

Communist Venezuela’s political landscape remains one of the most polarized in the Western Hemisphere.

On one extreme stands the Chavista movement, rooted in Hugo Chávez’s Bolivarian Revolution and sustained by Nicolás Maduro’s Communist government. This faction combines Communism and state control over major industries - and uses harsh authoritarian measures to defend the revolution.

On the opposite side are the opposition forces, a broad coalition ranging from moderate reformists to free-market conservatives. They advocate for the restoration of freedom and closer ties with the West.

The struggle in Venezuela can be understood as a gulf between two extremes: on one side, an authoritarian style of Communist governance, like the old Maoists, characterized by restrictions on freedom of speech and political differences; on the other side, a constitutional republic with representative democracy based on capitalism, individual freedoms, including freedom of speech and religion.

The gulf between these extremes — a country run by authoritarian, atheist Communism OR a constitutional democratic capitalist republic with freedom of movement, speech and religion - defines the struggle in Venezuela.

In fact, it basically defines the struggle around the world. I hope I’ve shown you that we are not all the same!

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.