President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu gave a press conference yesterday and revealed plans for Gaza and the Middle East. President Trump caused a huge uproar by recommending that the US 'take over' the Gaza Strip. The media and the swamp is spinning this every way they can - and, of course, calling America the great OCCUPIERS.

Let’s look at excerpts of what he actually said in context and what I think it means for America, Israel and the Middle East.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Today I'm delighted to welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu back to the White House. It's a wonderful feeling and a wonderful event. He's the first foreign head of state to visit during our administration. We had great victories together four years ago, not so many victories over the past four years, however.

In my first term, the Prime Minister and I forged a tremendously successful partnership that brought peace and stability to the Middle East. Together, we defeated ISIS, we ended the disastrous Iran nuclear deal, one of the worst deals ever made, and imposed the toughest ever sanctions on the Iranian regime. We starved Hamas and Iran's other terrorist proxies, and we starved them like they had never seen before, resources and support disappeared for them.

I recognized Israel's capital, opened the American embassy in Jerusalem and got it built at a price that nobody has seen for years. It's beautiful, all Jerusalem stone right from nearby and it's something that's very special.

We recognized Israeli’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights - something that they talked about for years and they weren't able to get it. And I got it done. And with the historic Abraham Accords, we achieved the most significant Middle East peace agreements in half a century.

And I really believe that many countries will soon be joining this amazing peace and economic development transaction. The Abraham Accords are really a big economic development transaction. I think we're going to have a lot of people signing up very quickly. Unfortunately for four years, nobody signed up. Nobody did anything for four years except in the negative.

Unfortunately, the weakness and incompetence of those past four years, the grave damage around the globe that was done, including in the Middle East, caused grave damage all over the globe. The horrors of October 7th would never have happened if I were president, the Ukraine and Russia disaster would never have happened if I were president.

Over the past months, Israel has endured a sustained aggressive and murderous assault on every front, but they fought back bravely. You see that and you know that. What we have witnessed is an all-out attack on the very existence of a Jewish state in the Jewish homeland. The Israelis have stood strong and united in the face of an enemy that has kidnapped, tortured, raped and slaughtered innocent men, women, children and even little babies.

I want to salute the Israeli people for meeting this trial with courage and determination and unflinching resolve. They have been strong.

In our meetings today, the prime minister and I focused on the future, discussing how we can work together to ensure Hamas is eliminated and ultimately restore peace to a very troubled region.

What has happened in the last four years [under Biden] has not been good. I want to thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for working closely with my transition team and special envoy Steve Witkoff. What a good job he’s done. Proud of you, you've done a fantastic job.

The only reason the Palestinians want to go back to Gaza right now is they have no alternative. It's right now a demolition site. Virtually every building is down. The people in Gaza are living under fallen concrete that's very dangerous and very precarious. The US will take over the Gaza Strip. We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out. We’ll create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area. Do a real job, do something different.

I'm hopeful that this ceasefire could be the beginning of a larger and more enduring peace that will end the bloodshed and killing once and for all.

Together, America and Israel will renew the optimism that shines so brightly. Just four years ago, it was really a bright, beautiful light. We will restore calm and stability to the region and expand prosperity opportunity and hope to our nations and for all people of the Middle East, including the Arab and Muslim nations.

Very important. We want the Arab and Muslim nations to have peace and have tranquility and have great lives.

PM NETANYAHU: Thank you, Mr. President. You are the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House.

You also brokered the groundbreaking Abraham Accords in which Israel made peace with four Arab states. We did this in four months. Nothing had happened before for a quarter of a century. But in four months, we were able working together under your leadership to have four historic peace accords. And now, now in the first days of your second term, you picked up right where you left off. Your leadership helped bring our hostages home. Among them, American citizens.

You freed up munitions that have been withheld from Israel, they had been withheld from Israel in the midst of a seven front war for our existence. And you just freed it. You ended unjust sanctions against law abiding Israeli citizens. You boldly confronted the scourge of antisemitism. You stopped funding, as you just said, international organizations like UNRWA that support and fund terrorists.

And today, you renewed the maximum pressure campaign against Iran. Ladies and gentlemen, all this in just two weeks. Can we imagine where we'll be in four years? I can. I know you can, Mr. President.

For our part, we in Israel have been pretty busy too. Since the horrendous October 7th attack, we've been fighting our common enemies and changing the face of the Middle East.

On that infamous day, Hamas monsters savage - savagely murdered innocent people, including more than Americans. They beheaded men. They raped women. They burned babies alive. And they took people hostage to the dungeons of Gaza. And after this worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust, Iran and its henchmen in the Middle East were absolutely ecstatic.

Haniyeh praised the massacre. Sinwar said that Israel was finished. Nasrallah boasted that Israel was - here's what he said, "is feeble as a spider's web". Well, Mr President, Haniya is gone. Sinwar is gone. Nasrallah is gone. We've devastated Hamas. We decimated Hezbollah. We destroyed Assad's remaining armaments.

And we crippled Iran's air defenses. And in doing this, we've defeated some of America's worst enemies. The Bible says that the people of Israel shall rise like lions. And boy, did we rise. But as we discussed, Mr President, to secure our future and bring peace to our region, we have to finish the job.

Mr. President, your willingness to think outside the box with fresh ideas will help us achieve all these goals. And I've seen you do this many times. You cut to the chase. You see things others refuse to see. You say things others refuse to say. And then, after the jaws drop, people scratch their heads. And they say, you know, he's right. And this is the kind of thinking that enabled us to bring the Abraham Accords.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much, Bibi. Very nice. We’ll take questions now. [I edited the answers to shorten them.]

TRUMP: I do see the United States in a long-term ownership position in Gaza and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East, and maybe the entire Middle East. And everybody I've spoken to - this was not a decision made lightly -everybody I've spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land, developing and creating thousands of jobs.

All you see right now in Gaza is death and destruction and rubble and demolished buildings falling all over. It's just a terrible, terrible sight. I've studied it - I've studied this very closely over a lot of months, and I've seen it from every different angle. And it's a very, very dangerous place to be and it's only going to get worse. I think it's something that could change history and it's worthwhile really pursuing this avenue.

This decision doesn't mean anything about a two-state or a one-state or any other state. It means that we want to give people a chance at life. They have never had a chance at life because the Gaza Strip has been a hellhole for people living there. It's been horrible. Hamas has made it so bad, so bad, so dangerous, so unfair to people.

And by doing what I'm recommending that we do, we think we're going to bring perhaps great peace to long beyond this area. And I have to stress, this is not just for Israel, this is for everybody in the Middle East - Arabs, Muslims - this is for everybody.

You can't keep doing the same mistake over and over again. Gaza is a hellhole and it was even before the bombing started frankly. And we're going to give people a chance to live in a beautiful community that's safe and secure. And I think you're going to see tremendous - a tremendous outflowing of support.

I can tell you, I spoke to other leaders of countries in the Middle East and they love the idea. They say it would really bring stability and what we need is stability.

I also want Iran to be peaceful and successful. But they can’t have money to make nuclear weapons or support Hamas & Hezbollah or any form of terror. And I say this to Iran who is listening very intently, I would love to be able to make a great deal, a deal where you can get on with your lives. Iranians are incredible people. Industrious, beautiful, just an unbelievable group of people in Iran. And I know them well. I have many friends from Iran and many friends that are Americans from Iran. And they're very proud of Iran.

I really want to see peace. But Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. It's very simple. They cannot have a nuclear weapon. And if I think that they will have a nuclear weapon, despite what I just said, I think that's going to be very unfortunate for them.

If on the other hand, they can convince us that they won't, and I hope they can. It's very easy to do. It's actually very easy to do. I think they're going to have an unbelievable future.

The Middle East is an incredible place, so vibrant - it's just one of the really beautiful places. And with great people. And I think a lot of bad leadership has taken place in the Middle East that has allowed this to happen.

It's just terrible. And that includes on the American side, by the way. We should have never gone in there a long time ago, spent trillions of dollars and created so much death.

I envision a world in Gaza - people living there, the world's people. I think we'll make that into an international, unbelievable place. I think the potential in the Gaza Strip is unbelievable. And I think the entire world, representatives from all over the world will be there and they'll live there. Palestinians also. Palestinians will live there, many people will live there. But they've tried the other and they've tried it for decades and decades and decades. It's not going to work. It didn't work. It will never work. And you have to learn from history. History has - you know, you just can't let it keep repeating itself.

We have an opportunity to do something that could be phenomenal. And I don't want to be cute. I don't want to be a wise guy. But Gaza could be the Riviera of the Middle East, magnificent. But more importantly than that is the people that have been absolutely destroyed, that live there now, can live in peace in a much better situation. Because right now they are living in hell. And those people will now be able to live in peace. We'll make sure that it's done world class.

It will be wonderful for the people. Palestinians, Palestinians mostly we're talking about. And I have a feeling that despite them saying no, I have a feeling that the King in Jordan and that the general President [Sisi] in Egypt will open their hearts and will give us the kind of land that we need to get this done, and people can live in harmony and in peace.

Thank you all, very much. Thank you. Thank you very much. Thank you.

There are beautiful beaches at Gaza but nobody can use them safely any more because Hamas flows raw sewage into the sea and it causes 25% of all disease. And, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

It’s rubble containing undetonated bombs and underneath are hundreds of tunnels that house terrorists who transport drugs, people & weapons. WHAT A MESS.

So, that’s what was said at the press conference. David Friedman, the former Ambassador to Israel responded with this:

TSAFATI: “President Trump is not talking about Hamas staying in power. He's not even talking about the Palestinian Authority replacing Hamas. He's saying all of the Gazans must leave, they cannot stay there, it's not a safe place. He said there's tons of tunnels and there's ton of tons of bombs that have not exploded yet and it's a demolition site and even the houses that are not destroyed will fall apart. He said they deserve better so let's build for them in other towns and cities where they can have a good life. He said why would they want to come back if we can give them a better life elsewhere. Ever since Hamas took control it's all about death all the time. Hamas is killing people and the media is so evil that the media wants Hamas to stay in power.

Hamas will never surrender. Hamas did what they did because Iran empowered them and President Trump wants to make sure Iran does not give Hamas nuclear power or more weapons.”

DAVID FRIEDMAN, FORMER AMBASSADOR TO ISRAEL: “President Trump’s comments can’t be disputed: When he was president, maximum sanctions were imposed upon Iran and it was on the verge of bankruptcy — it had no money to fund the Houthis, Hezbollah, Hamas and other terror groups.”

Hamas is indeed funded and supplied by Iran and others who hate America & Israel.

HAMAS: “We thank the Islamic Republic of Iran who provided us with weapons, money and other equipment! He gave us missiles to destroy Zionist fortresses, and helped us with standard anti-tank missiles!”

REPORTER: "The Prime Minister (Netanyahu) wants you to strike Iran. That's what he wants."

TRUMP: "You don't know what he wants. What do you know about anything?"

https://x.com/AutismCapital/status/1886917252798407048

LEE SMITH: "The point of Trump’s Abraham Accords was to build an anti-Iran bloc among traditional US regional allies and strip Hamas’ ability to veto peace. Biden's goal was to topple Bibi’s government and return power to Hamas.”

I've studied this issue quite a bit in the past and I believe that the good and faithful Jewish people of Israel can never beat Hamas because the media will not allow it and the demonic puppet masters behind the NWO will not allow it either. Somebody has to take it over and dismantle it before it gets out of control and nobody wants to do it.

Meanwhile, there are many innocents caught in the middle and trapped by Hamas in Gaza. Trump knows this and knows that America is the only one who can clean up this nightmare and give peace to Israel and the Middle East.

Nobody has wanted to take over Gaza, nobody, not even Egypt. Nobody wants to run it. There’s no strategic advantage to doing so. Israel is focused on the West Bank which has religious significance to Jews. They call it Judea and Samaria where so many of the things in the Bible happened. The Jewish people have an attachment to the West Bank - even secular Jews.

Hamas knows they can’t beat Israel militarily. Their goal is that in the long run, the World will turn against Israel and sympathize with the Palestinian people so deeply that Hezbollah, Iran, Hamas and America, the great Satan, will abandon Israel. If Hamas is successful with this PR campaign against Israel, they have a very good chance of beating Israel in the long run. This is what Trump fears. That Hamas will win the propaganda war. And, Trump knows that if Hamas wins the PR war over Israel, their masters in Iran, Russia & China will win the PR war over America - and we can’t let that happen.

People say "I don't care what Hamas is doing in Israel. We should stay out of it. America First."

Koch Libertarians like Massie - who are Democrats in disguise - are the ones saying foolish things like that.

Well - that's short-sighted and just wrong. Because, over the past four years, the same terrorists who control Gaza and regularly bomb Israel are now embedded in our country because Biden let them in across our open border & gave money to Iran to empower them. It’s all connected. Trump wants to protect Israel and bring peace to the region by putting AMERICA’s INTERESTS FIRST.

I believe that Bibi was surprised at the press conference by Trump’s offer for the US to take over Gaza. Why?

Because I remember 4 years ago, during the negotiations for the Abraham Accords, President Trump angrily blamed Bibi for stalling them because he said "I don't think Bibi ever wanted to make peace. I think he just tapped us along. Just tap, tap, tap, you know?” I will never forget that.

The tap, tap, tap refers to Jake Tapper of CNN, I believe. You can figure out the rest. Trump said that Bibi was using the Abraham Accords to campaign on - but had no intention of really following through. That angered Trump.

Whatever the truth is - Trump was not pleased with Bibi back then. I believe that Trump is a true friend to Israel and the Jewish people but he was not happy with Bibi because Trump’s overriding goal is to help ALL people live in PEACE.

I also don’t think Trump was happy that Bibi sucked up to Biden so soon.

TRUMP: “I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi. But I also like loyalty. The first person to congratulate Biden was Bibi. And not only did he congratulate him, he did it on tape."

I think Bibi expected Trump to hand the reins of Gaza back to Bibi after the hostages were all released and Trump said NO. I’m going to take it over this time and get peace done. I do NOT want Hamas in power in any way, shape or form and I want the killing to stop.

You may disagree with me - but everything I’ve seen over the past 8 years tells me I’m correct.

I wonder if Trump wants to build an international campus in Gaza that is PRO-ISRAEL to replace the United Nations and the WEF at Davos. That’s what I’d do.

I know that Israel wants to build a canal through Gaza. Here’s why.

The Ben Gurion Canal project was a proposal in the 1960s by Israel to connect the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea through the southern end of the Gulf of Aqaba.

However, a connection between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea already exists through the Suez Canal - an artificial sea-level waterway in Egypt that offers vessels a direct route between the North Atlantic and the northern Indian oceans, reducing journey distance and time.

The Suez Canal provides the shortest sea route between Asia and Europe and currently handles roughly 12 percent of the world's trade.

The Constantinople International Convention - signed in 1888 by the great European powers of the era - once guaranteed a right of passage via the Suez Canal to all ships during times of war and peace.

However, after the Suez Canal was nationalized in 1956 by then-Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser, Egypt closed off access to the canal on several occasions following the establishment of Israel in 1948 and the violent displacement of Palestinians, also known as the Nakba.

Egypt blocked Israeli vessels from accessing the canal from 1948 until 1950, affecting its ability to trade with East Africa and Asia, and hampering its ability to import oil from the Gulf region. Access to the Suez Canal was closed to all international shipping in 1956, following the Tripartite Aggression against Egypt, which involved an alliance between Israel, the UK and France who sought to regain control of the Suez Canal and remove Nasser from power.

The canal was effectively closed during the conflict, and the situation escalated into a crisis with international and economic ramifications.

The Suez Canal was also closed for an eight-year period in 1967, at the beginning of the Six-Day War, also known as the Arab–Israeli War, which was fought between Israel and a coalition of Arab states (primarily Egypt, Syria, and Jordan).

When all land trade routes were blocked by Arab states, Israel's ability to trade with East Africa and Asia, mainly to import oil from the Persian Gulf, was also severely hampered. An alternative to the Suez Canal, especially one under the authority of Israel, would eliminate the potential use of the Suez Canal and the Straits of Tiran as leverage by Egypt against Israel. The Ben Gurion Canal, if constructed, would rival the Suez Canal and cause a major financial threat to Egypt but - depending on who controlled it - would be a major benefit for the United States and the world.

If it was realized, it would be almost one-third longer than the current 120 mile long Suez Canal, and whoever controls it will have enormous influence over the global supply routes for oil, grain, and shipping.

This tells me that Trump wants America to control all the world’s major shipping routes - including the Panama canal, the Suez canal, the Northwest Passage (Greenland and the Arctic) and a potential Ben Gurion canal.

