To everyone who has been with Trump since the day he came down the escalator, like me, you’ve taken heat for years. You’ve been called every name in the book. You’ve watched people mock the idea that he would lead us through the wilderness and follow through with his mission to restore US to greatness.

But we were right, and they were wrong. Why? Because I believe that God is on our side and He keeps his promises. They don’t. You will know them by their fruits.

President Trump said he would make America strong again, safe again, wealthy again, proud again, self-sufficient again — and healthy and sane again. He said he would bring back religion and faith in God. Those weren’t slogans. They were concrete goals. And for a lot of us who have watched helplessly as we saw our precious country decline for years, those goals mattered.

And when asked this Thanksgiving who was really responsible for this miraculous turnaround - he pointed toward the heavens to our Lord and Savior.

A lot of what people hoped for actually started happening in America. That’s worth noticing — and worth being thankful for. That’s why I trust and love President Trump.

Here is Trump’s message to America - in a way that only he can do.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL! HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL AMERICAN PATRIOTS WHO HAVE WORKED SO HARD TO MAKE OUR COUNTRY GREAT!

Additionally, I would like to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to even those who issued fake Economic Numbers, just prior to the Election, and corrected them yesterday, three weeks late, showing that the GDP was actually 4.3%, versus 3.4%, A RECORD SETTING ERROR, and one so grave that it should be immediately investigated.

“It was just revealed that the REAL Numbers on the Economy, published before the Election, were FAKE, and a correction was issued yesterday by the people in the Government Agency that does these numbers. The American Economy under The Trump Administration is doing FAR BETTER than the good numbers already released.

Third Quarter GDP Growth has now been corrected to be 4.3%, instead of 3.4%, a major difference! Why wasn’t the correct number issued before the Election? I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation. This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Also, I would like to wish a very Happy Thanksgiving to all of those people that have worked so hard to bring our Country to the Radical Far Left, those that are looking to change our Court System to that of Sharia, those who want to redistribute Property, so that all of the hardworking people that have built up, over a lifetime, a certain Wealth, will now be forced to distribute it throughout the Country, even to those who refuse to work.

I want to thank the 2% of our Somalian population that have a job, and are actually willing to work, without receiving Government Assistance. These are wonderful American “citizens,” and should be allowed to stay in our Country, and celebrate Thanksgiving with us. The others should be thrown out, immediately, thereby saving the Great State of Minnesota, which has no chance if they are allowed to stay.

I want to commiserate with those Reporters and Citizens who don’t understand filth, dirt, lack of maintenance, and corruption, and are upset with me because I took time out of my very busy schedule to fix the 17 broken windows, numerous chipped and decaying columns, broken, dilapidated, and missing moldings, and lack of a proper plaster and paint job on the White House. It hasn’t been properly painted, or taken care of, for years. I felt strongly that, after being built in 1792, it was time to fix up the White House which is, after all, a primary symbol of our Country. Today, it has never looked better, and will soon have the Ballroom that Presidents have sought for over 150 years.

Most importantly, thank you to the murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes, sizes, and colors, who illegally entered our Country from other countries’ jails, prisons, mental institutions, and places unknown, to rape, plunder, and kill American Citizens in record numbers. They are mostly gone now, brought back to their point of origin and, hopefully, living a beautiful and idyllic life, and promising, ideally, never to kill innocent people again, but we won’t have to worry about that, because they are GONE but, Happy Thanksgiving to them anyway, even though from Faraway Lands. We miss you dearly, but you will never be back, and America will never allow what you have done to us to happen again!”

Don’t you love the way he tells us the unvarnished truth without demonic political correctness and spin?

Here is a list of Trump 2.0 accomplishments that I stole from Childers.

🛂 Border & Immigration

Negative net migration for the first time in 50 years

Nearly 1.2 million illegal aliens deported and more than 3 million migrants left the U.S. (including self-deportations), per DHS; over 1.25 million arrested — including back-to-back all-time ICE agency records in FY2025 (442,640 deportations) and FY2026 (483,200 deportations and 491,000+ arrests since ICE’s creation in 2003)

Catch-and-release ended; 17 consecutive months of zero releases at the border; first fiscal year in history with zero border releases

Record-low border encounters: FY2026 nationwide encounters 379,243, the lowest in CBP history and 88% below the Biden-era peak year

Alien Enemies Act invoked against gangs — first invocation since World War II (1941), only the fourth time since 1798, and the first ever outside a declared war

Temporary Protected Status ended or was not extended for Afghanistan, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Haiti, Honduras, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, South Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen — ending 13 of 17 active designations (~1.1 million beneficiaries), including the largest single-country TPS termination since Congress created the program in 1990 (Venezuela, ~627,750)

Biden’s CHNV parole program ended, cutting temporary legal status and work authorization for about 532,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (March–April 2025) — the largest single humanitarian-parole-program termination in U.S. history

Over 100,000 fraudulent visas revoked; 275,000 illegal aliens removed from Social Security rolls; benefits terminated for 1.4 million illegal aliens; H-1B crackdowns and $100,000 application fees — the most aggressive visa-revocation and benefits-cutoff campaign in modern history

Laken Riley Act signed and aggressively enforced — the first federal law requiring ICE detention of illegal aliens charged with theft, burglary, or shoplifting, and the first bill signed in the second term

DHS says it located 145,000 unaccompanied migrant children previously unaccounted for — the largest federal effort ever to locate previously unaccounted-for unaccompanied migrant children

Built a third-country removal network with at least 31 countries; more than 25,000 migrants were sent to countries other than their own — the most ambitious formal third-country removal network the U.S. has ever built

Sanctuary city funding cuts implemented — the most aggressive federal funding crackdown on sanctuary jurisdictions

DOT emergency-removed 110 CDL training providers from the federal registry, tied to more than 5,000 drivers who failed English-proficiency tests — the largest federal crackdown on non-English-proficient commercial drivers

About 330 miles of new border barrier completed this term

Offered refugee admissions to Afrikaner and other racial-minority South Africans (caps of 17,500 in FY2026 and again in FY2027) — the first U.S. refugee program explicitly opened to Afrikaner and other racial-minority South Africans

📂 Disclosure & Transparency

HHS turned over Fauci’s files from department servers, and Rand Paul published Fauci’s personal diaries — the first time they’ve ever been made public

Gabbard, Ratcliffe, Bondi, and Patel declassified the Crossfire Hurricane binder, the Durham appendix, the ‘Clinton annex,’ and the 2020 House Intel majority report — the largest release of RussiaGate files under any president

Released the remaining JFK, RFK, and MLK assassination files, including about 95,000 new JFK pages and 230,000+ pages on MLK — the most complete release of those files in history

HHS launched its Radical Transparency portal: more than 92,000 NIH, CDC, FDA, and CMS records in one searchable site, about a quarter never before public — the largest one-stop release of HHS records ever

FDA began publishing its secret drug-rejection letters (200+ in the first batch) — the first time the agency has routinely made them public

Just published USAID files showing collusion between the Biden administration and 3rd parties to censor Americans

🧹 Draining the Swamp & Lawfare Reversed

All January 6th-ers pardoned and released from prison with commuted sentences — the largest single-day presidential clemency act since Jimmy Carter’s 1977 Vietnam-draft pardon (1,500+ J6 defendants)

USAID and the “Institute for Peace” closed — shuttering USAID for the first time since President Kennedy created it in 1961 (64 years)

Catholic grandmas who protested abortion clinics pardoned — the first mass presidential pardon of FACE Act abortion-clinic protesters in the law’s 30-year history

John Bolton pleaded guilty to mishandling national-security information (sentencing set for Dec. 4, 2026). John Brennan under investigation. James Comey charged — making him the first former FBI director ever indicted in U.S. history (Sept. 25, 2025)

Signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act (Nov. 19, 2025); DOJ published 3.5 million pages of Epstein files — the first statute requiring a public Epstein-files release, producing 3.5 million pages. Say what you will, but it was the largest document dump in DOJ history

A wave of public-official indictments: Virginia Senate president pro tem Louise Lucas (racketeering and a marijuana enterprise), Florida Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick ($5 million in FEMA disaster money; she has since resigned), Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña and Massachusetts Rep. Francisco Paulino (COVID-loan fraud), and Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke (bribery on a COVID-testing contract)

Overcriminalization executive order (EO 14294) directing agencies to inventory and curb regulatory crimes — the first presidential order directing a government-wide inventory and rollback of regulatory crimes

Southern Poverty Law Center indicted on 11 federal counts of wire fraud, false statements, and money-laundering conspiracy for allegedly funneling more than $3 million in donor funds to extremist-group associates — the first federal criminal indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center in its 55-year history

Federal funding for CPB/NPR/PBS rescinded ($1.1 billion); Corporation for Public Broadcasting wound down — the first full federal defunding and dissolution of CPB since Congress created it in 1967 (58 years)

RussiaGate grand jury set up and running in Florida — the first Florida federal grand jury empaneled to examine the origins of the Russia-collusion probe

Ross Ulbricht, founder of Silk Road, given a full pardon (Jan. 21, 2025) — the first full presidential pardon of a life-sentenced, non-violent dark-web marketplace founder

California Democratic operatives — including a former Newsom chief of staff and Becerra’s former chief of staff — pleaded guilty in a $225,000 campaign-fund fraud case

Education Department workforce cut about 40% (from 3,902 to 1,579), with day-to-day management of nearly 150 programs shifted to other agencies — the largest proportional downsizing of any Cabinet department under Trump and the deepest cut since the department was created in 1979

Pulled more than $4 billion in federal funding from California’s high-speed rail project (July 2025); California later dropped its lawsuit — the largest federal defunding of a single state infrastructure project in a generation

DOGE-driven bureaucracy cuts; IRS IT budget savings of $2B; wasteful contracts eliminated; federal retirement system automated and brought out of a literal coal mine — the first time the federal retirement-paper system was pulled off buried paper and automated

293 executive orders signed in the term (230 in the first year alone — highest first-year total since FDR); 91 memoranda + 198 proclamations

Signed Executive Order 14366 directing the SEC to rip ESG and DEI out of the corporate proxy-voting system — the first presidential order of its kind

Beneficial-ownership reporting requirements killed for U.S. companies and U.S. persons — the first time Treasury/FinCEN permanently exempted U.S. companies and U.S. persons from Corporate Transparency Act beneficial-ownership reporting

Restored the name Fort Bragg, adopted “Gulf of America” for federal use, and restored Mount McKinley in the official U.S. geographic-names system — the first time the Gulf of Mexico was officially renamed in U.S. geographic-names records

Federal ‘boards’ and ‘commissions’ fired and replaced with conservatives

Washington, DC beautified; reflecting pool refinished

$2B sent to rebuild Western North Carolina

🚔 Crime, Drugs & Cartels

Largest one-year homicide drop in U.S. history — murder down 18.5% in 2025 (to 4.1 per 100,000), the biggest decline in FBI records, with the rate tying the 1955–56 low, and murders down another 16.6% through August 2026

Tren de Aragua, MS-13, and other cartels dismantled; international drug cartels designated as foreign terrorist organizations; 12,018 gang-related ICE arrests, including 1,965 MS-13 and 1,553 Tren de Aragua affiliates — the first time in U.S. history transnational drug cartels were designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (Feb. 20, 2025)

DOJ’s 2025 health-care fraud takedown charged 324 defendants in schemes worth more than $14.6 billion. That’s the largest in Justice Department history, more than double the old $6 billion record, and a 2026 takedown charged 455 more over $6.5 billion as of September

Created the National Fraud Enforcement Division, the first new DOJ division in 20 years, which went after more than 160 COVID-loan fraud defendants in 2026’s Operation No Doze

Vice-president-led welfare fraud task force blocking billions; mass fraud arrests; scores of fake home health and autism providers shut down — the most aggressive federal welfare-fraud crackdown in a generation

Two of El Chapo’s sons (Ovidio and Joaquín Guzmán López) in U.S. custody and pleaded guilty; Sinaloa capo “Chapo Isidro” captured with U.S. drone and intelligence support

Fentanyl-linked overdose deaths down 22% in 2025; total overdose deaths down for 18 consecutive months

Antifa designated a domestic terrorist organization — the first president to formally designate Antifa a domestic terrorist organization

National Guard and federal officers surged into Washington, D.C. (Aug. 11, 2025), then Memphis and New Orleans; D.C. homicides fell from 187 in 2024 to 127 in 2025 and were running about a third lower again in 2026 — the first time in U.S. history a president invoked Section 740 of the 1973 D.C. Home Rule Act to take federal control of D.C.’s police

Shield of the Americas launched — a U.S.-led coalition of 15 Western Hemisphere governments targeting cartels — the largest U.S.-led Western Hemisphere anti-cartel coalition ever assembled

Targeted crime operations in major blue cities delivering record-low murders in most metros

HUD’s January 2026 point-in-time count found 698,425 people homeless, down 6.3% from 2025 — the largest one-year drop HUD has recorded

Violent crime (rapes, robberies, assaults) down 9.7% in 2025 — the largest one-year drop in the violent-crime rate since the FBI began nationwide estimates in 1936

Law enforcement officer deaths down 25%

Multiple pedophile rings busted and crazy anarcho-satanists arrested

🕊️ Foreign Policy & Peace

Nicolás Maduro captured — first sitting foreign head of state captured by U.S. forces since Saddam Hussein in 2003, and the first flown to the U.S. for federal prosecution since Manuel Noriega in 1989. Venezuela flipped from thorn in the US’s side to key regional ally

Held the first-ever summit of the US, Chinese, and Russian leaders (Shenzhen, Nov. 19, 2026), something even Roosevelt, Stalin, and Chiang never pulled off, and got Xi and Putin to sign a joint declaration against nuclear war and ICC overreach

Greenland security pact signed with Denmark and Greenland (Sept. 22, 2026), expanding U.S. basing rights and opening the door to oil, gas, and mineral exploration — the most significant expansion of U.S. basing and resource rights in Greenland since the early Cold War

Chinese-linked operators pushed out of the ports at both ends of the Panama Canal — the first time Chinese-linked operators were forced out of the ports at both ends of the canal

Strikes on Houthis, Iranian assets in the Caribbean, and narcoterrorist vessels

Iran’s nuclear capability destroyed + maximum pressure campaign (450+ sanctions designations) — including the first direct U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites and the largest operational B-2 stealth bomber strike in U.S. history (June 2025)

Gaza ceasefire + hostage release secured; 12-Day War (Israel-Iran) ended; multiple additional peace deals/accords (Armenia-Azerbaijan, India-Pakistan, DRC-Rwanda, Cambodia-Thailand, Kosovo-Serbia, Egypt-Ethiopia) — the densest cluster of U.S.-brokered ceasefires and peace accords in decades

Abraham Accords expanded

115 detained Americans released — one of the largest hostage and detainee recovery hauls of any modern presidency

NATO allies leaping toward 5% GDP defense spending — the highest defense-spending benchmark in NATO’s 76-year history (since 1949), more than doubling the 2% target set in 2014

Defunded UNRWA, withdrew from the U.N. Human Rights Council, and imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court officials targeting Americans and Israelis — the most comprehensive simultaneous U.S. campaign against UNRWA, the UNHRC, and the ICC of any presidency

US supported (arranged?) El Salvador military cleanup of Haiti’s gangs

South America shifts rightwards; Europe shifts rightwards

OPEC dismantling

💵 Economy, Jobs & Taxes

One Big Beautiful Bill passed (July 2025) — 2017 tax cuts made permanent, No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime (deduction up to $12,500 / $25,000 joint through 2028), Trump Accounts, senior deductions, and a federal tax credit of up to $1,700 for private-school scholarship donations (starts 2027) — creating the first-ever federal income-tax deductions for tips and overtime pay (2025–2028) and the first federal tax credit for K–12 scholarship donations

1.25 million+ new private-sector jobs since January 2025, even as the federal workforce was cut by about 328,000 — a rare combination of private-sector job growth alongside the steepest federal-workforce cut in the modern BLS record

SNAP / food-stamp enrollment fell from 42.4 million to about 36.4 million (down more than 6 million, or about 14%) after the new work-requirement reforms — the sharpest one-year SNAP drop since the 1996 welfare-reform cuts, and the lowest caseload in 17 years

Trade deficit hit its lowest monthly level since 2009 in October 2025 ($29.4 billion); FY2026 customs duties hit a record $318 billion gross, about $173 billion net after IEEPA-tariff refunds; predatory global tariffs shifted in the U.S.’s favor for the first time in modern history — calendar-year 2025 customs collections hit a record $287 billion (up 192%), and the average effective tariff rate reached 11.4% in October 2025, the highest since 1943

$5T+ in deregulation savings + $215 billion in government efficiency cuts ($1,335 per taxpayer) — the most aggressive one-term deregulatory drive since Reagan

Automatic Trump Accounts opened for nearly 70 million American children, with $1,000 federal seed money for kids born 2025–2028 plus corporate matching — the first universal federally seeded investment (“baby bond”) accounts for American newborns in U.S. history

4.4% GDP growth in Q3 2025 and 4.3% adjusted annualized growth in Q3 2026; 2025 median household income hit a record $87,460 (highest since 1967) and child poverty fell to a historic low of 13.4%

Stock market record highs — the Dow broke 50,000 for the first time (Feb. 2026) and peaked above 54,300, the S&P 500 topped 7,800, and average 401(k) balances hit a record $155,800 in Q2 2026 ($152,500 in Q3)

$500 Obamacare refund checks sent to about 950,000 unsubsidized HealthCare.gov enrollees in 30 states — the first nationwide $500 ACA refund checks to unsubsidized HealthCare.gov enrollees

Federal employment (including the Postal Service) down about 328,000, or roughly 11%, since January 2025 — now the smallest share of American jobs in the modern BLS record (since 1939)

$10T+ in reshored/domestic investments secured

Farmer aid secured; skilled trades and domestic manufacturing (semiconductors, autos, heavy equipment) expanded

🚻 DEI & Gender

NCAA barred anyone born male from women’s teams (Feb. 6, 2025); Supreme Court upheld state laws keeping girls’ and women’s sports for biological females (West Virginia v. B.P.J., June 30, 2026) — the first Supreme Court ruling upholding state laws keeping women’s sports for biological females, and the first NCAA-wide ban on males in women’s competition

Gender ideology extremism curbed in schools, medicine, and government (minors protected from chemical/surgical procedures); girls’ sports protected from creeps

Six major hospital systems — including NYU Langone, UPMC, Texas Children’s, Cleveland Clinic, Connecticut Children’s, and Mount Sinai — agreed to stop “gender-affirming” procedures for patients under 19; NYU paid $8.5 million and UPMC $950,000 — the largest cluster of major U.S. hospital systems ever to agree, under federal pressure, to stop “gender-affirming” procedures for minors

DEI discrimination banned in federal contracting and agencies; race-based hiring ended — revoking LBJ’s 60-year-old affirmative-action mandate (Executive Order 11246, signed in 1965)

DEI outlawed for college admissions; colleges’ patent revenue shared with taxpayers who funded it — the first-ever requirement that colleges share federally funded patent revenue with taxpayers

Six universities — Columbia, Brown, Cornell, Northwestern, UVA, and UNC — settled antisemitism and race-discrimination probes; the paid deals total about $400 million (Columbia $221 million, Northwestern $75 million, Cornell $60 million, Brown $50 million); Harvard is still in court — including the largest EEOC public settlement in nearly 20 years ($21 million of Columbia’s $221 million deal)

Treasury/IRS proposed stripping tax-exempt status from schools that use race in admissions, scholarships, or other programs — a net that could reach 18,000 schools — the most sweeping proposed crackdown on race-based preferences at tax-exempt schools (up to 18,000 institutions)

Education Department’s “Do No Harm” rule: college programs whose graduates earn less than high-school-only workers (or, for graduate programs, less than bachelor’s-degree holders) risk losing federal student-loan access — the first federal student-loan eligibility rule tying college programs to a high-school-earnings floor

⚡ Energy

EPA fully rescinded the 2009 Endangerment Finding and repealed federal greenhouse-gas standards for cars and trucks — estimated savings over $1.3 trillion — the first rescission of a Clean Air Act greenhouse-gas endangerment finding (after 17 years), billed by EPA as the largest single deregulatory action in U.S. history

Energy dominance unleashed: National Energy Emergency declared; 6,000+ drilling permits approved (55% increase); 13.1 million acres opened for coal leasing; record LNG exports (>100 million tons); nuclear projects advancing; major energy export deals ($100B South Korea, $200B Japan); Paris Agreement withdrawal — including the first National Energy Emergency ever declared by a U.S. president

U.S. remains a net petroleum exporter, with record production and exports at all-time highs

Congress and Trump used the Congressional Review Act a record 22 times in 2025 — more than all previous presidents combined in a single year — including a June 12 repeal of California’s EV-sales mandate and clean-truck waivers

Five advanced nuclear pilot reactors reached criticality in summer 2026 under a new DOE fast-track program, including Oklo’s Groves reactor in Texas — the first on private land

Western Hemisphere oil realignment: a major Venezuela oil agreement (including a 35% U.S. stake and preferential offtake) after Maduro’s capture, plus expanding Guyana production — an unprecedented U.S. government equity and preferential-offtake deal in Venezuelan oil (35% stake)

Trump announced Taiwan will buy 30% of the Alaska LNG pipeline’s gas — about 6 million tons a year for 20 years

Trump told us they were keeping gas prices artificially high until after mid-terms and he was right - they are now down double digits and falling to record lows

⚖️ Courts & 2A

Supreme Court effectively overruled the 91-year-old Humphrey’s Executor precedent (June 29, 2026, 6–3, Trump v. Slaughter), upholding the president’s constitutional authority to fire independent-agency commissioners like those at the FTC at will — ending nearly a century of New Deal-era insulation shielding federal agency heads from presidential removal

Historic Second Amendment winning streak: the Supreme Court struck down Hawaii’s ban on carrying guns onto businesses open to the public (Wolford v. Lopez, 6–3) and unanimously narrowed federal drug-user gun bans (United States v. Hemani, 9–0), while the en banc Third Circuit struck down New Jersey’s AR-15 and large-capacity-magazine bans and the Fifth Circuit struck down the federal 18-to-20 handgun purchase ban — the first en banc federal appeals ruling post-Bruen to invalidate a state “assault weapons” and magazine ban

After the One Big Beautiful Bill zeroed the $200 NFA tax, DOJ/ATF stopped requiring federal registration and pre-approval for suppressors, short-barreled rifles and shotguns, and certain other NFA items nationwide (Oct. 9, 2026) — the biggest federal rollback of the National Firearms Act since its enactment in 1934 (92 years ago)

Supreme Court upheld state bans on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors (United States v. Skrmetti, 6–3), restored parents’ religious opt-outs from LGBTQ schoolbooks (Mahmoud v. Taylor, 6–3), struck down Colorado’s talk-therapy ban (Chiles v. Salazar, 8–1), upheld online porn age verification (Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton, 6–3), cleared states to strip Planned Parenthood of Medicaid funds (Medina, 6–3), and ruled unanimously for religious charities and pro-life centers (Catholic Charities and First Choice, both 9–0) — the broadest term-by-term conservative social-and-religious-liberty sweep on the Roberts Court

Supreme Court repeatedly intervened on the emergency docket to clear Trump’s agenda — allowing Big Bend border-wall waivers (Mullin v. Friends of the Ruidosa Church), third-country deportations (DHS v. D.V.D.), Venezuelan TPS and CHNV parole terminations, Education Department and agency RIFs (McMahon, AFGE), DOGE access to federal data (SSA v. AFSCME), the transgender military ban (Shilling), biological-sex passport markers (Orr), and agency-head removals (Wilcox, Boyle) — the highest emergency-docket stay win rate for an administration in modern Court history

Supreme Court held that federal district judges lack authority to issue nationwide injunctions (Trump v. CASA, June 27, 2025, 6–3) — curbing a more than 60-year practice of universal injunctions dating back to 1963

Supreme Court struck down Louisiana’s second majority-Black congressional district as an unconstitutional racial gerrymander (Louisiana v. Callais, 6–3), killed federal caps on political-party coordinated campaign spending (NRSC v. FEC, 6–3), and gave candidates standing to sue over state ballot-counting rules (Bost v. Illinois, 7–2) — a landmark rollback of race-based congressional redistricting under the Voting Rights Act

Major federal Circuit Court victories cleared lower-court blocks: the Fourth Circuit unanimously restored Trump’s anti-DEI executive orders (NADOHE), backed DOGE data access (AFT v. Bessent), and tossed state suits over probationary firings (Maryland v. USDA); the D.C. Circuit killed Judge Boasberg’s deportation-flight contempt inquiry (J.G.G.) and kept National Guard troops in D.C. pending appeal; the Fifth Circuit tossed an anti-DEI injunction built on AI-hallucinated law (Jackson Federation of Teachers); and the Federal Circuit stayed an injunction against Trump’s 10% Section 122 tariffs

🏭 Trade & Industry

Pentagon–MP Materials partnership (price floor, offtake, equity, and a Texas magnet plant) to break China’s grip on rare-earth magnets — an unprecedented Pentagon industrial deal combining a ~15% preferred-equity stake, a $110/kg price floor, and a 10-year offtake guarantee

Semiconductor onshoring pushed forward: Taiwan committed $250 billion in U.S. chip, AI, and energy investment; TSMC a $100 billion U.S. expansion; the U.S. took an $8.9 billion equity stake in Intel — the first U.S. government equity stake in a major American chipmaker ($8.9 billion, about 9.9% of Intel)

Nippon Steel’s purchase of U.S. Steel closed only after the United States took a “golden share” giving the president veto rights over plant closures, job offshoring, and headquarters moves (June 18, 2025) — the first-ever U.S. government “golden share” governance stake imposed through a CFIUS national-security deal

Reciprocal trade deals locked in with Indonesia (Feb. 19, 2026) and Thailand (Nov. 2026) — Thailand eliminates tariffs on 99% of U.S. exports and committed to buy an additional $2.6 billion a year in U.S. farm products — plus framework deals with the U.K., EU, Japan, Vietnam, and India — the most sweeping reciprocal-tariff renegotiation of U.S. trade relationships in a generation

Brought back Jensen Huang to Nvidia and revealed the latest hoax to destroy the American chip industry

🪖 Military & Veterans

Launched Golden Dome, a multilayered missile shield for the homeland, with sensors and interceptors on land, at sea, and in space. The One Big Beautiful Bill funded it at $24.4 billion, about 90% of it already on contract, the first operational site is at Fort Story, Virginia, and initial capability is promised for summer 2028

“War Department” returns

Transgender enlistment barred; DEI eliminated across military and federal agencies — the most comprehensive purge of DEI and gender ideology from the U.S. military in the all-volunteer era

VA backlog reduced 60%; 3 million disability claims processed; 51,936 homeless veterans housed; benefits restored for vaccine-mandate discharges — breaking 3 million annual claims for the first time in VA history in FY2025 (3,001,734) and setting an all-time record in FY2026 (3,111,399)

Record military recruitment goals met; largest military investment in decades with AI integration; F-47 sixth-generation fighter unveiled — the Air Force’s first sixth-generation fighter

Hegseth imposed uniform dress and physical mandates across the services. No more beardos or fat generals.

🗳️ Elections

DOJ/FBI seized Fulton County 2020 ballots (January 2026); investigation ongoing — the first federal seizure of a county’s 2020 election ballots

Election integrity and citizenship verification measures expanded nationwide; USPS program pending; SAVE Act drafted and run at Congress several times — the most aggressive federal push for citizenship verification in federal elections in modern history

💻 Tech, Crypto, AI & Travel

TSA ended the post-9/11 “shoes off” rule at airport checkpoints (July 2025) — ending a 19-year nationwide checkpoint mandate in place since August 2006

TikTok’s U.S. operations moved into an American-majority joint venture (deal closed Jan. 22–23, 2026); ByteDance’s stake capped at 19.9% — the first forced restructuring of TikTok into a U.S.-majority joint venture, capping ByteDance at 19.9%

Crypto regulatory framework via GENIUS Act; Strategic Bitcoin Reserve created; Operation Choke Point 2.0 ended — the first major federal cryptocurrency statute signed into U.S. law (July 2025) and the nation’s first Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (March 2025)

Launched the Genesis Mission, putting America’s national labs to work on AI-driven science, with a goal of doubling U.S. scientific productivity within a decade. In its first year it launched 297 research projects at 369 institutions, lined up $2.5 billion in AI tools and computing from private partners, and brought its first AI supercomputer online at Oak Ridge in under a year

Signed an executive order (April 2026) to open a Right-to-Try pathway for psychedelic treatments for serious mental illness, including for veterans — the first presidential order opening a Right-to-Try pathway for psychedelic treatments, including for veterans

FAA rolled out the SMART AI air-traffic tool in the Washington region (DCA, Dulles, and BWI) — the first operational AI air-traffic tool in the national capital region

Massive AI, space, infrastructure, and nuclear investment projects, many (if not most) funded by foreign governments using their taxpayers’ money.

💊 Health, MAHA & COVID Accountability

Massive firings at CDC, FDA, and NIH of sold-out scientists; Ralph Baric forced to retire; DOJ/FBI inquiry into the COVID lab-leak cover-up expanded to Fauci and other virus scientists; former Fauci adviser David Morens pleaded guilty to concealing federal records; even some arrests — the first federal criminal guilty plea by a former Fauci adviser in the COVID lab-leak cover-up, and the first DOJ/FBI inquiry to reach Fauci himself

NIAID virus-ecology chief Vincent Munster, whose 2019 email proposed making a SARS-like virus more infectious and was listed on EcoHealth’s Wuhan DEFUSE pitch, was indicted for smuggling 113 vials of mpox and other samples from Congo and lying to Customs

MAHA reforms launched: Presidential Commission established; Most Favored Nation drug pricing with 16+ major pharma companies; 8 artificial food dyes phased out (40%+ industry compliance); Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act; marijuana reclassified to Schedule III; childhood vaccine schedule revised from 72 to 11 consensus shots; expanded IVF access; $50M autism initiative; new whole-foods dietary guidelines — moving certain medical-marijuana products to Schedule III in the first federal scheduling shift since the Controlled Substances Act passed in 1970 (56 years)

Banned federal funding of dangerous gain-of-function research: executive order in May 2025, government-wide policy issued July 2026, effective January 2027 — the first government-wide U.S. ban on federal funding of dangerous gain-of-function research

Withdrew from WHO — the first completed U.S. exit since helping found the WHO in 1948, making the U.S. the only nation ever to formally withdraw

Prescription drug prices posted the largest one-year drop since 1963 (down 4.5% as of September 2026) and the steepest six-month drop since BLS began tracking in 1947

None of this means everything is perfect. No country ever is. But for millions of Americans, the direction changed. Streets feel safer. The military looks stronger. People look happier and filled with faith and hope. And there’s a renewed sense of purpose and joy that it’s okay to be glad you’re American. And that is something definitely worth being thankful for. Happy Thanksgiving and give praise to God!

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