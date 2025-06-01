President Trump shared a post from a follower that basically said Biden has been dead for 5 years and what you are seeing are stand-ins, clones and AI-generated versions.

I'm sure he did it to troll - but I can't help but believe this could easily be true.

Remember all those "weird" versions of tall Biden and stumbling Biden and whispering Biden and screaming Biden and chuckling Biden that we've all been subjected to over the years?

Remember the basement he hid in and those weird pics of him in sunglasses on the beach?

Remember how he never took questions and rarely made impromptu appearances, and when he did, he was quickly taken away? Remember that "emergency" visit to the hospital that was quickly buried and explained away?

Yeah, all of that screams "Weekend at Bernie's" to me.

If true, that would explain why the Democrats decided now to announce Biden’s terminal cancer diagnosis and why Jake Tapper of CNN released a tell-all book admitting that the fake news covered up Biden’s dementia.

Tapper is now making the media rounds saying that Biden, and Biden alone, was responsible for the open border, the inflation and all the failed policies. What a perfect way to let Biden be the fall guy for all the failures of the Democrat party so you can now “rebuild anew” for 2026 and 2028?

Yet, we all know now that Biden didn’t even know what was going on most of the time and key Obama-led staffers were signing his executive orders and pardons with the “autopen” and allegedly even taking pay-offs for doing so.

The timing of all these things is no coincidence.

WHERE IS THE REAL JOE BIDEN?

PS: There was an episode in 1963 on Outer Limits called "100 Days of the Dragon" that predicted that the Communists (CIA) would create an imposter clone of the President and use him as a Manchurian candidate. I just watched it last night! That episode was some 70 years ago. I think it can easily be done today - lest you think this is just some outlandish conspiracy. Just saying...

