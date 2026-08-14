Yesterday, August 13, 2026, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Vice President JD Vance released another report on the massive exploitation of welfare and healthcare programs in America. This time they focused on bogus “gender affirming” care for children...

The 64-page report titled Wolves in White Coats: How Doctors and Hospitals Pushed and Profited from the Fraud of Gender Medicine reveals that more than 225 hospitals and health systems made more than $50 MILLION in profit by building pediatric gender programs nationwide and exploiting insurance billing codes. They used diagnoses like “endocrine disorder, unspecified” and “precocious puberty” to get coverage to perform these disgusting procedures in minors. In other words, they mutilated children for profit.

JD VANCE: “It turns out that convincing vulnerable children to reject their gender can create patients for life, earning hospitals tens of thousands of dollars in additional revenue per child. For years now, some hospitals and healthcare providers have been subjecting children to horrific, experimental treatments in service of radical gender ideologies.

Today, thanks to the Wolves in White Coats report released by the HHS, we know why: profit. It turns out that convincing vulnerable children to reject their gender can create patients for life, earning hospitals tens of thousands of dollars in additional revenue per child.

The report contains deeply disturbing allegations, and I encourage every American and every parent, to read it. More than just pushing these procedures on kids, hospitals and providers may have been defrauding Medicaid and private insurers by using misleading or fraudulent billing codes to get insurance to cover the costs.

People were getting wealthy by DOING these procedures on kids, LYING about medical implications, and collecting REWARDS!”

More than 225 hospitals and health systems built pediatric gender programs. Then they HID what they were doing to kids behind FALSE billing codes.

• $50 MILLION in puberty blockers were billed under E34.9 — “Endocrine Disorder, Unspecified”

• More than $11 MILLION found billed as “precocious puberty” for kids aged 13-17.

That’s not a paperwork error. That’s how you hide the abuse you inflicted on children.

These providers created lifelong patients (hormones, surgeries, follow-up care) - with average costs for such treatments far exceeding routine pediatric care (tens of thousands to over $100,000 per patient in some estimates cited).

This is just the tip of the fraud iceberg. The Trump team (Vance, Oz, Marco, RFK Jr. DOGE, Turner and others) have found over $230 BILLION in fraud across every Government taxpayer-funded program since January 20, 2025 and stopped fraudulent payments of over $56 BILLION in ALL of these programs:

Autism Care

Behaviorial Care

Birth Tourism

Community-Based Senior Programs

Public Housing

Homeless Camp and Services Funding

Childcare/Daycare

Hospice Care

Skin Grafts

Durable medical equipment (DME)

Personal Care

Addiction & Treatment Programs

Sober Housing and Sober Care

SNAP/food Stamps

Gender-Affirming Surgeries & Puberty Blockers

Across all the investigations, they found BILLIONS of our taxpayer dollars are being dispersed to dead people or to people with fake social security numbers or to “ghost children” or “ghost seniors” - inflating attendance rosters with real or fabricated children or adults who never actually attended the daycare center or hospice care or treatment center —to drain state block subsidies.

That’s the same scam they use in election fraud - where James O’Keefe has uncover video proving that they just MAKE UP VOTERS in Minneapolis by “vouching.” One legal voter can vouch for 8 illegal voters with no ID. It’s on video! All you need is 5,000 fraudsters to make up 40,000 votes! WATCH:

Vance and Secretary Kennedy confirmed they have officially referred the hospitals and clinics in the report on Gender Care Abuse to the DOJ and HHS Inspector General. THIS IS CHILD ABUSE.

RFK JR: “Children are patients, not profit centers. Our new Wolves in White Coats report raises serious questions about pediatric gender medicine, financial incentives, and insurance billing.”

Federal enforcement agencies have uncovered billions of dollars in potential fraud, improper payments, and administrative exploitation across Medicaid, Medicare, housing, SNAP, and childcare programs since January 2025.

In addition, they have uncovered that our current Medicaid system actually enables addiction and homelessness and REWARDS relapse. Remember that ObamaCare expanded Medicaid to give free addictive drugs and pain meds to millions of young people. On top of that, Democrats opened the borders wide and let opioids (heroin, fentanyl) flood our country. Then, they created millions of addicts and then they pay people to keep them that way for money and votes!

We need to change that!

SCOTT TURNER: “75% of our homeless are addicted to drugs and 78% suffer from mental illness. Housing alone isn’t enough to fix it. This is a crisis of addiction and mental illness. Treat it like one.

Providing addicts with housing without treatment is DEADLY — and we learned that the hard way.”

RFK JR: “Since 2000, drug-related deaths have claimed the lives of more than one million Americans. On any given night, more than 770,000 Americans experience homelessness.

The status quo rewards relapse — the Trump Administration is changing that. The status quo isn’t working — so the Trump Administration is taking action.

A rehab that treats an addict for 28 days or 30 days will actually make twice the money from us — from Medicaid — if the addict relapses. If you actually help that addict, and make sure they are sober and in a program and they never come back to you, you actually get penalized by Medicaid for that. So, these are perverse incentives (created by ObamaCare) that we are trying to correct.”

SARA CARTER: “In a nation as great as ours, no child should be exposed to the dangers of narcotics, no child should be living homeless on the streets. We believe that treatment MUST come first with housing. It places a premium on evidence-based treatment that promotes sustained recovery, accountability, self-sufficiency, social connectedness, as well as family and community reintegration.”

Finally, due to the bad SCOTUS ruling on birthright citizenship, Marco Rubio and the U.S. Department of State have decided to take matters into their own hands and launched the Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force to stop fraud and abuse there!

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the task force has already revoked over 600 visas from foreign nationals worldwide who misrepresented their travel intent to give birth on U.S. soil. The Trump administration is working to crack down on the commercial networks, visa fraud, and adjacent immigration scams used to facilitate birthright citizenship.

“American citizenship is not for sale!”

How does all this fraud happen? How do these programs get exploited by “new refugees” to our country and the networks of pirates who exploit them? Well, the NGOs and false prophets that have been installed in the “religious” refugee programs are the reason for that! Do you know what’s going on with YOUR church, synagogue and the local Mosque?

Did you know that the head of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS) isn't a Lutheran OR a Christian at all? She's a progressive Communist (atheist) who used to work for Obama & Hillary at the State Department and as Michelle Obama's policy director? In other words, all these "refugee resettlement" operations that pretend to be organizations of faith are false prophets.

They renamed LIRS as "Global Refuge" to further confuse people.

Charlie Kirk got it - that’s why the Islamo-Communists murdered him…

CHARLIE KIRK: "Allow me to explain how the government sanctioned so-called refugee resettlement “non-profits” really work.

These are large companies that make more money from taxpayers the more “refugees” the government lets in. It’s another cog in the mass migration racket. They build in margins for each refugee they resettle, so when we stop admitting people, so does their financing. This represents an existential crisis for them.

So they misrepresent the scriptures, and they emotionally blackmail Americans on Sunday shows and in op-eds to gin up controversy and sob stories to game the refugee programs against our national interests. It’s a financial racket that Trump just slammed shut. We will not be manipulated anymore."

The Lutheran Refugee Resettlement agency (LIRS) hired a progressive Democrat, non-Lutheran, and Michelle Obama's former policy Director, as its President in 2019. That tells you all you need to know.

The ELCA's Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services (LIRS) is one of the largest refugee resettlement agencies in the United States along with Catholic Charities. It was originally founded in 1939 and partners with other resettlement organizations across the country - including some of the largest ones in the Twin Cities and St. Cloud - in Minnesota.

These resettlement "charities" make over $6,000 profit per “refugee” they resettle in America. It's a huge profit center. President Trump's previous policies, including limiting migration from nations that sponsor terror, have put a huge damper in their financial statements.

The ELCA alone boasts of bringing 379,000, mostly Muslim, refugees to America - which translates to $2.2 billion in total revenue. How many of them are you seeing converted to Christianity by the ELCA? NONE.

Many people wonder why Minnesota is home to so many Somali refugees and home to so much welfare fraud? Why do so many Somali refugees end up in Minnesota when they are first brought to OTHER states? Because they MIGRATE to Minnesota after they are first sent to other states because of free everything.

I’m going to illustrate what is going on using Minnesota (which I learned over time on my own) because it is my birth state and I know it. Here’s one example:

A mother from Somalia and her seven kids are on their way to Minnesota, less than two months after they arrived in Phoenix from Somalia:

"We didn't know how to get jobs in Phoenix, and even if we did, we didn't know how we'd get to them," she explained through an interpreter because she didn’t speak English.

In Phoenix, without a car, they found themselves lost: Where were they supposed to get groceries? How did they go about setting up long-overdue doctor's appointments under their new free ObamaCare healthcare program? How would they find work if they had no skills and didn't speak English or Spanish? How would they get around without a car? How would they pay rent after their initial stipend from the U.S. government ran out?

The Somali Association of Arizona stepped in, providing groceries and setting up doctor's appointments for the family. But they couldn't do anything about the fact that the fact that with limited English and no training, they weren't qualified for any jobs.

Worried that her rent would be cut off soon, the Mother decided they should move to Minnesota, where the benefits are excellent and where she, like virtually all Somalis, have family. The program coordinator for the Somali Association of Arizona says that her story is a common one.

As many as half the Somali refugees resettled in Arizona AND other states end up leaving for Minnesota.

The biggest challenge for Somali refugees is finding a job. Even jobs cleaning hotel rooms or washing dishes in a restaurant come with a requirement that applicants speak English — or, unofficially, Spanish. They speak neither. So how did Minnesota become a hub for Somali refugees?

"A lot of Somalis brought here to America moved to Minnesota from other states for jobs. Almost every Somali in Minnesota who came here between 1991 and 1998 worked at the chicken factories in Faribault and Marshall."

Bill Clinton bragged back then that he was responsible for this - he thought Minnesota was too white and didn’t work hard enough. He said that these are the factory jobs that Americans won't do…yes - he said that out loud.

Most say the fraud in Minnesota comes from the power behind Minnesota's "voluntary agencies" - called VOLAGS. These quasi-governmental agencies welcomed the first wave of Somali refugees in the early 1990s, and others soon followed.

It should be noted that none of the VOLAGS are actually really associated with the true teachings of the church, they just hijack the name for political expediency or they have been instrumental in infiltrating certain denominations to take them over for the Communists. The U.S. State Department decides where new refugees (determined by the UN) should end up and it often depends on how many voluntary agencies are in the area to expedite the process.

Here's how the refugee resettlement programs work. The United Nations High Commission on International Refugees selects and "vets" refugees to be distributed to the United States. The US sets an annual refugee cap and the US State Department contracts with voluntary agencies (VOLAGs) to help refugees get settled in their new homes.

Five of the top nine VOLAGs in America are so-called "Christian" non-profits (Catholic Charities, Lutheran Social Services, World Relief Corporation, Church World Service, and Episcopal* Migration Ministries.) The other four are Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, International Rescue Committee, US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, and the Ethiopian Community Development Council.

The primary VOLAGs in Minnesota are:

-Catholic Charities

-International Institute of Minnesota

-Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota

-Minnesota Council of Churches: Refugee Services

-Arrive Ministries

I believe that Lutheran Social Services is associated with the ELCA, not the Missouri Synod or WELS Lutheran church. Minnesota has the highest number of refugees per capita nationwide. With 2 percent of the nation’s population, Minnesota has 13 percent of its refugees. Minnesota is a refugee magnet because Minnesota has what refugees want — jobs, good social welfare programs, and plenty of people from their home countries.

Refugees cost Minnesota taxpayers an estimated $107,000 each in food, housing, education, aid, medical expenses and other services. Communities have no control over the in-flow of refugees, yet they must share the cost of supporting them. And residents often don’t speak out or even ask questions of the process for fear of being called racists.

The VOLAGs work with 350 subcontractors and are paid up to $4,225 per head to resettle refugees in Minnesota. Though they are officially “non-profit” organizations, these quasi-Governmental organizations are profiting from lucrative contracts with the Federal Government to resettle refugees in the United States.

Refugee resettlement is quite profitable. VOLAGs have almost no real responsibilities for these refugees after they are settled. After 4 months, the VOLAG is not even required to know where the refugee lives.

There are multiple ways for these VOLAGs to generate revenue from refugee resettlement:

a. $2,025 per refugee (including children) from the State Department.

b. Up to $2,200 for each refugee by participating in a U.S. DHHS program known as Matching Grant. To get the $2,200, the VOLAG need only show it spent $200 and gave away $800 worth of donated clothes, furniture, or cars.

c. VOLAGs use volunteers to actually solicit the cash and donated goods from the public for them. So not only does the VOLAG meet its matching grant requirement through donations from the public, it uses volunteers to do the fundraising.

d. VOLAGS get volunteers to actually work with the refugees and pay for their own time and transportation, so essentially the VOLAG pockets the entire $4,225 per refugee itself.

d. The VOLAG pockets 25 percent of every transportation loan it collects from refugees it “sponsors”.

e. All VOLAG expenses and overhead are paid by the Federal Government.

f. For their refugee programs, VOLAGs also collect money from all available federal, state and local grant programs.

The irony is that these VOLAGS, which were once organized to serve their local communities, have now really lost much of their original purpose and have become agents for those bringing non-Christians to America. Critics argue they are now no longer private charities but instead well paid subcontractors of the Federal Government.

Catholic Charities has grown into a huge $3.8 billion operation with more than 65,000 employees. Half of its funding–$2 billion–comes from the Federal Government, through the Office of Faith Based Initiatives. 98 percent of Catholic Charities refugee resettlement budget comes from the federal government. 97 percent of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service’s budget comes from the federal government.

I doubt 99.9% of Americans are aware of this.

I pulled these figures from the Minnesota DHS website. This is a summary of actual expenditures for welfare in Minnesota for 2017. Nearly $13 billion per year, or an average benefit of $55,652 per low-income household. Of importance to note are the expenses for Daycare Assistance and PCA Assistance. A total of nearly $25,000 per household.

I left home at 17 and made my own way - I guarantee you that nobody handed me free everything and $55,000 a year to settle in to adulthood!

The Somali community receives 28% of all Minnesota state welfare payments for these programs alone - yet they supposedly account for less than 2% of the population. WHERE is all that money going? Who is NOT receiving benefits in Minnesota that SHOULD?

I am not a trained auditor. But if I can find this information, why can't the professionals? BECAUSE THEY DON'T WANT TO. They purposefully change the program names to make it confusing and misleading. No wonder people love to come to Minnesota. The taxpayers provide such lovely benefits, it's cheaper not to work. If the DHS investigators are correct, and the Minnesota welfare fraud rate is 50-80%, we are talking billions and billions of dollars every year.

This is one of the reasons that President Trump wants to stop mass immigration from terrorist nations, wants to stop nations from sending their criminals to America to be supported by the taxpayer and wants to stop alien criminals from giving birth on American soil and taking advantage of our generosity. COMMON SENSE. This is the reason that the Trump administration is focusing on fraud across the nation. If we eliminated fraud and waste we could literally balance our budget!

Once refugees are situated in welfare-friendly states - they are often trained by these so-called religious NGOs on how to further game the system. This is all part of their indoctrination.

For example, Minnesota, remember the daycare fraud investigation from Fox 9 that revealed suitcases full of cash were leaving the Minneapolis airport for North Africa and the Middle East? Many wondered just how the daycare fraud is perpetrated. Here's what I learned:

1) The so-called "working" parents will apply for daycare assistance for each child. That amounts to a benefit of roughly $1,000 per month, per child. That means a family with 4 children will receive a daycare benefit of $4,000 per month or $48,000 per year, paid for by Minnesota taxpayers.

2) Another "community" member will open a daycare facility. They will hire the MOTHER of the 4 children as an "employee."

3) The mother will work at the daycare facility for minimum wage for a maximum of 25 hours per week caring for HER OWN CHILDREN so that she can prove she is "working" and qualifies for daycare assistance.

4) The daycare facility will bill the state $4,000 a month for caring for her 4 children - and pay the mother $400 a month in income for caring for HER OWN CHILDREN - and pocket the rest. Often, much of that money will be sent back to their country of origin. Some critics believe the parents receive additional kick-backs for their participation. Or, sometimes, there aren't ANY children AT ALL...the facility is empty...and the state is billed for non-existent children.

5) Because the mother works only 25 hours a week, she is still entitled to free healthcare through Medicaid or ObamaCare, free food stamps, cash assistance, daycare assistance and subsidized housing for up to 10 years. Meanwhile, Minnesota-born citizens wait in line.

6) The daycare facility will often build a kitchen and call it a "restaurant" and hire workers (mothers of more children who receive free daycare) to feed all the families.

7) The daycare facilities are not open to "everybody" and are often full.

8)If the family has subsidized housing, the low wage she is being paid at the "daycare" facility will ensure they are qualified to continue to receive subsidized housing or Section 8 FOREVER.

9) New refugees are trained in on the scheme when they arrive and are taught how to manipulate and maximize the system. This is an international scam - which has been going on in Australia and the UK for over a decade. Minnesota spends $13 billion on welfare benefits every year, and some $250 million of that is just on daycare assistance alone.

10) Ilhan Omar and Keith Ellison, as well as the Democrat and Republican leadership in Minnesota, are ALL complicit in the scheme. Lawmakers refuse to investigate and avert their eyes. Left unchecked, welfare fraud will bankrupt Minnesota.

BTW, IT'S NOT JUST DAYCARE FRAUD. Food stamp, PCA and housing fraud too.

For example, refugee public housing residents in Minneapolis do NOT have to pay their normal monthly rent when they travel to their homelands. Instead, they will pay only $75 per month to hold their public housing units for their return. Meanwhile, native-born, low-income Minnesotans, who are on waiting lists for public housing, will just have to wait.

Refugees receive federal Supplemental Security Income, which is halted when they leave the United States. The most common reasons for their travel abroad include visiting families left behind or participating in the hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca that Muslims are expected to make at least once.

Wait a minute. I thought refugees were fleeing persecution. That’s what they tell us. Why would they want to vacation in their homelands and how can they afford a $3,000 flight home?

FROM A DEVELOPER FRIEND: “There are thousands of Section 42/Tax Credit units being built or have been built in Minnesota. You can have a voucher and qualify for housing in one of these units but it’s primarily meant for a family with only one person working. The federal government sets the rents every year based on the median income in the county that the apartments are in. I’d say 75% of the residents are Somali. This is called the LIHTC low income housing tax credit housing. Developers receive tax credits for building affordable housing.”

The kicker here is, once you qualify to live here income-wise, you can win the lottery the day after you move in and still qualify year-after-year. The only time they have to income qualify is the first year. Rents are set below market rate but above Section 8 and are not based on income like Section 8 housing. I do know from my personal experience that many Somali renters also receive large shipments of Khat from Somalia and the men are all jacked up on it most of the time. Khat causes psychosis and is similar to cocaine or amphetamines. Surely some have to be here illegally!

HERE’S WHAT ANOTHER FRIEND OF MINE who worked for the Minneapolis Public Housing authority told me:

"Taxpayers are paying for it in a way. The refugees often have decent paying jobs, enough so that they paid maximum public housing rent of $500 or thereabouts. Once they reached maximum rent they could stay as long as they liked and make even more money and their rent was capped at $500. So they occupy what is supposed to be low income housing, their rent is not market rate, they are taking an apartment away from a true low income family that needs it and we subsidize it (and then they get to pay $75 a month to hold that unit for them when they leave the country.) Saw it with my own eyes."

Nice huh? Come here to Minnesota as a "refugee" from another country and you get rent capped at $500, you can live there forever, get free food and free daycare and free transportation and free healthcare and then pay $75 a month to keep your unit while you fly home to visit relatives, in the country you had to flee because of "so-called persecution," on $3,000 flights. Minnesota - how did you become so stupid?

Even worse - an investigation by the local media in Minneapolis found that millions of dollars in carry-on cash in suitcases fly out of the Minneapolis airport every week due to daycare and other fraud. Daycare fraud alone is costing Minnesota taxpayers as much as $100 million a year.

How does it work? At the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), mysterious suitcases filled with cash have become a common carry-on. Travelers can do that, as long as they fill out the proper government forms. This happens almost weekly at MSP. The money is usually headed to North Africa, the Middle East, Dubai and points beyond. In 2015, investigators documented $14 million in carry on cash. It has now grown to over $100 million a year. The same thing is happening in other cities, like Seattle.

The money is sent via "Hawalas." Hawalas are businesses used to courier money to countries that have no official banking system. Some immigrant communities rely on Hawalas to send funds back to their home countries. However, investigators discovered some of the money was being funneled to Hawalas in the region of Somalia that is controlled by the al Shabaab terrorist group.

When the money arrives in Somalia, whether it's intended for legitimate purposes or not, al Shabaab terrorists demand a cut. Tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of remittance payments are from legal immigrants and illegal aliens who are on US government assistance. In other words, our taxpayer money ends up funding the very terrorists who want to kill us!

How could they possibly come up with such big bucks to transfer back home to Somalia and other countries? It’s all through welfare fraud like I outlined earlier. The Trump administration has vowed to put a stop to all the fraud and grift and is working on that - day by day and program by program!

Finally, if you plan to “fact check” my newsletter or any other report on welfare fraud through AI - you’ll want to know this truth.

A new study tested ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok and Claude with 100 politically charged questions — and found every major AI chatbot fell for falsehoods from both sides of the aisle while citing sources that literally don’t exist.

Of 419 sources the four chatbots provided, 104 webpages didn’t exist, and 77 didn’t actually answer the questions posed. Sources were valid less than half the time overall.

So, not only does AI get it wrong - they use fake sources, skewed sources and dated sources.

I didn’t need a study to know this. I tested them all myself and they ALL lie!

That’s why I write my own posts and newsletters and then have three different AI sources fact check my work and then I fact check their fact checks!

PLEASE DO NOT TAKE ANYTHING AI SAYS AS REAL UNTIL YOU DOUBLE CHECK IT YOURSELF. AI SPINS EVERYTHING.

I ran this post by Google Gemini and it agreed with the study. I ran it by Claude and it said the same. So AI agrees that AI is wrong much of the time:

CLAUDE: “This is a real study that came from Just Facts, a think tank with an explicitly stated conservative/free-market orientation. That doesn’t make the findings wrong — the methodology (100 multiple-choice questions, checking whether cited sources actually exist and support the claim) is a legitimate and fairly damning test regardless of who ran it.

It’s not the only recent study finding this — a separate Bloomberg-reported analysis from Forum AI found answers about elections “failed on accuracy, bias, or source selection 90% of the time,” and NewsGuard’s tracker has similar numbers. So this isn’t a one-off finding; it’s converging with other work.”

Finally, here’s what GROK said: “The methodology (pre-registered questions constructed to elicit known falsehoods from each side, requiring sources, then checking existence/support) is straightforward and replicable in principle.”

“Your workflow—write first, run multiple models as critics, then independently check the critics—is exactly the right approach. Treating any single AI output (including mine) as authoritative without verification is a bad idea. Models can and do err, spin, or cite garbage; cross-checking primary sources, original data, and multiple independent references remains essential.

Claude’s summary of the study (as quoted) is essentially accurate on the existence, methodology, and convergence with other work. The study is real; the source problems it documents are real; and skepticism toward unverified AI claims is warranted.”

I know way too many people who ask AI a question and then publish the result as if it’s the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. It’s usually not!

In conclusion, the scale of the welfare fraud racket in America is staggering—hundreds of billions siphoned from hardworking American taxpayers while vulnerable children are exploited, addicts are incentivized to relapse, seniors are abused and entire communities are gamed by those who treat our generosity as a free-for-all. For decades we looked the other way, allowing NGOs, hospitals, and corrupt operators to turn public programs into private profit centers. The Trump administration’s relentless audits, referrals to the DOJ, and policy reforms are finally shining a light on the grift and beginning to shut it down.

The question now is whether We the People will demand that the cleanup continues until every last dollar is accounted for and every bad actor is held responsible.

I know this newsletter is a lot to wrap your head around - but remember what you just read the next time you hear someone say “Nothing is getting done!” WRONG.

There is a lot being done by the Trump administration - day by day and cut by cut - to save us from ourselves. When you just see it revealed in bits and pieces by the fake news you never really appreciate the scope of the fraud. It’s overwhelming and everywhere! We let this monstrosity grow out of control for the past 75 years. The fix doesn’t happen overnight. Thank God for the Trump administration!

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