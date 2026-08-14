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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
21h

And on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on it goes. Even President Trump can't rectify all of this in just 4 years. If conservatives don't get off their lazy butts and vote in November, we are ALL toast and can say good-bye to the United States of America we know and love.

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Michael Howard's avatar
Michael Howard
18h

Good reporting, Peg. It looks like Minnesota Nice got taken advantage of big time.

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