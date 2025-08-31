Carjackings are already down 87% in Washington, DC since President Trump brought in the National Guard and started DEFENDING innocent Americans in our Nation’s Capitol from criminals, gangs and aliens. What a dictator!

This has been confirmed by DC Mayor Bowser.

BOWSER: "The difference between this 20-day period of this federal surge and last year represents a 87% reduction in carjackings."

Fox News reported that DC homicides are down 71%, robberies down 60%, property crime down 20% and assault with dangerous weapons is down 10% as well.

I remember, when I lived in Minneapolis, that there were signs in the health club locker room warning us that the juvenile Somali gangs were carjacking people in the round-a-bouts, so they told us not to slow down (because they jump on your car) and to keep our car doors locked and our windows rolled up. There were at least 5 round-a-bouts that I had to navigate every day, just to leave my house to run errands, so it was a constant worry.

The Communists of Minnesota love their round-a-bouts so much they even paint them with the colors of the rainbow PRIDE flag. I guess that makes getting carjacked feel better!

Same with the street signs.

The health club also told us that since the wokesters now allowed men in the women's lockers rooms, that we should not keep our valuables there - not even under lock and key - because criminals were bringing BOLT CUTTERS into the club to steal our purses and car keys.

The local police also warned that gangsters were attacking women on the way out of the grocery story - while we were carrying packages and our hands were full - so to make sure we were aware of our surroundings, shop with another person and to keep our cars near the exit.

They were right. I watched it happen.

I'm not kidding. I certainly didn’t feel very FREE in the land of the FREE, home of the BRAVE. That's one of the biggest reasons I sold my family home there and left and moved to a small town. Well, that and the death threats I received from Omar’s tribe. I don't want to live like that, do you? I no longer have to fear being jumped at the grocery store, the health club or in the round-a-bouts. At least for now.

That’s why I’m guessing the good people of Chicago and other dangerous blue cities would welcome the same.

Karoline Leavitt: "For thirteen consecutive years, Chicago has had the most murders of any U.S. city. This is Governor JB Pritzker's legacy. JB Pritzker would rather let his city fail than allow Trump to stop crime. Let that sink in.”

No matter what the fake news tells you - or how many bribed people come out on MSNBC and CNN to say they don’t have a problem with crime and they think Trump is a dictator for doing this - most Americans see crime as a “major problem” and would welcome “Dictator Trump” to clean-up crime in their Democrat-run cities, even 68% of Democrats.

I wish President Trump had been able to clean-up my birth city of Minneapolis before the Islamo-Communists destroyed it FOREVER. But, I now have hope that he can help others feel safe once again. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN.

