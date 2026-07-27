Iran’s regime still shouts “Death to America” and, at the same time, plenty of well-known Democrat politicians, RINO activists and fake influencers here at home keep telling us America is the most oppressive, racist and cruel country on the planet.

The numbers tell a very different story. What gets you locked up, tortured, or executed in much of the world is protected speech, personal choice, or routine behavior in the United States. Here’s the record, category by category, with fresh examples from 2025 reporting.

Speech

Criticize leaders like Turkey’s Erdogan, Egypt’s el-Sisi, or Russia’s Putin, and you risk years in prison for what would be a routine op-ed or tweet in America.

Pakistan’s blasphemy laws are especially draconian. Roughly 750 people are currently imprisoned on such charges, with over 2,000 accused since 1987 and nearly 100 killed by mobs before trial. Courts continue handing out death sentences for social media posts—no proof of intent required; a forward or share can suffice.

In early 2025, a Pakistani court sentenced 10 men to death for online posts after a woman was sentenced to death in 2022 over WhatsApp and Facebook messages.

Journalists also fare poorly worldwide. The Committee to Protect Journalists’ 2025 census found there are 330 journalists imprisoned globally - right now. Communist China holds about 50, the global leader. Six in ten face “anti-state” charges for unflattering coverage; a quarter have been detained five years or longer without sentencing. In Russia and Iran, critical journalists also receive long sentences.

Religion

Leave Islam and it’s a death sentence on paper in Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Mauritania. Their custody, inheritance, marriage, any legal protection, all gone. Trying to convert someone from Islam to another religion is illegal across most of the Muslim world, and India has even started cracking down on it too.

Falun Gong members and unregistered Christians get imprisoned in China. In Pakistan, 22 Ahmadiyya Muslims were arrested in one town for the crime of praying on Eid.

Sex and Relationships

Homosexuality is a crime in 65 countries as of this year. Seven countries execute for it, five more leave the door open: Mauritania, Nigeria, Somalia, Afghanistan, Brunei, Iran, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Uganda, Yemen.

Uganda’s 2023 law (home country of Mamdani) allows execution for what it calls “aggravated homosexuality” — not some dusty statute, an active law being used right now.

Adultery still gets people flogged or stoned under religious law in parts of Nigeria and Iran. Sex outside marriage (heterosexual) in general is a crime in Indonesia’s Aceh province and parts of the Gulf.

The Shia Twelver Islamic doomsday cult regime running Iran forces gay people to remove their sexual organs so that they can be called transgender and live in same-sex relationships and then the Mullahs can declare that Iran has no gay people. People do this because the alternative is death. It’s true - look it up. Where do you think all the transgender mania in the US came from? Iran!!

However, the son of the Ayatollah is allegedly gay and that’s why his father never wanted him to rise to the top. Now the gay dictator in charge of Iran wants nukes even more than his father! Now you know why!

It’s quite legal and common for adult men in Iran to have multiple sexual relationships with children (both male and female) in addition to polygamy.

Pakistan does NOT allow same-sex marriages and homosexuality is punishable by death. So many gay people pretend to be “transgender” so that they can be gay and marry. Got it? Iran does the same thing.

Sex change surgery in Iran is a MULTI-BILLION dollar business & that way the Mullahs can declare there is NO homosexuality in Iran.

I know most people don’t want to hear these gory details because it hurts their sensibilities - but it’s important for us to know the truth instead of pretending otherwise.

Drugs, and this is the one with the numbers that are hard to believe.

Global executions hit 2,707 in 2025—a 78% jump from 2024 and the highest since 1981 (excluding unreported thousands in China). Nearly half (1,257) were for drug offenses.

China leads overall but hides numbers. Expansions in death penalty scope for drugs occurred in Algeria, Kuwait, and the Maldives. Iran alone carried out 998 drug-related executions (and over 2,000 total), more than doubling prior figures. Saudi Arabia executed at least 356 (many drug-related), with spikes also in Kuwait and Singapore.

The UN has repeatedly stated that drug offenses do not meet the “most serious crimes” threshold for capital punishment and don’t meet the bar required for a death sentence under international law. Nobody’s listening. It’s happening at a scale bigger than any point in the last 40 years. And separately — the Philippines’ drug war killed thousands with no trial at all, just police deciding someone was a user or a dealer.

Politics

Try to start an opposition party or an independent union in China, Belarus, Eritrea, or most of the Gulf, and you’ll get shut down or sent to prison or worse. Protest peacefully in Russia, Iran, Egypt or China and you can get years in prison — Hong Kong went back and punished people for protests that happened before the law criminalizing them even existed. In the January-February 2026 uprising against the Iranian regime alone - some 52,000 innocent protesters were gunned down in the streets - according to the Trump administration and the Iranian resistance.

In China, even if you sign a petition you’re labeled an enemy of the state. China uses “separatist” labels against Uyghurs and Tibetans for what Americans would treat as free expression.

Women’s rights

Abortion remains completely outlawed in roughly two dozen countries, including Andorra and Malta in Europe, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic in Latin America, Senegal and Egypt in Africa, and the Philippines and Laos in Asia.

Some 90 million women of reproductive age — about 5% of the global total — live under total abortion bans, and the Center for Reproductive Rights estimates roughly 40% of women worldwide live under some form of restrictive abortion law.

Iran sits in the middle: abortion is legal only to save the mother’s life or (recently, pending final approval) for confirmed fetal disability, with a 2021 law that treats any large-scale abortion as a capital offense. In other words, the leaders of Planned Parenthood would be put to death in Iran for doing what they do.

Female genital mutilation is still a widespread global — not merely African — practice. Over 230 million living girls and women have undergone FGM, more than 144 million of them in Africa and over 80 million in Asia, with roughly 6 million more across the Middle East.

Beyond the 33 African countries where it’s documented, FGM is also practiced in Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Oman, the Palestinian territories, the UAE, and Yemen in the Middle East, and across parts of South and Southeast Asia including India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the Maldives. Prevalence is near-universal — 90% or higher — in Somalia, Guinea, and Djibouti.

Iranian women face structural legal discrimination across marriage, divorce, child custody, nationality transmission, employment, inheritance, and political participation. Girls can be legally married at 13, with judicial exceptions allowing even younger marriages, and the age of criminal responsibility is lower for girls than boys — meaning girls can be tried and punished as adults sooner than boys can.

Compulsory hijab enforcement remains the most visible flashpoint. Morality police patrols continue to carry out arbitrary arrests, unfair trials, floggings, and social media bans targeting women’s rights defenders, journalists, singers, and anyone challenging mandatory veiling — some facing death sentences for their advocacy. Enforcement persists inside government offices and public institutions, reinforced by surveillance under the “Hijab and Chastity” initiative, vehicle confiscations, and periodic threats of renewed mass crackdowns.

Iran executed at least 48 women in 2025 — a sharp increase — many tied to protest activity or “morality” charges, and crackdowns extending into late 2025 and 2026 have produced additional death sentences and killings of women.

Conclusion

Strip away the propaganda and it’s easy to see that America is the most FREE and least OPPRESSIVE country on earth. It’s not even close. Iran is one of the worst!

What lands someone in prison or on death row overseas is, here, either protected by the Constitution, not even illegal, or just something people yell about on cable news. A tweet, a joint, who you love, a story you wrote — that’s just Tuesday in Washington. In Tehran it’s a capital case. And it’s not getting better. 2025 had the highest number of executions worldwide in 44 years.

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