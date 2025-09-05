Back in the 1950’s, as the Cold War with the Soviet Union was heating up, the CIA became convinced that the Communists had discovered a drug or technique that would allow them to control human minds. In response, the CIA began its own secret program, called MKUltra, in April 1953, to search for a mind control drug that could be weaponized against enemies.

But, did it really start there? No, we need to go back to Marx, Lenin, the Bolsheviks, Communism, Hitler and the NAZIs.

In 1848, in the opening line of The Communist Manifesto, Karl Marx wrote, “A spectre is haunting Europe – the spectre of Communism.’’ Marx’s Manifesto was written to serve as the platform of the Communist League.

The fear of Communism overtaking Europe, the United States and the world - shaped the next 100 years and was the real reason behind the pursuit of “mind control.”

Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov "Lenin" led the overthrow of Russia in 1917 - the Bolshevik revolution - and became the first leader of the first Communist country in the world - what became known as the Soviet Union - the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) - the first modern totalitarian state.

Lenin was a student of Marxism - but believed socialism should replace capitalism worldwide - it should be done through violence and result in a Global and permanent dictatorship.

The Bolsheviks were a far-left faction of the Russia’s Marxist Social Democratic Labor Party. They would be analogous to the Progressive SQUAD of the Democrat party today comprised of AOC, Omar & Tlaib. The Bolsheviks believed that the success of their Communist revolution in Russia was predicated upon a simultaneous Communist revolution in Germany.

Unbeknownst to many, the Bolshevik (Communist) government of Russia was in secret negotiations with the Weimar Government of Germany regarding trade and the rearmament of Russia. The two pariahs of Europe – NAZI Germany and the Communists of Russia – had thus come together - just like Russia & Communist China are doing today.

The conventional wisdom back then in Washington DC, London and Paris was that Bolshevism had to be contained and that Germany could not be allowed to fall apart. From 1920-26 the world thought the only real danger was ‘Bolshevism’.

The Bolshevik-Communist movement had always propagated the view that the Communist revolution would be global – “workers of all countries unite’’ was the rally cry. The Bolshevik leadership was committed to the idea that the revolution in Russia would not be and could not be an isolated historical phenomenon. It would be the first step to revolutions that would sweep aside capitalism and all its manifestations – empire and colonies – in every part of the world.

So, Lenin basically led the first attempt at a NEW WORLD ORDER. The anti-Trump and anti-Israel propagandists love to claim the Lenin was a Jew and thus Israel must be the source of all evil. NOPE, Lenin was an atheist & the NEW WORLD ORDER is also Satanist and atheist - comprised of puppet masters all over the world trying to defeat GOD and faith. The battle is a spiritual one. The battle is not between parties, races or denominations. The battle is SPIRITUAL & between atheists & faithful in every nation.

Through violent means, Lenin established a system of Marxist socialism called Communism in the former Russian Empire, which attempted to impose collective control over the means of production, redistribute wealth, abolish the aristocracy, and create a more equitable society for the masses.

Vladimir Lenin, the head of the Bolshevik Communists, was an atheist. His atheism was a core component of his political ideology, which viewed religion as an obstacle to class consciousness and social revolution.

The Soviet Union had its origins in the Russian Revolution of 1917. Radical leftist revolutionaries overthrew Russia’s czar Nicholas II, ending centuries of Romanov rule. The Bolsheviks established a Socialist state called the USSR in the territory that was once the Russian Empire.

A long and bloody civil war followed. The Red Army, backed by the Bolshevik government, defeated the White Army, a large group of monarchists and capitalists. In a period known as the Red Terror, Bolshevik secret police, known as Cheka, carried out a campaign of mass executions against supporters of the czarist regime and against Russia’s upper classes.

Lenin consequently became the head of the government of Soviet Russia and later the Soviet Union (Chairman of the Council of People’s Commissars) until he died in 1924.

The Russian physiologist and Nobel Laureate Ivan Pavlov could be called the father of coercive persuasion science or mind control. You’ve all heard of Pavlov’s dogs. Well, in the early 1900’s, Pavlov showed that he could make dogs salivate by simply ringing a bell. He believed that men could deliberately be made to think and behave any way he wanted.

Lenin was enchanted by the potential for Pavlov’s approach to be used to influence the Russian people - and control the workers of the world. The Soviet government provided financial support for Pavlov’s research institute with hundreds of staff. Pavlov found that stress, sleep deprivation, isolation and repetition all led to mind control.

Lenin understood the importance of Pavlov’s work and issued a decree in 1921 saying “Pavlov is of enormous significance to the working class of the whole world.”

Lenin was admired, not only by Bolsheviks in the former USSR but also among the leaders of Communist parties around the world, such as Mao Tse Tung of China and Fidel Castro of Cuba. Lenin’s idea was that the Russian revolution led by the Bolsheviks would be paralleled in western Europe and around the world.

The scientific management of labor was the prelude to the attempts to manage and control thoughts. Just as the New Man’s actions could be perfected, so could his thoughts — or so a number of Soviet scientists believed. The assumption was that thoughts can be monitored and controlled just as physical actions.

A 1922 treaty between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and modern Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan formed the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). The newly established Communist Party, led by Marxist Vladimir Lenin, took control of the government.

Lenin died in 1924, and Georgian-born Joseph Stalin rose to power.

Stalin ruled by terror and left millions of his own citizens dead. During his reign, which lasted until his death in 1953, Stalin enforced the collectivization of the agricultural sector. Rural peasants were forced to join collective farms. Those that owned land or livestock were stripped of their holdings. Hundreds of thousands of higher-income farmers, called kulaks, were rounded up and executed, their property confiscated.

The Communists believed that consolidating individually owned farms into a series of large state-run collective farms would increase agricultural productivity. The opposite proved to be true. Agricultural productivity dropped. This led to devastating food shortages and millions died during the Great Famine of 1932-1933. For many years the USSR denied the Great Famine and hid the truth about millions dying from mass starvation due to failed Communist collectivism policies.

Stalin eliminated all likely opposition to his leadership through his secret police. During the height of Stalin’s terror campaign the Great Purge of 1936-1938, an estimated 600,000 Soviet citizens were executed. Millions more were deported, or imprisoned in forced labor camps known as Gulags.

Stalin also made impossible any alliance between the German Communist Party and the social democrats by dubbing the latter “social fascists.”

Stalin’s division of the left had ominous consequences and actually gave rise to the competing socialist NAZI party - thus paving the way for Hitler’s accession to power and its outcome.

British policymakers were faced with a paradox. On the one hand, there was Soviet Russia, “a country with demonstrably weak offensive military capabilities” and on the other Nazi Germany, “a state armed to the teeth and bellicose in rhetoric”.

British policymakers preferred the Nazis over the Soviet Union because the British ruling classes feared Communism more. One immediate consequence of Hitler’s complete control was the annihilation of the Communist movement and countless Communists in Germany.

The news of the Nazi-Soviet pact signed in August 1939 only intensified the anti-Bolshevism of the appeasers.

“Communism is now the great danger, greater even than Nazi Germany.”

Following the surrender of Nazi Germany at the end of World War II, the uncomfortable wartime alliance between the Soviet Union and the United States and Great Britain began to crumble.

The Soviet Union by 1948 had installed Communist-leaning governments in Eastern European countries that the USSR had liberated from Nazi control during the war. The Americans and British feared the spread of Communism into Western Europe and worldwide. In 1949, the U.S., Canada and its European allies formed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The alliance between countries of the Western bloc was a political show of force against the USSR and its allies.

In response to NATO, the Soviet Union in 1955 consolidated power among Eastern bloc countries under a rival alliance called the Warsaw Pact, setting off the Cold War. The Cold War power struggle—waged between the Eastern and Western blocs—would persist in various forms until the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

PROJECT ARTICHOKE

During the early 1940s, Nazi scientists working in the death camps of Auschwitz and Dachau conducted interrogation experiments on human subjects.

Substances such as barbiturates, morphine derivatives, and hallucinogens such as mescaline were employed in experiments conducted on Jews and Russian prisoners of war which aimed to develop a truth serum which would, in the words of one laboratory assistant to Dachau scientist Kurt Plötner, "eliminate the will of the person examined."

American interest in drug-related interrogation experiments began in 1943, when the Office of Strategic Services began developing a "truth drug" that would produce "uninhibited truthfulness" in an interrogated person. In 1947, the United States Navy initiated Project CHATTER, an interrogation program which saw the first testing of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD-25) on human subjects.

The CIA mind control project, MKUltra, was essentially a continuation of work that began by Lenin & Pavlov, and in Japanese and Nazi concentration camps. Not only was it roughly based on those experiments, but the CIA actually hired the vivisectionists and the torturers who had worked in Japan and in the Soviet Union and at Nazi concentration camps to come and explain what they had found out so that they could build on their research.

For example, Nazi doctors had conducted extensive experiments with mescaline at the Dachau concentration camp, and the CIA was very interested in figuring out whether mescaline could be the key to mind control that was one of their big avenues of investigation. So they hired the Nazi doctors who had been involved in that project to advise them.

Another thing the Nazis provided was information about poison gases like sarin, which is still being used. Nazi doctors came to America to Fort Detrick in Maryland, which was the center of this project, to lecture to CIA officers to tell them how long it took for people to die from sarin.

In 1950, the Central Intelligence Agency under the direction of general Walter Bedell Smith initiated a series of interrogation projects involving human subjects, beginning with the launch of Project Bluebird, officially renamed Project Artichoke on August 20, 1951.

Directed and overseen by brigadier general Paul F. Gaynor, the objective of Project Artichoke was to determine whether an individual could be made to involuntarily perform an act of attempted assassination.

Morphine, mescaline and LSD were all administered on unknowing CIA agents in an attempt to produce amnesia in the subjects. In addition, Project Artichoke aimed to employ certain viruses such as dengue fever as potential incapacitating agents.

"Not all viruses have to be lethal… the objective includes those that act as short-term and long-term incapacitating agents."

The project also studied the effects of hypnosis, forced addiction to (and subsequent withdrawal from) morphine, and other chemicals, including LSD, to produce amnesia and other vulnerable states in subjects.

Project Artichoke was a mind control program that gathered information together with the intelligence divisions of the Army, Navy, Air Force and FBI. In addition, the scope of the project was outlined in a memo dated January 1952 that asked,

"Can we get control of an individual to the point where he will do our bidding against his will and even against fundamental laws of nature, such as self-preservation?"

Project Artichoke was the Central Intelligence Agency's secret code name for carrying out in-house and overseas experiments using LSD, hypnosis and total isolation as forms of physiological harassment for special interrogations on human subjects. At first agents used cocaine, marijuana, heroin, peyote and mescaline, but they increasingly saw LSD as the most promising drug.

The subjects who left this project were fogged with amnesia, resulting in faulty and vague memories of the experience. In 1952, LSD was increasingly given to unknowing CIA agents to determine the drug's effects on unsuspecting people. One record states that an agent was kept on LSD for 77 days.

The CIA sought to establish control over what it perceived as the "weaker" and "less intelligent" segments of society, or for potential agents, defectors, refugees, prisoners of war and others. A CIA report states that if hypnosis succeeded, assassins could be created to assassinate "a prominent [redacted] politician or if necessary, [an] American official."

The overseas operations took place in locations throughout Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Philippines to skirt US law. Teams were assembled to manage these overseas operations and they were told to "use aliens as subjects."

ALL of that happened in an effort to investigate and perfect “mind control” as a technique even BEFORE MKUltra was created in 1953. All of that happened before JFK was assassinated in 1963, before MLK and RFK were assassinated in 1968 and before Nixon was removed through a coup by the CIA after he SHUT DOWN the MKUltra program in 1973.

That is the background. Let’s continue to answer the question- what is MKUltra and how is it being used today? Back in the 1950’s, as the Cold War with the Soviet Union was heating up, the CIA became convinced that the country that could control the mind would CONTROL the world. They believed that the Communists had already discovered such a drug or technique. They weren’t wrong. They had. It began a Global race to control the mind.

In 1948, the year after its founding, the CIA created a top-secret program — Operation Mockingbird — to control the American media. That’s why President Trump calls it the fake news. Because it is literally CIA-controlled propaganda. From its inception, Mockingbird was yet another of the CIA’s illegal schemes.

The 1948 Smith-Mundt Act had illegalized the use of CIA funding to broadcast propaganda to Americans. Key collaborators that the CIA used to get around that law included Washington Post owner Philip Graham; CBS owner William Paley; Time-Life publisher Henry Luce; top editors at the New York Times, and Joseph Alsop, whose influential column appeared in more than 300 newspapers.

CIA Director Allen Dulles oversaw Mockingbird’s illegal media network until President John F. Kennedy fired him at the end of 1961 - shortly before the CIA assassinated JFK for doing just that. By then, Mockingbird was employing “some 3,000 salaried and contract CIA employees… engaged in propaganda efforts.”

In competition with the Soviets, the CIA began a top secret program in 1953 that came to be known as MKUltra. They hired a chemist named Sidney Gottlieb who was given free rein to experiment on unwitting subjects such as prisoners, patients, addicts, even johns.

Its aim was to develop mind-controlling drugs for use against the Soviet bloc in response to alleged Soviet, Chinese, and North Korean use of mind control techniques on U.S. prisoners of war during the Korean War. The CIA wanted to use similar methods on their own captives, and was interested in manipulating foreign leaders with such techniques, devising several schemes to drug Fidel Castro.

MKUltra began in 1953 and was publicly halted in 1973 by Richard Nixon. That’s why the CIA needed to get rid of Nixon - he wanted to stop the CIA. Just like JFK.

CIA chemist Sidney Gottlieb headed up the CIA's secret MKUltra, which was charged with developing a mind control drug that could be weaponized against enemies. The project was headed by Sidney Gottlieb but began on the order of CIA director Allen Dulles on April 13, 1953.

The project began during a period of "paranoia" at the CIA, when the U.S. had lost its nuclear monopoly. The CIA counter-intelligence chief at the time believed that a Communist mole had penetrated US Government agencies at the highest levels. I’m sure that was true. That was where the term “deep state” likely originated.

The CIA poured millions of dollars into studies examining ways to influence and control the mind and enhance its ability to extract information from resistant subjects during interrogation.

One goal of MKUltra, and related CIA projects, was to create subjects and patsies to carry out assassinations for them on demand and to create Manchurian Candidate-style candidates to do their bidding in higher office. Sound familiar? Sounds like Biden to me.

As part of the search for drugs that would allow people to control the human mind, the MKUltra Director, Sidney Gottlieb, brought LSD to America. In fact, the CIA and its assets traffic drugs to America NOT only to launder money for their illegal activities and enrich themselves by doing so - but also to use these drugs to control human behavior and outcomes. Gottlieb believed that LSD, and other drugs, could be given to high-ranking officials and in this way the CIA could direct the course of meetings, speeches, policies, etc.

In the early 1950s, Gottlieb arranged for the CIA to buy the world's entire supply of LSD. He began spreading it around to hospitals, clinics, prisons and other institutions, asking them, through bogus foundations, to carry out research projects and find out what LSD was, how people reacted to it and how it might be able to be used as a tool for mind control.

Gottlieb and the CIA also established secret detention centers throughout Europe and East Asia, particularly in Japan, Germany and the Philippines, which were largely under American control and therefore Gottlieb didn't have to worry about any legal entanglements in these places. You mean like bioweapons labs? Sound familiar?

They also administered LSD to CIA employees, military personnel, doctors, other government agents, and members of the general public to study their reactions. The aim was to find drugs that would bring out deep confessions or wipe a subject's mind clean and program them as "a robot agent."

Military personnel who received mind-altering drugs were also threatened with court-martials if they told anyone about the experiments.

The people who volunteered for these experiments and began taking LSD, in many cases, found it very pleasurable. They told their friends about it. Who were those people? Ken Kesey, the author of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, got his LSD in an experiment sponsored by the CIA by MKUltra, by Sidney Gottlieb. So did Robert Hunter, the lyricist for the Grateful Dead, which went on to become a great purveyor of LSD culture. Allen Ginsberg, the poet who preached the value of the great personal adventure of using LSD, got his first LSD from Sidney Gottlieb.

Some of Gottlieb's experiments were covertly funded at universities and research centers, while others were conducted in American prisons and in detention centers in Japan, Germany and the Philippines. Many of his unwitting subjects endured psychological torture ranging from electroshock to high doses of LSD.

"Gottlieb wanted to create a way to seize control of people's minds, and he realized it was a two-part process. First, you had to blast away the existing mind. Second, you had to find a way to insert a new mind into that resulting void. We didn't get too far on number two, but he did a lot of work on number one."

Ultimately, the CIA became Globalist thugs who used their research to control the United States and the world.

MKUltra didn’t become public until 1975 during a congressional investigation into widespread illegal CIA activities within the United States and around the world. It is still being used today. Where do you think all those “mass shooters” some from? They aren’t organic - they are groomed and controlled by the CIA.

When the United States entered World War II, Allen Dulles was recruited for the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), an intelligence service which was the precursor to the CIA. Allen Dulles was the brother of Eisenhower’s Secretary of State, John Dulles, and become the first civilian director of the CIA, appointed by Eisenhower in 1953.

Dulles provided an early glimpse into his priorities for the CIA in a speech:

“In the past few years we have become accustomed to hearing much about the battle for men’s minds–the war of ideologies. I wonder, however, whether we clearly perceive the magnitude of the problem, whether we realize how sinister the battle for men’s minds has become in Soviet hands. We might call it, in its new form, ‘brain warfare.’”

John Dulles was Time’s Man of the Year in 1954.

Fear of brainwashing and a new breed of “brain warfare” terrified and fascinated the American public throughout the 1950s, spurred both by the words of the CIA and the stories of “brainwashed” G.I.’s returning from China, Korea, and the Soviet Union.

Operation Paperclip was another secret United States intelligence program in which more than 1,600 German scientists, engineers, and technicians were taken from the former Nazi Germany to the U.S. for government employment after the end of World War II in Europe, between 1945 and 1959. These were many of the scientists used by the CIA for their mind control programs.

How did a secret government mind control program fuel the use of psychedelic drugs in the 1960s?

Dulles described “Soviet brain perversion techniques” as effective, but “abhorrent” and “nefarious.” He said American POWs were parroting the Communist propaganda they had heard cycled for weeks on end. He expressed fears and uncertainty–were they using chemical agents? Hypnosis? Something else entirely?

In the late 1940s, the OSS-CIA received reports that the Soviet Union had engaged in “intensive efforts to produce LSD,” and that the Soviets had attempted to purchase the world’s supply of the chemical. One CIA officer described the agency as “literally terrified” of the Soviets’ LSD program, largely because of the lack of knowledge about the drug in the United States.

DULLES: “We in the West are somewhat handicapped in brain warfare.”

MKUltra’s “mind control” experiments generally centered around behavior modification via electro-shock therapy, hypnosis, polygraphs, radiation, and a variety of drugs, toxins, and chemicals. These experiments relied on a range of test subjects: some who freely volunteered, some who volunteered under coercion, and some who had absolutely no idea they were involved in a sweeping defense research program.

From mentally-impaired boys at a state school, to American soldiers, to “sexual psychopaths” at a state hospital, MKUltra’s programs often preyed on the most vulnerable members of society and used them as patsies.

The CIA considered prisoners especially good subjects and assets, as they were willing to give consent in exchange for extra recreation time or commuted sentences.

Whitey Bulger, a former organized crime boss, wrote of his experience as an inmate test subject in MKUltra.

“Eight convicts in a panic and paranoid state. Total loss of appetite. Hallucinating. The room would change shape. Hours of paranoia and feeling violent. We experienced horrible periods of living nightmares and even blood coming out of the walls. Guys turning to skeletons in front of me. I saw a camera change into the head of a dog. I felt like I was going insane.”

Whitey Bulger was one of the prisoners who volunteered for what he was told was an experiment aimed at finding a cure for schizophrenia. As part of this experiment, he was given LSD every day for more than a year. He later realized that this had nothing to do with schizophrenia and he was a guinea pig in a government experiment aimed at seeing what people's long-term reactions to LSD was. Essentially, could we make a person lose his mind by feeding him LSD every day over such a long period?

"I was in prison for committing a crime, but they committed a greater crime on me."

Towards the end of his life, Bulger came to realize the truth of what had happened to him, and he actually told his friends that he was going to find that doctor in Atlanta who was the head of that experiment program in the penitentiary and go kill him.

Eventually Bulger was murdered in prison by an FBI-CIA asset when he was ready to spill the beans.

The CIA found that LSD could be used to “gain control of bodies whether they were willing or not” and knew that all this must be kept secret from the American people:

“Precautions must be taken not only to protect operations from exposure to enemy forces but also to conceal these activities from the American public in general. The knowledge that the Agency is engaging in unethical and illicit activities would have serious repercussions in political and diplomatic circles and would be detrimental to the accomplishment of its mission.”

Later, the CIA began carnal bribery operations and used prostitutes and entrapment to secure state secrets and blackmail subjects. Sounds like Epstein, right?

In Operation Midnight Climax, the CIA set up several brothels within agency safehouses in San Francisco to obtain a selection of men who would be too embarrassed to talk about the events. The men were dosed with LSD, the brothels were equipped with one-way mirrors, and the sessions were filmed for later viewing and study.

The end of Sidney Gottlieb's career came in 1973, when Richard Helms, who was then director of the CIA, was removed by President Richard Nixon. Gottlieb actually drove out to the CIA records center and ordered the archives to destroy boxes full of MKUltra records at Helms’ request.

Investigative efforts were later hampered by CIA Director Richard Helms's order that all MKUltra files be destroyed in 1973.

In December 1974, The New York Times alleged that the CIA had conducted illegal domestic activities, including experiments on U.S. citizens, during the 1960s. That report prompted investigations by the United States Congress, in the form of the Church Committee, and by a commission known as the Rockefeller Commission that looked into the illegal domestic activities of the CIA, the FBI and intelligence-related agencies of the military.

MKUltra was revealed to the public in 1975 by the Church Committee of the United States Congress.

In the summer of 1975, congressional Church Committee reports and the presidential Rockefeller Commission report revealed to the public for the first time that the CIA and the Department of Defense had conducted experiments on both unwitting and cognizant human subjects as part of an extensive program to find out how to influence and control human behavior through the use of psychoactive drugs such as LSD and mescaline and other chemical, biological, and psychological means.

The 1976 Church Committee report found that: "Drugs were used primarily as an aid to interrogations, but MKUltra materials were also used for harassment, discrediting or disabling purposes."

The most shocking revelations of the committee included Operation MKUltra, which involved the drugging and torture of unwitting US citizens as part of human experimentation on mind control; COINTELPRO, which involved the surveillance and infiltration of American political and civil-rights organizations; and Family Jewels, a CIA program to covertly assassinate foreign leaders.

It also unearthed Project SHAMROCK, a program in which the major telecommunications companies shared their traffic with the NSA, and officially confirmed the existence of this signals intelligence agency to the public for the first time.

In 1977, a Freedom of Information Act request uncovered a cache of 20,000 documents relating to MKUltra, which led to Senate hearings. In 1977, Senator Edward Kennedy oversaw congressional hearings investigating the effects of MKUltra. Congress brought in a roster of ex-CIA employees for questioning.

But Congress kept hitting roadblocks: CIA staffers claimed they “couldn’t remember” details and then all the MKUltra files were destroyed. Some surviving information about MKUltra was declassified in 2001.

In 1964, MKSEARCH was the name given to the continuation of the MKUltra program. Its purpose was to develop, test, and evaluate capabilities in the covert use of biological, chemical, and radioactive weapons. By March 1971, over 26,000 potential biological and chemical agents had been acquired by the CIA for future screening.

MKUltra's researchers later dismissed LSD as too unpredictable in its results. They gave up on the notion that LSD was "the secret that was going to unlock the universe," but it still had a place in the cloak-and-dagger arsenal. However, by 1962, the CIA and the army developed a series of super-hallucinogens such as the highly touted BZ, which was thought to hold greater promise as a mind control weapon.

Another technique investigated was the intravenous administration of a barbiturate into one arm and an amphetamine into the other. The barbiturates were released into the person first, and as soon as the person began to fall asleep, the amphetamines were released. Other experiments involved heroin, morphine, temazepam (used under code name MKSEARCH), mescaline, psilocybin, scopolamine, alcohol and sodium pentothal.

Sound familiar? Is this how they controlled Biden and Mueller?

Declassified MKUltra documents also indicate they studied hypnosis in the early 1950s. They conducted experiments with drug-induced hypnosis and with anterograde and retrograde amnesia while under the influence of such drugs.

Other likely MKUltra subjects are:

Ted Kaczynski, an American domestic terrorist known as the Unabomber, was said to be a subject of a voluntary psychological study alleged by some sources to have been a part of MKUltra. As a sophomore at Harvard, Kaczynski participated in a study described by author Alston Chase as a "purposely brutalizing psychological experiment", led by Harvard psychologist Henry Murray. In total, Kaczynski spent 200 hours as part of the study.

Lawrence Teeter, the attorney for Sirhan Sirhan, believed that Sirhan was "operating under MK-ULTRA mind control techniques" when he assassinated Robert F. Kennedy.

Charles Manson has been tied to MKULTRA by author Tom O'Neil, beginning with his time in prison, when Manson took part in drug-induced psychological experiments run by the federal government. This continued through his ongoing connection to the CIA's Free Medical Clinic in San Francisco once out of prison in 1967.

After retiring in 1972, Gottlieb dismissed his entire effort for the CIA's MKUltra program as useless. Then the CIA got rid of Nixon. The coup against Trump is a repeat of the coup against Nixon.

FRANK CHURCH: “In the need to develop a capacity to know what potential enemies are doing, the United States government has perfected a technological capability that enables us to monitor the messages that go through the air. Now, that is necessary and important to the United States as we look abroad at enemies or potential enemies. We must know, at the same time, that capability at any time could be turned around on the American people, and no American would have any privacy left: such is the capability to monitor everything—telephone conversations, telegrams, it doesn't matter. There would be no place to hide.

If this government ever became a tyranny, if a dictator ever took charge in this country, the technological capacity that the intelligence community has given the government could enable it to impose total tyranny, and there would be no way to fight back because the most careful effort to combine together in resistance to the government, no matter how privately it was done, is within the reach of the government to know. Such is the capability of this technology.

I don't want to see this country ever go across the bridge. I know the capacity that is there to make tyranny total in America, and we must see to it that this agency and all agencies that possess this technology operate within the law and under proper supervision so that we never cross over that abyss. That is the abyss from which there is no return.”

Nice words, but I believe that Project MKUltra was never halted. I believe it is still in use today in attempts to radicalize terrorists, mass shooters and even witnesses against the government and whistleblowers. The Deep State and coup plotters who are still embedded at the DOJ/FBI/CIA, along with the intelligence apparatus, are behind the radicalization of mentally ill young people and they are using modern day MKUltra programs to manipulate these subjects into committing acts of violence or taking the fall as patsies for covert operations and false flags.

Today they use OTHER drugs to brainwash young people, create monsters and psychopaths to commit false flag attacks for gun control and assassination attempts: Hormones, psych meds, anti-psychotics - you name it - they use every time of brainwashing imaginable. I believe the whole “transgender” movement was created under the MKUltra program - to create another generation of coerced patsies that can be activated at will.

How do I think the swamp gets patsies to take the fall for professional hit jobs - when they clearly aren’t the shooters - like the one that just happened again in Minnesota.

I believe they either use people who are drugged up loners (MK ULTRA) or mentally compromised and can't defend themselves - or they use people that they can blackmail, bribe or threaten and hold something over them so they agree to be patsies and not contest the charges.

If they can't get one or the other - they kill the patsy or railroad the patsy with compromised defense lawyers, rogue prosecutors and corrupt judges who agree to manipulate evidence or withhold exculpatory evidence.

This is actually much easier for them to do than you think. With a willing and complicit fake news - they can pretty much convince the public of anything. It's particularly easy today because they can manipulate digital internet content to create a fake history or bio or “manifesto” on the fly while removing the truth from public view.

They can twist the narrative with creative language designed to mislead and misdirect since they know most people will never read about the details beyond the headlines.

I believe that all of these men were patsies or coerced MKUltra subjects created by Deep State players who are against America. Lee Harvey Oswald, Sirhan Sirhan, Thomas Crooks, Timothy McVeigh, Stephen Paddock, Nikolas Cruz, George Floyd, Luigi Mangione, Vance Boelter, Robert Westman and more.

The good news is - citizen journalists and internet sleuths (like me and you) have gotten very good at exposing the lies in real time. We are no longer easy to fool. Plus, we no longer need to guess about what’s going on - the patterns are there and easy to spot if you connect the dots.

In closing, I heard a sermon series recently that I think we all need to hear. I sure did. With so much evil all around us - how do we wake up every day to face and fight against spiritual evil while still pursuing peace on earth? It sounds trite - but I do so with God's help - I put on the ARMOR of my faith in God.

PASTOR WES: “Some of you do not like conflict. You avoid conflict at all cost. Some of you even hate the idea of war. Some of you may even consider yourself a pacifist, quick to quote Jesus's words: Blessed are the Peacemakers.

I mean, after all, aren't Christians supposed to bring peace to the world? And my answer to that would be yes. But that misses the entire point of Ephesians 6.

“Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.”

Paul is not talking about a war that we take to the world. He's talking about a war that has come to us. We are to take peace into the world. Blessed are the peacemakers. But that's not what Paul's talking about. He's saying if you are a follower of Jesus Christ, a war has come to you and you had better be equipped. You had better be ready for this fight.

Hence the command, stand firm and be strong. Listen, whether you like it or not, whether you even see it with your own eyes or not, ever since Genesis chapter 3, we have been in a spiritual war. It is a battle against spiritual evil. Evil that wants to divide you from God and divide you from one another and destroy everything that is good and Godly.”

Amen!

