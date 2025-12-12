Many people are confused about just why Congress and the Judicial branch are warring against MAGA and President Trump. Nobody knows who to trust anymore and you’re not going crazy. Most of our real enemies are within our own party. The question is WHY and how did we get here.

This is an edited and shortened version of one of the best articles I’ve ever read about how the swamp built a “police state” in America and what we face in 2026 if we do nothing and let the coup plotters take back Congress and the White House in the mid-terms.

This explanation was written by Sundance of the Conservative Treehouse long ago and it’s still quite relevant.

How did we get here? Sundance explains:

SUNDANCE: Shortly after 9/11, Vice President Dick Cheney instructed the National Security State to view all Americans as potential threats.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) were created specifically for this purpose. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) came along in 2002, and within the Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act of 2004 the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) was formed.

The DHS, ODNI, DOJ and FBI became the four pillars of a NEW institution. Atop these pillars is where you will find the Fourth Branch of Government - the Intelligence Branch.

After September 11, 2001, the US electronic surveillance system - that was originally created to monitor threats from abroad - was retooled to monitor threats inside our own country. That is when all of our electronic ‘metadata’ came under federal surveillance. That’s exactly what Edward Snowden tried to point out.

Later, Barack Obama and Eric Holder weaponized that national surveillance system so that their political opposition became the MAIN targets.

[I believe Obama hired Podesta to complete this task.]

The preexisting Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Justice (DOJ) were then repurposed to become two of the four pillars of the domestic national security apparatus: a domestic surveillance state.

The problems we face now as a country are directly tied to the actions of Bush and Obama - who are puppets of the NWO. First, the Bush administration monitored the communication of American citizens; and, secondly, Obama’s team fine-tuned and used that system against their political opponents and American citizens - and finally Trump and MAGA. Both Bush & Obama were NWO APPROVED candidates. Trump is NOT.

The DHS, ODNI, DOJ and FBI became the four pillars of this new institution - which is the Fourth Branch of Government - THE INTELLIGENCE BRANCH. Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower (military) to John F. Kennedy (CIA) to Richard Nixon (FBI) all warned against this happening.

[The coup against Trump is actually a repeat of the coup against Nixon - by many of the same players.]

The 4th Branch controls our Government and influences every facet of our life. We The People are under surveillance. We The People are the target. This is what Trump means when he says “They aren’t after me - they are after you. I’m only standing in the way.”

The ODNI was created and originally intended for the CIA, NSA, DoD, DoS, and DIA to deposit their unique intelligence in ONE PLACE - so that agencies like the DOJ and FBI could access threats when needed to analyze threats to the U.S. This, they hoped, would ensure the obvious flags missed in the 9/11 attacks would not be missed again. However, it is now used by the Intelligence Branch to target Trump and American citizens and hide information from one agency to another.

The Intelligence Branch is an independent functioning branch of government, it is no longer a subsidiary set of agencies within the Executive Branch as most would think. The Intelligence Branch functions much like the State Department, through a unique set of public-private partnerships that support it. They use corporations to do their dirty work - like those in Silicon Valley. [That’s called fascism.]

The Intelligence Branch holds power over the ODNI through their influence and partnership with the body that authorizes the power within it, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI.)

The people behind Obama-Biden-Harris knew from years of strategic planning that ‘radical transformation’ would require control over specific elements inside the U.S. government. Eric Holder played a key role in his position as U.S. Attorney General in the DOJ.

AG Holder recruited ideologically aligned political operatives who were aware of the larger institutional objectives. One of those objectives was weaponizing the DOJ-National Security Division (DOJ-NSD) a division inside the DOJ that had no inspector general oversight.

The second larger Obama-Holder objective was control over the FBI. Why was that important? Because the FBI does the domestic investigative work on anyone who needs or holds a security clearance. The removal of security clearances could be used to hire BAD GUYS.

Hillary Clinton, and her operatives in the Obama State Department, began working on their first steps to use Big Tech to spy on and control us all. The Obama administration used the “Arab Spring” as a beta test. The Obama administration recruited Facebook and Twitter to support rebellions in the Middle East that the White House and Department of State supported, and to hide those they didn’t. This was the modern merge between the U.S. intelligence community and Big Tech social media.

In many ways, this coordinated effort was a test run for how they rigged the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The U.S. intelligence community worked with social media platforms and political operatives.

Many people say that Congress (particularly the GOP Senate) is the solution to eliminating the Fourth and superseding Branch of Government, the Intelligence Branch. WRONG. This is an exercise in futility because the Legislative Branch, specifically the SSCI, facilitated the creation of the Intelligence Branch.

The Senate basically CREATED the Deep State CIA and the intelligence community behind the coup plotters!

The United States Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (sometimes referred to as the Intelligence Committee or SSCI) is dedicated to overseeing the United States Intelligence Community—the agencies and bureaus of the federal government of the United States that provide information and analysis for leaders of the executive and legislative branches. The Committee was established in 1976 by the 94th Congress.

The Committee is "select" in that membership is temporary and rotated among members of the chamber. The committee comprises 15 members. Eight of those seats are reserved for one majority and one minority member of each of the following committees: Appropriations, Armed Services, Foreign Relations, and Judiciary.

Of the remaining seven, four are members of the majority, and three are members of the minority. In addition, the Majority Leader and Minority Leader are non-voting ex officio members of the committee. Also, the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Committee on Armed Services (if not already a member of the select Committee) are ex officio members. The Select Committee on Intelligence was preceded by the Church Committee.

All of President Obama’s 2009 intelligence appointments required confirmation from the Senate. The nominees had to first pass through the Democrat controlled SSCI, and then to a full Senate vote where Democrats held a 60-vote majority. Essentially, Obama got everyone he wanted in place easily. Rahm Emmanuel was Obama’s Chief of Staff, and Valerie Jarrett was Senior Advisor.

[Over the past 10 years, all these SENATORS have been on the SSCI. Now do you see why they act they way they do? They protect each other AND those on the SSCI Committee.]

Republicans were in control of the Senate Intelligence Committee (SSCI) in 2015 when the Intelligence Branch operation to TAKE DOWN candidate Donald Trump was underway.

Feinstein’s staffer, Dan Jones, left the SSCI so he could act as a liaison and political operative between private-sector efforts (Fusion GPS, Chris Steele) and the SSCI.

The SSCI was a participant in the Fusion GPS/Chris Steele fake Dossier operation, and as a direct consequence Republicans were inherently tied to the problem with President Trump taking office in January of 2017. They didn’t expect him to win. They thought their efforts would be covered up.

Bottom line: When it came to the intelligence system targeting Donald Trump during the 2015/2016 primary, the GOP was just as much at risk of being exposed as their Democrat counterparts.

When Trump unexpectedly won the 2016 election, the SSCI was shocked more than most. They knew countermeasures would need to be deployed to protect themselves from any exposure of their prior intelligence conduct.

Immediately Senator Dianne Feinstein stepped down from the SSCI, and Senator Mark Warner was elevated to Vice Chairman. Indiana Republican Senator Dan Coats was a member of the SSCI.

Indiana’s own Mike Pence, then Vice President, recommended fellow Hoosier, SSCI Senator Dan Coats, to become President Trump’s Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) - as part of the cover up. President Trump would have no way of knowing this.

The SSCI facilitates the corrupt existence of the Intelligence Branch, so the Intelligence Branch only cooperates with the SSCI. It really is that simple.

The Intelligence Branch carefully selects its own members by controlling how security clearances are investigated and allowed through the FBI. The Intelligence Branch also uses compartmentalization of intelligence as a way to keep each agency, and each downstream branch of government (executive, legislative and judicial), at arm’s length as a method to stop anyone from seeing the larger picture of their activity. I call this the “silo effect“ and it is done by design.

Any appointee to the intelligence community must first pass through the SSCI, before they get a full Senate vote. If the SSCI rejects the candidate, they simply refuse to take up the nomination. The president is then blocked from that appointment. This is what happened with President Trump over and over again.

Additionally, the Intelligence Branch protects itself, and its allies through the formal classification process.

The Intelligence Branch gets to decide unilaterally what information will be released and what information will be kept secret. There is no entity outside the Intelligence Branch, and yes that includes the President of the United States, who can supersede the classification authority of the Intelligence Branch. This is something 99.9% of the people on our side get totally and frustratingly wrong.

No one can declassify, or make public, anything the Intelligence Branch will not agree to. Doubt this? Ask Ric Grenell, John Ratcliffe, or even President Trump himself.

The classification process is determined inside the Intelligence Branch, all by themselves. The Intelligence Branch has full control over what is considered classified information and what is not. The Intelligence Branch defines what is a “national security interest” and what is not. A great technique for hiding fingerprints of corrupt and illegal activity. The Intelligence Branch does all redactions.

They didn’t like it when President Trump did this.

For their own self-preservation, the Intelligence Branch has been interfering in our elections for years. The way to tear this apart begins with STATE LEVEL election reform that blocks the Legislative Branch from coordinating with the Intelligence Branch.

This also explains why the Obama-Biden-Harris administration instructed Attorney General Merrick Garland to use the full power of the DOJ to stop state level election reform efforts. The worry of successful state level election control is also why the Intelligence Branch now needs to support the federal takeover of elections.

Facebook, Twitter, X, Google, Instagram, and Microsoft are all partnering with the intelligence apparatus to surveil us, control us, brainwash us and rig elections.

When the Intelligence Branch within government wants to conduct surveillance and monitor American citizens, they run up against problems due to the Constitution of the United States. They get around those legal limitations by sub-contracting the intelligence gathering, the actual data mining, and allowing outside parties (contractors) to have access to the central database.

The biggest names in Big Tech have a partnership with the Five Eyes intelligence network, ultimately controlled by the NSA, to: (1) monitor all activity in their platforms; (2) identify extremist content; (3) look for expressions of Domestic Violent Extremism (DVE); and then, (4) put the content details into a database where the Five Eyes intelligence agencies (U.K., U.S., Australia, Canada, New Zealand) can access it.

[What our Government can’t do legally against us - they farm out to foreign Governments. EASY PEASY.]

The government cannot conduct electronic searches (4th amendment issue) without a warrant; however, private individuals can search and report back as long as they have access.

Our elections have been usurped by the Intelligence Branch. Both Democrat AND Republican corruption is dependent on manipulated election results. Start at the state level. Start there…. everything else is downstream.

This is what what We the People are up against. Preserving this system is also what removing Donald Trump is all about. The targeting of President Trump in order to preserve the system, the NWO totalitarian system in America that was created by Bush-Cheney and weaponized during the Obama administration - this is what the actions of the Obama-Biden-Harris DOJ, CIA and FBI are really about.

What would the New World Order and their foot soldiers do to stop the American people from finding this out?

Would the puppet masters use every lever they have to destroy President Trump’s reputation, would they impeach him twice for no reason, frame him for an insurrection, drive him from office, raid his home or arrest him? Would they indict him multiple times, gag him, try to destroy his family, bankrupt him, toss him in prison or remove him from the ballot. Would they try to murder him? Would they start a war or launch a terror attack or manipulate the weather to shut down the grid to control the next election to make sure he didn’t win - or even worse?

Would they continue to obstruct his agenda, stop his nominees and undo everything he tries to do. Yes, they would.

Yes, the rabbit hole is deep and it continues on!

