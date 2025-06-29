I’ve written numerous articles on the importance of passing Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB.) It’s not hyperbole to say that if it doesn’t pass - our taxes will go up 68%, the MAGA agenda will be destroyed, the border will open wide, America will fall into a recession - even another Great Depression - and the House, Senate & White House will go back to the Democrats and Trump will be impeached again. It’s that important.

If you don’t understand why the OBBB must pass - and why so many RINOs and Koch Libertarians are trying to stop it - you can read why here and here and here.

After the OBBB was passed 51-49 to move it forward in the Senate, President Trump issued these statements that I think everyone should read. Only Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina (funded by China) and Rand Paul of Kentucky (funded by the Koch globalists and China) voted against it.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Tonight we saw a GREAT VICTORY in the Senate with the “GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,” but, it wouldn’t have happened without the Fantastic Work of Senator Rick Scott, Senator Mike Lee, Senator Ron Johnson, and Senator Cynthia Lummis. They, along with all of the other Republican Patriots who voted for the Bill, are people who truly love our Country!

As President of the USA, I am proud of them all, and look forward to working with them to GROW OUR ECONOMY, REDUCE WASTEFUL SPENDING, SECURE OUR BORDER, FIGHT FOR OUR MILITARY/VETS, ENSURE THAT OUR MEDICAID SYSTEM HELPS THOSE WHO TRULY NEED IT, PROTECT OUR SECOND AMENDMENT, AND SO MUCH MORE. GOD BLESS AMERICA &, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Did Rand Paul Vote “NO” again tonight? What’s wrong with this guy???

[Remember, Rand Paul’s Koch Libertarian, grandstanding pal from Kentucky - Thomas Massie - voted against the OBBB in the House. Why do you think Kentucky has a Democrat Governor? Because Massie & Paul made it happen!]

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Republicans must remember that they are fighting against a very evil, corrupt and, in many ways, incompetent (Policy-wise!) group of people, who would rather see our Country “go down in flames” than do the right thing and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

The Democrats would LOVE to see the Biggest Tax Hike in History (68%!), No Border Spending (Open Borders!), and a weak, underfunded Military, so we wouldn’t be able to do things like we did just one week ago in Iran.

We gave the Dems a Debt Extension because it was the right thing to do, but they won’t do it for us. The one thing they do have is an ability to stick together, and vote as one group (They don’t have GRANDSTANDERS!).

They also have House and Senate Rules that give Great Power to their Leaders - Committee Chairmanships, etc. Republicans don’t have that, have never been able to get it, BUT THEY SHOULD! What we do have is wonderful people and phenomenal Policy, and that should win Elections every single time!

Looks like Senator Thom Tillis, as usual, wants to tell the Nation that he’s giving them a 68% Tax Increase, as opposed to the Biggest Tax Cut in American History!

At the same time, he is unable to understand the importance of a Debt Extension, which Republicans gave to the Democrats just prior to the November 5th Election, because of its significance, and how important it was for the future of the U.S.A. Sadly, the Democrat Politicians probably won’t reciprocate on a Debt Extension because they’re nasty people who actually hate our Country.

Tillis is also willing to throw the very important Tobacco Industry in North Carolina, “out the window,” for reasons nobody seems to understand. He loves China made windmills that will cost a fortune, ruin the landscape, and produce the most expensive Energy on Earth. [HMM. Just like Elon!]

I can’t believe that the Great People of North Carolina, a State that I love and won all three times, and a State that I just brought back with money, blood, sweat, and tears, from the recent tragic floods, when Sleepy Joe Biden let them DROWN, right up until the end of that Administration, without doing anything.

I was given an A+ Rating for the job we did in bringing it back, and Tillis, despite being a Republican, was MISSING IN ACTION — North Carolina will not allow one of their Senators to GRANDSTAND in order to get some publicity for himself, for a possible, but very difficult Re-Election.

Thom Tillis has hurt the great people of North Carolina. Even on the catastrophic flooding, nothing was done to help until I took office. Then a MIRACLE took place! Tillis is a talker and complainer, NOT A DOER! He’s even worse than Rand “Fauci” Paul!”

[REMEMBER: Rand Paul caught Fauci (in the pocket of the CCP) lying under oath and did nothing about it. Literally nothing. He’s all talk and all he does is vote NO. All Rand’s talk about Fauci did was help him and his pals sell more books! I wonder if Rand’s relationship with China has anything to do that? Rand Paul has been organizing Senators to stop Trump’s OBBB and Trump’s tariffs on Communist China - NOT because he believes in “free markets” or liberty - but because his top PAC donor is a major TikTok investor and has hundreds of investments in Communist China. FOLLOW THE MONEY. That’s what’s wrong with Rand Paul.]

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “America wants Reduced Taxes, including NO TAX ON TIPS, NO TAX ON OVERTIME, AND NO TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY, Interest Deductions on Cars, Border Security, a Strong Military, and a Bill which is GREAT for our Farmers, Manufacturers and, Employment, in general. Thom Tillis is making a BIG MISTAKE for America, and the Wonderful People of North Carolina!

Numerous people have come forward wanting to run in the Primary against “Senator Thom” Tillis. I will be meeting with them over the coming weeks, looking for someone who will properly represent the Great People of North Carolina and, so importantly, the United States of America.

VERY PROUD OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY TONIGHT. GOD BLESS YOU ALL!”

PS: Ron Johnson, a Senator from Wisconsin, flipped his vote from a ‘no’ to ‘yes’ in dramatic fashion after JD Vance got involved, and said in a statement that the OBBB is a "necessary first step" to fiscal sustainability and cleaning up the mess left by the Biden administration.

"Biden and the Democrats left behind enormous messes that we are trying to clean up – an open border, wars, and massive deficits. After working for weeks with President Trump and his highly capable economic team, I am convinced that he views this as a necessary first step and will support my efforts to help put America on a path to fiscal sustainability."

Elon Musk, who came out against the OBBB before it was passed by the House because he wanted Trump to force an ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANDATE and Trump refused - came out against it again before it was passed by the Senate because he wants Trump to give him more money for WINDMILLS AND SOLAR PANELS. Trump said NO. Obviously, Elon only cares about his OWN businesses and wants to make sure the American people keep enriching the climate change lobby and subsidizing his client - Communist China!

Even the Communists at Drudge are promoting Elon’s POV:

Elon also just fired his “fixer” because sales of Elon’s electric cars aren’t what he hoped and he’s losing the AI race to competitors. I hope you understand who Elon Musk really is and where his allegiances really lie - not with America.

At this point, the ONLY REASON that ANY conservative would vote against the OBBB is because they are in the pocket of Communist China or are secretly working to split the vote to help Democrats prevail. Don’t let them get away with it again.

