This is Part 1 of my report on the ICE shooting in Minneapolis. Before we get into the details of that day - which are still unfolding as we speak - let’s review the facts about Renee & Rebecca. No one is covering this and it’s an important place to start.

Renee Nicole Ganger was born on April 2, 1988, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to parents Tim and Donna Ganger. She grew up in Colorado, where she spent much of her early life.

Tim and Donna Ganger are the parents of Renee Nicole Ganger. Donna Marie Ganger (age 68) and Timothy D. Ganger (age around 69) raised their family primarily in Colorado Springs. A photo published in the Daily Mail showed Renee pictured with her sister and mother Donna Ganger.

Her uncle, Robert Ganger (brother of her father Tim Ganger) said that that the news of Renee’s death was especially difficult for the family because it occurred on her older sister’s birthday. Isn’t that an odd coincidence?

Renee’s parents currently reside together in Valley Falls, Kansas (a small town of about 1,000 people, roughly 30 miles northwest of Topeka and an hour northwest of Kansas City.) They relocated here approximately five years ago - likely to retire to a smaller town.

As a teenager in Colorado, Renee reportedly developed a love for singing, performing in her high school chorus, and initially studying vocal performance in college before shifting her focus to poetry.

She graduated from Coronado High School in Colorado Springs in 2006 as Renee Nicole Ganger. She was known for her involvement in choir (high school chorus) where she sang alto.

After high school she allegedly worked at a credit union and other odd jobs.

Renee married Justin Sheppard around 2010, sometime after her high school graduation in 2006, with whom she had two children: a daughter born in 2011 (approximately 15 in 2026) and a son born in 2014 (approximately 12). This marriage ended in divorce, and the older children primarily resided in Colorado, with their father.

During her marriage to Justin, they reportedly lived on or near Peterson Space Force Base (formerly Peterson Air Force Base) in Colorado Springs, which is a major military installation. Justin Sheppard works as a cyber security analyst for Leidos (a defense and technology contractor with ties to national security and military projects), suggesting possible connections through the local defense/military community.

The marriage ended in divorce around 2016 (per court records referenced in reports), after which Justin Sheppard received full custody of the older children, who have primarily lived with him in Colorado.

She then married Timmy Ray Macklin Jr. - an Air Force veteran, stand-up comedian, and podcast co-host who suffered from PTSD

They had a son together, born around 2020 (aged 6 at her death), and lived in various places, including during her university years in Virginia where she was known as Renee Nicole Macklin.

Renee attended Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, as a transfer student starting in spring 2019, under the name Renee Nicole Macklin.

Renee Nicole Macklin lived in Virginia with her husband, Timmy Macklin, and attended Old Dominion University (ODU) in Norfolk, Virginia, primarily in person, though her education was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was a transfer student who began at ODU in the spring of 2019. Her professor, Kent Wascom (an associate professor in the creative writing program), taught her in-person in two Creative Writing courses from fall 2019 through spring 2020.

He recalled coordinating with her around her needs as an expectant mother - she gave birth to her youngest son around 2020.

In March 2020, like many universities nationwide, ODU suspended in-person classes and moved everything online due to the COVID-19 pandemic - they extended spring break and shifted to remote learning “for the immediate future.”

This means her final semesters involved a significant amount of online and hybrid learning while her early course work was in-person.

Reports consistently describe her as having “studied creative writing at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia” and note her presence in the Hampton Roads area - which includes Norfolk.

During her time there, under the name Renee Macklin, her poem “On Learning to Dissect Fetal Pigs” was selected by Rajiv Mohabir for the 2020 Academy of American Poets’ Old Dominion University College Poetry Prize.

On Learning to Dissect Fetal Pigs

by Renée Nicole Macklin



i want back my rocking chairs,



solipsist sunsets,



& coastal jungle sounds that are tercets from cicadas and pentameter from the hairy legs of cockroaches.



i’ve donated bibles to thrift stores



(mashed them in plastic trash bags with an acidic himalayan salt lamp—



the post-baptism bibles, the ones plucked from street corners from the meaty hands of zealots, the dumbed-down, easy-to-read, parasitic kind):



remember more the slick rubber smell of high gloss biology textbook pictures; they burned the hairs inside my nostrils,



& salt & ink that rubbed off on my palms.



under clippings of the moon at two forty five AM I study&repeat



ribosome



endoplasmic—



lactic acid



stamen



at the IHOP on the corner of powers and stetson hills—



i repeated & scribbled until it picked its way & stagnated somewhere i can’t point to anymore, maybe my gut—



maybe there in-between my pancreas & large intestine is the piddly brook of my soul.



it’s the ruler by which i reduce all things now; hard-edged & splintering from knowledge that used to sit, a cloth against fevered forehead.



can i let them both be? this fickle faith and this college science that heckles from the back of the classroom



now i can’t believe—



that the bible and qur’an and bhagavad gita are sliding long hairs behind my ear like mom used to & exhaling from their mouths “make room for wonder”—



all my understanding dribbles down the chin onto the chest & is summarized as:



life is merely



to ovum and sperm



and where those two meet



and how often and how well



and what dies there.

Norfolk is a key city in the larger Hampton Roads metro area, which collectively supports a significant LGBTQ+ population in Virginia. I can’t prove this but I’m guessing this could have been where Renee and Becca met sometime between 2021 and 2023 - while she was still married to Timmy. Or at least this was where she was exposed to PRIDE.

Renee and Timmy also co-hosted a comedy/life podcast during this period.

At the same time, Renee also collaborated with a local Norfolk photographer and mentor allegedly named Charles “Willie” Winslow II. Renee and Willie’s collaboration began around April 2021 (shortly after her December 2020 graduation), when she approached him while he was photographing a game at ODU. She sought advice on incorporating photography into book covers for her planned writing projects.

Renee assisted Willie on professional assignments, including shooting sports events (e.g., basketball games), and joined group outings with other photographers and sat for two interviews in Norfolk in 2022. The only reason I bring this up is because it confirms she was still in Norfolk until right before Timmy’s death and her personality seemed remarkedly different in one of those interviews.

Timmy Ray Macklin Jr. - the second husband of Renee Nicole Good - died on May 25, 2023, at the age of 36.

Date of Death: May 25, 2023.

Age and Birth: Born December 29, 1986, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Background: He grew up partly in Knoxville and on the Oregon Coast.

He served in the U.S. Air Force for 14 years (as an E-6, with some mentions of service in Afghanistan), transitioning out around the early 2020s. After retiring from the military, he pursued stand-up comedy and co-hosted a comedy/life podcast with Renee.

Survived by his parents (Charlene Fletcher and Timmy Ray Macklin Sr.) grandparents, multiple siblings (including Matthew, Joseph, Mackenzie, Alexis, Brendon, Cody, Cason, Cole, and Jessica), and three children: Sophie, Rory, and Emerson.

Notably, Renee is not mentioned in his publicly available obituary (published by Hillside Chapel, Inc. in Oregon City, Oregon, around June 6–7, 2023) - suggesting that their relationship was fractured for some reason at the time of his death.

Burial: Interred at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Multnomah County, Oregon (a veterans’ cemetery.

The cause of death is not publicly disclosed in his obituary or in news reports - it’s described simply as a sudden passing. Speculation in some online discussions includes PTSD-related issues (given his veteran status and reported struggles), but this remains unconfirmed. One online comment said he was “heartbroken.”

So, it’s apparent that Renee & Tim lived in Norfolk from roughly 2019 until his death in May 2023.

Following Timmy’s passing, Renee briefly stayed with her parents in Valley Falls, Kansas.

Shortly after Timmy’s death, in October 2023 (just 4 months after Timmy’s death), Renee filed a legal petition in Jackson County Circuit Court (which covers Kansas City, Missouri) to change her name from Renee Nicole Macklin to Renee Nicole Macklin Good. That was a pretty short mourning period, don’t you think? She listed an address at that time in the Waldo area of Kansas City on the petition.

In 2024, Renee co-founded B. Good Handywork LLC, a business specializing in interior and exterior home repair, maintenance, and upgrades, which she ran alongside Rebecca Brown Good.

Rebecca Brown Good, 40, commonly known as Becca Good, is the lesbian partner of Renee Nicole Ganger Sheppard Macklin Good.

Limited public details are available about Becca’s early life, birth date, schooling, or family background prior to meeting Renee. There are also no details available about where they met - but based on my study of the chronology of their lives - it’s possible they met in Norfolk, Virginia - prior to Timmy’s death.

Reports consistently describe Becca as a handywoman and small business owner.

Becca and Renee allegedly entered into a committed same-sex partnership 4 months after Renee’s second husband, Timmy Ray Macklin Jr., died in 2023 - when Renee legally changed her name to include “Good” in October 2023 to share a last name with her new lesbian partner.

I can’t prove this but it looks like Rebecca’s surname is Brown and they both selected the name “Good” as their partnership name. I have not been able to confirm they were formally married - but that doesn’t mean they weren’t.

The couple co-founded and managed B. Good Handywork LLC, a household repair, maintenance, and upgrade business incorporated in early 2024 in Missouri. Business filings list Becca as the primary incorporator, with both women as managers.

The company operated out of their residential address in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood focusing on interior/exterior home projects.

They lived in Kansas City, Missouri from late 2023 to 2024 before allegedly briefly relocating to Canada in November 2024 after the U.S. presidential election and then to Minneapolis, Minnesota around March 2025.

Venmo records show that Renee and Becca were broke during this period because Renee’s mother was paying their bills.

Renee and Becca enrolled their 6-year-old son in Southside Family Charter School (SFCS) in South Minneapolis shortly after moving to the area in early 2025.

This K-5 public charter school (founded in 1972, located at 4500 Clinton Avenue S, Minneapolis, MN 55419) is a small, tuition-free institution (with around 100-120 students) that teaches parents and children to become political activists and social justice warriors and is particularly focused on LGBTQ+ students and families.

The school describes itself as “unabashedly dedicated to social justice education.”

It was through that school that Renee and Becca connected with local anti-ICE activist groups (such as “ICE Watch,” a network for monitoring and resisting immigration enforcement) through the school’s community and parent networks.

Other parents at the school said Renee was doing what she was trained to do.

Just a few hours after Renee’s death, two liberal political activists named Mattie Weiss and Becka Tilsen launched a GoFundMe for Becca Brown Good (calling her Renee’s widow) and it raised $1.5 MILLION within 24 hours. It was “paused” after many people complained.

Mattie says the money will go into a ‘trust’ - hmm, right.

Mattie’s statedgoal is to remove “stupid white men” from office.

Are the Feds looking in to the GoFundMe as part of a domestic terrorism probe? Becca admitted that Renee’s death was her fault. “It’s my fault - I made her come down here.”

I hope Part 1 of my report has made it clear that all is not what it seems - and it’s a good idea to wait a few days after any incident to sort the truth from fiction.

Part 2 of my report will deal with the confirmed details of what actually transpired that day in Minneapolis. Sometimes people ask me why I do this. I do it so there is a record of truth all in one place - because people forget - including me.

