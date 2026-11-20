If you tried to open Outlook, catch a flight, or send a few bucks on Zelle in the middle of November, you’ve already met this story. You just didn’t know its name.

The talking heads will tell you it was a bad week for computers. I think it was a very good week for somebody in the computer world. Stick with me.

First, let’s get the names straight, because that’s half the battle.

Years ago, I built the first retail website and inventory tracking system for a company I was consulting for. I wasn’t a programmer, and I had no idea what I was doing. But I thought, how hard can it be? It turned out my background in marketing and business was exactly what tied all the pieces together. I learned as I went, and in the end it worked better than anything else they had.

The first thing I learned was that I had to speak the language, or I’d be lost in the wilderness forever. The second thing I learned was that the IT department and their outside consultants didn’t want me fixing anything. They did everything they could to confuse me and stall the work. It was the same at every company I consulted for, big or small. The tech bros wanted total control, and I wasn’t part of their plan.

Language was one of their favorite tools. They’d call the same thing by a different name every other week. That wasn’t an accident. It’s called job security.

When the words keep changing, regular people give up trying to follow along, and that suits the tech bros just fine. So in this piece, there are only two teams, and they keep the same names from start to finish.

Two Teams, One Fight

Team Trump: Nation-state sovereignty, open-weight, downloadable Super Intelligence (SI.)

Team Globalist: One world order, closed, locked Super Intelligence (SI.) This is everyone opposed to Team Trump.

That’s it. No “camps,” no “factions,” no “stakeholder ecosystems.” Two teams.

The Big Question

The fight over who controls Super Intelligence (SI) usually gets sold to the public as a dry, technical argument. Software licenses. Safety benchmarks. Export paperwork. Trade compliance. It’s written in a language nobody but the nerds can understand, and I suspect that’s the point.

They tell us it’s about “safety,” “open source,” “export controls,” and “military use.” Underneath, it’s about one thing: who’s in charge. Who gets to set the rules for the most powerful technology on the planet? Countries like the US? Or private labs and the institutions around them that answer to the New World Order?

Most people still don’t have a clear picture of what these tech fights mean in real life. In the end, it comes down to this: who holds the final say over what the most powerful technology in human history is allowed to do, and who gets to use it?

History Repeats

We’ve been here before.

Nuclear weapons. Civilian nuclear power. Satellite communications (and satellite TV). Undersea cables. The early internet. Every one of them forced the same choice: does each country run its own networks and keep control, or does everybody plug into shared global rules and standards?

Every time, the arguments on the surface were about engineering, safety, and whether the gadgets could talk to each other. Every time, the real question was who would hold final authority.

Same movie, new actors. Now it’s SI.

Locked vs Downloadable

SI comes two ways. Think of it as renting versus owning.

Locked (closed) systems are the Team Globalist approach. A private company chosen by the New World Order keeps the system locked on its own servers. You can only use it by going through their website or app. They decide what it will and won’t do. They can change the rules any time they like, and they can cut you off. A government or military using one of these is a renter. The landlord can still refuse certain requests or turn off the service.

Downloadable (open-weight) systems are the Team Trump approach. The company releases the whole system so anyone can download it and run it on their own computers. Once it’s out, it’s out. The company can’t take it back or flip a switch to kill it. A government or military can put it on machines that are completely cut off from the internet, adjust it for its own needs, and use it without asking anybody’s permission or worrying the company will suddenly pull the plug.

A quick word on “open weight” versus “open source,” since those get tossed around like they’re the same thing. They’re not. “Open weight” means the company lets you download the finished SI and run it yourself, but it usually keeps the training data and the recipe secret. You get the cake, not the recipe. “Open source” in the strict sense means all of it is public, so anyone can see exactly how it was made and bake it again from scratch. Most of the “open” SI models out there, like Meta’s Llama, are really open weight.

Team Globalist’s way keeps the SI company in control for good and makes it harder for outsiders to copy the most advanced versions. Team Trump’s way puts the user in control for good, but it also means hostile governments or criminals can download the same system and tinker with it for their own purposes.

Team Globalist vs Team Trump

Team Globalist wants rules, standards, and access coordinated across borders, often through private companies, NGOs, international bodies, or shared technical standards that limit what any single government can do. Team Globalist favors closed, locked models that they totally control.

Team Trump wants sovereign countries to make and enforce their own rules, protect their own borders, control their own critical infrastructure, and put their own citizens and military first.

To Team Trump, the people in charge should be sovereign governments, not unelected corporate boards or international regulators. Elected officials should set the rules for how their citizens, their economies, and their militaries use SI.

That’s why Team Trump favors open-weight, downloadable models. These are systems whose inner settings can be downloaded, inspected, checked, and run on your own equipment without asking permission from the company that built them. That way no private company gets a veto over what a government does.

Tech Teams

Tech is one of the main battlefields. The people who control the models, the chips, the cloud, and the payment systems sit in the middle as technical partners. Whoever wins the policy fight gets leverage over all of it.

Team Trump (open-weight, downloadable SI; more willing to let the current U.S. government use the tools without private vetoes; skeptical of heavy cross-border or private-lab restrictions):

- xAI and Elon Musk

- Palantir

- Amazon Web Services (signed classified network deals)

- Google (signed the post-Anthropic military deals)

- The defense-aligned firms that signed the Pentagon’s post-Anthropic agreements

- Nvidia under Huang (pro-competition, open models, against full China chip lockdowns)

- David Sacks (Trump-aligned SI advisor who has repeatedly called out Anthropic’s safety and regulatory approach as a form of control and capture rather than genuine restraint)

Team Globalist (closed, locked SI; more emphasis on private red lines, safety evaluators, slowing things down, and frameworks that can rein in even the U.S. military; leans toward global markets and coordinated standards):

- Anthropic (refused Pentagon terms that would have allowed fully autonomous weapons and large-scale domestic surveillance; strong ties to the Effective Altruism and safety crowd; pushed for more structured oversight)

- OpenAI / Sam Altman (sings the same safety hymn as Anthropic, but takes the Pentagon check when it clears)

- Microsoft (major investor in Anthropic, with a long-standing global enterprise cloud footprint)

- Apple (puts China market access first; partnered with Alibaba and accepted Chinese content and data rules for Apple Intelligence; has shown it will live under strict local rules to keep its global markets)

Palantir CEO Alex Karp on Anthropic's Dario Amodei and OpenAI's Sam Altman: "They don't understand how unlikable they are."

David Sacks: “Anthropic is good at two things—product releases, and scaring people. They have a proven pattern of using fear as a way to market their new products.”

Elon: “Dario is digging his own grave…”

Here’s the thing about most of the big platforms: they’re loyal to no one nation. They’ll take government money when it’s on the table and sell to whichever government pays. The sharper split is between the labs and advisors who treat national governments as the ones in charge (Team Trump) and the ones who want private companies and their safety institutions to keep a real veto or set the default rules (Team Globalist).

The Anthropic IPO

On November 19, Anthropic, Team Globalist’s favorite SI and the company most tied to the locked, server-only approach, pulled off the largest IPO in history.

It priced at $83 a share and raised about $81.3 billion. It opened on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT at a value that briefly touched $2 trillion before settling around $1.5 to $1.8 trillion. Trillion, with a T.

That’s bigger than SpaceX’s earlier record debut.

In plain English, Anthropic asked Wall Street to place an enormous bet on its closed, high-profit, very expensive systems, and Wall Street said yes with historic sums.

So the markets just handed Anthropic an enormous war chest, right after one of its main open-model rivals was taken off the board. Meanwhile, the Pentagon has largely moved its classified work to other providers.

Jensen Huang of Nvidia vs Dario Amodei of Anthropic

Days before the IPO, Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s CEO in a personal scandal involving multiple affairs. One of them was with a woman U.S. authorities identified as a suspected Chinese intelligence asset. Rumors are he was outed by his enemies at Anthropic.

Huang had been the loudest, most visible corporate voice for Team Trump’s open-weight, downloadable models. He pushed for broader global chip access (including to China) and for competition over restriction. He opposed the tightest export rules on who could buy advanced chips.

He was also putting his money where his mouth was, investing in and funding open-model startups and infrastructure that competed with Anthropic’s closed, high-profit approach.

But wait, wasn’t selling chips to China a bad thing? That’s what Anthropic kept telling us. Turns out they had it backwards.

Palmer Luckey, the founder of the defense company Anduril (very much Team Trump), calls that the “midwit take.” He says most people miss the forest for the trees. In his words: “What they don’t understand is China doesn’t want Nvidia to sell GPUs to Chinese companies.”

According to Luckey, there are 600,000 Nvidia H200 chips sitting in a port right now, because the Chinese government won’t give them an import permit. Why? Because Beijing wants to build its own chip industry, not one that depends on America.

So when people say Jensen was helping smuggle chips into China, Luckey says: “Yes! Against the Chinese government’s will.” As he puts it, “Jensen was basically on the side of Chinese AI companies, but NOT the Chinese government.”

Think about that. Every American chip in a Chinese company’s hands is one less reason for China to build its own. Keep them hooked on our product, and we keep the leverage. Cut them off, and you hand Beijing the perfect excuse to go it alone. Jensen wasn’t selling out America. He was selling America, and the CCP hated it.

His exit took a major open-model counterweight and business rival off the field just as Anthropic was asking Wall Street for that enormous bet on its closed systems. The timing is hard to ignore. I’m certainly not ignoring it.

Then The Outages Came

In mid-November 2026, a string of high-profile outages hit major systems one after another in a short window. It started with Microsoft, which is on Team Globalist.

Here’s the rough order and the official excuses:

- Nov 12-13: Microsoft 365 (Outlook, Teams, Copilot, Exchange Online). About 24 hours of widespread disruption. Microsoft blamed a hidden defect in a July network update that showed up when Teams traffic got rerouted onto the same path Exchange uses. Microsoft made a point of saying it wasn’t cyber-related and wasn’t related to AI agents.

- Nov 13: FAA nationwide ground stop, more than four hours. Officials pointed to too much connection traffic from a newly installed router during a copper-to-fiber upgrade at one site (an L3Harris router failure that cascaded nationwide), plus problems at a radar site. DHS and the FAA said there was no sign of a cyberattack.

- Nov 15: AWS us-east-1, its main East Coast region. Login and connection problems for a few hours. No public cause tying it to anyone doing it on purpose.

- Nov 16: JPMorgan Chase and Zelle transaction delays, blamed on a software bug in Chase’s own in-house systems. Chase said it wasn’t cyber-related.

- Nov 16: United Airlines flight-planning and weight-and-balance systems down for about 90 minutes. United said there was no sign of a cyber issue.

- Nov 17: Apple services (Music, App Store, some iCloud), blamed on an internal software update.

- Also that same week: reports involving Workday, NSA internal networks during scheduled maintenance, and a pile of smaller cloud and software incidents.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and other officials said there was no evidence of a coordinated or state-sponsored cyberattack linking the events. Even if there was, I doubt they’d tell us.

Each company put out its own version of “nothing to see here.” The official explanations: hidden defects from earlier updates, old software bugs, router and capacity bottlenecks, overloaded equipment, in-house bugs, and routine or internal maintenance. Six outages, six different dogs that ate six different homeworks.

And Chase going down in the same window shows the money pipes aren’t immune either.

My Theory - This Was No Accident: It was Team Globalist Sending a Message To Team Trump

I don’t buy that this cluster was random, or a bunch of old patches that all happened to fail the same week.

Here’s how I read it. It began with a significant cyber incident (possibly with help from someone on the inside). It was allowed, or shaped, to create visible chaos across email, air travel, banking, and the cloud. Then it gets used to paint the Trump administration as too incompetent to keep the lights on.

The purpose is to get ordinary people and institutions crying out for help and protection.

Once the public is rattled enough, the cure gets rolled out: Team Globalist takes over with tighter, more centralized, outside regulation of advanced SI and all the technology and computing power underneath it. Those rules would be harder for any single national government to set on its own. They would favor coordinated, cross-border standards and the Team Globalist way over Team Trump’s national sovereignty.

Create the problem, sell the solution. Old trick, new costume.

To Team Trump, the whole cluster looked suspiciously convenient: an opportunity, or even a staged excuse, to scare the public across aviation, banking, and the cloud so citizens and lawmakers would beg for tighter, centralized control of SI.

How Each Team Spins the Outages

Team Trump says the outages prove that the private tech partners (Microsoft, AWS, and the rest) and their patch-it-later habits aren’t good enough. But the fix is still national control, stronger defenses here at home, and not handing rule-making power to private labs or international bodies. Team Trump voices like Musk and xAI, Sacks, and the Palantir crowd tend to push competition, open models, and the government’s right to use the tools, not new cross-border safety regimes.

Team Globalist takes the very same outages and says: see, we need more structured oversight, shared safety standards, and limits on what any one government (or any one company) can do with advanced systems. Anthropic’s public stand on military red lines and its whole safety pitch is the clearest recent example. Microsoft’s long-standing global cloud reach and its investment ties put it closer to Team Globalist too. Their argument is that only coordinated rules can stop the next domino chain or the uncontrolled use of powerful systems.

Team Globalist’s defenders say November proved the exact opposite of Team Trump’s point. They say our digital plumbing is already so tangled and fragile that one failure knocks over the next, even with no bad guy involved. How handy.

David Sacks

David Sacks is the former White House SI and crypto czar and now co-chair of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, and he’s on Team Trump. He has argued that Team Globalist (Anthropic and OpenAI) uses scary talk about the end of the world, machines that improve themselves, and the need to “pace the frontier” to get government protection and block competition.

His point is simple. If those companies really don’t want to build Super Intelligence, the easiest way is to just stop building it. Instead, they want any slowdown tied to new regulations, antitrust exemptions, government pre-approval that overrides ordinary product liability, and government-backed moats to keep rivals out. Funny how the safety plan always comes with a fence around their own yard.

Sacks calls it the “Doomer Industrial Complex,” and says these groups have spent over $1 billion pumping up doomsday stories. They’re closely tied to Anthropic, which has funded many of them. A lot of the loudest warnings about SI disaster are being used to protect a few big companies and block the downloadable systems.

Sacks has strongly defended open-weight models. He has said the rest of the industry, except Anthropic, supports open-source SI. He also said Huang was the biggest corporate backer and funder of open models, and that Anthropic’s IPO benefited from his departure.

Sacks believes national governments, not private labs or their nonprofit friends, should set the main rules for military and dual-use technology (tech that works for both civilian and military jobs). To him, a private company’s “red lines” on surveillance or autonomous weapons are really a private veto.

Military Issues

A military that relies on closed, locked, company-controlled models puts its capabilities and critical infrastructure in the hands of outside gatekeepers. We saw exactly that when Anthropic refused Pentagon terms covering fully autonomous weapons. Imagine the general calling customer service.

For a country defending itself, open weights mean full independence. The armed forces and intelligence agencies can inspect the code, adjust the settings, and run the system on networks sealed off from the outside world. No classified questions leaking out, no sensitive data exposed, and no risk of someone flipping a remote off-switch.

Who Actually Fixes the Problems?

When planes are grounded or banks freeze up, the natural reaction from your living room is: “Why don’t they just call in the experts?”

Here’s the uncomfortable truth. The people you’d call are the exact same companies whose systems just broke. The same small group that built and maintains these systems is usually the one hired to fix them. There’s no independent “fourth branch” of super-engineers sitting on a shelf waiting to rescue the grid.

Look at what federal networks, air-traffic control (the FAA network handled by longtime contractor L3Harris), business cloud and office software (Microsoft 365, AWS), and the big money-clearing systems (JPMorgan Chase) have in common. It isn’t just that they write code. They’ve all handed their core operations, their wiring, and their maintenance to a tiny club of giant system integrators, prime defense contractors, and mega-cloud operators who run locked, closed systems.

Companies like General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and specialized cleared contractors hold the multi-billion-dollar IT contracts for on-site hardware maintenance and troubleshooting. They work alongside government operators on the hardware and software. The physical lines are run by commercial carriers like AT&T and Verizon under heavily secured, dedicated government contracts.

So the companies and agencies hit by these outages can’t just hire a few more IT folks and patch things up. They’re stuck in a bottleneck. The plumbing is maintained by a thin layer of private contractors and mega-cloud providers, and nobody else has the keys.

And Congress?

When Congress promises to step in and “regulate” a crisis, history says you’ll get hearings, press releases, and zero real change. Congress is supposed to be the public’s referee. It’s supposed to set clear rules and break up bottlenecks.

Instead, Congress has spent decades kicking the can down the road on everything: Social Security, keeping the country solvent, the national debt, online and social media privacy, critical infrastructure, and now SI. That isn’t just laziness. It’s built into how Washington works now.

When Congress won’t pass clear federal laws, the power doesn’t disappear. It just moves. It flows to the White House through executive orders, to a patchwork of 50 different state legislatures, to European and other foreign regulators who set the global rules by default, and right back into the boardrooms of the monopolies themselves.

That’s the Catch-22 for those of us watching from our living rooms. Congress is supposed to be the referee by the Constitution, yet it has spent half a century forfeiting the game. Every time lawmakers punt, ordinary citizens are left with no seat at the table and no choice but to hope that whichever billionaire, defense contractor, or foreign regulator writes the rules happens to care about us. I wouldn’t hold my breath.

What About China?

China isn’t really on either team. It plays its own game. Beijing treats SI as part of the government, not a free-market experiment or a legal puzzle. It’s wired straight into industry, shipping, and everyday life, and the Communist Party approves and supervises all of it. No company ever gets to say no, and no citizen gets privacy. It’s the ultimate closed, locked system.

And here’s the kicker: Team Globalist kind of likes that. For years, the people who run the world bet on China to win. They shipped it our factories, our technology, and our jobs, and they cheered its “efficiency.” Now they’re copying the model: a few approved companies, locked-down systems, rules written behind closed doors, and a population that’s watched and scored.

Team Globalist doesn’t want to beat China. It wants to be China, just with better branding.

So really, there’s only one choice for Americans: Team Trump, where we keep control here at home, or Team Globalist, which is slowly building a Beijing-style control system with a Western flag on top.

It’s All One Fight

Team Globalist’s path puts centralized control first: outside auditors, cross-border standards, and guardrails. It accepts private companies, outside groups, and institutional gatekeepers as the price of stability, more control, fewer surprises, and preventing catastrophic misuse.

Team Trump’s path puts open access, innovation, and each nation’s right to decide for itself first. It keeps final authority with elected governments, in sovereign hands that answer to voters, and it accepts the risk that more people, including our enemies, will get their hands on powerful systems.

National security in the SI era won’t be decided just by which lab builds the smartest system. It will be decided by whether a nation’s military, defense, and critical infrastructure run on sovereign systems it completely controls (Team Trump), or on rented intelligence governed by rules written in private boardrooms (Team Globalist).

The public is being asked, quietly, without plain language, and with enormous consequences, which future it wants, which team it trusts to hold the rulebook, and which risk it’s more willing to live with.

The Choice Is Clear

It’s a choice between Team Trump and national sovereignty, or Team Globalist and handing decision-making power to international institutions, unelected regulators, and private tech companies.

We can go with Team Globalist, which wants one-world-order centralized control: rules, safety evaluators, and access limits that sit above any one country’s government. Or we can go with Team Trump, which wants each country to keep the right to make its own decisions about its own systems, its own military, and its own infrastructure.

Team Trump says the United States, through its elected government, should keep the authority to decide how its technology, military, economy, and infrastructure are run, even if that means accepting more risk. Team Globalist says SI is too powerful to leave to individual nations and must be governed through shared international standards, corporate oversight, and centralized safeguards, even if that means giving up some national independence.

These are two very different visions of the future. This isn’t just a debate about artificial intelligence, computer software, or corporate profits. It’s a debate about who writes the rules, who enforces them, and who ultimately holds the power. And that power is embedded in every system we need to survive in today’s modern world - not to mention the systems that tabulate and count our votes!

Will that power stay with the American people through the folks we elect, or will it keep sliding into the hands of corporations and institutions we can’t vote out? It’s time to shut out the noise and pick your team. I know who I’m rooting for.

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