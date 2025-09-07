Most people don't know the real story behind Ilhan Omar, Keith Ellison and the Islamo-Communists that have destroyed Minnesota. Why? Because the influencers and fake news feed information to us in bits and pieces for maximum outrage, clicks and cash - so we never grasp the whole picture. That’s by design. But, if we want to know what the Islamo-Communists have planned for New York City with Mamdani - you need to know the real story of Ilhan Omar and her rise in Minneapolis. Here's the whole picture. It’s long and complicated but worth your time:

Ilhan Omar was born in Somalia in 1982 and lived in Kenya for 5 years before Ilhan's family emigrated to America to settle in Minneapolis in 1997 - when she was 15 years old - under Bill Clinton. Omar’s father and grandfather allegedly worked for the Communist Siad Barre regime in Somalia. Barre was aligned with the Soviet Union and the Castro regime. Barre dissolved the constitution in Somalia, parliament, and arrested politicians from the previous regime. The SRC renamed the country The Somali Democratic Republic and declared it a Marxist-Leninist one-party state.

After Barre fell, Omar's family fled to Kenya - then to America - to escape prosecution. She was raised by her father and grandfather as a Sunni Islamo-Communist and they groomed her for politics. That's the ideology and the loyalties she brought to America.

In 2002, when Ilhan was 20, Omar and her first husband, Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi, applied for a marriage license in the US but never "finalized the application." They married, instead, under Sharia law and had two children.

In 2008, Omar said she and her first husband, Hirsi, split "in our faith tradition."

In 2009, Ilhan Omar married her second husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, under US law. A marriage certificate from Hennepin County shows Omar and Elmi married in 2009.

Who is Elmi? Elmi is the man that many claim is Omar's brother (who was living in London at the time) - and she married him under US law so that he could come legally to school, work and live in America with a green card.

SOMALI LEADER: “Elmi was very feminine in the way he dressed — he would wear light lipstick and pink clothes and very, very, short shorts in the summer. People started whispering about him. It was Ilhan's brother and he had been living in London but he was mixing with what were seen as bad influences that the family did not like. So they sent him to Minneapolis as ''rehab.'' No one was invited to their wedding. As soon as Ilhan Omar married [her brother] he started university at her alma mater North Dakota State University where he graduated in 2012. Shortly thereafter, he moved to Minneapolis where he was living in a public housing complex and was later evicted. He then returned to the United Kingdom.”

What do I think is the real reason she allegedly committed immigration fraud by marrying Elmi? My research shows that her brother is likely gay and their parents were not happy with his lifestyle in London and wanted him to undergo conversion therapy in America. It didn't work - and the brother went back to London.

Omar later said that she separated from Elmi (her brother) in 2011 and legally divorced him in 2017.

After that, Omar and her first husband, Ahmed Hirsi, reconciled and were remarried under Islamic law and had a 3rd child together.

Remember, the ONLY marriages that I believe Ilhan Omar recognizes as real are those under Sharia law.

The chronology of all this, briefly, is as follows:

1982 — Born in Communist Somalia;

1991 — Went to refugee camp in Kenya;

1995 — Came to United States as a refugee, becoming a citizen at some later point, moved to Minnesota in 1997;

2002 — Took out a marriage license to marry Ahmed Hirsi (AKA Ahmed Aden), but did not marry him except in a Muslim ceremony and they had two kids;

2008 — Parted from Hirsi; a Muslim divorce, not recorded;

2009 — Married Ahmed Elmi; a US marriage certificate exists;

2011 — Parted from Elmi, with a Muslim divorce;

2012 — Reunited with Hirsi and had a third child;

2017 — Formally divorced Elmi with a US divorce (after being elected to the Minnesota legislature in 2016);

2018 — Married (re-married?) Hirsi and was nominated for the US House in Congress.

All of that is on the record. Omar was elected to Minnesota’s State Legislature in 2016 and sworn in by Melissa Hortman, who was Speaker of the Minnesota House and was recently murdered. Ilhan Omar took the Oath of Office on a special Koran in a ceremony at the Minnesota State Capitol Building, January 3, 2017.

In 2018, Ilhan Omar, then still a state representative in Minnesota, stated that the U.S. should be "more fearful of white men" - because they were the real domestic terrorists.

ILHAN OMAR: “Our country should be more fearful of white men. We should be profiling, monitoring, and creating policies to fight the radicalization of white men.”

Ilhan Omar was then elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in November 2018, and she was sworn into office in January 2019.

10 months later, in October 2019, she filed for divorce from Ahmed Hirsi, her first and third husband and the father of her children, citing an “irretrievable breakdown” in the marriage. That divorce was finalized in November 2019. That previous summer she allegedly began an affair with a white man - named Tim Mynett - even though the previous year she stated that we should be fearful of white men and basically said white men were domestic terrorists.

In March 2020, two months before the death of George Floyd in Omar’s district, Ilhan Omar married her campaign fundraiser, a white man named Tim Mynett, who is the founder of E Street Group. Omar met Mynett through Keith Ellison.

E Street Group was cofounded by Mynett and Will Hailer, both alumni of Attorney General Keith Ellison's office when he represented Omar's district in Minneapolis.

In June 2020, the George Floyd color revolution happened in Ilhan Omar's district in Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin was prosecuted by Minnesota AG Keith Ellison and is currently rotting in prison for a murder he didn't commit.

George Floyd had prior connections to Keith Ellison, Mayor Jacob Frey, Hollywood, CAIR, Derek Chauvin & Amy Klobuchar.

Who is Keith Ellison? Keith Ellison is the defacto leader of ANTIFA & CAIR in Minnesota and Ilhan Omar is one of his creations. Keith Ellison & Ilhan Omar used the same "campaign manager" known for his expertise in "foreign money" handling, Tim Mynett and Ilhan eventually married him after she divorced the father of her children and her brother.

Ilhan Omar likely married Tim Mynett for spousal privilege (they can’t testify against each other) after she divorced the father of her children and after she married and divorced her gay brother for immigration fraud.

Keith Ellison's son, Jeremiah, who runs the Minneapolis City Council, has pledged his allegiance to ANTIFA & often brags of his plans to shut down the police department & replace it with "community out-reach."

Keith Ellison is good friends with the LEADER of Portland's Rose City ANTIFA, Luis Enrique Marquez, which flies the Communist flag.

Ellison is also good friends with Steve Simon, the Democrat who runs Minnesota elections.

Ellison converted to Islam in law school, was a student of Farrakhan, once defended cop killers, called for reparations & a separate country for black people within America, and wrote many racist articles under the name of Keith Hakim Mohammad X. He changed his name when he ran for office in Minnesota.

George Floyd & Derek Chauvin KNEW each other & worked security together at a Latino restaurant, called El Nuevo Rodeo, on Lake Street & 27th in Minneapolis.

The face of that restaurant, Maya Santamaria, with a history of problems, ran the business for the wealthy Sabri family who want to develop Lake Street for the refugee community as an extension of Cedar Riverside public housing. Santamaria & the Democrat Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, are good friends.

SANTAMARIA: “Chauvin was our off-duty police for almost the entirety of the 17 years that we were open. Floyd worked inside the club as a security guard while Chauvin worked off-duty outside the club.”

Minneapolis developer Basim Sabri, a Palestinian from Jordan, was the developer behind the Somali mall on East Lake Street - and wanted to build ANOTHER Somali mall on East Lake Street. His projects were backed by Ellison, Omar & Frey. Sabri has long wanted to build condominiums on Lake Street and been turned down. Over a span of 25 years, Sabri built a real estate empire in Minneapolis. He currently owns 10 properties, including the Sabri Block, home to retailers and restaurants on East Lake Street.

This is why many so-called “conspiracy theorists” - like me - believe that the George Floyd riots, looting and arson were not just part of a Communist color revolution and a cheat-by-mail scheme, but were also done for a land grab.

Sundance reported in 2020 that the El Nuevo Rodeo restaurant was likely a money-laundering & counterfeit money front for the Sabri family that was forced to close during COVID. El Nuevo was looted during the riots.

Omar Investments Inc. has owned El Nuevo Rodeo Cantina and night club since 1996. The principle of Omar Investments, Basim Sabri, was captured by the FBI in a sting operation in 2001. The Sabris are a wealthy family with a history of bribing Minneapolis city officials. Sabri served 17 months for trying to bribe former Minneapolis Councilman Brian Herron to help him with a hotel development at the corner of Lake Street and Second Avenue.

Basim Sabri claimed that Abdi Warsame, who sits on Ellison's Minneapolis City Council, and is a friend of Soros and Obama, took bribes from him.

Born in Somalia, Warsame was brought to Minnesota from London by Soros to master the absentee ballot vote in Minnesota and FLIP it blue. He began by running Cedar Riverside public housing & turning it into a ballot making machine - which elected Ilhan Omar & Keith Ellison. I’ve examined the voter files and it’s obvious what he did. He has succeeded in controlling the vote in Minnesota through voter fraud & 3rd party ringers. Public housing complexes in Minneapolis, like Cedar Riverside, are HUGE voter fraud mills for the Democrats; where they create & fill out absentee ballots!

Derek Chauvin worked at El Nuevo Rodeo for 17 years. That puts Derek Chauvin showing up to work security at El Neuvo Rodeo right after the FBI busted Basim Sabri. Chauvin received a COMMENDATION medal after he arrested violent gang members outside El Nuevo Rodeo in 2008.

Cup Foods owner, Mahmoud Abumayyaleh, a Black Lives Matter activist from the Middle East, whose employee called the cops on George Floyd for passing a wet $20 counterfeit bill, knew George Floyd - who was a regular at the store. Cup Foods has a checkered past.

It was Mahmoud's Facebook post that announced George's death and called it a racist murder. The day after George's death, Mahmoud went on every major network to tell his story and called for the immediate arrest of all 4 officers. His partners at CAIR did the same thing.

Within 6 hours after George died, a "community journalist" associated with Mahmoud and BLM had sent the "video" to the media & the family hired Ben Crumb, the attorney behind Trayvon Martin, and Shaun King of Black Lives Matters was ratcheting up the noise.

Within 12 hours, Frey held a press conference with the MPD. Within 18 hours, all 4 officers were fired.

An hour later, Frey led a Town Hall on the case. It's like it was all planned ahead of time.

Members of CAIR - otherwise known as the Muslim Brotherhood - "filmed" George Floyd's death outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis and erected a large portrait of Floyd on the street. They wore Black Lives Matter shirts and handed out sambusas, or stuffed pastries, to mourners in Elliot Park in Minneapolis.

It took Mayor Jacob Frey 4 days to respond to the riots, after the entire city had been looted & burned, but within 6 hours he planned a press conference on the Floyd death? PLANNED. This is why President Trump had to step in with the National Guard to stop the destruction.

George Floyd's original autopsy reported there are NO physical findings that support death by trauma, lack or oxygen or strangulation! The KNEE had nothing to do with George's death. If Chauvin was using undue pressure it would have caused trauma. It did not. He had underlying heart problems & heavy drugs in his system. It was called an OVERDOSE.

Officer Chauvin was arrested IMMEDIATELY yet rioters CONTINUED to loot & torch Minneapolis. Mayor Frey immediately transferred the George Floyd case to AG Keith Ellison, the Communist leader of ANTIFA & CAIR in Minnesota. He said he's lost confidence in Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

At the very beginning, Mike Freeman said he had evidence Chauvin could be exonerated. The next day he was forced to charge Chauvin and hand over the case to Ellison REWROTE THE COMPLAINT & charged ALL FOUR OFFICERS with felony 2nd degree murder.

Felony murder means that ANY officer going forward who restrains a fleeing criminal in ANY manner can be charged with murder. The neck restraint that Chauvin used is LEGAL in the MPD and is often used to render violent drug addicts unconscious. Why? Because people on heavy drugs FEEL NO PAIN and are EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. The neck restraint had been used 44 times in the past 5 years on suspects of every race. They don't want you to know that and this was kept from the public.

Also, remember that Melissa Hortman (recently murdered in Minneapolis) was also very close to Keith Ellison and allegedly handled his money. Look what happened to her. Shortly BEFORE Democrat lawmaker Melissa Hortman was shot and killed, she broke down in tears in front of cameras after siding with Republicans. Hortman was only one of the two Democrats who voted to cut health care access for adult illegal aliens in Minnesota. HOW CONVENIENT.

AG Keith Ellison is (surprise) in charge of Vance Boelter’s prosecution in Minnesota - the alleged shooter - just like he was in charge of prosecuting (and framing) Derek Chauvin. Ellison's office has taken over the prosecution of Boelter, for Hortman’s murder, from Mary Moriarty, the Hennepin County Attorney just like he took over the Chauvin prosecution from Hennepin County Attorney, Mike Freeman.

Notice that the assassination was executed out of Minnesota - the birthplace of Communism in America - and the home of the George Floyd false flag and Communist coup in 2020. I would bet big money that the usual suspects in Minnesota (Ellison, Omar, Klobuchar, etal) knew it was coming.

Remember - Ellison’s money handler married Ilhan Omar and rumors are he launders her money just like he laundered Ellison’s. Did Melissa know too much? Was Boelter framed for her murder for that reason? I guarantee it’s all connected.

THERE ARE WAY TOO MANY COINCIDENCES HERE FOR ANY THINKING HONEST PERSON.

As I reported earlier, Ilhan Omar’s family was connected to the ruling Communists in Somalia and were forced to flee to Kenya - and then America - after they destroyed Somalia. Bill Clinton LET THEM IN to do the same thing here!

THE SOMALI VOTING BLOC IN TWIN CITIES QUICKLY BECAME very powerful due to the actions of Obama, Soros and their operatives: Abdi Warsame, Keith Ellison, Ilhan Omar, Jacob Frey & Steve Simon. They organized absentee ballot rigging and ballot stuffing at public housing facilities like Cedar Riverside with Warsame, used Ellison to control the Minneapolis City Council and the Minneapolis Housing Board and the Minneapolis Police and, together, have been rigging the vote in Minneapolis (which controls the entire state) since 2006. That’s how Warsame, Omar & Ellison got elected.

Cedar Riverside is a public housing complex in Minneapolis which is about 98% occupied by Somalis and which I believe is used by Democrats to control the vote in Minneapolis with ballot stuffing and fake absentee ballots.

Many of you know I’ve been warning of absentee ballot fraud and cheat-by-mail for years in Minneapolis. They’ve been using it to rig elections in Minneapolis for over 15 years! I warned in 2018 that they would steal 2020 with cheat-by-mail! And, they did just that!

Abdi Warsame, of the Minneapolis City Council, is a Somali-Muslim financier trained by Soros and imported from London in 2006. He sits on the Minneapolis City Council and was charged with organizing the vote in Minneapolis. In my analysis, the Warsame family name appeared in every large complex where virtually every single resident is registered to vote. He is pals with Obama and Ilhan Omar. NO COINCIDENCE.

A few years ago, I published three stories which basically got me blacklisted in Minnesota and on a list of people targeted by Team Ilhan for takedown:

1) The first was a story I wrote about the fact that Minnesota was welcoming Muslim "immigrants" from Somalia who were openly cheering tattoos that mocked the deaths of 3,000 Americans at the hands of 19 radical Islamic terrorists on 9/11.

This is a picture of a tattoo laughingly posted by one of the local men who followed the ribbon cutting on Fox 9 of the new Samatar Bridge - a bridge now connecting the public housing community of Cedar Riverside to downtown Minneapolis. He says he wants one just like it! Others cheered him on.

It says "It's raining men!" and mocks people who were forced to jump from the towers on 9/11. When I alerted the FBI to these Jihadis, the conversation and tattoo was immediately removed - but then I was harassed on Facebook!

2) The second story I wrote was about a real conversation I had with two Somali Muslim men from Minnesota about their goals. Here’s what I reported based on my own conversations:

ME: “Yesterday, I had long social media conversations with two Somali Muslim gentlemen from Minneapolis, Minnesota. I asked them about their goals for improving Minnesota and how they feel about being an American. I also asked them about the million dollar upgrade at Cedar Riverside public housing that Mayor Jacob Frey promised its majority Somali residents this week. After I was called a racist, a fascist, a bigot, stupid and old, here's what else they shared with me. Nearly verbatim.

SOMALI MEN: "Get with the program, miss. We are here to stay. We never left our Somali heritage or culture. That's what America is missing. Please stop forcing us to your ways. You’re old and have very old ideas. Get with the program. I’m trying to have my son to be the first Muslim black governor of the state of Minnesota in next 20 years. He’s gonna run as a Democrat. Oh, and on those upgrades at Cedar Riverside. They better give us those upgrades and changes if the Mayor wants to earn our votes. Or else we can always get another Mayor next time around. You see how being an American works? I told you lady please get with the program because Somalis are the latest addition to black folks."

"Why should we assimilate? Do you know how stupid you sound? Guess what? We're here to stay and will transform America for the better. Get that through your thick, ignorant skull. You need to see a doctor. It's inevitable that Somalis will be taking over and there isn't anything you can do about it. Again, what's wrong with Somalis taking over? It is inevitable! This land doesn't belong to either of us. It is our time to populate it and rule it. Go back to Europe or wherever you're from if you don't like it."

Then I was contacted by two Somali leaders working with a Libertarian organization who asked me to support security at Cedar Riverside because the elders feared their own Somali youth!

Q: “Peggy, politics aside, Cedar Riverside needs an upgrade for Humanitarian reasons. Somali Leaders Bihi and Fafumo Yousef, in good faith, asked the GOP for help in deradicalizing youth. Will you contact and support them?” #MinnesotaLibertyAlliance

ME: “What do you mean the Somali leaders need help "deradicalizing" Somali youth? How is SPENDING ONE MILLION DOLLARS TO put up a 6 foot fence around Cedar Riverside and security cameras going to help "deradicalize" Somali youth? President Obama brought Abdi Warsame here to bring would-be terrorist boys to Minnesota so we could "reprogram" them with Minnesota nice guinea pigs. Part of his "Countering Violent Extremism" Program (CVE). IT DIDN'T WORK. So, Minneapolis taxpayers are GOING TO PAY ONE MILLION DOLLARS MORE to keep violent Somali youth from attacking older Somalis at Cedar Riverside? What the heck is going on? I'm sorry the elders fear their own radicalized youth but this is not a fix to a larger problem. We need to STOP THE PEOPLE WHO ARE RADICALIZING THEM IN THE FIRST PLACE.”

3) The third story I wrote was about Somali gangs terrorizing families at an amusement park in a Minneapolis suburb called Valleyfair. They run wild and loot and attack people - it’s called WILDING. The Democrats running Minnesota attacked me for telling the truth about the WILDING and then got Facebook to shut me down!

Laura Loomer and I were BOTH targeted back then for telling the truth about this!

I was actually warned to keep quiet by an elected school board official and Democrat operative in the Prior Lake/Savage School District, Mary Frantz, who was a network IT administrator back then who specialized in hacking and had contracts with the State of Minnesota.

Mary Frantz told one of my friends that, due to my "false" reporting on Ilhan Omar & the Somali gangs that terrorized Valleyfair in September of 2018, the Democrat activists in Minnesota "had access to my complaint files on social media and were going to get me banned on social media and even have my IP address BLOCKED if I didn't shut up."

In other words - Facebook gives Democrat leaders in Minnesota access to our private files without a warrant! If they have access to my files - they have access to yours!

This is the kind of defamatory crap she was posting about me on Facebook!

Everybody knew there were Somali riots and wildings at ValleyFair. It was TRUE!

Frantz called me a racist and a bigot and smeared my name on Facebook - while everything I reported about Ilhan Omar & the "wilding incidents" at Valleyfair and other locations like St Paul, Lake Calhoun & Screamtown was proven to be true! Ask Laura Loomer!

Not to mention numerous eyewitness accounts were reported on Facebook and Twitter (along with video that was removed by the censors) by people who were there as it was happening. The fake news in Minneapolis NEVER reported these truths. Valleyfair didn’t either! They all covered it up to protect Ilhan Omar’s tribe and the Islamo-Communists who are destroying Minnesota!

I personally interviewed eyewitnesses and reported their findings. The local media DID NOTHING but cover it up and lie.

I have Mary Frantz’s threats against me in writing. As I said before, how does Mary know that Twitter has “hundreds” of complaints in my file? Is she given access to our private information on Twitter (X) as well as Facebook? I’m sure she is!

Mary Frantz and her posse of Democrat activists were successful in removing me, and my 40,000 followers, from Facebook - due to constant harassment - and forcing me to take my Twitter (X) account private back then -- after I received death threats. Mary Frantz was even a member of the Minnesota Cyber Security Summit - does she STILL have access to ALL our social media accounts? Is she STILL sitting on our school boards and responsible for YOUR children? Ask the question!

Today, it's being reported that Ilhan Omar suddenly has a net worth of $30 MILLION - up from a few thousand a few years ago - and has spousal privilege. How did that happen? You know how.

The Islamo-Communist pirates take a cut of all the money laundering scams they run!

Remember the daycare fraud investigation from Fox 9 that revealed suitcases full of cash were leaving the Minneapolis airport for North Africa and the Middle East? Many wondered just how the daycare fraud is perpetrated. Here's what I learned:

1) The so-called "working" parents will apply for daycare assistance for each child. That amounts to a benefit of roughly $1,000 per month, per child. That means a family with 4 children will receive a daycare benefit of $4,000 per month or $48,000 per year, paid for by Minnesota taxpayers.

2) Another "community" member will open a daycare facility. They will hire the MOTHER of the 4 children as an "employee."

3) The mother will work at the daycare facility for minimum wage for a maximum of 25 hours per week caring for HER OWN CHILDREN so that she can prove she is "working" and qualifies for daycare assistance.

4) The daycare facility will bill the state $4,000 a month for caring for her 4 children - and pay the mother $400 a month in income for caring for HER OWN CHILDREN - and pocket the rest. Often, much of that money will be sent back to their country of origin. Some critics believe the parents receive additional kick-backs for their participation. Or, sometimes, there aren't ANY children AT ALL...the facility is empty...and the state is billed for non-existent children.

5) Because the mother works only 25 hours a week, she is still entitled to free healthcare through Medicaid or ObamaCare, free food stamps, cash assistance, daycare assistance and subsidized housing for up to 10 years. Meanwhile, Minnesota-born citizens wait in line.

6) The daycare facility will often build a kitchen and call it a "restaurant" and hire workers (mothers of more children who receive free daycare) to feed all the families.

7) The daycare facilities are not open to "everybody" and are often full.

8) If the family has subsidized housing, the low wage she is being paid at the "daycare" facility will ensure they are qualified to continue to receive subsidized housing or Section 8 FOREVER.

9) New refugees are trained in on the scheme when they arrive and are taught how to manipulate and maximize the system. This is an international scam - which has been going on in Australia and the UK for over a decade. Minnesota spends $13 billion on welfare benefits every year, and some $250 million of that is just on daycare assistance alone.

10) Ilhan Omar and Keith Ellison, as well as the Democrat and Republican leadership in Minnesota, are ALL complicit in the scheme. Lawmakers refuse to investigate and avert their eyes. Left unchecked, welfare fraud will bankrupt Minnesota.

BTW, IT'S NOT JUST DAYCARE FRAUD. Food stamp, PCA and housing fraud too. Here's some more truth about refugee housing privilege in Minnesota:

Refugee public housing residents in Minneapolis will no longer need to pay their normal monthly rent when they travel to their homelands. Instead, they will pay only $75 per month to hold their public housing units for their return. Meanwhile, native-born, low-income Minnesotans, who are on waiting lists for public housing, will just have to wait.

Abdi Warsame, a City Council member, who was born in Somalia and trained in London, told the board that refugees having to pay rent when they want to save to travel to their homelands is an unfair burden. Refugees receive federal Supplemental Security Income, which is halted when they leave the United States. The most common reasons for their travel abroad include visiting families left behind or participating in the hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca that Muslims are expected to make at least once.

The Minneapolis Housing Agency board now has two members from the refugee community: Mohamud Tamir and Abdullahi Isse. Wait a minute. I thought refugees were fleeing persecution. Why would they want to vacation in their homelands and how can they afford a $3,000 flight home?

Here's what a Facebook friend who worked for the Minneapolis Public Housing authority says:

"Taxpayers are paying for it in a way. The refugees often have decent paying jobs, enough so that they paid maximum public housing rent of $500 or thereabouts. Once they reached maximum rent they could stay as long as they liked and make even more money and their rent was capped at $500. So they occupy what is supposed to be low income housing, their rent is not market rate, they are taking an apartment away from a true low income family that needs it and we subsidize it (and then they get to pay $75 a month to hold that unit for them when they leave the country.) Saw it with my own eyes."

Nice huh? Come here to Minnesota as a "refugee" from another country and you get rent capped at $500, you can live there forever and then pay $75 a month to keep your unit while you fly home to visit relatives, in the country you had to flee because of "so-called persecution," on $3,000 flights. Minnesota - how did we become so stupid?

These scams are run all over the world - and in every state in America. Minnesota just happens to be one of the most generous and easiest to con states in America so they migrate there. Not only that but Ellison & Omar likely facilitate the fraud and train them in deception!

One article I found said that Somali refugees are leaving Arizona for Minnesota in huge numbers. Why?

Bilad Yusuf and her seven kids are on their way to Minnesota, less than two months after they arrived in Phoenix from Somalia:

"We didn't know how to get jobs in Phoenix, and even if we did, we didn't know how we'd get to them," she explained through an interpreter who translated from Somali to English. Does this sound like a well-planned out Federal resettlement immigration program to you?

In Phoenix, without a car, they found themselves lost: Where were they supposed to get groceries? How did they go about setting up long-overdue doctor's appointments under free Medicaid? How would they find work if they had no skills and didn't speak English or Spanish? How would they get around without a car? How would they pay rent after their initial stipend from the U.S. government ran out?

The Somali Association of Arizona stepped in, providing groceries and setting up doctor's appointments for the family. But they couldn't do anything about the fact that the fact that with limited English and no training, they weren't qualified for any jobs. Worried that her rent would be cut off soon, Yusuf decided they should move to Minnesota, where the benefits are excellent and where she, like virtually all Somalis, have family. Mukhtar Sheikh, the program coordinator for the Somali Association of Arizona, says that Yusuf's story is a common one. As many as half the Somali refugees resettled in Arizona end up leaving for Minnesota.

The biggest challenge for Somalis is finding a job. Even jobs cleaning hotel rooms or washing dishes in a restaurant come with a requirement that applicants speak English — or, unofficially, Spanish. They speak neither. So how did Minnesota become a hub for Somali refugees?

Most credit the strength of Minnesota's "voluntary agencies" - called VOLAGS - groups like Lutheran Social Services and Catholic Charities who are paid big money with our tax dollars to resettle refugees. These quasi-governmental agencies welcomed the first wave of Somali refugees to Minnesota in the early 1990s, and others soon followed. It should be noted that none of the VOLAGS are actually associated with the church, they just hijack the name for political expediency. The U.S. State Department decides where new refugees should end up and it often depends on how many voluntary agencies are in the area to expedite the process.

"A lot of Somalis brought here to America moved to Minnesota from other states for jobs. Almost every Somali in Minnesota who came here between 1991 and 1998 worked at the chicken factories in Faribault and Marshall."

Oh, are these the factory jobs they say Americans won't do?

Here's how the refugee resettlement programs work. The United Nations High Commission on International Refugees selects and "vets" refugees to be distributed to the United States. The US sets an annual refugee cap and the US State Department contracts with voluntary agencies (VOLAGs) to help refugees get settled in their new homes.

Five of the top nine VOLAGs in America are Christian non-profits (Catholic Charities, Lutheran Social Services, World Relief Corporation, Church World Service, and Episcopal Migration Ministries.) The other four are Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, International Rescue Committee, US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, and the Ethiopian Community Development Council.

The primary VOLAGs in Minnesota are:

-Catholic Charities

-International Institute of Minnesota

-Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota

-Minnesota Council of Churches: Refugee Services

-Arrive Ministries

Lutheran Social Services is associated with the ELCA, not the Missouri Synod or WELS Lutheran church. Minnesota has the highest number of refugees per capita nationwide. With 2 percent of the nation’s population, Minnesota has 13 percent of its refugees. Minnesota is a refugee magnet because Minnesota has what refugees want — jobs, good social welfare programs, and plenty of people from their home countries. Refugees cost Minnesota an estimated $107,000 each in food, housing, education, aid, medical expenses and other services. Communities have no control over the in-flow of refugees, yet they must share the cost of supporting them. And residents often don’t speak out or even ask questions of the process for fear of being called racists.

The VOLAGs work with 350 subcontractors and are paid up to $4,225 per head to resettle refugees in Minnesota. Though they are officially “non-profit” organizations, these quasi-Governmental organizations are profiting from lucrative contracts with the Federal Government to resettle refugees in the United States. Refugee resettlement is quite profitable. VOLAGs have almost no real responsibilities for these refugees after they are settled. After 4 months, the VOLAG is not even required to know where the refugee lives.

There are multiple ways for these VOLAGs to generate revenue from refugee resettlement:

a. $2,025 per refugee (including children) from the State Department.

b. Up to $2,200 for each refugee by participating in a U.S. DHHS program known as Matching Grant. To get the $2,200, the VOLAG need only show it spent $200 and gave away $800 worth of donated clothes, furniture, or cars.

c. VOLAGs use volunteers to actually solicit the cash and donated goods from the public for them. So not only does the VOLAG meet its matching grant requirement through donations from the public, it uses volunteers to do the fundraising.

d. VOLAGS get volunteers to actually work with the refugees and pay for their own time and transportation, so essentially the VOLAG pockets the entire $4,225 per refugee itself.

d. The VOLAG pockets 25 percent of every transportation loan it collects from refugees it “sponsors”.

e. All VOLAG expenses and overhead are paid by the Federal Government.

f. For their refugee programs, VOLAGs also collect money from all available federal, state and local grant programs.

The irony is that these VOLAGS, which were once organized to serve their local communities, have now really lost much of their original purpose and have become agents for those bringing Islam to America. Critics argue they are now no longer private charities but instead well paid subcontractors of the Federal Government.

Catholic Charities has grown into a huge $3.8 billion operation with more than 65,000 employees. Half of its funding – $2 billion – comes from the Federal Government, through the Office of Faith Based Initiatives. 98 percent of Catholic Charities refugee resettlement budget comes from the federal government. 97 percent of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service’s budget comes from the federal government.

Minnesota is expected to see a significant drop in refugee admissions due to President Trump's new restrictions and vetting requirements of travelers from several Muslim-majority countries.

Those requirements and the defunding of NGOs will effectively dismantle Minnesota's refugee resettlement program. The former "Follow to Join" process, which allows eligible US residents to bring their spouses and children to the US, is now on hold indefinitely. Increased vetting is expected to either add longer wait times to the overall resettlement process or make it difficult for people come to the country.

I doubt 99.9% of Americans are aware of this. This is the reason that President Trump told DOGE to strip funding from all the NGOs behind the resettlement scam.

Clarification: Lutheran Social Services Refugee Services, which is the primary quasi-Governmental group responsible for resettling large numbers of Muslim refugees in Minnesota, is associated with the ELCA, not the Missouri Synod or WELS Lutheran Church.

I pulled these figures from the Minnesota DHS website. This is a summary of actual expenditures for welfare in Minnesota for 2017. Nearly $13 billion per year, or an average benefit of $55,652 per low-income household. Of importance to note are the expenses for Daycare Assistance and PCA Assistance. A total of nearly $25,000 per household. The Star Tribune reported that the Somali community receives 28% of all state welfare payments for these programs alone - yet they supposedly account for less than 2% of the population. WHERE is all that money going? Who is NOT receiving benefits in Minnesota that SHOULD?

I am not a trained auditor. But if I can find this information in 30 minutes, why can't the professionals? BECAUSE THEY DON'T WANT TO. They purposefully change the program names to make it confusing and misleading. No wonder people love to come to Minnesota. The taxpayers provide such lovely benefits, it's cheaper not to work. If the DHS investigators are correct, and the Minnesota welfare fraud rate is 50-80%, we are talking billions and billions of dollars every year. Shut it down. SHUT IT DOWN NOW.

Minnesota has the highest per capita Muslim refugees in the United States. Catholic Charities is the second largest resettlement service in Minnesota. If you disagree with their efforts to import Islam to Minnesota, or to your state, discuss this with your church leadership and your political leadership. It starts with us.

People tell me that Keith Ellison & Ilhan Omar want to bring Islamic refugees to help Minnesota thrive. The NGOs say they want to bring Islamic refugees here to keep them safe. I disagree, NEITHER IS TRUE. I believe it's all about the money - what they keep, what they launder, what they send back home.

Who is Keith Ellison? Listen to his plans from his own mouth. He says America should be a black, Muslim nation and the whites should pay for it. Minnesota voted for this! This explains it all.

Ellison has long been plagued by his association with Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam including a decade-long involvement in the late 1980s to 1990s that included working with the organization for 18 months leading up to the 1995 Million Man March. In 2006, during his first run for Congress, Ellison attempted to sever ties with Farrakhan, saying he had “long distanced” himself from the Nation of Islam.

Ellison participated in a meeting with Farrakhan in 2013. Then, shortly after Ellison attempted to disassociate himself with Farrakhan during the race for DNC chair, Farrakhan said in an interview that he had met with Ellison in a hotel room the year prior. The continued interactions has caused many to question how distanced Ellison truly is from Farrakhan and his anti-Semitic views.

Farrakhan has long been known for contemptuous comments against the Jewish people AND he has often referred to Jews as the “enemy.”

FARRAKHAN: “The FBI has been the worst enemy of Black advancement. The Jews have control over those agencies of government.”

Farrakhan is basically the moral equivalent of a KKK leader and that’s why the fake news covered up the fact that Obama was tight with Farrakhan.

Not only did the fake news cover up Obama's relationship with the Nation of Islam's Louis Farrakhan, they also covered up Keith Ellison Muhammed Hakim X's writings that blacks and Muslims in America should rise up and form their own country:

According to columns written several years ago in the Minnesota Daily, Ellison was a proponent of a blacks-only nation carved out of America and cash reparations paid from whites to blacks. Ellison also called the U.S. Constitution the “best evidence of a white racist conspiracy to subjugate other peoples.” No wonder Ellison is a fan of replacing the U.S. Constitution with Sharia Law.

Ellison was born Catholic in Detroit. He states that he converted to Islam as an undergraduate at Wayne State University. Around 1990, Ellison, then a University of Minnesota law student known as Keith E. Hakim, wrote several columns in the student newspaper. One column defended Farrakhan against charges of anti-Semitism; a second suggested the creation of a state for black residents. Ellison was around 26 years old at the time these columns were written and published. Later, Keith Hakim also referred to himself as Keith Muhammed Ellison X before he changed his name to Keith Ellison to run for office in Minnesota.

Over four columns, Keith Hakim advocates cash reparations paid from whites to blacks, calls the Constitution the “best evidence of a white racist conspiracy to subjugate other peoples,” and proposes making a separate country for black people. Read Ellison's own words:

KEITH ELLISON: “Racism means conspiracy to subjugate and actual subjugation. Whites have it written into their very Constitution that blacks shall be considered three-fifths of a person for purposes of taxation and representation of their white owners. Their constitution is the bedrock of American law; it’s the best evidence of a white racist conspiracy to subjugate other peoples.”

“Any person, black or white, who attempts to disrupt the white supremacist hierarchy will come under attack by the white supremacists and their trained stooges.”

“The news media prints only the most sensational bits and pieces, never the whole story about the Nation of Islam. This leaves people believing that the Nation of Islam is some kind of black Ku Klux Klan, and they immediately dismiss all of its laudable work."

“Affirmative action does not make up for past injustice. Since no one but the WASP elite really appreciates affirmative action, I have a challenge for all fair-minded middle- and working-class white people: Justly compensate black people for 250 years of slavery, 90 years of Jim Crow and 25 years of neo-Jim Crow. The settlement could be a straight cash transfer for all the black exploitation. This means just compensation for all the labor hours put in by the slaves and just compensation for all the intellectual and artistic property ripped off by all the Elvis Presleys and Pat Boones. It means compensation for all the money ripped off through sharecropping and just compensation owing to all the black athletes of yesterday, such as Jack Jefferson and Joe Louis. It means back payment of the ‘black tax,’ which is the price hike that ghetto merchants and pawnbrokers charge black consumers.”

“Finally, blacks would have the option of choosing their own land base or remaining in the United States. Since black people toiled most diligently in the southeastern section of the United States, this land, quite naturally, would be most suitable. That means Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Blacks, of course, would not be compelled to move to the black state, and, of course, peaceful whites would not be compelled to move away. White people could righteously say they have ‘settled their debts with blacks.”

Still think Keith Ellison loves America and all Americans? White people, are you ready to hand over your paychecks and your homes and your land to Keith Ellison for reparations?

In 2022, 47 people in Minneapolis were charged with the LARGEST PANDEMIC FRAUD in the United States. They embezzled some $200 MILLION in one year alone meant for children & poor families.

Is it a coincidence that the Minneapolis Safari Restaurant, that was involved in the scam, is on LAKE STREET - where the Floyd riots & fires occurred - right in the MIDDLE of the PANDEMIC - and the owners just happen to be friends of, and DONORS to, Mayor Frey AND other politicians, like Ilhan Omar, in Minneapolis?

Ilhan Omar gave her victory speech at the Safari Restaurant in 2018 - and her campaign spent thousands of dollars holding political events there from 2018-2020.

In 2025, Guhaad Hashi Said, a Democrat activist and close pal of Ilhan Omar, pleaded GUILTY in connection with the massive Feeding Our Future fraud scheme - where Somali pirates stole nearly $400 MILLION in food from poor American children.

Guhaad Hashi Said, a 49-year-old so-called campaign "enforcer" for Democrat Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. The broader Feeding Our Future investigation has led to the conviction of 52 defendants as of mid-August 2025, with total losses estimated between $300 million and $400 million. They even attempted to bribe a juror with bags of cash containing $120,000 to get her to acquit defendants on charges of stealing MILLIONS from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic!

In 2025, Qalinle Ibrahim Dirie, 42, a Somali "refugee" immigrant in Minnesota, was convicted in 2025 of abducting and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Minneapolis. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison. The local Islamic center submitted a letter to the court seeking leniency for Dirie, due to his stellar character and citing "cultural adjustment challenges."

The same Islamic center, Al-Ihsan Islamic Center in St. Paul, was also connected to the "Feeding Our Future" scandal where dozens of Somali pirates in Minnesota were arrested and charged with stealing MILLIONS of dollars worth of food and money meant for poor American children.

In June 2024, Dirie approached the victim in her backyard, from the alley, hit the girl over the head, forced her into his car. He then drove a short distance away where he sexually assaulted the girl. The girl was able to escape and run home after the assault.

Weeks later, Dirie contacted the girl's phone. He called himself "Mohamed Muuse." Her older brother answered and, pretending to be his sister on Snapchat, lured Dirie back to their house, where he was confronted and held until police arrived.

Following his conviction, the Al-Ihsan Islamic Center in St. Paul sent the court a “community support letter” praising Dirie’s character, volunteer work, and devotion to family, urging leniency despite the crime. The letter, signed by the mosque’s executive director, framed Dirie as a valued community member facing cultural adjustment challenges, and did not condemn the offense.

The girl's family stated in court documents that they are receiving death threats from the local Somali community. I believe it - because I received death threats as well when I exposed their election fraud and welfare fraud scams!

BTW - I told some of my "liberal" female former friends in Minnesota that I had received death threats at my home from Somali gangsters and I had to call the police - and they called me a liar. Instead they chose to ignore the truth - and kept fundraising to keep so-called "refugees" like Dirie in America so they can continue doing what they've been doing.

I laugh when I hear liberal women say "my body my choice" - except when it comes to being penetrated by alien men.

Dirie was born in Somalia and came to America via Kenya - just like Ilhan Omar. Welcome to Minnesota.

What’s the moral of this story? That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Zohran Mamdani is simply Ilhan Omar & Keith Ellison rolled up into one person. Look what the Islamo-Communists did to Minnesota. If left unchecked, Mamdani will do the same to New York City and permanently destroy it.

Zohran Mamdani - who wants to be the first Islamo-Communist Mayor of New York City - said that the only reason that the Soviet Union failed in their attempts to run Communist Government-run grocery stores is that they didn't do it right. Yeah, that must be it.

Mamdani calls Communism a "new kind of politics." NOPE - it's been around since 1848 and Karl Marx and hasn't worked anywhere yet.

It should be obvious by now that Mamdani embraces Communism and failed strategies that don't work. His goal is to destroy - just like Ilhan Omar and Keith Ellison. WE CAN NOT LET THAT HAPPEN.

