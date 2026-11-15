Tierney’s Real News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tierney's Real News's avatar
Tierney's Real News
15h

POSTED BY ME ON FB: It cracks me up when some liberal posts a single meme or talking point from Media Matters or MeidasTouch and acts like they’ve summarized a complex issue. Real understanding comes from actually researching the facts, not sharing talking points.

Look at you, sharing a Media Matters meme like you just cracked the case. Gold star, sweetie. Did MeidasTouch also tie your shoes for you? Is this how you got by in school by stealing your roommate's papers?

One partisan meme isn't research. It's a coloring page. And I'm sorry, but posting someone else's talking points with a smug caption or some SI-generated summary doesn't count as doing your homework. No, you didn't.

If you want to see what an actual media report looks like, with sources and everything, here you go. This is my in-depth report on the nationwide ground stop.

I actually did the homework. I spent hours pulling the 2002 contract, the Inspector General reports, the SEC filings, the Meet the Press transcript, and the FAA's own Q&A on Friday's ground stop. You know, the boring stuff called facts.

What should really scare you is that the same people who think a single headline, talking point or meme is all they need to know about a topic to make an informed decision about it want to run our country. God help us all. Class dismissed.

Reply
Share
Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
16h

It's the usual tired liberal script, "It's Trump's fault!" Man, these people as simply insufferable, and I cannot loathe Welker enough to do justice to her arrogance. And Duffy is right, CONGRESS as a whole is to blame for not acting on this for decades. I just keep shaking my head wondering if it ever really will change.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tierney's Real News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.