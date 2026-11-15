Yesterday, I explained the analog-vs-digital mess behind the nationwide ground stop and how the equipment the FAA uses in our air traffic control systems is over 30 years old - meaning Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden and Congress have all kicked the can down the road putting American lives at risk in the air. If you haven’t read that yet - you might want to start there before proceeding on.

Today we have more information from Sean Duffy that confirmed my original reporting and now I want to go one level deeper, because a lot of people are asking the same practical questions: When did this start? Why hasn’t it been fixed by previous Presidents? How do controllers “see” the planes? How do pilots talk to the ground with no wire attached? What about GPS, satellites, radio waves, cyberattacks, and EMPs?

And, who is L3Harris, the company that was installing a “patch” in the system that caused it to go down? Is L3Harris’s latest upgrade the smoking gun I thought it was? It sure looks like. This is the most important part of the story that the fake news is not telling you. This explanation is complicated but necessary for the American people to know if they ever want to feel safe flying again.

L3Harris Technologies is one of America’s biggest defense contractors. It’s a publicly traded company (NYSE: LHX) headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, with tens of thousands of employees and annual sales in the tens of billions of dollars.

It builds military radios and communications gear, satellites and space sensors, night vision and surveillance systems, electronic warfare equipment, and rocket motors through its Aerojet Rocketdyne division in Virginia. Remember that. On the civilian side, it owns and runs the FAA’s communications network and the aircraft tracking network and is the company that owns the network the FAA uses to talk to its air traffic facilities.

Duffy confirmed that the Friday outage started while L3Harris was doing routine copper-to-fiber work at a remote site. News reports originally said it started in Obama’s Chicago, like the last failure did, and then spread from there. They are conveniently burying that fact now.

A router involved in that switch began flooding the network with more than a thousand connection attempts every four to five seconds. That overwhelmed older switches still in the system, disrupted communications and some radar feeds, and forced the FAA to shut departures nationwide as a precaution. They still say it was not a cyberattack — just the old system choking on a modern update. I still don’t buy that. I think it was sabotage designed to fail old equipment for the narrative.

L3Harris has now finished more than 70% of the copper-to-fiber conversion and says it is supporting the investigation. Meanwhile, Duffy is pushing hard for a full $50 billion rebuild (to get rid of L3Harris) so we stop playing roulette with 1980s gear.

On Meet the Press, Kristen Welker asked Duffy whether he was going to fire L3Harris, “which is behind this work that caused the disruption.”

He said he can’t. Huh?

“L3Harris decades ago got the contract to run and own the network that operates communication for the FAA. They own the network. Which is why I’m asking for billions of dollars from Congress to build a brand new architecture of a network by the best companies in the world including AT&T, Verizon, and Lumens. I have the architecture ready. These companies are ready to deploy tomorrow. All I need is the money to tell them to start.”

And this: “I want to get away from L3Harris and get to a new one. But they own the network. So I can’t — I can’t cancel the network that they own and I operate on.”

Until a new network is built, L3Harris are the only ones who can work on this one. So the same company that was doing the copper-to-fiber upgrade when the routers flooded the system is still the one fixing it. The plan, Duffy says, is ready to go once Congress funds it with $50 billion.

Welker also asked why a Republican-led Congress hadn’t done more in the last two years, and then she asked Duffy if he owed the American people an apology, because “this happened on your watch.”

That’s the narrative they are pushing. The fake news wants you to skip past 25 years of a contract nobody replaced, skip past routers purchased in 2001, and try to hang a nationwide ground stop on the Trump administration so we look like fools. You’ll see this pattern of blame over and over again for the next two years.

Duffy didn’t take the bait. “I can’t apologize for what was passed off to us. And I can’t blame Republicans or Democrats because it’s all of them.”

Who gave L3Harris the network

The FAA did it on July 15, 2002, under President George W. Bush. It picked Harris Corporation, through a competitive bid, to build, own, and run the FAA Telecommunications Infrastructure network, called FTI. The FAA had started planning the program in 1999, under Clinton. At the time of the award, the Transportation Secretary was Norman Mineta, a Democrat Bush kept in his cabinet, and the FAA Administrator was Jane Garvey, a Clinton appointee finishing her five-year term.

Harris, then publicly traded under the ticker HRS, announced a 15-year, $1.7 billion contract, with a maximum estimated value of $3.5 billion by 2017. The Department of Transportation Inspector General later called it essentially a 15-year lease running through 2017. Harris owns the equipment and rents the service to the FAA. Harris merged with L3 in 2019 to become L3Harris, which still owns and runs that network today.

The Harris team on the original bid included BellSouth, Qwest, SBC, Sprint, and Verizon, with Raytheon providing on-site technical support. The competing bids were led by Lockheed Martin and WorldCom, the incumbent.

L3Harris runs two different systems for the FAA, and Duffy wants to replace one of them.

System 1 is the phone and data network, called FTI. It’s the “plumbing” that carries radio calls and radar data between FAA buildings. L3Harris owns it, it’s the one that broke Friday, and it’s the one Duffy wants to rip out and replace with AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen. The lease was supposed to end under Obama, but FTI kept running because nothing was ready to replace it.

System 2 is the plane tracking network, called ADS-B. Planes use GPS to figure out where they are, then broadcast their position, and more than 700 ground stations catch that signal and pass it on to controllers. L3Harris has run this one since 2005 too and it runs to 2045.

Who was running Harris, and where Mineta and Garvey went

Harris Corporation was a publicly traded company in 2002 when it was selected by the Bush administration and Clinton appointees.

Norman Mineta was the only Democrat in Bush’s cabinet. He left Congress in 1995 to join Lockheed Martin, the company that later led one of the losing bids for the FTI contract. After he left the Bush administration in July 2006, he became vice chairman of the lobbying firm Hill & Knowlton. In June 2012, as chairman of the Aireon Advisory Board, he appeared at the announcement that Aireon had selected Harris to build ADS-B payloads for Iridium NEXT satellites.

Iridium is the satellite network Adam Spanberger’s (husband to the Democrat Virginia Governor) team at L3Harris writes software for. So the Communist Governor of Virginia’s husband is the lead engineer at L3Harris who is holding our ATC system hostage and was behind the latest “outage.” Got that?

Jane Garvey was a Clinton appointee and the first FAA Administrator to finish the congressionally mandated five-year term, which ended in 2002. After she left the FAA, she joined the lobbying firm APCO Worldwide as executive vice president of its transportation practice. She served on the boards of Mitre and Bombardier, joined President Obama’s transportation transition team, and in 2009 withdrew from consideration for Deputy Secretary of Transportation.

The NextGen story: 22 years, $15 billion, and then they blamed Trump

Here’s another piece of the can-kicking puzzle nobody is telling you.

The NextGen (Next Generation Air Transportation System) program officially began in December 2003, when Congress passed and President George W. Bush signed the Vision 100 — Century of Aviation Reauthorization Act. They spent 22 years and roughly $15 billion in federal money only to close the office in 2025 with only 16% of promises delivered and then decided to blame Trump. Congress failed us yet again.

NextGen tried to layer cutting-edge satellite and digital software on top of 1960s and 1970s physical infrastructure — specifically copper telephone lines, analog radios, and aging control centers. When those underlying copper lines and routers started failing in the 2020s, Congress finally gave up on the “NextGen” model, shut the office down in 2025 and handed the mess off to Trump. That’s where we are today.

The Spanberger connection

L3Harris is a publicly traded defense company, stock symbol LHX, headquartered in Melbourne, Florida. Governor Abigail Spanberger’s husband, Adam Spanberger, is a lead software engineer there. He has been with the same team since 2008, through a string of mergers — ITT, then Exelis, then Harris, then L3Harris — writing software for handheld devices that talk to the Iridium satellite network, the same network Harris was selected to put ADS-B payloads on in 2012 under Obama.

In April 2026, Governor Spanberger announced L3Harris’s $1.2 billion rocket motor expansion in Orange County, Virginia, and approved about $18 million in state incentives tied to it. Her husband, Adam, works there. Coincidence?

How controllers used to “see” planes vs. how they see them today

People wonder why we need new equipment and how that works compared to the old in how ATC see the planes in the sky.

Think of the old way like a giant flashlight spinning in the dark. Radar sends out radio waves that bounce off the metal skin of the plane and come back as an echo. The controller sees a dot on the screen. A little radio box on the plane (the transponder) answers with its identity code and altitude so the dot has a name and a height. It worked, but it was fuzzy, slower, and limited by how far the radar dish could “see.”

Today the plane itself does most of the talking. Satellites in space send GPS signals down to the aircraft. The plane’s computer calculates its exact position (latitude, longitude, altitude) with high precision and then broadcasts that information outward. This is called ADS-B.

Ground stations pick it up, other planes can pick it up, and in remote or ocean areas special satellites can collect the signals and relay them. Controllers see a clear, constantly updated picture on their screens: callsign, position, speed, altitude, and intent. Radar is still there as a backup, but GPS + ADS-B is the modern primary method. The data travels over the same modern networks (mostly fiber optic cables carrying digital packets) that we talked about yesterday.

How pilots talk to the ground (there was never a cord)

There has never been a wire running up to the plane, obviously. Voice communication has always been radio waves — powerful walkie-talkies on VHF frequencies. Because the plane is high up, those radio waves travel line-of-sight for a hundred miles or more. A network of ground radio stations hands the plane off from one frequency to the next as it flies across the country. Controllers still speak to pilots that way today.

What has been added is digital text messaging (Data Comm). Controllers can type clearances and send them straight to the cockpit screens so the pilot accepts with a button. That reduces radio congestion and mishearing. Those digital messages, plus the radar and flight-plan data, ride on the ground networks that are being switched from old copper/TDM to fiber and IP. The pure voice radio itself stays analog-style radio waves and is harder for a distant computer hacker to reach.

Those unmanned ground towers — called Remote Communications Outlets (RCOs) — are the “last mile” link: the radio wave travels through the air to the tower, and then the tower plugs straight into the ground copper and fiber lines to reach a controller sitting in a regional center hundreds of miles away. That is why a glitch on the ground network can still cut off a pilot’s wireless voice link.

How America’s system compares with Europe, China, and Russia

The U.S. handles more instrument flights than any other single system in the world and has a strong overall safety record. But a large share of the ground equipment is old — many systems are 20–50 years old, copper lines are still being replaced with fiber, and some facilities still use outdated gear. Modernization has been slow for decades. Digital/remote towers are only now starting at a couple of small airports. GPS-based tracking was mandated earlier than in Europe.

Europe is fragmented — roughly 40 different national providers instead of one, which creates inefficiencies. They are ahead of the U.S. on remote/digital towers (Sweden opened one in 2015; London City has been fully remote since 2021). Some countries run more modern systems; others still generate more delays with older equipment.

China has been building aggressively and has deployed hundreds of ADS-B ground stations and many modern radars; much of its growth is on newer infrastructure, and it manufactures a lot of the equipment itself.

Russia completed a major switch from foreign automation systems to domestic ones by about 2022–2023 and is rolling out its own digital data links, though it handles lower traffic density.

The U.S. is not uniquely unsafe, but it is uniquely slow at replacing the physical and digital backbone that carries the voice, radar, and GPS data. That is the gap that Duffy wants to close with a $50 billion overhaul.

Cyber defense, DDoS, and EMP — the practical picture

Pure analog radios and older radar are not on the open internet, so a classic remote DDoS cyberattack (thousands of computers flooding a target) cannot hit them directly. The vulnerable spots are the digital pieces and the translators that connect new equipment to old switches. That is why a routine digital update or a flood of data can cascade into the analog side and force a shutdown.

Defenses against DDoS on the digital side include keeping the critical networks private (not connected to the public internet), filtering junk traffic, rate-limiting, real-time monitoring, and the ability to isolate a bad segment quickly — which is what happened Friday. You cannot make a connected digital system 100% unfloodable if an attacker has enough power, but you can make it very hard and recover fast.

An EMP (electromagnetic pulse) is different — a sudden burst of energy that can fry electronics and induce voltages in wires. Fiber optic cables are immune because they carry light, not electricity; that is one advantage of the copper-to-fiber switch. Shielding (Faraday cages), surge protection, and hardened components help. Pure analog gear is often tougher than modern chips, but long copper runs can still pick up energy. Full national EMP protection is expensive and incomplete; the practical path is hardening critical pieces, using fiber where possible, and keeping voice radio and radar as resilient backups.

Why “just go back to analog” is not the answer

Analog voice and radar are harder to hack remotely and more EMP-tolerant in some ways. But the system cannot return to pure 1980s analog. There are far more planes now. GPS/ADS-B tracking is digital by nature. Controllers rely on computer screens, digital flight plans, and text clearances. The old copper lines are being retired by the phone companies. Full reversion would ground huge numbers of flights and reduce safety, not improve it.

The real fix is finishing the modernization properly — new fiber, modern digital equipment designed to handle the load, strong cybersecurity on the digital side, and enough money so we stop bolting new pieces onto dying analog switches. Duffy has been clear: the full rebuild needs the $50 billion.

What happened on Friday

The work was allegedly happening at a remote radio site in El Dorado, Arkansas, where L3Harris was installing a new router during the copper-to-fiber switch. A site in Amarillo, Texas, which L3Harris had redone about three weeks earlier, also started flooding the network. All of this was first noticed in Obama’s Chicago. This is also where the last failure happened. Coincidence?

The FAA’s old L3Harris equipment became unstable when data hit the FTI network at a rate of 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds. Controllers lost stability at 17 of the 22 big regional control centers, and the problem spread into several approach-control facilities.

On Sunday, Secretary Duffy said the routers that were getting flooded were purchased in 2001, back when flip phones were cutting-edge. They were already obsolete in 2006. We were still using them in 2026.

Even worse, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford revealed that the primary and backup systems ride on the same L3Harris-owned network, so when one flooded, both took a hit. Facilities have multiple layers of redundancy — primary, backup, even a tertiary channel — but they share that one telecommunications infrastructure. When the shared network was overwhelmed, the backup could not provide an independent way out.

In the spring, officials said roughly half of the aging copper lines across the network had been replaced. By this month, the FAA put that figure at about 69 percent, and L3Harris says the copper-to-fiber conversion is more than 70 percent done. The old gear is still in the mix, and that is what choked.

The nationwide ground stop itself ran about 4 hours and 23 minutes, from 3:53 p.m. to 8:16 p.m. Eastern. It was only the third nationwide ground stop in U.S. history, after 9/11 and the 2023 NOTAM outage. About 3,500 planes already in the air landed safely, and every passenger arrived safely. The FAA later said operators canceled about 12,462 flights that day, including 9,082 by the major airlines. Not all of those cancellations were caused by the ground stop itself, but the disruption was massive.

Conspiracy Theories

When a major outage hits, the public conversation almost immediately splits into extremes — either people jump straight to “we’re being cyberattacked by a foreign adversary” or they panic and assume planes are suddenly falling out of the sky because the radar went dark.

In my world, there are no coincidences. Foreign media is reporting that Iran has been planning to take out the Trump administration with drones ON AMERICAN SOIL. I’m guessing that had something to do with the ground stop yesterday.

Iranian hackers (with help from the Democrats) probably attacked our ATC systems and wanted us to fly blind for a bit so they could swoop in with drones. This explains why planes over the DC area were taken down first one by one. They know our system is so old and antiquated it doesn’t take much to do that.

Here’s what has been confirmed and what hasn’t:

- Scott Bessent said on Nov. 13 that he moved from his Georgetown home to a military base on Secret Service instructions because of Iranian death threats. Rubio, Hegseth and Stephen Miller are reported to be in military housing too.

- Trump hasn’t made a public appearance since Wednesday. He reportedly canceled a golf outing yesterday, but he’s still posting on Truth Social.

- The Mossad chief, Roman Gofman, is in Washington and has met with CIA Director Ratcliffe.

- The White House, CIA, Secret Service and Iran haven’t confirmed the plot on the record.

The Daily Mail notes the timing lines up with last night’s FAA ground stop.

Iran has no drone that can fly across an ocean to Washington, so it couldn’t launch one from Iran or anywhere in the Middle East. Even its long-range Shahed-type drones top out somewhere around 1,500 miles.

If they DID do that, hypothetically where could they launch the drones from:

- The drone gets launched here, by someone already inside the country, using a small commercial or homemade drone. Most of those fly only a few miles, so the operator would have to be near the target. That’s why the officials were moved onto military bases, where airspace and access are tightly controlled, and why outdoor events got cut back.

- The drone comes from a ship offshore. That’s far less likely, because the Navy and Coast Guard watch U.S. coastal waters closely, and the range is still a problem.

- Drones can be launched from planes - military planes to that all the time - but most likely not a commercial plane.

That’s also why the reports keep saying drones are “difficult to counter with conventional protective security measures.” The Secret Service can secure a building and screen a crowd, but a small drone flown from a few blocks away is a different problem. Hence the specialized counter-drone systems that Trump has in place around Mar-a-Lago and the recent “jet” that fell out of the sky.

TRUMP: “The Biden Administration was an FAA disaster. Everything they touched turned bad. Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began. We have the knowledge and plan for the Flight Control Systems, we need Congress to give the money, FAST! Our FAA is doing a great job, and is ready to go. If Congress approves the desperately needed money for Air Traffic Control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently. It will be the BEST SYSTEM anywhere in the World. Much of our current air control system is 50 years old - RIDICULOUS! We have already started the work, but it should be done all at once, not in drips and drabs. Congress must approve. The Biden Administration set it back years!”

A company that has owned the FAA network since 2002 - with ties to a defense contractor chosen by Bush and Clinton and enabled by Obama - and employs the husband of the newly elected Communist Virginia Governor - has spent the last 25 years basically stringing us along.

When they send MTG out to say things like this on the fake news, you know the outage was CAUSED by the left and our enemies for a narrative.

Now, they want you to think this is Trump’s fault and hand the Democrats complete control of our skies for another 20 years so it all falls apart. Don’t buy the con. Just tell Congress to give Duffy $50 billion to finish the job so we will no longer be held hostage. That’s the simple answer to a complex question.

If you value my work, please consider making a donation. My work is free for all but supported by many generous readers like you.

How can you donate? You can fund me by credit or debit card here or send a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin, 54801. You can also support me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack or by Cash App at $TierneysRealNews or by Venmo to @TierneysRealNews. Make sure to select the profile marked ‘Business’ so it goes to the right place! Thank you so much.

I accept no annoying ads to get in the way of truth. My only source of funding comes from readers like Sparky. I don’t need much to live on but it helps pay the bills.

90% of those who started with me years ago are still with me. Thank you.

There is a lot of detail in this piece so here are my sources:

FAA Q&A on the ground stop: https://www.faa.gov/newsroom/nationwide-ground-stop-questions-and-answers

Meet the Press transcript, November 15, 2026: https://www.nbcnews.com/meet-the-press/transcripts/meet-press-november-15-2026-rcna609426

Duffy on not being able to cancel L3Harris: https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/6221409-duffy-cannot-cancel-l3harris/

DOT Inspector General report on FTI: https://www.oig.dot.gov/sites/default/files/av2006047.pdf

Harris FTI award release, July 15, 2002: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/202058/000095015202005503/l95400aexv99.txt

Harris wins FAA telecom deal (Nextgov): https://www.nextgov.com/modernization/2002/07/harris-wins-faa-telecom-deal/201009/

L3Harris FTI program sheet: https://www.l3harris.com/sites/default/files/2025-03/fti-program-profile-sell-sheet-l3harris-sas-mn.pdf

L3Harris July 2026 airspace surveillance contract: https://www.l3harris.com/newsroom/press-release/2026/07/faa-awards-l3harris-airspace-surveillance-modernization-contract

FAA taps AT&T, August 2026: https://www.washingtontechnology.com/contracts/2026/08/faa-brings-t-network-modernization-program/415412/

DOT Inspector General NextGen capstone memo: https://www.oig.dot.gov/sites/default/files/library-items/NextGen%20Capstone%20Memo_9-29-25.pdf

Aireon / Iridium / Harris announcement, June 19, 2012: https://investor.iridium.com/06-19-2012-iridium-to-revolutionize-global-air-traffic-surveillance-with-the-launch-of-aireon-sm

Townhall on the Virginia L3Harris incentives: https://townhall.com/news/amy-curtis/2026/04/16/spanberger-l3harris-husband-n2674563

The Post Millennial on the same incentives: https://thepostmillennial.com/news/spanberger-awards-5-million-to-husbands-firm-for-virginia-advanced-propulsion-facilities-project

Mineta at Hill & Knowlton (Washington Post, 2007): https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/local/2007/08/29/more-lobbying-clout-sought-for-dulles-rail/a3850e78-74ac-490f-ad0f-d0860db34d96/

Garvey withdraws from Deputy DOT consideration (AIN, 2009): https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/business-aviation/2009-03-31/garvey-withdraws-name-dot-post